Italy's Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) won the high-speed sprint that decided stage two of the Vuelta a Burgos to Villadiego.

His IAM Cycling team lead out the sprint after a fast downhill to the finish and Pelucchi timed his effort perfectly, opening up his sprint after a final corner. Steven Lammertink (Giant-Shimano) tried to match Pelucchi's speed but could only finish second. His teammate Thomas Damuseau was third but Pelucchi and IAM celebrated the victory.

Stage one winner Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) was tenth in the sprint and so retained his overall race lead. The Vuelta a Burgo heads into the mountains on Friday for the 170km Queen stage to Lagunas de Neila.

It was Pelucchi's second victory of the season after winning a stage at Tirreno-Adriatico in March and the fifth win of his career.

"We studied the stage profile and thought it suited me. My teammates protected me all day so I could save my energy and win. This win is for them," he said.

"This is my second win of the year. I also won the Clasica de Almeria and I love racing in Spain. I can't wait to ride the Vuelta a Espana."

IAM Cycling confirmed on Wednesday that Pelucchi will be part of the team's line up for the Vuelta alongside Vicente Rayes, Johan Tschopp and Sébastien Hinault.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 3:33:43 2 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 3 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 4 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 5 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 7 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli 8 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 9 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 10 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi 12 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 13 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 14 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 15 Sebastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 16 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 17 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 18 Bakhtiyar Kozhataye (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 19 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 20 Ivan Balykin (Rus) Rusvelo 21 Daan Oliver (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 22 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 23 Mikel Landa (Spa) Astana Pro Team 24 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 25 Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Team Katusha 26 Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi 27 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli 28 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH 29 Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 30 Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos - BH 31 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi 32 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 33 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo 34 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo 35 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 36 Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 37 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo 38 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 39 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 40 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 41 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 42 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 43 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 44 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha 45 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli 46 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 47 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka 48 Juan José Oroz (Spa) Burgos - BH 49 Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Euskadi 50 Sergio Pardilla BellÛn (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 51 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 52 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 53 RubÈn Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team 54 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo 55 VÌctor MartÌn (Spa) Burgos - BH 56 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo 57 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 58 JosÈ Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 59 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 60 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 61 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 62 Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli 63 BeÒat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi 64 David Belda (Spa) Burgos - BH 65 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 66 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 67 MoisÈs DueÒas (Spa) Burgos - BH 68 Tom Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 69 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo 70 Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 71 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 72 Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos - BH 73 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 74 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 75 Sergei Pomoshinikov (Rus) Rusvelo 76 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 77 Sebastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 78 Carlos Alberto Betancur (Col) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:00:13 79 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 80 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 81 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 82 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 83 Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi 84 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH 85 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 86 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli 87 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli 88 Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi 89 VÌctor Etxeberria (Spa) Euskadi 90 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 91 Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:01:03 92 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:33 93 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:10 DNF Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano DNF Patrick Shelling (Swi) IAM Cycling

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 10 pts 2 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH 7 3 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 5 4 Sergei Pomoshinikov (Rus) Rusvelo 3 5 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2 6 Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH 3 pts 2 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2 3 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH 3 pts 2 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2 3 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2 3 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 25 pts 2 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 20 3 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 16 4 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 14 5 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 6 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 10 7 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli 9 8 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 8 9 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 7 10 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 6

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 IAM Cycling 10:41:09 2 Team Giant-Shimano 3 Mtn - Qhubeka 4 Astana Pro Team 5 Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 6 Euskadi 7 Neri Sottoli 8 Team Katusha 9 Rusvelo 10 Movistar Team 11 Burgos - Bh 12 Ag2R La Mondiale

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 7:03:20 2 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha 3 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:03 4 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 5 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi 0:00:05 7 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 8 Daan Oliver (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 10 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo 11 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 12 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 13 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:09 14 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli 15 David Belda (Spa) Burgos - BH 16 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:00:11 17 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 18 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli 19 Juan JosÈ Oroz (Spa) Burgos - BH 20 Sergio Pardilla BellÛn (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 21 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 22 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:16 23 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi 24 Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 25 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo 26 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo 27 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 28 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 29 JosÈ Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 31 MoisÈs DueÒas (Spa) Burgos - BH 32 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 33 Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos - BH 34 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 35 Bakhtiyar Kozhataye (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:23 36 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 37 Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 38 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 39 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 40 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli 41 RubÈn Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team 42 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:31 43 Ivan Balykin (Rus) Rusvelo 0:00:33 44 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka 45 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:36 46 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 47 Tom Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 48 Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 49 Sebastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 50 VÌctor MartÌn (Spa) Burgos - BH 0:00:43 51 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo 0:00:44 52 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 53 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:47 54 Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos - BH 55 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 56 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:49 57 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:00:54 58 Sebastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:00:55 59 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:00 60 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:01:04 61 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 62 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:01:11 63 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 64 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:22 65 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:24 66 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 67 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 68 Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Team Katusha 0:01:28 69 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:08 70 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:09 71 Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:02:18 72 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:02:31 73 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:46 74 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:03:37 75 Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi 0:03:50 76 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:05:28 77 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 78 BeÒat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi 79 Carlos Alberto Betancur (Col) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:05:41 80 Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi 81 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 82 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 83 Mikel Landa (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:06:11 84 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH 85 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 86 Sergei Pomoshinikov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:06:14 87 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH 0:06:24 88 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli 89 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:06:44 90 Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:07:14 91 Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi 0:10:18 92 Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Euskadi 93 VÌctor Etxeberria (Spa) Euskadi 0:10:30

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 10 pts 2 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH 7 3 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 7 4 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH 6 5 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 5 6 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 20 pts 2 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH 7 3 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 6 4 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH 6 5 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 5 6 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha 4 7 Sebastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 4 8 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 4 9 Sergei Pomoshinikov (Rus) Rusvelo 3 10 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 2 11 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2 12 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 1 13 Daan Oliver (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 14 Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi 1 15 VÌctor Etxeberria (Spa) Euskadi 1

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 32 pts 2 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 31 3 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 25 4 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 24 5 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha 20 6 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 20 7 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 8 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 14 9 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 12 10 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 10 11 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli 10 12 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi 9 13 Daan Oliver (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 9 14 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 8 15 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 8 16 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo 7 17 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 7 18 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 6 19 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 5 20 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 4 21 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 3 22 David Belda (Spa) Burgos - BH 2 23 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 2 24 Sebastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 1