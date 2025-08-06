Vuelta a Burgos stage 2: Matteo Moschetti beats Matteo Malucelli in photo finish sprint

Italians go shoulder to shoulder with Juan Sebastián Molano in high-speed sprint

BUNIEL, SPAIN - AUGUST 06: (L-R) Matteo Malucelli of Italy and Team XDS Astana Team, stage winner Matteo Moschetti of Italy and Team Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team and Erlend Blikra of Norway and Team Uno-X Mobility sprint at finish line during the 47th Vuelta a Burgos 2025, Stage 2 a 161.6km stage from Cilleruelo de Abajo to Buniel on August 06, 2025 in Buniel , Spain. (Photo by Antonio Baixauli/Getty Images)
Matteo Moschetti beat Matteo Malucelli to win stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images)
Matteo Moschetti (Q36.5) pipped Matteo Malucelli (XDS Astana Team) to the line by the barest of margins to win stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos in Buniel, his win only confirmed after a photo finish.

The two Italians came to the line at rapid speed, just in front of Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) in a three-up blanket finish from the sprint.

