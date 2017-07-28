Vuelta a Espana 2017: Stage 7 preview

Stage 7: Llíria - Cuenca. Ciudad Patrimonio de la Humanidad, 207km

The ancient Roman theme continues with a stage start in Llíria, which has well preserved temples and baths. From here, the route climbs into the Chera-Sot de Chera Natural Park for an undulating parcours at around 1,000m. The race passes through the town of Fuentes – no sniggering – before arriving at Cuenca and a one-lap finish.