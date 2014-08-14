Pelucchi wins bunch sprint in Villadiego
Italian beats Lammertink, Lobato retains overall lead
Day 2: Briviesca - Villadiego
Italy's Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) won the high-speed sprint that decided stage two of the Vuelta a Burgos to Villadiego.
His IAM Cycling team lead out the sprint after a fast downhill to the finish and Pelucchi timed his effort perfectly, opening up his sprint after a final corner. Steven Lammertink (Giant-Shimano) tried to match Pelucchi's speed but could only finish second. His teammate Thomas Damuseau was third but Pelucchi and IAM celebrated the victory.
Stage one winner Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) was tenth in the sprint and so retained his overall race lead. The Vuelta a Burgo heads into the mountains on Friday for the 170km Queen stage to Lagunas de Neila.
It was Pelucchi's second victory of the season after winning a stage at Tirreno-Adriatico in March and the fifth win of his career.
"We studied the stage profile and thought it suited me. My teammates protected me all day so I could save my energy and win. This win is for them," he said.
"This is my second win of the year. I also won the Clasica de Almeria and I love racing in Spain. I can't wait to ride the Vuelta a Espana."
IAM Cycling confirmed on Wednesday that Pelucchi will be part of the team's line up for the Vuelta alongside Vicente Rayes, Johan Tschopp and Sébastien Hinault.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|3:33:43
|2
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|5
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|7
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli
|8
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|10
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi
|12
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|13
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|14
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|Sebastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|16
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|17
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|18
|Bakhtiyar Kozhataye (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|20
|Ivan Balykin (Rus) Rusvelo
|21
|Daan Oliver (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|22
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|23
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|25
|Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|26
|Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi
|27
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|28
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH
|29
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos - BH
|31
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi
|32
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|33
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|34
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo
|35
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|36
|Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|37
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo
|38
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|40
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|42
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|44
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha
|45
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|46
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|47
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
|48
|Juan José Oroz (Spa) Burgos - BH
|49
|Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Euskadi
|50
|Sergio Pardilla BellÛn (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|51
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|52
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|53
|RubÈn Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo
|55
|VÌctor MartÌn (Spa) Burgos - BH
|56
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo
|57
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|58
|JosÈ Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|59
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|60
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|61
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|62
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|63
|BeÒat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi
|64
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos - BH
|65
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|66
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|67
|MoisÈs DueÒas (Spa) Burgos - BH
|68
|Tom Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|69
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
|70
|Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|71
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|72
|Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos - BH
|73
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|74
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|75
|Sergei Pomoshinikov (Rus) Rusvelo
|76
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|77
|Sebastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|78
|Carlos Alberto Betancur (Col) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:00:13
|79
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|80
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|81
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|82
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|83
|Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi
|84
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH
|85
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|86
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|87
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|88
|Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi
|89
|VÌctor Etxeberria (Spa) Euskadi
|90
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|91
|Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:01:03
|92
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:33
|93
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:10
|DNF
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNF
|Patrick Shelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|10
|pts
|2
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH
|7
|3
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|4
|Sergei Pomoshinikov (Rus) Rusvelo
|3
|5
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2
|6
|Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH
|3
|pts
|2
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH
|3
|pts
|2
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|25
|pts
|2
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|20
|3
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|16
|4
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|14
|5
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|6
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|10
|7
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli
|9
|8
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|9
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|7
|10
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|IAM Cycling
|10:41:09
|2
|Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|Mtn - Qhubeka
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|6
|Euskadi
|7
|Neri Sottoli
|8
|Team Katusha
|9
|Rusvelo
|10
|Movistar Team
|11
|Burgos - Bh
|12
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|7:03:20
|2
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha
|3
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:03
|4
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|5
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi
|0:00:05
|7
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|8
|Daan Oliver (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo
|11
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|12
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:09
|14
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli
|15
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos - BH
|16
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:00:11
|17
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|18
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|19
|Juan JosÈ Oroz (Spa) Burgos - BH
|20
|Sergio Pardilla BellÛn (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|21
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|22
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:16
|23
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi
|24
|Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|25
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo
|26
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|27
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|29
|JosÈ Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|MoisÈs DueÒas (Spa) Burgos - BH
|32
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos - BH
|34
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|35
|Bakhtiyar Kozhataye (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:23
|36
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|37
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|39
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|41
|RubÈn Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
|42
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:31
|43
|Ivan Balykin (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:00:33
|44
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
|45
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:36
|46
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|47
|Tom Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|48
|Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|49
|Sebastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|50
|VÌctor MartÌn (Spa) Burgos - BH
|0:00:43
|51
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:00:44
|52
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|53
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:47
|54
|Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos - BH
|55
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|56
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:49
|57
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:00:54
|58
|Sebastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:00:55
|59
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:00
|60
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:01:04
|61
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|62
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:01:11
|63
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|64
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:22
|65
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:24
|66
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|67
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|68
|Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|0:01:28
|69
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:08
|70
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:09
|71
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:02:18
|72
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:02:31
|73
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:46
|74
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:03:37
|75
|Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi
|0:03:50
|76
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:05:28
|77
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|78
|BeÒat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi
|79
|Carlos Alberto Betancur (Col) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:05:41
|80
|Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi
|81
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|82
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|83
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:11
|84
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH
|85
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|86
|Sergei Pomoshinikov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:06:14
|87
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH
|0:06:24
|88
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|89
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:06:44
|90
|Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:07:14
|91
|Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi
|0:10:18
|92
|Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Euskadi
|93
|VÌctor Etxeberria (Spa) Euskadi
|0:10:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|10
|pts
|2
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH
|7
|3
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|7
|4
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH
|6
|5
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|5
|6
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|20
|pts
|2
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH
|7
|3
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|4
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH
|6
|5
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|6
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha
|4
|7
|Sebastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|4
|8
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|9
|Sergei Pomoshinikov (Rus) Rusvelo
|3
|10
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|11
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2
|12
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|1
|13
|Daan Oliver (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|14
|Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi
|1
|15
|VÌctor Etxeberria (Spa) Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|32
|pts
|2
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|3
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|25
|4
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|24
|5
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha
|20
|6
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|20
|7
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|8
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|14
|9
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|12
|10
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|10
|11
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli
|10
|12
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi
|9
|13
|Daan Oliver (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|9
|14
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|8
|15
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|16
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo
|7
|17
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|7
|18
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|6
|19
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|5
|20
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|21
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|22
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos - BH
|2
|23
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|24
|Sebastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|21:10:21
|2
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:09
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|Burgos - Bh
|0:00:15
|5
|Rusvelo
|0:00:16
|6
|Mtn - Qhubeka
|0:00:17
|7
|Neri Sottoli
|0:00:22
|8
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:23
|9
|Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|10
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|11
|Team Katusha
|0:00:26
|12
|Euskadi
|0:03:37
