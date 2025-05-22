Recommended reading

‘A good test’ - Lotte Kopecky begins pursuit of Tour de France Femmes title at Vuelta a Burgos

World champion says some question over 'how I will digest' tough Picón Blanco climb which makes it a good first measure

Belgian Lotte Kopecky of SD Worx-Protime pictured before pictured at the start of the women&#039;s race of the &#039;Paris-Roubaix&#039; one day cycling race, 148,5 km from Denain to Roubaix, France, on Saturday 12 April 2025. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) before the start of Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images)

Excelling in the Classics again may have been the focus for Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) in the early part of the 2025 season but the work toward the world champion's Tour de France Femmes aspirations is now taking centre-stage, beginning at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas on Thursday.

Up until this year, 2023 winner Demi Vollering has been the main overall card for SD Worx-Protime at the French Grand Tour but, with the Dutch now at FDJ-Suez, Kopecky is dedicating her attention toward recapturing another of cycling's top prizes, the yellow jersey, for her team. The versatile rider has already come second at the race, in 2023, and also clinched the runner-up spot at the Giro d'Italia Women in 2024 to prove her climbing credentials, but the varied terrain of the four-stage Vuelta a Burgos from May 22 to 25 will be her first stage-race of this season and first real test of how she is this year progressing toward her mid-season goal.

"I am very eager to race again," Kopecky, who last pinned on a number at Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes nearly a month ago, said in a team statement. "I finished the spring with a relatively positive and fresh feeling. That fresh feeling was because I haven't raced as much this season.

