Lobato wins opening stage at Vuelta a Burgos

Movistar man beats Dani Moreno in uphill finish

Image 1 of 39

Juan José Lobato (Movistar Team) won in a splendid way

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 2 of 39

Carlos Barbero’s fanclub

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 3 of 39

Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rusvélo) crashed during the stage

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 4 of 39

Mikel Landa (Astana) wasn’t brilliant today and lost 6 minutes

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 5 of 39

Beñat Txoperena (Euskadi)

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 6 of 39

Miguel Mínguez (Euskadi)

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 7 of 39

Daan Olivier (Giant-Shimano) climbs the Alto del Castillo

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 8 of 39

Peloton tackles Alto del Castillo de Burgos for the first time

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 9 of 39

Patrick Schelling (IAM) suffered a terrible crash

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 10 of 39

Another take of Lobato’s victory salute

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 11 of 39

Nairo Quintana congratulates his teammate Juanjo Lobato

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 12 of 39

Juanjo Lobato in the purple jersey

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 13 of 39

Ibai Salas (Burgos BH) was awarded the most combative rider prize

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 14 of 39

Carlos Barbero (Euskadi), best local rider

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 15 of 39

Lluis Mas (Caja Rural), leader of the Sprints classification

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 16 of 39

Mirko Tedeschi (Neri Sottoli), King of the Mountains. The transfer of his leader jersey was printed backwards

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 17 of 39

Blel Kadri (Ag2r), after completing the tough climb to El Castillo

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 18 of 39

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r) ended the stage far behind the peloton

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 19 of 39

Lluis Guillermo Mas (Caja Rural)

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 20 of 39

Movistar drives the peloton

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 21 of 39

Movistar Team riders on stage. Nairo Quintana chats with the speaker, Juan Mari Guajardo

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 22 of 39

Juanjo Oroz (Burgos BH)

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 23 of 39

Illart Zuazubiskar (Euskadi)

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 24 of 39

Carlos Barbero (Euskadi) is the local idol. He was born and raised in Gamonal, a industrial, mid-class neighborhood of Burgos

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 25 of 39

Burgos BH, local team. His team leader is David Belda, second-to-right in this photo.

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 26 of 39

Sea Keong Loh, Malaysian rider of Giant-Shimano, found a fan at the start

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 27 of 39

Rusvélo riders

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 28 of 39

David Arroyo (Caja Rural)

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 29 of 39

Break of the day was formed by Ibai Salas (Burgos BH), Lluis Mas (Caja Rural), Mirko Tedeschi (Neri) and Victor Etxeberria (Euskadi)

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 30 of 39

Petr Ignatenko (Katusha)

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 31 of 39

Restaurante Coco is one of the sponsors of the Vuelta a Burgos. It took a bridal couple, dressed in cycling-like suits, to the start of the race

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 32 of 39

Tsgabu Grmay (MTN) salutes from the stage

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 33 of 39

Neri Sottoli riders, on stage

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 34 of 39

Linus Gerdemann (MTN), preparing to pose for a selfie

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 35 of 39

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r) doesn't really look at his best. He suffered a crash on the latest part of the stage.

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 36 of 39

Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team), back in Europe after some months working in Colombia. He did a good job today setting up Lobato for the sprint.

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 37 of 39

Mirko Tedeschi (Neri Sottoli) was the member of the break who stood longest on the front.

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 38 of 39

Juanjo Lobato (Movistar) gets the purple leader's jersey at the Vuelta a Burgos

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 39 of 39

The Euskadi team will end after the Vuelta a Burgos

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)

Juan José Lobato (Movistar) claimed victory on the opening stage of the Vuelta a Burgos after outgunning Dani Moreno (Katusha) in the uphill finish on the climb of El Castillo.

Moreno had won atop El Castillo in 2012, and finished second while helping his teammate Joaquim Rodriguez to victory there the previous year, and it was no surprise that the Katusha team approached the base of the final climb as though it were their private fiefdom.

Alexander Kolobnev was particularly prominent on the front, expertly marshalling Moreno through the cobbled section midway up the short climb before swinging over as the road steepened in the final approach to the finish.

Before Moreno could land his anticipated blow, however, he was beaten to the punch by Giant-Shimano’s Thomas Damuseau. The young French talent opened a small gap when he jumped with 300 metres to go.

Almost immediately afterwards, Lobato unrolled a crisp acceleration of his own and danced clear of the field. Although Moreno battled gamely to get back on terms, Lobato had time to sit up and savour his win, pointing to the sky as soon as he swung through the final right-hand bend.

Moreno took second place in the same time, while Damuseau hung on for third, three seconds back, just ahead of Lloyd Mondory (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Jonathan Fumeaux (IAM Cycling).

A stage winner at the Tour de Wallonnie last month, Lobato confirmed his fine recent form with an emphatic victory on the opening day in Burgos, though as the race progresses, the former Euskaltel-Euskadi man will likely be pressed into the service of defending champion, Nairo Quintana.

In his first competitive outing since winning the Giro d’Italia, Quintana appeared comfortable towards the head of the peloton throughout, and crossed the line in 11th place, five seconds down on Lobato.

Quintana's compatriot Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) was competing in his first race since Fleche Wallonne in April and camed home 5:28 down on the stage.

Early break

The stage was animated by a break featuring Luis Más (Caja Rural-RGA), Mirko Tedeschi (Neri-Sottoli), Ibai Salas (Burgos - BH) and Victor Etxebarria (Euskadi), who escaped inside the opening ten kilometres and gained a maximum advantage of three minutes.

Movistar’s was a visible presence at the head of the peloton in the finale, however, and their efforts helped to whittle the break’s lead down to just 40 seconds with 20 kilometres remaining, at which point Más and Tedeschi opted to press on without their erstwhile companions.

The duo were still out in front by the time they reached the entry to the finishing circuit around Burgos, and they held a 15-second lead as they climbed El Castillo for the first time, where Tedeschi tried to inch away from Más.

The pair led over the summit with 11 kilometres remaining, but the peloton was almost upon them, and Sebastien Turgot (Ag2r-La Mondiale) duly swept past them on the descent. His forearms resting across the tops of the handlebars in the style of Michele Bartoli, Turgot maintained a small advantage over the bunch on the approach to the finish, and received reinforcements when first Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) and then Giorgio Cecchinel (Neri Sottoli) bridged across.

The peloton remained in sight, however, and Turgot’s final dig with 3.5km remaining could do nothing to prevent their ineluctable recapture at the base of the final climb.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team3:29:37
2Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha
3Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:03
4Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
5Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
6Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale0:00:05
7Daan Oliver (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
8Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
9Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo
10Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
11Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
12Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi
13Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:09
14David Belda (Spa) Burgos - BH
15Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli
16Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:00:11
17Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
18Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
19Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
20Juan José Oroz (Spa) Burgos - BH
21Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
22Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:16
23José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
24Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
25Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi
26Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
27Moisés Dueñas (Spa) Burgos - BH
28Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
29Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
30Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo
31Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
32Serguei Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
33Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
34Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos - BH
35David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:23
36Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
37Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
38Bakhtiyar Kozhataye (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
39Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli
40Rubén Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
41Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
42Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:31
43Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:33
44Ivan Balykin (Rus) Rusvelo
45Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:36
46Fco Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
47Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
48Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
49Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
50Tom Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
51Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
52Sebastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
53Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:00:41
54Víctor Martín (Spa) Burgos - BH0:00:43
55Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:00:44
56Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
57Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:47
58Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
59Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos - BH
60Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
61Sebastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:00:55
62Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:01:04
63Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
64Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:01:11
65Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo
66Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:22
67Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:24
68Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
69Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
70Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Team Katusha0:01:28
71Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:08
72Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:02:18
73Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli
74Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo0:03:37
75Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi
76Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi0:05:28
77Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi
78Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
79Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
80Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
81Carlos Alberto Betancur (Col) Ag2r La Mondiale
82Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
83Damien Gaudin (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:06:11
84Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH
85Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli
86Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH
87Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
88Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
89Mikel Landa (Spa) Astana Pro Team
90Sergei Pomoshinikov (Rus) Rusvelo0:06:14
91Víctor Etxeberria (Spa) Euskadi0:10:17
92Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi0:10:18
93Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Euskadi
94Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano0:12:03
95Patrick Shelling (Swi) IAM Cycling0:13:34

Sprint 1 - Castrillo del Val
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3pts
2Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH2
3Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli1

Sprint 2 - Ibeas de Juarros
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH3pts
2Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2
3Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli1

Sprint 3 - Atapuerca
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3pts
2Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli2
3Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH1

Points - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team25pts
2Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha20
3Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano16
4Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale14
5Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling12
6Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale10
7Daan Oliver (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano9
8Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA8
9Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo7
10Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team6
11Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team5
12Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi4
13Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
14David Belda (Spa) Burgos - BH2
15Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli1

Mountain 1 - Alto Los Buitres
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH6pts
2Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli4
3Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2
4Víctor Etxeberria (Spa) Euskadi1

Mountain 2 - El Castillo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli6pts
2Sebastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale4
3Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2
4Daan Oliver (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1

Mountain 3 - El Castillo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team6pts
2Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha4
3Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano2
4Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team10:29:12
2Astana Pro Team0:00:09
3IAM Cycling
4Burgos - BH0:00:15
5Rusvelo0:00:16
6MTN - Qhubeka0:00:17
7Neri Sottoli0:00:22
8Ag2r La Mondiale0:00:23
9Team Giant-Shimano
10Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
11Team Katusha0:00:26
12Euskadi0:03:37

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team3:29:37
2Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha
3Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:03
4Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
5Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
6Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale0:00:05
7Daan Oliver (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
8Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
9Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo
10Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
11Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
12Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi
13Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:09
14David Belda (Spa) Burgos - BH
15Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli
16Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:00:11
17Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
18Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
19Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
20Juan José Oroz (Spa) Burgos - BH
21Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
22Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:16
23José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
24Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
25Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi
26Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
27Moisés Dueñas (Spa) Burgos - BH
28Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
29Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
30Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo
31Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
32Serguei Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
33Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
34Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos - BH
35David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:23
36Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
37Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
38Bakhtiyar Kozhataye (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
39Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli
40Rubén Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
41Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
42Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:31
43Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:33
44Ivan Balykin (Rus) Rusvelo
45Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:36
46Fco Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
47Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
48Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
49Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
50Tom Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
51Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
52Sebastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
53Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:00:41
54Víctor Martín (Spa) Burgos - BH0:00:43
55Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:00:44
56Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
57Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:47
58Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
59Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos - BH
60Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
61Sebastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:00:55
62Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:01:04
63Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
64Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:01:11
65Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo
66Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:22
67Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:24
68Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
69Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
70Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Team Katusha0:01:28
71Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:08
72Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:02:18
73Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli
74Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo0:03:37
75Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi
76Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi0:05:28
77Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi
78Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
79Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
80Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
81Carlos Alberto Betancur (Col) Ag2r La Mondiale
82Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
83Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH0:06:11
84Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli
85Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH
86Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
87Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
88Mikel Landa (Spa) Astana Pro Team
89Sergei Pomoshinikov (Rus) Rusvelo0:06:14
90Damien Gaudin (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:06:31
91Víctor Etxeberria (Spa) Euskadi0:10:17
92Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi0:10:18
93Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Euskadi
94Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano0:12:03
95Patrick Shelling (Swi) IAM Cycling0:13:34

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team25pts
2Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha20
3Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano16
4Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale14
5Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling12
6Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale10
7Daan Oliver (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano9
8Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA8
9Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo7
10Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team6
11Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team5
12Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi4
13Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
14David Belda (Spa) Burgos - BH2
15Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli1

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA8pts
2Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH6
3Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli4

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli10pts
2Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team6
3Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH6
4Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha4
5Sebastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale4
6Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA4
7Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano2
8Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale1
9Daan Oliver (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
10Víctor Etxeberria (Spa) Euskadi1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team10:29:12
2Astana Pro Team0:00:09
3IAM Cycling
4Burgos - BH0:00:15
5Rusvelo0:00:16
6MTN - Qhubeka0:00:17
7Neri Sottoli0:00:22
8Ag2r La Mondiale0:00:23
9Team Giant-Shimano
10Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
11Team Katusha0:00:26
12Euskadi0:03:37

