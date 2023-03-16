Volta Ciclista a Catalunya winners 1911-2022
Volta Ciclista a Catalunya past winners
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2022
|Sergio Higuita (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2021
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|2020
|Not held (COVID-19 pandemic)
|2019
|Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana
|2018
|Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar
|2017
|Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar
|2016
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|2015
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|2014
|Joaquim Rodríguez (Esp) Team Katusha
|2013
|Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin–Sharp
|2012
|Michael Albasini (Sui) GreenEdge
|2011
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre–ISD
|2010
|Joaquim Rodríguez (Esp) Team Katusha
|2009
|Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Caisse d'Epargne
|2008
|Gustavo César (Esp) Karpin–Galicia
|2007
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Caisse d'Epargne
|2006
|David Cañada (Esp) Saunier Duval–Prodir
|2005
|Yaroslav Popovych (UKR) Discovery Channel
|2004
|Miguel Ángel Martín Perdiguero (Esp) Phonak
|2003
|José Antonio Pecharromán (Esp) Costa de Almería-Paternina
|2002
|Roberto Heras (Esp) U.S. Postal Service
|2001
|Joseba Beloki (Esp) ONCE–Eroski
|2000
|José Maria Jimenez (Esp) Banesto
|1999
|Manuel Beltrán (Esp) Banesto
|1998
|Hernan Buenahora (Col) Vitalicio Seguros
|1997
|Fernando Escartín (Esp) Kelme–Costa Blanca
|1996
|Alex Zülle (Sui) ONCE
|1995
|Laurent Jalabert (Fra) ONCE
|1994
|Claudio Chiappucci (Ita) Carrera Jeans–Tassoni
|1993
|Álvaro Mejía (Col) Motorola
|1992
|Miguel Indurain (Esp) Banesto
|1991
|Miguel Indurain (Esp) Banesto
|1990
|Laudelino Cubino (Esp) BH
|1989
|Marino Lejarreta (Esp) Caja Rural
|1988
|Miguel Indurain (Esp) Reynolds
|1987
|Álvaro Pino (Esp) BH
|1986
|Sean Kelly (Irl) KAS
|1985
|Robert Millar (GBr) Peugeot
|1984
|Sean Kelly (Irl) Skil-Sem
|1983
|Josep Recio (Esp) Kelme
|1982
|Alberto Fernández (Esp) Teka
|1981
|Faustino Ruperez (Esp) Zor
|1980
|Marino Lejarreta (Esp) Teka
|1979
|Vicente Belda (Esp)
|1978
|Francesco Moser (Ita)
|1977
|Freddy Maertens (Bel)
|1976
|Enrique Martínez (Esp)
|1975
|Fausto Bertoglio (Ita)
|1974
|Bernard Thévenet (Fra)
|1973
|Domingo Perurena (Esp)
|1972
|Felice Gimondi (Ita)
|1971
|Luis Ocaña (Esp)
|1970
|Franco Bitossi (Ita)
|1969
|Mariano Díaz (Esp)
|1968
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1967
|Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
|1966
|Arie Den Hartog (Ned)
|1965
|Antonio Gómez del Moral (Esp)
|1964
|Joseph Carrara (Fra)
|1963
|Joseph Novales (Fra)
|1962
|Antonio Karmany (Esp)
|1961
|Henri Duez (Fra)
|1960
|Miguel Poblet (Esp)
|1959
|Salvador Botella (Esp)
|1958
|Richard Van Genechten (Bel)
|1957
|Jesús Loroño (Esp)
|1956
|Aniceto Utset (Esp) Mobylette-Coabania
|1955
|José Gómez del Moral (Esp) Minaco
|1954
|Walter Serena (Ita) Bottecchia-Ursus
|1953
|Salvador Botella (Esp) individual
|1952
|Miguel Poblet (Esp) Canals & Nubiola
|1951
|Primo Volpi (Ita) Arbos-Talbot
|1950
|Antonio Gelabert (Esp) individual
|1949
|Emile Rol (Fra) La Perle-Hutchinson
|1948
|Emilio Rodríguez (Esp) U.D. Sans-Alas Color
|1947
|Emilio Rodríguez (Esp) U.D. Sans-Alas Color-Minaco
|1946
|Julián Berrendero (Esp) Chiclès-Tabay
|1945
|Bernardo Ruiz (Esp) individual
|1944
|Miguel Casas (Esp) individual
|1943
|Julián Berrendero (Esp) F.C. Barcelona
|1942
|Fédérico Ezquerra (Esp) individual
|1941
|Antonio Andrés Sancho (Esp) individual
|1940
|Christophe Didier (Lux) Alcyon-Dunlop
|1939
|Mariano Cañardo (Esp) individual
|1937-38
|No race held
|1936
|Mariano Cañardo (Esp) Colin-Wolber
|1935
|Mariano Cañardo (Esp) Orbea
|1934
|Bernardo Rogora (Ita) Gloria
|1933
|Alfredo Bovet (Ita) Bianchi
|1932
|Mariano Cañardo (Esp) individual
|1931
|Salvador Cardona (Esp) individual
|1930
|Mariano Cañardo (Esp) Styl
|1929
|Mariano Cañardo (Esp) F.C. Barcelona
|1928
|Mariano Cañardo (Esp) Elvish-Wolber
|1927
|Víctor Fontan (Fra) individual
|1926
|Víctor Fontan (Fra) individual
|1925
|Miquel Mucio (Esp) U.D. Sans
|1924
|Miquel Mucio (Esp) U.D. Sans
|1923
|Maurice Ville (Fra) Automoto-Hutchinson
|1921-22
|No race held
|1920
|José Pelletier (Fra)
|1914–19
|No race held
|1913
|Juan Martí (Esp)
|1912
|Josép Magdalena (Esp)
|1911
|Sebastià Masdeu (Esp)
