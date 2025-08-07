Vuelta a Burgos stage 3: Late attack on breakaway nets Léo Bisiaux first professional win, overall leader's jersey

By published

Giulio Ciccone second, Giulio Pellizzari third in the chase-group sprint into Valpuesta

Léo Bisiaux (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) soloed to victory and the race lead on stage 3 of the Vuelta a Burgos
Léo Bisiaux (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) soloed to victory and the race lead on stage 3 of the Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Léo Bisiaux (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) soloed to victory and the race lead on stage 3 of the Vuelta a Burgos, attacking from a group of five in the final kilometre to take the win in Valpuesta.

Sprinting from the group behind, Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) took second, whilst Giulio Pellizzari (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) finished third as the chasers finished some 10 seconds behind the Frenchman who attacked at the perfect moment.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.


You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews