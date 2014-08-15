Trending

Vuelta a Burgos: Quintana wins in Lagunas de Neila

Movistar rider takes the overall lead

The whole Astana squad

Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) propels a bouquet, now with the purple jersey as leader of the race

Mikel Landa’s fan club showed up today in the final climb

Giant-Shimano's Ramon Sinkeldam

Imanol Erviti (Movistar Team) drove the peloton along with Rubén Plaza and Juanjo Lobato for almost 150 kilometres

Lluís Mas (Caja Rural), leader of the intermediate sprints classification

Mirko Tedeschi (Neri Sottoli)

Juan José Lobato (Movistar Team) started the stage as leader of the race

Balearic connection: Lluís Mas (Caja Rural) and Vicente Reynés (IAM Cycling) chatting

Miami Vice look for Thomas Damuseau (Giant-Shimano), leader of the points classification

Andrei Zeits (Astana) was very active today

Lluís Mas (Caja Rural) having a sip of Aquarius

Carlos Barbero (Euskadi) and Pablo Torres (Burgos BH) crossing the finish line

Adrien Niyonshuti guides Jacques Janse van Rensburg in the peloton

Yesterday’s winner Matteo Pelucchi (IAM) suffered today

David Belda (Burgos BH) and Janez Brajkovic (Astana)

Johann Tschopp (IAM Cycling)

Thomas Damuseau (Giant-Shimano)

Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2r), getting a little assistance from his car

Linus Gerdemann (MTN)

Lloyd Mondory (Ag2r)

Local idol Carlos Barbero (Euskadi) definitely has a great fan club

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)

Matteo Rabottini (Neri Sottoli)

Alberto Losada (Katusha)

Josu Garai, former journalist for Spanish newspaper Marca is now coordinator of the Ponferrada Worlds

David Belda (Burgos BH) wasn’t at his best today

Pretty good day for Astana’s stagiaire Bakhtiyar Kozhataye

Former teammates at Euskaltel, Juan José Oroz (Burgos BH) and Miguel Mínguez (Euskadi) crossed the line in a very friendly mood

Spanish National coach Javier Mínguez chats with Dani Moreno (Katusha)

Sylwester Szmyd (Movistar Team)

An almost artistic take of Nairo Quintana getting his winner trophy

Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) realising he was going to win

Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) right after winning

Mikel Landa (Astana) crossed the line in a defeat mood

Nairo Quintana chats with a politician during the podium ceremony

David Arroyo (Caja Rural)

Nairo Quintana propels a bouquet to the public

First congratulations for Nairo Quintana

Dani Moreno (Katusha) gets the green jersey as leader of the points classification

Igor Antón (Movistar Team)

Beñat Txoperena (Euskadi) was awarded the prize as most combative rider of the stage

José Herrada (Movistar Team)

Nice hair for Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural)

Lluís Mas (Caja Rural)

Mirko Tedeschi (Neri Sottoli) leads the break of the day

Movistar Team drives the chasing peloton with Imanol Erviti and current leader Juan José Lobato

Dani Moreno (Katusha) was Quintana's toughest rival and was only one second short of getting the leader jersey

Nairo Quintana celebrates his victory on stage

Nairo Quintana wins the third stage of the Vuelta a Burgos atop the Lagunas de Neila climb

Nairo Quintana is the leader of the Mountains classification. He took also the purple leader's jersey

It was a repeat performance for Nairo Quintana (Movistar), who soloed to victory Lagunas de Neila, on the Queen stage of the Vuelta a Burgos. Daniel Moreno (Katusha) caught a lagging Mikel Landa (Astana) to take second with Landa following him over for third. Quintana is the new leader of the general classification, he leads Moreno by a second.

“It was great to win here again. All the people of Burgos always treat me well and give me support when I come here. I like this area a lot and I'm proud to achieve another victory in this climb,” Quintana said after the finish. “The team was fantastic and has led me really well into the final climb… When we saw the last kilometer, I could see that Dani was still clinging to my wheel, so I had to give everything so that could drop him. Fortunately I succeeded.”

As they had done in the previous stages, Movistar took control of the peloton, setting a pace so high that few were able to keep up over the final climbs. Igor Antón did much of the damage and there were only 22 riders remaining as they hit the final climb. The day’s break had long been over and done with, after they were caught with 30 kilometres remaining.

Former Movistar rider Sergio Pardilla (MTN-Qhubeka) made the first significant move. The Spaniard went off the front, taking Mikel Landa (Astana) and Daniel Moreno (Katusha) with him. The trio didn’t get very far before they were caught and Pardilla immediately had another go.

Quintana looked comfortable, but he was isolated. After using all his teammates earlier in the stage, he found himself alone while Astana had three. It looked like Astana had got one over on Movistar, as Landa branched out on his own. However, with less than a kilometre to go, Landa cracked and began zigzagging across the road. Behind him, Quintana and Moreno were doing battle. The Colombian eventually broke free, passing the struggling Landa to seal victory.

With two stages, including a team time trial remaining, Quintana is aware that his lead over Moreno is fragile. “I am a leader by a second, demonstrating that there is not much between us. I felt good, although I'm sure others feel better. Now we just have to give everything in the time trial; I think nothing would happen tomorrow, but we'll see what happens at the end.”

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team4:27:34
2Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:06
3Mikel Landa (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:10
4David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:19
5Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:00:35
6Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:41
7Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:00:46
8Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:48
9Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:58
10Sergio Pardilla BellÛn (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:07
11Daan Oliver (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:34
12Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:40
13Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:44
14Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
15Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:53
16JosÈ Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:55
17Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo0:02:05
18David Belda (Spa) Burgos - BH0:02:12
19Bakhtiyar Kozhataye (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:17
20Juan JosÈ Oroz (Spa) Burgos - BH0:02:34
21Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi
22Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo0:02:44
23MoisÈs DueÒas (Spa) Burgos - BH0:03:36
24Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:49
25Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
26Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:04:50
27Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:05:18
28Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos - BH0:07:20
29Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:07
30Sebastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:12:29
31Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
32Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
33Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Team Katusha
34Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
35Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
36Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
37Sergei Pomoshinikov (Rus) Rusvelo
38Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
39Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
40Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
41Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
42Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
43Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
44Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:12:49
45Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo0:13:53
46Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka0:14:11
47Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:15:09
48Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:15:12
49Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling0:15:39
50Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
51Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo
52Ivan Balykin (Rus) Rusvelo
53Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
54Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
55Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo
56Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
57Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi
58VÌctor MartÌn (Spa) Burgos - BH
59Sebastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
60RubÈn Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
61Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli
62Serguei Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
63Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
64VÌctor Etxeberria (Spa) Euskadi
65Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
66Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH
67Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
68Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos - BH
69Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
70Damien Gaudin (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
71Tom Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
72Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:16:43
73Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Euskadi0:16:50
74BeÒat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi
75Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:17:29
76Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:18:06
77Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:19:06
78Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi0:27:45
79Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
80Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi
81Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH
82Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi
83Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
84Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
85Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:28:00
86Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:29:37
87Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli
88Carlos Alberto Betancur (Col) Ag2r La Mondiale0:38:40
89Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
90Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli
91Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
92Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli10pts
2Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team7
3Serguei Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo5
4BeÒat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi3
5Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2
6Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli6pts
2Serguei Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo4
3Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
4BeÒat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3pts
2Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH2
3Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3pts
2Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH2
3Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3pts
2Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
3Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH1

Point
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team25pts
2Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha20
3Mikel Landa (Spa) Astana Pro Team16
4David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA14
5Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team12
6Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
7Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli9
8Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team8
9Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA7
10Sergio Pardilla BellÛn (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka6

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team13:24:08
2Caja Rural - Seguros Rga0:01:31
3Movistar Team0:02:13
4Team Katusha0:04:13
5Burgos - Bh0:06:56
6Rusvelo0:15:52
7Mtn - Qhubeka0:17:28
8Neri Sottoli0:24:38
9Team Giant-Shimano0:28:16
10Iam Cycling0:28:35
11Euskadi0:32:26
12Ag2R La Mondiale0:36:01

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team11:30:59
2Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:01
3David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:37
4Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:00:46
5Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:52
6Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:59
7Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:01:04
8Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:09
9Sergio Pardilla BellÛn (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:13
10Daan Oliver (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:34
11Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:40
12Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:50
13Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:55
14Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:04
15JosÈ Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:06
16Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo0:02:16
17David Belda (Spa) Burgos - BH
18Bakhtiyar Kozhataye (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:35
19Juan JosÈ Oroz (Spa) Burgos - BH0:02:40
20Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo0:02:44
21Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi0:02:45
22MoisÈs DueÒas (Spa) Burgos - BH0:03:47
23Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:31
24Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:33
25Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:05:29
26Mikel Landa (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:06:16
27Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos - BH0:07:31
28Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:18
29Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:10:56
30Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:12:27
31Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
32Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
33Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale0:12:29
34Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:12:47
35Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
36Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:13:00
37Sebastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
38Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:13:08
39Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:13:11
40Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Team Katusha0:13:52
41Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo0:14:32
42Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka0:14:39
43Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:14:42
44Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:15:09
45Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:15:15
46Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling0:15:45
47Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
48Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli
49Serguei Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo0:15:50
50Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
51RubÈn Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:57
52Ivan Balykin (Rus) Rusvelo0:16:07
53Tom Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:16:10
54VÌctor MartÌn (Spa) Burgos - BH0:16:17
55Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos - BH0:16:21
56Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:16:28
57Sebastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:16:29
58Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:16:38
59Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo0:16:45
60Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:16:58
61Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:17:15
62Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka0:17:43
63Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:18:00
64Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:18:02
65Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:18:05
66Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:18:37
67Sergei Pomoshinikov (Rus) Rusvelo0:18:38
68Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo0:19:11
69Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:20:23
70Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:02
71Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:21:15
72Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi
73Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH0:21:45
74BeÒat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi0:22:13
75Damien Gaudin (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:22:18
76VÌctor Etxeberria (Spa) Euskadi0:26:04
77Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Euskadi0:27:03
78Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team0:27:40
79Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi0:27:45
80Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:28:26
81Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling0:28:40
82Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:29:04
83Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli0:29:41
84Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi0:31:30
85Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH0:34:04
86Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:36:46
87Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi0:37:58
88Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:39:39
89Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:39:46
90Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:44:03
91Carlos Alberto Betancur (Col) Ag2r La Mondiale0:44:16
92Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:44:59

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team50pts
2Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli46
3Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha33
4Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team26
5Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team20
6Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Astana Pro Team20
7Serguei Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo19
8JosÈ Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team17
9David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA16
10Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team16
11Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team15
12Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team13
13Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team11
14Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA11
15BeÒat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi10
16Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH10
17Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli8
18Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH6
19Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team6
20Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka5
21Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA4
22Sebastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale4
23Sergio Pardilla BellÛn (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka3
24Daan Oliver (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano3
25Sergei Pomoshinikov (Rus) Rusvelo3
26Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team3
27Mikel Landa (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
28Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano2
29RubÈn Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team2
30Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1
31Bakhtiyar Kozhataye (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
32Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale1
33VÌctor Etxeberria (Spa) Euskadi1
34Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA19pts
2Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH12
3Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH6
4Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli5
5Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
6Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka1

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha40pts
2Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano32
3Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team31
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team30
5Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling25
6Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale24
7Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team23
8Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano20
9Mikel Landa (Spa) Astana Pro Team16
10David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA14
11Daan Oliver (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano14
12Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling14
13Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team12
14Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA12
15Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling12
16Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
17Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale10
18Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli10
19Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli9
20Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi9
21Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka8
22Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA7
23Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo7
24Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling7
25Sergio Pardilla BellÛn (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka6
26Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team6
27Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano4
28Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team3
29Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka3
30Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha2
31David Belda (Spa) Burgos - BH2
32Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha2
33Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling1
34Sebastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team34:34:38
2Caja Rural - Seguros Rga0:01:45
3Movistar Team0:02:04
4Team Katusha0:04:30
5Burgos - Bh0:07:02
6Rusvelo0:15:59
7Mtn - Qhubeka0:17:36
8Neri Sottoli0:24:51
9Team Giant-Shimano0:28:30
10Iam Cycling0:28:35
11Euskadi0:35:54
12Ag2R La Mondiale0:36:15

