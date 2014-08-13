Image 1 of 39 Juan José Lobato (Movistar Team) won in a splendid way (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com) Image 2 of 39 Carlos Barbero’s fanclub (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com) Image 3 of 39 Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rusvélo) crashed during the stage (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com) Image 4 of 39 Mikel Landa (Astana) wasn’t brilliant today and lost 6 minutes (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com) Image 5 of 39 Beñat Txoperena (Euskadi) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com) Image 6 of 39 Miguel Mínguez (Euskadi) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com) Image 7 of 39 Daan Olivier (Giant-Shimano) climbs the Alto del Castillo (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com) Image 8 of 39 Peloton tackles Alto del Castillo de Burgos for the first time (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com) Image 9 of 39 Patrick Schelling (IAM) suffered a terrible crash (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com) Image 10 of 39 Another take of Lobato’s victory salute (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com) Image 11 of 39 Nairo Quintana congratulates his teammate Juanjo Lobato (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com) Image 12 of 39 Juanjo Lobato in the purple jersey (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com) Image 13 of 39 Ibai Salas (Burgos BH) was awarded the most combative rider prize (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com) Image 14 of 39 Carlos Barbero (Euskadi), best local rider (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com) Image 15 of 39 Lluis Mas (Caja Rural), leader of the Sprints classification (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com) Image 16 of 39 Mirko Tedeschi (Neri Sottoli), King of the Mountains. Juan José Lobato (Movistar) claimed victory on the opening stage of the Vuelta a Burgos after outgunning Dani Moreno (Katusha) in the uphill finish on the climb of El Castillo.

Moreno had won atop El Castillo in 2012, and finished second while helping his teammate Joaquim Rodriguez to victory there the previous year, and it was no surprise that the Katusha team approached the base of the final climb as though it were their private fiefdom.

Alexander Kolobnev was particularly prominent on the front, expertly marshalling Moreno through the cobbled section midway up the short climb before swinging over as the road steepened in the final approach to the finish.

Before Moreno could land his anticipated blow, however, he was beaten to the punch by Giant-Shimano’s Thomas Damuseau. The young French talent opened a small gap when he jumped with 300 metres to go.

Almost immediately afterwards, Lobato unrolled a crisp acceleration of his own and danced clear of the field. Although Moreno battled gamely to get back on terms, Lobato had time to sit up and savour his win, pointing to the sky as soon as he swung through the final right-hand bend.

Moreno took second place in the same time, while Damuseau hung on for third, three seconds back, just ahead of Lloyd Mondory (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Jonathan Fumeaux (IAM Cycling).

A stage winner at the Tour de Wallonnie last month, Lobato confirmed his fine recent form with an emphatic victory on the opening day in Burgos, though as the race progresses, the former Euskaltel-Euskadi man will likely be pressed into the service of defending champion, Nairo Quintana.

In his first competitive outing since winning the Giro d’Italia, Quintana appeared comfortable towards the head of the peloton throughout, and crossed the line in 11th place, five seconds down on Lobato.

Quintana's compatriot Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) was competing in his first race since Fleche Wallonne in April and camed home 5:28 down on the stage.

Early break

The stage was animated by a break featuring Luis Más (Caja Rural-RGA), Mirko Tedeschi (Neri-Sottoli), Ibai Salas (Burgos - BH) and Victor Etxebarria (Euskadi), who escaped inside the opening ten kilometres and gained a maximum advantage of three minutes.

Movistar’s was a visible presence at the head of the peloton in the finale, however, and their efforts helped to whittle the break’s lead down to just 40 seconds with 20 kilometres remaining, at which point Más and Tedeschi opted to press on without their erstwhile companions.

The duo were still out in front by the time they reached the entry to the finishing circuit around Burgos, and they held a 15-second lead as they climbed El Castillo for the first time, where Tedeschi tried to inch away from Más.

The pair led over the summit with 11 kilometres remaining, but the peloton was almost upon them, and Sebastien Turgot (Ag2r-La Mondiale) duly swept past them on the descent. His forearms resting across the tops of the handlebars in the style of Michele Bartoli, Turgot maintained a small advantage over the bunch on the approach to the finish, and received reinforcements when first Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) and then Giorgio Cecchinel (Neri Sottoli) bridged across.

The peloton remained in sight, however, and Turgot’s final dig with 3.5km remaining could do nothing to prevent their ineluctable recapture at the base of the final climb.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 3:29:37 2 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha 3 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:03 4 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 5 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:00:05 7 Daan Oliver (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 8 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 9 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo 10 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 11 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 12 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi 13 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:09 14 David Belda (Spa) Burgos - BH 15 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli 16 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:00:11 17 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 18 Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 19 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 20 Juan José Oroz (Spa) Burgos - BH 21 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 22 Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:16 23 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 24 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi 26 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 27 Moisés Dueñas (Spa) Burgos - BH 28 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 29 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 30 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo 31 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 32 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo 33 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 34 Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos - BH 35 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:23 36 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 37 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 38 Bakhtiyar Kozhataye (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 39 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli 40 Rubén Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team 41 Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 42 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:31 43 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:33 44 Ivan Balykin (Rus) Rusvelo 45 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:36 46 Fco Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 47 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 48 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 49 Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 50 Tom Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 51 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 52 Sebastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 53 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:00:41 54 Víctor Martín (Spa) Burgos - BH 0:00:43 55 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:00:44 56 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo 57 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:47 58 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 59 Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos - BH 60 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 61 Sebastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:00:55 62 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:01:04 63 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 64 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:01:11 65 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo 66 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:22 67 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:24 68 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 69 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 70 Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Team Katusha 0:01:28 71 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:08 72 Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:02:18 73 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli 74 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:03:37 75 Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi 76 Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi 0:05:28 77 Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi 78 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 79 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 80 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 81 Carlos Alberto Betancur (Col) Ag2r La Mondiale 82 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 83 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:06:11 84 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH 85 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli 86 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH 87 Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 88 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 89 Mikel Landa (Spa) Astana Pro Team 90 Sergei Pomoshinikov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:06:14 91 Víctor Etxeberria (Spa) Euskadi 0:10:17 92 Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi 0:10:18 93 Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Euskadi 94 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano 0:12:03 95 Patrick Shelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:13:34

Sprint 1 - Castrillo del Val # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH 2 3 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 1

Sprint 2 - Ibeas de Juarros # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH 3 pts 2 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2 3 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 1

Sprint 3 - Atapuerca # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 2 3 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH 1

Points - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 25 pts 2 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha 20 3 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 16 4 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 14 5 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 12 6 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 10 7 Daan Oliver (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 9 8 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 8 9 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo 7 10 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 6 11 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 5 12 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi 4 13 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 14 David Belda (Spa) Burgos - BH 2 15 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli 1

Mountain 1 - Alto Los Buitres # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH 6 pts 2 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 4 3 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2 4 Víctor Etxeberria (Spa) Euskadi 1

Mountain 2 - El Castillo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 6 pts 2 Sebastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 4 3 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2 4 Daan Oliver (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1

Mountain 3 - El Castillo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 6 pts 2 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha 4 3 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 2 4 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 10:29:12 2 Astana Pro Team 0:00:09 3 IAM Cycling 4 Burgos - BH 0:00:15 5 Rusvelo 0:00:16 6 MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:17 7 Neri Sottoli 0:00:22 8 Ag2r La Mondiale 0:00:23 9 Team Giant-Shimano 10 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 11 Team Katusha 0:00:26 12 Euskadi 0:03:37

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 3:29:37 2 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha 3 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:03 4 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 5 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:00:05 7 Daan Oliver (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 8 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 9 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo 10 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 11 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 12 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi 13 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:09 14 David Belda (Spa) Burgos - BH 15 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli 16 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:00:11 17 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 18 Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 19 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 20 Juan José Oroz (Spa) Burgos - BH 21 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 22 Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:16 23 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 24 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi 26 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 27 Moisés Dueñas (Spa) Burgos - BH 28 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 29 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 30 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo 31 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 32 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo 33 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 34 Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos - BH 35 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:23 36 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 37 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 38 Bakhtiyar Kozhataye (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 39 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli 40 Rubén Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team 41 Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 42 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:31 43 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:33 44 Ivan Balykin (Rus) Rusvelo 45 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:36 46 Fco Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 47 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 48 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 49 Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 50 Tom Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 51 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 52 Sebastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 53 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:00:41 54 Víctor Martín (Spa) Burgos - BH 0:00:43 55 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:00:44 56 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo 57 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:47 58 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 59 Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos - BH 60 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 61 Sebastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:00:55 62 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:01:04 63 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 64 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:01:11 65 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo 66 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:22 67 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:24 68 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 69 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 70 Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Team Katusha 0:01:28 71 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:08 72 Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:02:18 73 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli 74 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:03:37 75 Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi 76 Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi 0:05:28 77 Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi 78 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 79 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 80 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 81 Carlos Alberto Betancur (Col) Ag2r La Mondiale 82 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 83 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH 0:06:11 84 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli 85 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH 86 Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 87 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 88 Mikel Landa (Spa) Astana Pro Team 89 Sergei Pomoshinikov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:06:14 90 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:06:31 91 Víctor Etxeberria (Spa) Euskadi 0:10:17 92 Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi 0:10:18 93 Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Euskadi 94 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano 0:12:03 95 Patrick Shelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:13:34

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 25 pts 2 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha 20 3 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 16 4 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 14 5 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 12 6 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 10 7 Daan Oliver (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 9 8 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 8 9 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo 7 10 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 6 11 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 5 12 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi 4 13 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 14 David Belda (Spa) Burgos - BH 2 15 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli 1

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 8 pts 2 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH 6 3 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 4

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 10 pts 2 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 6 3 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH 6 4 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha 4 5 Sebastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 4 6 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 4 7 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 2 8 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 1 9 Daan Oliver (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 10 Víctor Etxeberria (Spa) Euskadi 1