Vuelta a Burgos stage 1: Roger Adrià wins hilly opener ahead of crash involving Isaac del Toro and Giulio Ciccone

Jordan Labrosse second, Afonso Eulálio third across steep ascent of Alto del Castillo in Burgos

BURGOS, SPAIN - AUGUST 05: Roger Adria of Spain and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 47th Vuelta a Burgos 2025, Stage 1 a 204.7km stage from Olmillos de Sasamon to Burgos on August 05, 2025 in Burgos, Spain. (Photo by Antonio Baixauli/Getty Images)
Vuelta a Burgos 2025: Roger Adrià (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) takes first leader's jersey with stage 1 win (Image credit: Getty Images)
Roger Adrià (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 1 of the Vuelta a Burgos, storming to victory atop the Alto del Castillo after a back-and-forth sprint against Jordan Labrosse (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale).

The Spanish rider opened up the final run to the line inside 400 metres to go, but was passed by the Decathlon rider and looked momentarily defeated, until finding a second wind and out-sprinting the French rider to his third professional victory.

