Vuelta a Espana 2017: Stage 4 preview
Escaldes-Engordany - Tarragona. Anella Mediterránea 2018, 198.2km
Stage 4: Escaldes - Tarragona
Stage 4: Escaldes-Engordany - Tarragona. Anella Mediterránea 2018, 198.2km
A net descent all the way to Anella Mediterránea, near Tarragona. The only real obstacle is the Alto de Belltall, a gentle road in Catalonia. The destination is going to host the 2018 Mediterranean Games, including championship level pétanque. This is one of only four undeniable bunch gallop stages.
