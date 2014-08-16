Vuelta a Burgos: Mondory wins as Quintana loses lead
Moreno takes over with one stage remaining
Day 4: Medina de Pomar - Villarcayo
Lloyd Mondory (Ag2r La Mondiale) won stage four of the Vuelta a Burgos from Medina de Pomar to Villarcayo after a perfect leadout from his teammate Sebastien Turgot in the final 300 meters of the stage. Turgot hit the front of the peloton and led through two tight corners with Mondory on his wheel. Only Vicente Reynes (IAM Cycling) could keep pace with the Ag2r duo but he was forced to settle for second with Turgot holding on for third.
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) lost his overall advantage over Daniel Moreno (Katusha) with one stage remaining in the race. The Colombian is using the event as part of his preparation for the Vuelta a España but was on the wrong side of a split in the sprint. Moreno closed the one second deficit, although he holds the same overall time in the race as Quintana. The Movistar leader did manage to retain his lead in the King of the Mountains competition.
"This is nice. Nothing is decided yet but this leader’s jersey is already a beautiful compensation for my two second places in earlier stages this week," Moreno said.
"José Azevedo told us at the meeting to be attentive to the two corners in the last 500 meters. They could cause a gap in the front group, which happened. I sprinted keeping that in my mind, as a precaution, not trying to cause a gap. Of course when I saw the gap behind me after the second corner, I sprinted full gas. The one second loss for Quintana gives me the overall lead now. Quintana and I are both climbers and not TT specialists. It will be an open battle tomorrow but I am motivated and will defend this jersey. I will start with the idea that I can win the race."
Mondory’s win owed much to a strong overall performance from his team with Tour de France stage winner Blel Kadri jumping clear on the final climb of the 142 kilometre stage. The Frenchman dragged Alexandr Kolobnev (Team Katusha) with him for company on the third category climb, with the pair establishing a lead which peaked at 14 seconds.
The move saw Movistar and the remaining sprinters’ teams sacrifice their legs in a close pursuit on the downhill run to Villarcayo with MTN – Qhubeka prominent in the chase. The catch was made inside the final four kilometres before Ag2r once again took the initiative.
The stage had been marked by a seven man move that broke clear with Jonathan Fumeaux (IAM Cycling), Fabio Taborre (Neri Sottoli), Axel Domont (Ag2r La Mondiale), Ibai Salas (Burgos – BH), Egor Silin (Team Katusha), Miguel Minguez (Euskadi) and Javier Moreno (Movistar Team).
The group held a gap of 2’40 with 72 kilometres remaining but their advantage dropped to 17 seconds with 36 kilometres remaining, with only Salas and Domont persisting. With just over 26 kilometres to go the peloton regrouped before Kadri launched his attack.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|3:21:18
|2
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|3
|Sebastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|4
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi
|5
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|7
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|Ivan Balykin (Rus) Rusvelo
|9
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:02
|10
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo
|11
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:03
|12
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|13
|Daan Oliver (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|14
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|15
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|16
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|17
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|18
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|19
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|20
|Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|21
|Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|22
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|24
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|25
|Juan José Oroz (Spa) Burgos - BH
|26
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|28
|Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|29
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi
|30
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|32
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo
|33
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|34
|Moisés Dueñas (Spa) Burgos - BH
|35
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos - BH
|36
|Sergei Pomoshinikov (Rus) Rusvelo
|37
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|38
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|39
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|40
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Sebastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:00:10
|42
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:18
|43
|Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos - BH
|0:00:22
|44
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:24
|45
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:29
|46
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:00:32
|47
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|48
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:56
|49
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:23
|50
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|51
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
|52
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|53
|Rubén Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|55
|Tom Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|56
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|57
|Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos - BH
|58
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|59
|Víctor Martín (Spa) Burgos - BH
|60
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|62
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo
|63
|Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi
|64
|Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi
|65
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|66
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli
|67
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|68
|Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:07:30
|69
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|70
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|71
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:08:13
|72
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:08:48
|73
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|74
|Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|75
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH
|76
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|77
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH
|78
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|79
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|80
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo
|81
|Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi
|82
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|83
|Bakhtiyar Kozhataye (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|84
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
|85
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|87
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|88
|Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi
|89
|Carlos Alberto Betancur (Col) Ag2r La Mondiale
|90
|Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Euskadi
|91
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|92
|Víctor Etxeberria (Spa) Euskadi
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH
|3
|pts
|2
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|2
|3
|Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH
|3
|pts
|2
|Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH
|3
|pts
|2
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|2
|3
|Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|pts
|2
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi
|4
|3
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH
|2
|4
|Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|6
|pts
|2
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi
|4
|3
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH
|2
|4
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|10
|pts
|2
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|3
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|5
|4
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|6
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|25
|pts
|2
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|20
|3
|Sebastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|16
|4
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi
|14
|5
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|6
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|10
|7
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|8
|Ivan Balykin (Rus) Rusvelo
|8
|9
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha
|7
|10
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo
|6
|11
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|12
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|4
|13
|Daan Oliver (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|14
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2
|15
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rusvelo
|10:03:59
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:01
|3
|MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|Team Katusha
|0:00:03
|5
|Neri Sottoli
|0:00:04
|6
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|7
|Movistar Team
|8
|Burgos-BH
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:05
|10
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:16
|11
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:22
|12
|Euskadi
|0:04:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha
|14:52:20
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|3
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:37
|4
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:46
|5
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:49
|6
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:59
|7
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:01:04
|8
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:09
|9
|Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:13
|10
|Daan Oliver (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:34
|11
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:40
|12
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:50
|13
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:06
|14
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:02:16
|15
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos - BH
|16
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:19
|17
|Juan José Oroz (Spa) Burgos - BH
|0:02:40
|18
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:02:43
|19
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi
|0:02:45
|20
|Moisés Dueñas (Spa) Burgos - BH
|0:03:47
|21
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:31
|22
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:33
|23
|Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:05:29
|24
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:16
|25
|Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos - BH
|0:07:50
|26
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:18
|27
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:40
|28
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:10:56
|29
|Bakhtiyar Kozhataye (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:20
|30
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:12:24
|31
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|32
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:12:27
|33
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:12:58
|34
|Sebastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:13:07
|35
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:13:11
|36
|Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|0:13:52
|37
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:14:42
|38
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:15:42
|39
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:15:45
|40
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|41
|Ivan Balykin (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:16:04
|42
|Sebastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:16:26
|43
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:16:38
|44
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:16:57
|45
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:17:19
|46
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:17:28
|47
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:17:41
|48
|Sergei Pomoshinikov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:18:38
|49
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:18:55
|50
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:18:59
|51
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:29
|52
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:19:35
|53
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:10
|54
|Rubén Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:17
|55
|Tom Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:20:30
|56
|Víctor Martín (Spa) Burgos - BH
|0:20:37
|57
|Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos - BH
|0:20:41
|58
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:20:57
|59
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:21:05
|60
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:32
|61
|Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:21:45
|62
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:22:25
|63
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:22:57
|64
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:23:17
|65
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:24:35
|66
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:25:10
|67
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:25:22
|68
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:25:27
|69
|Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi
|0:25:35
|70
|Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi
|0:26:33
|71
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi
|0:27:42
|72
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:27:56
|73
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:28:23
|74
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:29:08
|75
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:30:00
|76
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH
|0:30:30
|77
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:31:03
|78
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:32:00
|79
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:33:24
|80
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli
|0:34:01
|81
|Víctor Etxeberria (Spa) Euskadi
|0:34:49
|82
|Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Euskadi
|0:35:48
|83
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:37:25
|84
|Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi
|0:40:15
|85
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH
|0:42:49
|86
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:44:06
|87
|Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:44:13
|88
|Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi
|0:46:43
|89
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:48:24
|90
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:52:48
|91
|Carlos Alberto Betancur (Col) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:53:01
|92
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:53:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|19
|pts
|2
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH
|15
|3
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH
|12
|4
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|5
|5
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|4
|6
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|7
|Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|4
|8
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|9
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|52
|pts
|2
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|46
|3
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha
|34
|4
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|26
|5
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|6
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|7
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|20
|8
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|19
|9
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|16
|10
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|11
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|15
|12
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|13
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|14
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|11
|15
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|10
|16
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH
|10
|17
|Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi
|10
|18
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH
|10
|19
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|8
|20
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi
|8
|21
|Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|7
|22
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|23
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|24
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|25
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6
|26
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|27
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|28
|Sebastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|4
|29
|Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|30
|Daan Oliver (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|31
|Sergei Pomoshinikov (Rus) Rusvelo
|3
|32
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|33
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|34
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|35
|Rubén Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|36
|Bakhtiyar Kozhataye (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|37
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|1
|38
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|1
|39
|Víctor Etxeberria (Spa) Euskadi
|1
|40
|Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|49
|pts
|2
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha
|47
|3
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|42
|4
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|35
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|34
|6
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|34
|7
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|8
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|25
|9
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi
|23
|10
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|20
|11
|Daan Oliver (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|17
|12
|Sebastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|17
|13
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|16
|14
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|15
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|14
|16
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo
|13
|17
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|12
|18
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|12
|19
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|12
|20
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|21
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|10
|22
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli
|10
|23
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|9
|24
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|9
|25
|Ivan Balykin (Rus) Rusvelo
|8
|26
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|27
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|7
|28
|Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|29
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|6
|30
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|31
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|32
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|33
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos - BH
|2
|34
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|35
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|36
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Moisés Dueñas (Spa) Burgos - BH
|14:56:07
|2
|Víctor Martín (Spa) Burgos - BH
|0:16:50
|3
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:21:40
|4
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi
|0:23:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha
|14:52:20
|2
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:37
|3
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:09
|4
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:40
|5
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:50
|6
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:06
|7
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos - BH
|0:02:16
|8
|Moisés Dueñas (Spa) Burgos - BH
|0:03:47
|9
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:16
|10
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:10:56
|11
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:15:42
|12
|Rubén Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:17
|13
|Víctor Martín (Spa) Burgos - BH
|0:20:37
|14
|Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos - BH
|0:20:41
|15
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:25:27
|16
|Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi
|0:25:35
|17
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi
|0:27:42
|18
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:32:00
|19
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:33:24
|20
|Víctor Etxeberria (Spa) Euskadi
|0:34:49
|21
|Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi
|0:40:15
|22
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH
|0:42:49
|23
|Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi
|0:46:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daan Oliver (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|14:53:54
|2
|Bakhtiyar Kozhataye (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:46
|3
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:17:21
|4
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:58
|5
|Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi
|0:24:01
|6
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:27:34
|7
|Víctor Etxeberria (Spa) Euskadi
|0:33:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|44:38:38
|2
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:48
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:02:07
|4
|Team Katusha
|0:04:32
|5
|Burgos-BH
|0:07:05
|6
|Rusvelo
|0:15:58
|7
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:17:36
|8
|Neri Sottoli
|0:24:54
|9
|IAM Cycling
|0:28:50
|10
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:28:51
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:19
|12
|Euskadi
|0:40:14
