It was a repeat performance for Nairo Quintana (Movistar), who soloed to victory Lagunas de Neila, on the Queen stage of the Vuelta a Burgos. Daniel Moreno (Katusha) caught a lagging Mikel Landa (Astana) to take second with Landa following him over for third. Quintana is the new leader of the general classification, he leads Moreno by a second.

“It was great to win here again. All the people of Burgos always treat me well and give me support when I come here. I like this area a lot and I'm proud to achieve another victory in this climb,” Quintana said after the finish. “The team was fantastic and has led me really well into the final climb… When we saw the last kilometer, I could see that Dani was still clinging to my wheel, so I had to give everything so that could drop him. Fortunately I succeeded.”

As they had done in the previous stages, Movistar took control of the peloton, setting a pace so high that few were able to keep up over the final climbs. Igor Antón did much of the damage and there were only 22 riders remaining as they hit the final climb. The day’s break had long been over and done with, after they were caught with 30 kilometres remaining.

Former Movistar rider Sergio Pardilla (MTN-Qhubeka) made the first significant move. The Spaniard went off the front, taking Mikel Landa (Astana) and Daniel Moreno (Katusha) with him. The trio didn’t get very far before they were caught and Pardilla immediately had another go.

Quintana looked comfortable, but he was isolated. After using all his teammates earlier in the stage, he found himself alone while Astana had three. It looked like Astana had got one over on Movistar, as Landa branched out on his own. However, with less than a kilometre to go, Landa cracked and began zigzagging across the road. Behind him, Quintana and Moreno were doing battle. The Colombian eventually broke free, passing the struggling Landa to seal victory.

With two stages, including a team time trial remaining, Quintana is aware that his lead over Moreno is fragile. “I am a leader by a second, demonstrating that there is not much between us. I felt good, although I'm sure others feel better. Now we just have to give everything in the time trial; I think nothing would happen tomorrow, but we'll see what happens at the end.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 4:27:34 2 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:06 3 Mikel Landa (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:10 4 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:19 5 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:00:35 6 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:41 7 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:00:46 8 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:48 9 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:58 10 Sergio Pardilla BellÛn (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:07 11 Daan Oliver (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:34 12 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:40 13 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:44 14 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 15 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:53 16 JosÈ Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:55 17 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo 0:02:05 18 David Belda (Spa) Burgos - BH 0:02:12 19 Bakhtiyar Kozhataye (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:17 20 Juan JosÈ Oroz (Spa) Burgos - BH 0:02:34 21 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi 22 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo 0:02:44 23 MoisÈs DueÒas (Spa) Burgos - BH 0:03:36 24 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:49 25 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 26 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:04:50 27 Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:05:18 28 Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos - BH 0:07:20 29 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:07 30 Sebastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:12:29 31 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 32 Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli 33 Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Team Katusha 34 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 35 Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 36 Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 37 Sergei Pomoshinikov (Rus) Rusvelo 38 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 39 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 40 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 41 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 42 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 43 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 44 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:12:49 45 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo 0:13:53 46 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka 0:14:11 47 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:15:09 48 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:15:12 49 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:15:39 50 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 51 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo 52 Ivan Balykin (Rus) Rusvelo 53 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 54 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 55 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo 56 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 57 Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi 58 VÌctor MartÌn (Spa) Burgos - BH 59 Sebastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 60 RubÈn Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team 61 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli 62 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo 63 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 64 VÌctor Etxeberria (Spa) Euskadi 65 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 66 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH 67 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 68 Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos - BH 69 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 70 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 71 Tom Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 72 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:16:43 73 Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Euskadi 0:16:50 74 BeÒat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi 75 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:17:29 76 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:18:06 77 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:19:06 78 Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi 0:27:45 79 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 80 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi 81 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH 82 Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi 83 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 84 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 85 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:28:00 86 Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:29:37 87 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli 88 Carlos Alberto Betancur (Col) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:38:40 89 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 90 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli 91 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 92 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 10 pts 2 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 7 3 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo 5 4 BeÒat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi 3 5 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2 6 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 6 pts 2 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo 4 3 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 4 BeÒat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH 2 3 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH 2 3 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH 1

Point # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 25 pts 2 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha 20 3 Mikel Landa (Spa) Astana Pro Team 16 4 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 14 5 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 12 6 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 7 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli 9 8 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 9 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 7 10 Sergio Pardilla BellÛn (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 6

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 13:24:08 2 Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 0:01:31 3 Movistar Team 0:02:13 4 Team Katusha 0:04:13 5 Burgos - Bh 0:06:56 6 Rusvelo 0:15:52 7 Mtn - Qhubeka 0:17:28 8 Neri Sottoli 0:24:38 9 Team Giant-Shimano 0:28:16 10 Iam Cycling 0:28:35 11 Euskadi 0:32:26 12 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:36:01

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 11:30:59 2 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:01 3 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:37 4 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:00:46 5 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:52 6 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:59 7 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:01:04 8 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:09 9 Sergio Pardilla BellÛn (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:13 10 Daan Oliver (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:34 11 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:40 12 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:50 13 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:55 14 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:04 15 JosÈ Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:06 16 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo 0:02:16 17 David Belda (Spa) Burgos - BH 18 Bakhtiyar Kozhataye (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:35 19 Juan JosÈ Oroz (Spa) Burgos - BH 0:02:40 20 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo 0:02:44 21 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi 0:02:45 22 MoisÈs DueÒas (Spa) Burgos - BH 0:03:47 23 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:31 24 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:33 25 Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:05:29 26 Mikel Landa (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:06:16 27 Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos - BH 0:07:31 28 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:18 29 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:10:56 30 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:12:27 31 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 32 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 33 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:12:29 34 Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:12:47 35 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 36 Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:13:00 37 Sebastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 38 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:13:08 39 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:13:11 40 Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Team Katusha 0:13:52 41 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo 0:14:32 42 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka 0:14:39 43 Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:14:42 44 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:15:09 45 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:15:15 46 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:15:45 47 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 48 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli 49 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:15:50 50 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 51 RubÈn Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:57 52 Ivan Balykin (Rus) Rusvelo 0:16:07 53 Tom Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:16:10 54 VÌctor MartÌn (Spa) Burgos - BH 0:16:17 55 Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos - BH 0:16:21 56 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:16:28 57 Sebastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:16:29 58 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:16:38 59 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:16:45 60 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:16:58 61 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:17:15 62 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:17:43 63 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:18:00 64 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:18:02 65 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:18:05 66 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:18:37 67 Sergei Pomoshinikov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:18:38 68 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:19:11 69 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:20:23 70 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:02 71 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:21:15 72 Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi 73 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH 0:21:45 74 BeÒat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi 0:22:13 75 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:22:18 76 VÌctor Etxeberria (Spa) Euskadi 0:26:04 77 Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Euskadi 0:27:03 78 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 0:27:40 79 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi 0:27:45 80 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:28:26 81 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:28:40 82 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:29:04 83 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli 0:29:41 84 Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi 0:31:30 85 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH 0:34:04 86 Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:36:46 87 Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi 0:37:58 88 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:39:39 89 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:39:46 90 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:44:03 91 Carlos Alberto Betancur (Col) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:44:16 92 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:44:59

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 50 pts 2 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 46 3 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha 33 4 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 26 5 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 20 6 Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 20 7 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo 19 8 JosÈ Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 17 9 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 16 10 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 11 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 15 12 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 13 13 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 14 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 11 15 BeÒat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi 10 16 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH 10 17 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli 8 18 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH 6 19 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 6 20 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 5 21 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 4 22 Sebastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 4 23 Sergio Pardilla BellÛn (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 3 24 Daan Oliver (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 3 25 Sergei Pomoshinikov (Rus) Rusvelo 3 26 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 3 27 Mikel Landa (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 28 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 2 29 RubÈn Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team 2 30 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1 31 Bakhtiyar Kozhataye (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 32 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 1 33 VÌctor Etxeberria (Spa) Euskadi 1 34 Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 19 pts 2 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH 12 3 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH 6 4 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 5 5 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 6 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 1

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha 40 pts 2 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 32 3 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 31 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 30 5 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 25 6 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 24 7 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 23 8 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 20 9 Mikel Landa (Spa) Astana Pro Team 16 10 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 14 11 Daan Oliver (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 14 12 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 14 13 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 12 14 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 12 15 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 12 16 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 17 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 10 18 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli 10 19 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli 9 20 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi 9 21 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 8 22 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 7 23 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo 7 24 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 7 25 Sergio Pardilla BellÛn (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 6 26 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 6 27 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 4 28 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 3 29 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 3 30 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 2 31 David Belda (Spa) Burgos - BH 2 32 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 2 33 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 1 34 Sebastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 1