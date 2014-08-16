Trending

Vuelta a Burgos: Mondory wins as Quintana loses lead

Moreno takes over with one stage remaining

Image 1 of 43

Lloyd Mondory (Ag2r)

Lloyd Mondory (Ag2r)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 2 of 43

Mirko Tedeschi (Neri Sottoli) wore today Nairo Quintana’s red jersey as leader of the Mountains classification.

Mirko Tedeschi (Neri Sottoli) wore today Nairo Quintana’s red jersey as leader of the Mountains classification.
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Image 3 of 43

Vicente Reynés (IAM) and Imanol Erviti (Movistar) having a laugh

Vicente Reynés (IAM) and Imanol Erviti (Movistar) having a laugh
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Image 4 of 43

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) signing autographs

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) signing autographs
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Image 5 of 43

Miguel Mínguez (Euskadi) was one of the attackers today

Miguel Mínguez (Euskadi) was one of the attackers today
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Image 6 of 43

Alexander Kolobnev (Katusha) tested himself on the final part of the stage

Alexander Kolobnev (Katusha) tested himself on the final part of the stage
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Image 7 of 43

Matteo Rabottini (Neri Sottoli)

Matteo Rabottini (Neri Sottoli)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Image 8 of 43

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r) performed poorly once again

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r) performed poorly once again
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Image 9 of 43

Dani Moreno (Katusha)

Dani Moreno (Katusha)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Image 10 of 43

Peloton and landscape

Peloton and landscape
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Image 11 of 43

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Image 12 of 43

Dennis Van Niekerk (MTN)

Dennis Van Niekerk (MTN)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Image 13 of 43

Pablo Torres (Burgos BH) shares a conversation with a veteran fan

Pablo Torres (Burgos BH) shares a conversation with a veteran fan
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Image 14 of 43

Juan José Oroz (Burgos BH) signs an autograph

Juan José Oroz (Burgos BH) signs an autograph
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Image 15 of 43

Ibai Salas (Burgos BH) smiles at the start. He was the last survivor of the longest standing breakaway.

Ibai Salas (Burgos BH) smiles at the start. He was the last survivor of the longest standing breakaway.
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Image 16 of 43

Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural)

Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Image 17 of 43

Lluis Mas (Caja Rural)

Lluis Mas (Caja Rural)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Image 18 of 43

Chad Haga (Giant-Shimano)

Chad Haga (Giant-Shimano)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Image 19 of 43

Daan Oliver (Giant-Shimano)

Daan Oliver (Giant-Shimano)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Image 20 of 43

Three Rusvelo riders getting off stage

Three Rusvelo riders getting off stage
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Image 21 of 43

Lawson Craddock (Giant-Shimano)

Lawson Craddock (Giant-Shimano)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Image 22 of 43

Astana’s stagiaire Bakhtiyar Kozhataye showed today a very good condition and ability. He was instrumental for his team during its offensive to tear the race apart.

Astana’s stagiaire Bakhtiyar Kozhataye showed today a very good condition and ability. He was instrumental for his team during its offensive to tear the race apart.
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Image 23 of 43

Mikel Landa (Astana) and Fernando Grijalba (Caja Rural)

Mikel Landa (Astana) and Fernando Grijalba (Caja Rural)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Image 24 of 43

Lluís Mas (Caja Rural), leader and virtual winner of the Intermediate Sprints classification

Lluís Mas (Caja Rural), leader and virtual winner of the Intermediate Sprints classification
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Image 25 of 43

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Image 26 of 43

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) waiting for his turn to chat with the press

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) waiting for his turn to chat with the press
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Image 27 of 43

Lloyd Mondory (Ag2r) during the press conference

Lloyd Mondory (Ag2r) during the press conference
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Image 28 of 43

Ibai Salas (Burgos BH) was awarded the most aggressive rider prize

Ibai Salas (Burgos BH) was awarded the most aggressive rider prize
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Image 29 of 43

Lloyd Mondory (Ag2r) wearing the green jersey as leader of the Points classification

Lloyd Mondory (Ag2r) wearing the green jersey as leader of the Points classification
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Image 30 of 43

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) secured today the victory on the Mountains classification over Mirko Tedeschi (Neri Sottoli), and thus was awarded the red jersey.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) secured today the victory on the Mountains classification over Mirko Tedeschi (Neri Sottoli), and thus was awarded the red jersey.
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Image 31 of 43

Beñat Txoperena (Euskadi)

Beñat Txoperena (Euskadi)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Image 32 of 43

Víctor Martín (Burgos BH)

Víctor Martín (Burgos BH)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Image 33 of 43

A Euskaltel fan

A Euskaltel fan
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Image 34 of 43

Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2r) was a key factor for Mondory’s victory. He was the man in charge of protecting the French sprinter during the climbs.

Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2r) was a key factor for Mondory’s victory. He was the man in charge of protecting the French sprinter during the climbs.
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Image 35 of 43

Moisés Dueñas (Burgos BH)

Moisés Dueñas (Burgos BH)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Image 36 of 43

Sergio Pardilla (MTN)

Sergio Pardilla (MTN)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Image 37 of 43

Sébastian Turgot (Ag2r) did the final lead-out for Mondory

Sébastian Turgot (Ag2r) did the final lead-out for Mondory
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Image 38 of 43

Interview time for local star Carlos Barbero (Euskadi)

Interview time for local star Carlos Barbero (Euskadi)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Image 39 of 43

Egor Silin (Katusha), Fabio Taborre (Neri Sottoli) and Miguel Mínguez (Euskadi) drive the breakaway, which they formed along with Axel Domont (Ag2r), Ibai Salas (Burgos BH), Jonathan Fumeaux (IAM) and Javi Moreno (Movistar Team)

Egor Silin (Katusha), Fabio Taborre (Neri Sottoli) and Miguel Mínguez (Euskadi) drive the breakaway, which they formed along with Axel Domont (Ag2r), Ibai Salas (Burgos BH), Jonathan Fumeaux (IAM) and Javi Moreno (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 40 of 43

Movistar Team leading the chasing peloton

Movistar Team leading the chasing peloton
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 41 of 43

Lloyd Mondory (Ag2r), winner of the fourth stage of the Vuelta a Burgos

Lloyd Mondory (Ag2r), winner of the fourth stage of the Vuelta a Burgos
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 42 of 43

Moreno (Katusha) took the leader's jersey

Moreno (Katusha) took the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 43 of 43

Lloyd Mondory (Ag2r) salutes from the podium

Lloyd Mondory (Ag2r) salutes from the podium
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)

Lloyd Mondory (Ag2r La Mondiale) won stage four of the Vuelta a Burgos from Medina de Pomar to Villarcayo after a perfect leadout from his teammate Sebastien Turgot in the final 300 meters of the stage. Turgot hit the front of the peloton and led through two tight corners with Mondory on his wheel. Only Vicente Reynes (IAM Cycling) could keep pace with the Ag2r duo but he was forced to settle for second with Turgot holding on for third.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) lost his overall advantage over Daniel Moreno (Katusha) with one stage remaining in the race. The Colombian is using the event as part of his preparation for the Vuelta a España but was on the wrong side of a split in the sprint. Moreno closed the one second deficit, although he holds the same overall time in the race as Quintana. The Movistar leader did manage to retain his lead in the King of the Mountains competition.

"This is nice. Nothing is decided yet but this leader’s jersey is already a beautiful compensation for my two second places in earlier stages this week," Moreno said.

"José Azevedo told us at the meeting to be attentive to the two corners in the last 500 meters. They could cause a gap in the front group, which happened. I sprinted keeping that in my mind, as a precaution, not trying to cause a gap. Of course when I saw the gap behind me after the second corner, I sprinted full gas. The one second loss for Quintana gives me the overall lead now. Quintana and I are both climbers and not TT specialists. It will be an open battle tomorrow but I am motivated and will defend this jersey. I will start with the idea that I can win the race."

Mondory’s win owed much to a strong overall performance from his team with Tour de France stage winner Blel Kadri jumping clear on the final climb of the 142 kilometre stage. The Frenchman dragged Alexandr Kolobnev (Team Katusha) with him for company on the third category climb, with the pair establishing a lead which peaked at 14 seconds.

The move saw Movistar and the remaining sprinters’ teams sacrifice their legs in a close pursuit on the downhill run to Villarcayo with MTN – Qhubeka prominent in the chase. The catch was made inside the final four kilometres before Ag2r once again took the initiative.

The stage had been marked by a seven man move that broke clear with Jonathan Fumeaux (IAM Cycling), Fabio Taborre (Neri Sottoli), Axel Domont (Ag2r La Mondiale), Ibai Salas (Burgos – BH), Egor Silin (Team Katusha), Miguel Minguez (Euskadi) and Javier Moreno (Movistar Team).

The group held a gap of 2’40 with 72 kilometres remaining but their advantage dropped to 17 seconds with 36 kilometres remaining, with only Salas and Domont persisting. With just over 26 kilometres to go the peloton regrouped before Kadri launched his attack.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale3:21:18
2Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
3Sebastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
4Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi
5Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
6Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
7Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
8Ivan Balykin (Rus) Rusvelo
9Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:02
10Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo
11Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:03
12Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
13Daan Oliver (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
14Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
15Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
16Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli
17Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
18Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli
19Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
20Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Team Katusha
21Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
22José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
23David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
24Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
25Juan José Oroz (Spa) Burgos - BH
26Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
27Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
28Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
29Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi
30Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
31Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
32Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo
33Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
34Moisés Dueñas (Spa) Burgos - BH
35David Belda (Spa) Burgos - BH
36Sergei Pomoshinikov (Rus) Rusvelo
37Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
38Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
39Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
40Mikel Landa (Spa) Astana Pro Team
41Sebastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:00:10
42Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:18
43Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos - BH0:00:22
44Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:24
45Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:29
46Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:00:32
47Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
48Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:56
49Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:04:23
50Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
51Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
52Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
53Rubén Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
54Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
55Tom Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
56Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
57Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos - BH
58Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
59Víctor Martín (Spa) Burgos - BH
60Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
61Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
62Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo
63Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi
64Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi
65Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
66Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli
67Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli
68Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:07:30
69Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
70Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
71Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:08:13
72Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:08:48
73Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
74Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
75Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH
76Damien Gaudin (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
77Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH
78Serguei Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
79Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
80Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo
81Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi
82Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
83Bakhtiyar Kozhataye (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
84Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
85Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
86Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
87Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli
88Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi
89Carlos Alberto Betancur (Col) Ag2r La Mondiale
90Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Euskadi
91Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
92Víctor Etxeberria (Spa) Euskadi

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH3pts
2Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli2
3Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH3pts
2Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale2
3Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH3pts
2Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli2
3Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling6pts
2Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi4
3Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH2
4Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale6pts
2Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi4
3Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH2
4Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale10pts
2Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha7
3Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA5
4José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team3
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team2
6Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale25pts
2Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling20
3Sebastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale16
4Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi14
5Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
6Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano10
7Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka9
8Ivan Balykin (Rus) Rusvelo8
9Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha7
10Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo6
11Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
12Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team4
13Daan Oliver (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano3
14Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2
15Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rusvelo10:03:59
2Astana Pro Team0:00:01
3MTN - Qhubeka
4Team Katusha0:00:03
5Neri Sottoli0:00:04
6Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
7Movistar Team
8Burgos-BH
9AG2R La Mondiale0:00:05
10IAM Cycling0:00:16
11Team Giant-Shimano0:00:22
12Euskadi0:04:21

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha14:52:20
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
3David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:37
4Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:00:46
5Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:49
6Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:59
7Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:01:04
8Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:09
9Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:13
10Daan Oliver (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:34
11Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:40
12Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:50
13José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:06
14Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo0:02:16
15David Belda (Spa) Burgos - BH
16Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:19
17Juan José Oroz (Spa) Burgos - BH0:02:40
18Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo0:02:43
19Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi0:02:45
20Moisés Dueñas (Spa) Burgos - BH0:03:47
21Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:31
22Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:33
23Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:05:29
24Mikel Landa (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:06:16
25Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos - BH0:07:50
26Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:18
27Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:40
28Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:10:56
29Bakhtiyar Kozhataye (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:11:20
30Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:12:24
31Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
32Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:12:27
33Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale0:12:58
34Sebastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:13:07
35Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:13:11
36Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Team Katusha0:13:52
37Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:14:42
38Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling0:15:42
39Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:15:45
40Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
41Ivan Balykin (Rus) Rusvelo0:16:04
42Sebastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:16:26
43Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:16:38
44Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:16:57
45Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:17:19
46Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:17:28
47Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:17:41
48Sergei Pomoshinikov (Rus) Rusvelo0:18:38
49Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:18:55
50Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka0:18:59
51Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:19:29
52Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:19:35
53Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:20:10
54Rubén Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team0:20:17
55Tom Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:20:30
56Víctor Martín (Spa) Burgos - BH0:20:37
57Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos - BH0:20:41
58Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:20:57
59Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo0:21:05
60Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:21:32
61Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:21:45
62Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:22:25
63Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:22:57
64Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo0:23:17
65Serguei Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo0:24:35
66Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka0:25:10
67Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:25:22
68Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:25:27
69Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi0:25:35
70Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi0:26:33
71Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi0:27:42
72Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo0:27:56
73Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:28:23
74Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:29:08
75Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:30:00
76Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH0:30:30
77Damien Gaudin (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:31:03
78Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team0:32:00
79Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:33:24
80Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli0:34:01
81Víctor Etxeberria (Spa) Euskadi0:34:49
82Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Euskadi0:35:48
83Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling0:37:25
84Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi0:40:15
85Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH0:42:49
86Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:44:06
87Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:44:13
88Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi0:46:43
89Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:48:24
90Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:52:48
91Carlos Alberto Betancur (Col) Ag2r La Mondiale0:53:01
92Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:53:44

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA19pts
2Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH15
3Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH12
4Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli5
5Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli4
6Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
7Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale4
8Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling1
9Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team52pts
2Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli46
3Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha34
4Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team26
5Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team20
6José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team20
7Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Astana Pro Team20
8Serguei Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo19
9David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA16
10Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team16
11Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team15
12Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team13
13Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team11
14Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA11
15Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale10
16Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH10
17Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi10
18Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH10
19Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli8
20Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi8
21Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale7
22Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha7
23Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling6
24Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team6
25Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA6
26Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka5
27Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA4
28Sebastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale4
29Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka3
30Daan Oliver (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano3
31Sergei Pomoshinikov (Rus) Rusvelo3
32Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team3
33Mikel Landa (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
34Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano2
35Rubén Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team2
36Bakhtiyar Kozhataye (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
37Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale1
38Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli1
39Víctor Etxeberria (Spa) Euskadi1
40Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi1

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale49pts
2Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha47
3Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano42
4Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team35
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team34
6Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling34
7Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team31
8Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling25
9Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi23
10Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano20
11Daan Oliver (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano17
12Sebastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale17
13Mikel Landa (Spa) Astana Pro Team16
14Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
15David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA14
16Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo13
17Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team12
18Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA12
19Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling12
20Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka12
21Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale10
22Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli10
23Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli9
24Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA9
25Ivan Balykin (Rus) Rusvelo8
26Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka8
27Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling7
28Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka6
29Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team6
30Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano4
31Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team3
32Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha2
33David Belda (Spa) Burgos - BH2
34Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha2
35Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling1
36Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli1

Castellano y Leones classifcation
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Moisés Dueñas (Spa) Burgos - BH14:56:07
2Víctor Martín (Spa) Burgos - BH0:16:50
3Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:21:40
4Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi0:23:55

Spanish classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha14:52:20
2David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:37
3Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:09
4Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:40
5Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:50
6José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:06
7David Belda (Spa) Burgos - BH0:02:16
8Moisés Dueñas (Spa) Burgos - BH0:03:47
9Mikel Landa (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:06:16
10Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:10:56
11Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling0:15:42
12Rubén Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team0:20:17
13Víctor Martín (Spa) Burgos - BH0:20:37
14Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos - BH0:20:41
15Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:25:27
16Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi0:25:35
17Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi0:27:42
18Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team0:32:00
19Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:33:24
20Víctor Etxeberria (Spa) Euskadi0:34:49
21Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi0:40:15
22Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH0:42:49
23Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi0:46:43

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daan Oliver (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano14:53:54
2Bakhtiyar Kozhataye (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:09:46
3Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:17:21
4Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:19:58
5Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi0:24:01
6Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:27:34
7Víctor Etxeberria (Spa) Euskadi0:33:15

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team44:38:38
2Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:48
3Movistar Team0:02:07
4Team Katusha0:04:32
5Burgos-BH0:07:05
6Rusvelo0:15:58
7MTN - Qhubeka0:17:36
8Neri Sottoli0:24:54
9IAM Cycling0:28:50
10Team Giant-Shimano0:28:51
11AG2R La Mondiale0:36:19
12Euskadi0:40:14

 

Latest on Cyclingnews