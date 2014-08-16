Image 1 of 43 Lloyd Mondory (Ag2r) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com) Image 2 of 43 Mirko Tedeschi (Neri Sottoli) wore today Nairo Quintana’s red jersey as leader of the Mountains classification. (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 3 of 43 Vicente Reynés (IAM) and Imanol Erviti (Movistar) having a laugh (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 4 of 43 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) signing autographs (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 5 of 43 Miguel Mínguez (Euskadi) was one of the attackers today (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 6 of 43 Alexander Kolobnev (Katusha) tested himself on the final part of the stage (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 7 of 43 Matteo Rabottini (Neri Sottoli) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 8 of 43 Carlos Betancur (Ag2r) performed poorly once again (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 9 of 43 Dani Moreno (Katusha) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 10 of 43 Peloton and landscape (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 11 of 43 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 12 of 43 Dennis Van Niekerk (MTN) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 13 of 43 Pablo Torres (Burgos BH) shares a conversation with a veteran fan (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 14 of 43 Juan José Oroz (Burgos BH) signs an autograph (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 15 of 43 Ibai Salas (Burgos BH) smiles at the start. He was the last survivor of the longest standing breakaway. (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 16 of 43 Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 17 of 43 Lluis Mas (Caja Rural) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 18 of 43 Chad Haga (Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 19 of 43 Daan Oliver (Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 20 of 43 Three Rusvelo riders getting off stage (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 21 of 43 Lawson Craddock (Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 22 of 43 Astana’s stagiaire Bakhtiyar Kozhataye showed today a very good condition and ability. He was instrumental for his team during its offensive to tear the race apart. (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 23 of 43 Mikel Landa (Astana) and Fernando Grijalba (Caja Rural) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 24 of 43 Lluís Mas (Caja Rural), leader and virtual winner of the Intermediate Sprints classification (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 25 of 43 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 26 of 43 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) waiting for his turn to chat with the press (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 27 of 43 Lloyd Mondory (Ag2r) during the press conference (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 28 of 43 Ibai Salas (Burgos BH) was awarded the most aggressive rider prize (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 29 of 43 Lloyd Mondory (Ag2r) wearing the green jersey as leader of the Points classification (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 30 of 43 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) secured today the victory on the Mountains classification over Mirko Tedeschi (Neri Sottoli), and thus was awarded the red jersey. (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 31 of 43 Beñat Txoperena (Euskadi) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 32 of 43 Víctor Martín (Burgos BH) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 33 of 43 A Euskaltel fan (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 34 of 43 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2r) was a key factor for Mondory’s victory. He was the man in charge of protecting the French sprinter during the climbs. (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 35 of 43 Moisés Dueñas (Burgos BH) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 36 of 43 Sergio Pardilla (MTN) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 37 of 43 Sébastian Turgot (Ag2r) did the final lead-out for Mondory (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 38 of 43 Interview time for local star Carlos Barbero (Euskadi) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 39 of 43 Egor Silin (Katusha), Fabio Taborre (Neri Sottoli) and Miguel Mínguez (Euskadi) drive the breakaway, which they formed along with Axel Domont (Ag2r), Ibai Salas (Burgos BH), Jonathan Fumeaux (IAM) and Javi Moreno (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 40 of 43 Movistar Team leading the chasing peloton (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 41 of 43 Lloyd Mondory (Ag2r), winner of the fourth stage of the Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 42 of 43 Moreno (Katusha) took the leader's jersey (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 43 of 43 Lloyd Mondory (Ag2r) salutes from the podium (Image credit: Alberto Brevers)

Lloyd Mondory (Ag2r La Mondiale) won stage four of the Vuelta a Burgos from Medina de Pomar to Villarcayo after a perfect leadout from his teammate Sebastien Turgot in the final 300 meters of the stage. Turgot hit the front of the peloton and led through two tight corners with Mondory on his wheel. Only Vicente Reynes (IAM Cycling) could keep pace with the Ag2r duo but he was forced to settle for second with Turgot holding on for third.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) lost his overall advantage over Daniel Moreno (Katusha) with one stage remaining in the race. The Colombian is using the event as part of his preparation for the Vuelta a España but was on the wrong side of a split in the sprint. Moreno closed the one second deficit, although he holds the same overall time in the race as Quintana. The Movistar leader did manage to retain his lead in the King of the Mountains competition.

"This is nice. Nothing is decided yet but this leader’s jersey is already a beautiful compensation for my two second places in earlier stages this week," Moreno said.

"José Azevedo told us at the meeting to be attentive to the two corners in the last 500 meters. They could cause a gap in the front group, which happened. I sprinted keeping that in my mind, as a precaution, not trying to cause a gap. Of course when I saw the gap behind me after the second corner, I sprinted full gas. The one second loss for Quintana gives me the overall lead now. Quintana and I are both climbers and not TT specialists. It will be an open battle tomorrow but I am motivated and will defend this jersey. I will start with the idea that I can win the race."

Mondory’s win owed much to a strong overall performance from his team with Tour de France stage winner Blel Kadri jumping clear on the final climb of the 142 kilometre stage. The Frenchman dragged Alexandr Kolobnev (Team Katusha) with him for company on the third category climb, with the pair establishing a lead which peaked at 14 seconds.

The move saw Movistar and the remaining sprinters’ teams sacrifice their legs in a close pursuit on the downhill run to Villarcayo with MTN – Qhubeka prominent in the chase. The catch was made inside the final four kilometres before Ag2r once again took the initiative.

The stage had been marked by a seven man move that broke clear with Jonathan Fumeaux (IAM Cycling), Fabio Taborre (Neri Sottoli), Axel Domont (Ag2r La Mondiale), Ibai Salas (Burgos – BH), Egor Silin (Team Katusha), Miguel Minguez (Euskadi) and Javier Moreno (Movistar Team).

The group held a gap of 2’40 with 72 kilometres remaining but their advantage dropped to 17 seconds with 36 kilometres remaining, with only Salas and Domont persisting. With just over 26 kilometres to go the peloton regrouped before Kadri launched his attack.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 3:21:18 2 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 3 Sebastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 4 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi 5 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 7 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 8 Ivan Balykin (Rus) Rusvelo 9 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:02 10 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo 11 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:03 12 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 13 Daan Oliver (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 14 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 15 Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli 16 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli 17 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 18 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli 19 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 20 Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Team Katusha 21 Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 22 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 23 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 24 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 25 Juan José Oroz (Spa) Burgos - BH 26 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 28 Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 29 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi 30 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 31 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 32 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo 33 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 34 Moisés Dueñas (Spa) Burgos - BH 35 David Belda (Spa) Burgos - BH 36 Sergei Pomoshinikov (Rus) Rusvelo 37 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 38 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 39 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 40 Mikel Landa (Spa) Astana Pro Team 41 Sebastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:00:10 42 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:18 43 Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos - BH 0:00:22 44 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:24 45 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:29 46 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:00:32 47 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 48 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:56 49 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:04:23 50 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 51 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka 52 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 53 Rubén Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team 54 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 55 Tom Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 56 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 57 Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos - BH 58 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 59 Víctor Martín (Spa) Burgos - BH 60 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 61 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 62 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo 63 Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi 64 Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi 65 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 66 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli 67 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli 68 Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:07:30 69 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 70 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 71 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:08:13 72 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:08:48 73 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 74 Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 75 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH 76 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 77 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH 78 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo 79 Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 80 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo 81 Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi 82 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 83 Bakhtiyar Kozhataye (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 84 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo 85 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 86 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 87 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli 88 Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi 89 Carlos Alberto Betancur (Col) Ag2r La Mondiale 90 Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Euskadi 91 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 92 Víctor Etxeberria (Spa) Euskadi

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH 3 pts 2 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli 2 3 Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH 3 pts 2 Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 2 3 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH 3 pts 2 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli 2 3 Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 pts 2 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi 4 3 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH 2 4 Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 6 pts 2 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi 4 3 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH 2 4 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 10 pts 2 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 7 3 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 5 4 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 3 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 2 6 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 25 pts 2 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 20 3 Sebastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 16 4 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi 14 5 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 6 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 10 7 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 9 8 Ivan Balykin (Rus) Rusvelo 8 9 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha 7 10 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo 6 11 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 12 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 4 13 Daan Oliver (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 3 14 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2 15 Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rusvelo 10:03:59 2 Astana Pro Team 0:00:01 3 MTN - Qhubeka 4 Team Katusha 0:00:03 5 Neri Sottoli 0:00:04 6 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 7 Movistar Team 8 Burgos-BH 9 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:05 10 IAM Cycling 0:00:16 11 Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:22 12 Euskadi 0:04:21

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha 14:52:20 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 3 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:37 4 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:00:46 5 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:49 6 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:59 7 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:01:04 8 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:09 9 Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:13 10 Daan Oliver (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:34 11 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:40 12 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:50 13 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:06 14 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo 0:02:16 15 David Belda (Spa) Burgos - BH 16 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:19 17 Juan José Oroz (Spa) Burgos - BH 0:02:40 18 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo 0:02:43 19 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi 0:02:45 20 Moisés Dueñas (Spa) Burgos - BH 0:03:47 21 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:31 22 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:33 23 Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:05:29 24 Mikel Landa (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:06:16 25 Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos - BH 0:07:50 26 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:18 27 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:40 28 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:10:56 29 Bakhtiyar Kozhataye (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:11:20 30 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:12:24 31 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 32 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:12:27 33 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:12:58 34 Sebastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:13:07 35 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:13:11 36 Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Team Katusha 0:13:52 37 Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:14:42 38 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:15:42 39 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:15:45 40 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 41 Ivan Balykin (Rus) Rusvelo 0:16:04 42 Sebastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:16:26 43 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:16:38 44 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:16:57 45 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:17:19 46 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:17:28 47 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:17:41 48 Sergei Pomoshinikov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:18:38 49 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:18:55 50 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka 0:18:59 51 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:19:29 52 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:19:35 53 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:20:10 54 Rubén Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:17 55 Tom Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:20:30 56 Víctor Martín (Spa) Burgos - BH 0:20:37 57 Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos - BH 0:20:41 58 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:20:57 59 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:21:05 60 Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:21:32 61 Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:21:45 62 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:22:25 63 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:22:57 64 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo 0:23:17 65 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:24:35 66 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:25:10 67 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:22 68 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:25:27 69 Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi 0:25:35 70 Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi 0:26:33 71 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi 0:27:42 72 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:27:56 73 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:28:23 74 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:29:08 75 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:30:00 76 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH 0:30:30 77 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:31:03 78 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 0:32:00 79 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:33:24 80 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli 0:34:01 81 Víctor Etxeberria (Spa) Euskadi 0:34:49 82 Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Euskadi 0:35:48 83 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:37:25 84 Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi 0:40:15 85 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH 0:42:49 86 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:44:06 87 Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:44:13 88 Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi 0:46:43 89 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:48:24 90 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:52:48 91 Carlos Alberto Betancur (Col) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:53:01 92 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:53:44

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 19 pts 2 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH 15 3 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH 12 4 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 5 5 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli 4 6 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 7 Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 4 8 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 1 9 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 52 pts 2 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 46 3 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha 34 4 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 26 5 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 20 6 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 20 7 Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 20 8 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo 19 9 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 16 10 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 11 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 15 12 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 13 13 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 14 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 11 15 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 10 16 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH 10 17 Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi 10 18 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH 10 19 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli 8 20 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi 8 21 Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 7 22 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 7 23 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 24 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 6 25 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 6 26 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 5 27 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 4 28 Sebastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 4 29 Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 3 30 Daan Oliver (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 3 31 Sergei Pomoshinikov (Rus) Rusvelo 3 32 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 3 33 Mikel Landa (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 34 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 2 35 Rubén Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team 2 36 Bakhtiyar Kozhataye (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 37 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 1 38 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli 1 39 Víctor Etxeberria (Spa) Euskadi 1 40 Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi 1

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 49 pts 2 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha 47 3 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 42 4 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 35 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 34 6 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 34 7 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 31 8 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 25 9 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi 23 10 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 20 11 Daan Oliver (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 17 12 Sebastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 17 13 Mikel Landa (Spa) Astana Pro Team 16 14 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 15 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 14 16 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo 13 17 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 12 18 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 12 19 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 12 20 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 12 21 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 10 22 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli 10 23 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli 9 24 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 9 25 Ivan Balykin (Rus) Rusvelo 8 26 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 8 27 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 7 28 Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 6 29 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 6 30 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 4 31 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 3 32 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 2 33 David Belda (Spa) Burgos - BH 2 34 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 2 35 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 1 36 Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli 1

Castellano y Leones classifcation # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Moisés Dueñas (Spa) Burgos - BH 14:56:07 2 Víctor Martín (Spa) Burgos - BH 0:16:50 3 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:21:40 4 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi 0:23:55

Spanish classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha 14:52:20 2 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:37 3 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:09 4 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:40 5 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:50 6 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:06 7 David Belda (Spa) Burgos - BH 0:02:16 8 Moisés Dueñas (Spa) Burgos - BH 0:03:47 9 Mikel Landa (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:06:16 10 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:10:56 11 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:15:42 12 Rubén Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:17 13 Víctor Martín (Spa) Burgos - BH 0:20:37 14 Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos - BH 0:20:41 15 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:25:27 16 Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi 0:25:35 17 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi 0:27:42 18 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 0:32:00 19 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:33:24 20 Víctor Etxeberria (Spa) Euskadi 0:34:49 21 Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi 0:40:15 22 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH 0:42:49 23 Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi 0:46:43

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daan Oliver (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 14:53:54 2 Bakhtiyar Kozhataye (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:09:46 3 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:17:21 4 Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:19:58 5 Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi 0:24:01 6 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:27:34 7 Víctor Etxeberria (Spa) Euskadi 0:33:15