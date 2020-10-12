Trending

Vuelta a España 2020: Stage 6 preview

By

October 25: Biescas to Col du Tourmalet, 136.6km

Stage 6: Biescas - Col du Tourmalet

PREVIOUS STAGE NEXT STAGE
Image 1 of 2

Stage 6 profile 2020 Vuelta a Espana

Stage 6 profile (Image credit: Unipublic)
Image 2 of 2

Stage 6 map 2020 Vuelta a Espana

Stage 6 map (Image credit: Unipublic)

Stage 6: Biescas - Col du Tourmalet

Date: October 25, 2020

Distance: 136.6km

Stage start: 1:09 pm CEST

Stage finish: 5-5:30pm 

Stage type: Mountain

Latest on Cyclingnews