Vuelta a Espana 2017: Stage 14 preview

Stage 14: Écija to Alto Sierra de La Pandera, 175km

Stage 14 and the first HC climb arrives - an ascent of the Pandera. The Pandera starts when it joins a narrow, shoddy, wind-blasted road to the abandoned military installation at the 1,830m summit. It's been used four times previously. The last was in 2009, when Damiano Cunego soloed home two minutes clear.

