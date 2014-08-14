Trending

Pelucchi wins bunch sprint in Villadiego

Italian beats Lammertink, Lobato retains overall lead

Image 1 of 34

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM) earns a bottle of wine as prize for his victory

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM) earns a bottle of wine as prize for his victory
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 2 of 34

A young Cipollini and Messi fan

A young Cipollini and Messi fan
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 3 of 34

Katusha Spanish duo Alberto Losada and Dani Moreno

Katusha Spanish duo Alberto Losada and Dani Moreno
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 4 of 34

Dani Moreno (Katusha)

Dani Moreno (Katusha)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 5 of 34

Jon Larrinaga (Euskadi) was one of the attackers today

Jon Larrinaga (Euskadi) was one of the attackers today
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 6 of 34

Part of the IAM Cycling squad that later set Pelucchi up for victory

Part of the IAM Cycling squad that later set Pelucchi up for victory
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 7 of 34

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r)

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 8 of 34

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling)

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 9 of 34

Javier Aramendia (Caja Rural) holds his wrist, hurt by a late crash

Javier Aramendia (Caja Rural) holds his wrist, hurt by a late crash
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 10 of 34

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) on the podium

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) on the podium
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 11 of 34

Juan José Lobato (Movistar Team) salutes

Juan José Lobato (Movistar Team) salutes
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 12 of 34

Juan José Lobato (Movistar Team), leader of the points classification as well as the GC

Juan José Lobato (Movistar Team), leader of the points classification as well as the GC
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 13 of 34

Lluís Mas (Caja Rural) leads the intermediate sprints

Lluís Mas (Caja Rural) leads the intermediate sprints
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 14 of 34

Mirko Tedeschi (Neri Sottoli) was in the day's breakaway for a second straight stage

Mirko Tedeschi (Neri Sottoli) was in the day's breakaway for a second straight stage
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 15 of 34

Carlos Barbero (Euskadi) was the best local rider

Carlos Barbero (Euskadi) was the best local rider
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 16 of 34

Sergei Lagutin racing for RusVelo

Sergei Lagutin racing for RusVelo
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 17 of 34

Fabio Taborre (Neri Sottoli)

Fabio Taborre (Neri Sottoli)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 18 of 34

Blel Kadri (Ag2r)

Blel Kadri (Ag2r)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 19 of 34

David Belda (Burgos BH)

David Belda (Burgos BH)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 20 of 34

Íñigo Cuesta, ex professional cyclist for Cervélo, Cofidis, ONCE, works within the organisation of the Vuelta a Burgos

Íñigo Cuesta, ex professional cyclist for Cervélo, Cofidis, ONCE, works within the organisation of the Vuelta a Burgos
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 21 of 34

Pablo Lechuga, Andalusian rider of the Euskadi team

Pablo Lechuga, Andalusian rider of the Euskadi team
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 22 of 34

Valerio Agnoli (Astana)

Valerio Agnoli (Astana)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 23 of 34

Moisés Dueñas, well-known for testing positive in the Tour de France 2008, competes here with Burgos BH

Moisés Dueñas, well-known for testing positive in the Tour de France 2008, competes here with Burgos BH
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 24 of 34

Mikel Landa (Astana) crashed yesterday and wasn’t very happy before the stage

Mikel Landa (Astana) crashed yesterday and wasn't very happy before the stage
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 25 of 34

Antonio Piedra (Caja Rural)

Antonio Piedra (Caja Rural)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 26 of 34

Karol Domagalski, Polish rouleur of Caja Rural

Karol Domagalski, Polish rouleur of Caja Rural
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 27 of 34

Lluís Mas (Caja Rural) started the stage as leader of the intermediate sprints competition

Lluís Mas (Caja Rural) started the stage as leader of the intermediate sprints competition
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 28 of 34

David Arroyo (Caja Rural)

David Arroyo (Caja Rural)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 29 of 34

Bakhtiyar Kozhataye debuts here as an stagiaire for Astana

Bakhtiyar Kozhataye debuts here as an stagiaire for Astana
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 30 of 34

Mirko Tedeschi (Neri Sottoli) leads the breakaway

Mirko Tedeschi (Neri Sottoli) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 31 of 34

Rubén Plaza and his Movistar teammates drove the peloton for most of the day, with a little help of IAM Cycling

Rubén Plaza and his Movistar teammates drove the peloton for most of the day, with a little help of IAM Cycling
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 32 of 34

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM) nets the stage victory comfortably

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM) nets the stage victory comfortably
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 33 of 34

Juan José Lobato (Movistar Team) keeps the purple jersey as leader of the race

Juan José Lobato (Movistar Team) keeps the purple jersey as leader of the race
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 34 of 34

Javier Aramendia (Caja Rural) was the most aggressive rider of the stage

Javier Aramendia (Caja Rural) was the most aggressive rider of the stage
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)

Italy's Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) won the high-speed sprint that decided stage two of the Vuelta a Burgos to Villadiego.

His IAM Cycling team lead out the sprint after a fast downhill to the finish and Pelucchi timed his effort perfectly, opening up his sprint after a final corner. Steven Lammertink (Giant-Shimano) tried to match Pelucchi's speed but could only finish second. His teammate Thomas Damuseau was third but Pelucchi and IAM celebrated the victory.

Stage one winner Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) was tenth in the sprint and so retained his overall race lead. The Vuelta a Burgo heads into the mountains on Friday for the 170km Queen stage to Lagunas de Neila.

It was Pelucchi's second victory of the season after winning a stage at Tirreno-Adriatico in March and the fifth win of his career.

"We studied the stage profile and thought it suited me. My teammates protected me all day so I could save my energy and win. This win is for them," he said.

"This is my second win of the year. I also won the Clasica de Almeria and I love racing in Spain. I can't wait to ride the Vuelta a Espana."

IAM Cycling confirmed on Wednesday that Pelucchi will be part of the team's line up for the Vuelta alongside Vicente Rayes, Johan Tschopp and Sébastien Hinault.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling3:33:43
2Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
3Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
4Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
5Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
6Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
7Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli
8Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
9Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
10Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
11Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi
12Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
13Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
14Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
15Sebastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
16Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
17Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
18Bakhtiyar Kozhataye (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
19Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
20Ivan Balykin (Rus) Rusvelo
21Daan Oliver (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
22Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
23Mikel Landa (Spa) Astana Pro Team
24Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
25Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Team Katusha
26Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi
27Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli
28Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH
29Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
30Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos - BH
31Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi
32David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
33Serguei Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
34Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo
35Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
36Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
37Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo
38Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
39Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
40Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
41Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
42Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
43Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
44Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha
45Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli
46Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
47Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
48Juan José Oroz (Spa) Burgos - BH
49Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Euskadi
50Sergio Pardilla BellÛn (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
51Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
52Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
53RubÈn Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
54Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo
55VÌctor MartÌn (Spa) Burgos - BH
56Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo
57Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
58JosÈ Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
59Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
60Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
61Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
62Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
63BeÒat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi
64David Belda (Spa) Burgos - BH
65Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
66Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
67MoisÈs DueÒas (Spa) Burgos - BH
68Tom Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
69Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
70Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
71Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
72Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos - BH
73Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
74Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
75Sergei Pomoshinikov (Rus) Rusvelo
76Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
77Sebastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
78Carlos Alberto Betancur (Col) Ag2r La Mondiale0:00:13
79Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
80Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
81Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
82Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
83Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi
84Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH
85Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
86Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli
87Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli
88Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi
89VÌctor Etxeberria (Spa) Euskadi
90Damien Gaudin (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
91Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:01:03
92Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:33
93Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:10
DNFSea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFPatrick Shelling (Swi) IAM Cycling

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli10pts
2Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH7
3Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka5
4Sergei Pomoshinikov (Rus) Rusvelo3
5Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2
6Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH3pts
2Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2
3Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH3pts
2Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2
3Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3pts
2Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2
3Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling25pts
2Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano20
3Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano16
4Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling14
5Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
6Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale10
7Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli9
8Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka8
9Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling7
10Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team6

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1IAM Cycling10:41:09
2Team Giant-Shimano
3Mtn - Qhubeka
4Astana Pro Team
5Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
6Euskadi
7Neri Sottoli
8Team Katusha
9Rusvelo
10Movistar Team
11Burgos - Bh
12Ag2R La Mondiale

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team7:03:20
2Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha
3Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:03
4Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
5Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
6Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi0:00:05
7Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
8Daan Oliver (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
10Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo
11Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
12Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
13Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:09
14Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli
15David Belda (Spa) Burgos - BH
16Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling0:00:11
17Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
18Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli
19Juan JosÈ Oroz (Spa) Burgos - BH
20Sergio Pardilla BellÛn (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
21Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
22Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:16
23Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi
24Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
25Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo
26Serguei Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
27Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
28Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
29JosÈ Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
30Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
31MoisÈs DueÒas (Spa) Burgos - BH
32Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
33Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos - BH
34Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
35Bakhtiyar Kozhataye (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:23
36David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
37Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
38Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
39Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
40Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli
41RubÈn Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
42Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:31
43Ivan Balykin (Rus) Rusvelo0:00:33
44Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
45Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:36
46Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
47Tom Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
48Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
49Sebastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
50VÌctor MartÌn (Spa) Burgos - BH0:00:43
51Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo0:00:44
52Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
53Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:47
54Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos - BH
55Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
56Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:49
57Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:00:54
58Sebastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:00:55
59Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:00
60Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:01:04
61Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
62Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo0:01:11
63Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
64Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:22
65Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:24
66Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
67Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
68Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Team Katusha0:01:28
69Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:08
70Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:09
71Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:02:18
72Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:02:31
73Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:46
74Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo0:03:37
75Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi0:03:50
76Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:05:28
77Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
78BeÒat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi
79Carlos Alberto Betancur (Col) Ag2r La Mondiale0:05:41
80Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi
81Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
82Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
83Mikel Landa (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:06:11
84Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH
85Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
86Sergei Pomoshinikov (Rus) Rusvelo0:06:14
87Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH0:06:24
88Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli
89Damien Gaudin (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:06:44
90Guiseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:07:14
91Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi0:10:18
92Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Euskadi
93VÌctor Etxeberria (Spa) Euskadi0:10:30

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA10pts
2Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH7
3Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA7
4Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH6
5Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli5
6Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli20pts
2Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos - BH7
3Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team6
4Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos - BH6
5Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka5
6Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha4
7Sebastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale4
8Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA4
9Sergei Pomoshinikov (Rus) Rusvelo3
10Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano2
11Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2
12Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale1
13Daan Oliver (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
14Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi1
15VÌctor Etxeberria (Spa) Euskadi1

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano32pts
2Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team31
3Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling25
4Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale24
5Daniel Moreno (Spa) Team Katusha20
6Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano20
7Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
8Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling14
9Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling12
10Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale10
11Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli10
12Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi9
13Daan Oliver (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano9
14Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA8
15Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka8
16Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo7
17Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling7
18Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team6
19Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team5
20Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano4
21Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka3
22David Belda (Spa) Burgos - BH2
23Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha2
24Sebastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team21:10:21
2IAM Cycling0:00:09
3Astana Pro Team
4Burgos - Bh0:00:15
5Rusvelo0:00:16
6Mtn - Qhubeka0:00:17
7Neri Sottoli0:00:22
8Team Giant-Shimano0:00:23
9Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
10Ag2R La Mondiale
11Team Katusha0:00:26
12Euskadi0:03:37

 

