Vuelta a Burgos: Quintana wins in Lagunas de Neila
Movistar rider takes the overall lead
Day 3: Comunero de Revenga - Lagunas de Neila
It was a repeat performance for Nairo Quintana (Movistar), who soloed to victory Lagunas de Neila, on the Queen stage of the Vuelta a Burgos. Daniel Moreno (Katusha) caught a lagging Mikel Landa (Astana) to take second with Landa following him over for third. Quintana is the new leader of the general classification, he leads Moreno by a second.
“It was great to win here again. All the people of Burgos always treat me well and give me support when I come here. I like this area a lot and I'm proud to achieve another victory in this climb,” Quintana said after the finish. “The team was fantastic and has led me really well into the final climb… When we saw the last kilometer, I could see that Dani was still clinging to my wheel, so I had to give everything so that could drop him. Fortunately I succeeded.”
As they had done in the previous stages, Movistar took control of the peloton, setting a pace so high that few were able to keep up over the final climbs. Igor Antón did much of the damage and there were only 22 riders remaining as they hit the final climb. The day’s break had long been over and done with, after they were caught with 30 kilometres remaining.
Former Movistar rider Sergio Pardilla (MTN-Qhubeka) made the first significant move. The Spaniard went off the front, taking Mikel Landa (Astana) and Daniel Moreno (Katusha) with him. The trio didn’t get very far before they were caught and Pardilla immediately had another go.
Quintana looked comfortable, but he was isolated. After using all his teammates earlier in the stage, he found himself alone while Astana had three. It looked like Astana had got one over on Movistar, as Landa branched out on his own. However, with less than a kilometre to go, Landa cracked and began zigzagging across the road. Behind him, Quintana and Moreno were doing battle. The Colombian eventually broke free, passing the struggling Landa to seal victory.
With two stages, including a team time trial remaining, Quintana is aware that his lead over Moreno is fragile. “I am a leader by a second, demonstrating that there is not much between us. I felt good, although I'm sure others feel better. Now we just have to give everything in the time trial; I think nothing would happen tomorrow, but we'll see what happens at the end.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|4:27:34
|2
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:06
|3
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:10
|4
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:19
|5
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:35
|6
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:41
|7
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:00:46
|8
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:48
|9
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:58
|10
|Sergio Pardilla BellÛn (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:07
|11
|Daan Oliver (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:34
|12
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:40
|13
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:44
|14
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|15
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:53
|16
|JosÈ Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:55
|17
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:02:05
|18
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos - BH
|0:02:12
|19
|Bakhtiyar Kozhataye (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:17
|20
|Juan JosÈ Oroz (Spa) Burgos - BH
|0:02:34
|21
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi
|22
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:02:44
|23
|MoisÈs DueÒas (Spa) Burgos - BH
|0:03:36
|24
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:49
|25
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|26
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:04:50
|27
|Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:05:18
|28
|Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos - BH
|0:07:20
|29
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:07
|30
|Sebastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:12:29
|31
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|32
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|33
|Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|34
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|35
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|37
|Sergei Pomoshinikov (Rus) Rusvelo
|38
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|39
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|40
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|41
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|42
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|43
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|44
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:12:49
|45
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:13:53
|46
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:14:11
|47
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:09
|48
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:15:12
|49
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:15:39
|50
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|51
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo
|52
|Ivan Balykin (Rus) Rusvelo
|53
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|54
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|55
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo
|56
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi
|58
|VÌctor MartÌn (Spa) Burgos - BH
|59
|Sebastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|60
|RubÈn Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|62
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|63
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|64
|VÌctor Etxeberria (Spa) Euskadi
|65
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|66
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH
|67
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|68
|Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos - BH
|69
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|70
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|71
|Tom Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|72
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:16:43
|73
|Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Euskadi
|0:16:50
|74
|BeÒat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi
|75
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:17:29
|76
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:18:06
|77
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:19:06
|78
|Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi
|0:27:45
|79
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|80
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi
|81
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH
|82
|Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi
|83
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|84
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|85
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:28:00
|86
|Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:29:37
|87
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli
|88
|Carlos Alberto Betancur (Col) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:38:40
|89
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|90
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|91
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|92
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|10
|pts
|2
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|7
|3
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|5
|4
|BeÒat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi
|3
|5
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2
|6
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|6
|pts
|2
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|4
|3
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|4
|BeÒat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH
|2
|3
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH
|2
|3
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha
|20
|3
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|16
|4
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|14
|5
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|12
|6
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|7
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|9
|8
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|9
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|7
|10
|Sergio Pardilla BellÛn (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|13:24:08
|2
|Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|0:01:31
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:02:13
|4
|Team Katusha
|0:04:13
|5
|Burgos - Bh
|0:06:56
|6
|Rusvelo
|0:15:52
|7
|Mtn - Qhubeka
|0:17:28
|8
|Neri Sottoli
|0:24:38
|9
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:28:16
|10
|Iam Cycling
|0:28:35
|11
|Euskadi
|0:32:26
|12
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:36:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|11:30:59
|2
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:01
|3
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:37
|4
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:46
|5
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:52
|6
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:59
|7
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:01:04
|8
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:09
|9
|Sergio Pardilla BellÛn (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:13
|10
|Daan Oliver (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:34
|11
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:40
|12
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:50
|13
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:55
|14
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:04
|15
|JosÈ Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:06
|16
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:02:16
|17
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos - BH
|18
|Bakhtiyar Kozhataye (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:35
|19
|Juan JosÈ Oroz (Spa) Burgos - BH
|0:02:40
|20
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:02:44
|21
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi
|0:02:45
|22
|MoisÈs DueÒas (Spa) Burgos - BH
|0:03:47
|23
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:31
|24
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:33
|25
|Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:05:29
|26
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:16
|27
|Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos - BH
|0:07:31
|28
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:18
|29
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:10:56
|30
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:12:27
|31
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|32
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|33
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:12:29
|34
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:47
|35
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|36
|Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:13:00
|37
|Sebastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|38
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:13:08
|39
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:13:11
|40
|Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|0:13:52
|41
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:14:32
|42
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:14:39
|43
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:14:42
|44
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:09
|45
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:15:15
|46
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:15:45
|47
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|48
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|49
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:15:50
|50
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|51
|RubÈn Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:57
|52
|Ivan Balykin (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:16:07
|53
|Tom Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:16:10
|54
|VÌctor MartÌn (Spa) Burgos - BH
|0:16:17
|55
|Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos - BH
|0:16:21
|56
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:16:28
|57
|Sebastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:16:29
|58
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:16:38
|59
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:16:45
|60
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:16:58
|61
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:17:15
|62
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:17:43
|63
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:18:00
|64
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:18:02
|65
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:18:05
|66
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:18:37
|67
|Sergei Pomoshinikov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:18:38
|68
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:19:11
|69
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:20:23
|70
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:02
|71
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:21:15
|72
|Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi
|73
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH
|0:21:45
|74
|BeÒat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi
|0:22:13
|75
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:22:18
|76
|VÌctor Etxeberria (Spa) Euskadi
|0:26:04
|77
|Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Euskadi
|0:27:03
|78
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:27:40
|79
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi
|0:27:45
|80
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:28:26
|81
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:28:40
|82
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:29:04
|83
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli
|0:29:41
|84
|Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi
|0:31:30
|85
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH
|0:34:04
|86
|Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:36:46
|87
|Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi
|0:37:58
|88
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:39:39
|89
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:39:46
|90
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:44:03
|91
|Carlos Alberto Betancur (Col) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:44:16
|92
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:44:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|50
|pts
|2
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|46
|3
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha
|33
|4
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|26
|5
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|6
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|20
|7
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|19
|8
|JosÈ Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|9
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|16
|10
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|11
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|15
|12
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|13
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|14
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|11
|15
|BeÒat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi
|10
|16
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH
|10
|17
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|8
|18
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH
|6
|19
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|20
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|21
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|22
|Sebastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|4
|23
|Sergio Pardilla BellÛn (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|24
|Daan Oliver (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|25
|Sergei Pomoshinikov (Rus) Rusvelo
|3
|26
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|27
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|28
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|29
|RubÈn Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|30
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|31
|Bakhtiyar Kozhataye (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|32
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|1
|33
|VÌctor Etxeberria (Spa) Euskadi
|1
|34
|Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|19
|pts
|2
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH
|12
|3
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH
|6
|4
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|5
|5
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|6
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha
|40
|pts
|2
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|32
|3
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|30
|5
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|25
|6
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|24
|7
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|23
|8
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|20
|9
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|16
|10
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|14
|11
|Daan Oliver (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|14
|12
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|14
|13
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|12
|14
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|12
|15
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|12
|16
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|17
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|10
|18
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli
|10
|19
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|9
|20
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi
|9
|21
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|22
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|7
|23
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo
|7
|24
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|7
|25
|Sergio Pardilla BellÛn (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|26
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|6
|27
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|28
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|29
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|30
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|31
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos - BH
|2
|32
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|33
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|34
|Sebastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|34:34:38
|2
|Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|0:01:45
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:02:04
|4
|Team Katusha
|0:04:30
|5
|Burgos - Bh
|0:07:02
|6
|Rusvelo
|0:15:59
|7
|Mtn - Qhubeka
|0:17:36
|8
|Neri Sottoli
|0:24:51
|9
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:28:30
|10
|Iam Cycling
|0:28:35
|11
|Euskadi
|0:35:54
|12
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:36:15
