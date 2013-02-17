Martin wins time trial, overall at Volta ao Algarve
Kwiatkowski makes it 1-2 for Omega Pharma
Stage 4: Castro Marim - Tavira (ITT)
Reigning time trial world champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) stamped his authority on the Volta ao Algarve's final stage as the 27-year-old German scorched the 34.8km race of truth in 45:09 to win both the stage and the overall general classification. Such was the dominance of Martin's performance that his closest competitor, teammate Michal Kwiatkowski, ceded 1:07 to the flying German while Jesse Sergent (RadioShack-Leopard) notched the third best time at 1:15 down.
"I am really happy," Martin said. "I was really looking to have a good day, and I had a good feeling immediately this morning during the reconnaissance. The parcours was really hard, with a lot of technical parts and little climbs where it was necessary to relaunch the action every time. Fortunately, it didn't rain during the TT. It rained a little bit before, but it stopped before so we had good conditions on the course during the TT. I really pushed a lot, and everything was perfect. There was a perfect approach to the race, and the result was because of all of these things."
Kwiatkowski made it a 1-2 Omega Pharma finish for both the stage and general classification as well, finishing 58 seconds down on Martin overall.
"Today I liked this kind of parcours," said Kwiatkowski. "It was not one for the big gear — it was a bit more technical with a lot of shifting. I like that kind of parcours the most. I am very happy about the entire week, even on the climb yesterday. I saw the job I did in the last month to improve on the climbs pay off. I had good results at this race and I am happy about it."
Dutch time trial champion Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) clocked the fourth fastest time, 1:16 down on Martin. Westra started the stage eight seconds ahead of Kwiatkowski and 17 seconds in front of Martin on general classification, but the Dutchman lost time to the Omega Pharma-Quick Step teammates. Westra would still finish on the final GC podium in third, however, with Kwiatkowski edging him out for second overall by just one second.
Overnight leader Sergio Henao (Sky) proved no match for the rouleurs on the Volta al Algarve's concluding time trial, losing 3:15 and the overall title to Martin, who started the day 28 seconds in arrears of the 25-year-old Colombian. Although Henao finished a respectable 14th in the final stage, beating the likes of French time trial champion Sylvain Chavanel by four seconds, he nonetheless dropped to 12th overall on general classification, 2:47 down on Martin.
The seeds of overall victory were sown by Martin the previous day, where he limited his losses to his GC rivals with an 11th place result on the Alto do Malhão summit finish, a stage won by Henao. With a stunning display of time trial prowess befitting the world champion, Martin quickly erased his general classification deficit to seal his second Volta ao Algarve overall win in three years.
"My condition is better than last year at this moment," said Martin. "I knew it was possible to not lose a lot of time from the best climbers, and my team and I made sure of it. I have to say this kind of race, with an uphill finish, a TT, and sprint stages in the beginning is perfect for me. It's the kind of race I like and I am always looking for.
"I hope this victory helps me and the team continue to get good results during the season. I'd also like to thank my team and my teammates. They really protected me and Michal for the entire week. With the bad luck of Cav in the sprints, we really focused on the GC and the TT. Fortunately, we were successful. This is not just an individual victory, but a team victory."
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:45:09
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:07
|3
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:15
|4
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|5
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:30
|6
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha
|0:01:32
|7
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:47
|8
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|9
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:04
|10
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:32
|11
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:02:42
|12
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:49
|13
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:56
|14
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:03:15
|15
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:03:19
|16
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:37
|17
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:44
|18
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:50
|19
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|20
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:52
|21
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:04:01
|22
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:04:08
|23
|Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:10
|24
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:12
|25
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:13
|26
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:23
|27
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:04:25
|28
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|29
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:04:26
|30
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:04:27
|31
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:37
|32
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:43
|33
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Efapel-Glassdrive
|0:04:52
|34
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|0:04:55
|35
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:57
|37
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:58
|38
|Carlos Ivan Oyarzun Guinez (Chi) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|39
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:05:03
|40
|Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
|0:05:09
|41
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:14
|42
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|43
|Marcio Barbosa (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:05:19
|44
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:23
|45
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:05:25
|46
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:27
|47
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:28
|48
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:37
|49
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|0:05:44
|50
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:05:57
|51
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:06:04
|53
|Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:06:05
|54
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:06:09
|55
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:10
|56
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|0:06:12
|57
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|0:06:13
|58
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|0:06:15
|59
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:06:16
|60
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|0:06:18
|61
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:06:23
|62
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Carmim-Tavira
|0:06:28
|63
|Valter Pereira (Por) Carmim-Tavira
|0:06:35
|64
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:38
|65
|Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|0:06:43
|66
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:45
|67
|Laurent Van Den Bak (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:06:48
|68
|Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|0:06:49
|69
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:06:53
|70
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:56
|71
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|0:06:57
|72
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha
|73
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|74
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:06:58
|75
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|0:07:00
|76
|Hernani Broco (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|0:07:02
|77
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:09
|78
|Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:07:10
|79
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:07:11
|80
|Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) Carmim-Tavira
|81
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:07:14
|82
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:15
|83
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:07:21
|84
|Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Carmim-Tavira
|0:07:24
|85
|Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
|0:07:27
|86
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:07:33
|87
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:07:35
|88
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:07:40
|89
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|0:07:41
|90
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:07:43
|91
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:07:55
|92
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
|93
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:07:58
|94
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|0:08:04
|95
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmim-Tavira
|0:08:07
|96
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:08
|97
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:08:10
|98
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|99
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:08:17
|100
|Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia
|101
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:18
|102
|Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|0:08:24
|103
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:08:25
|104
|Celio Cristiano Sousa (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
|0:08:27
|105
|Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:08:33
|106
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:08:40
|107
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|0:08:42
|108
|Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim-Tavira
|0:08:43
|109
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:08:48
|110
|Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
|0:08:51
|111
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|112
|Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia
|0:08:54
|113
|Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|0:08:56
|114
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:00
|115
|Rui Vinhas (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|116
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|0:09:01
|117
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:09:02
|118
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:09:03
|119
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:09:08
|120
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:13
|121
|César Fonte (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|0:09:15
|122
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|0:09:23
|123
|Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
|0:09:37
|124
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|0:09:40
|125
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:09:41
|126
|Igor Alberto Silva (Ang) Angola National Team
|127
|Rafael Silva (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:09:42
|128
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:00
|129
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|0:10:01
|130
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Radio Popular-Onda
|0:10:15
|131
|Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|132
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia
|0:10:24
|133
|Kieran Frend (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:10:29
|134
|Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|0:10:39
|135
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|0:10:53
|136
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|137
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:06
|138
|Antonio Olmo Menacho (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|0:11:09
|139
|Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|0:11:24
|140
|Adrian Lopez Garrido (Spa) Radio Popular-Onda
|0:12:28
|141
|Sandro Filipe Silva Pinto (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|0:12:49
|142
|Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|143
|Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia
|0:14:21
|144
|Luis Fernandes (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|0:16:11
|DNF
|Bruno Duarte Ferreira Silva (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|DNF
|António Carvalho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2:19:53
|2
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:40
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:01:40
|4
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:09
|5
|Sky Procycling
|0:05:32
|6
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:07:29
|7
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:35
|8
|Katusha
|0:09:05
|9
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:49
|10
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:37
|11
|Efapel-Glassdrive
|0:12:04
|12
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:12:55
|13
|Caja Rural
|0:13:34
|14
|La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:14:08
|15
|An Post-Chainreaction
|0:14:35
|16
|Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|0:15:45
|17
|Carmim-Tavira
|0:15:48
|18
|Radio Popular-Onda
|0:16:37
|19
|OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|0:18:31
|20
|Colombia
|0:18:46
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15:36:26
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:58
|3
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|4
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha
|0:01:21
|5
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:01:26
|6
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:30
|7
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:40
|8
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:45
|9
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:53
|10
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:02:31
|11
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:43
|12
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:02:47
|13
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|14
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:09
|15
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:12
|16
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:04:14
|17
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:30
|18
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:04:45
|19
|Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:54
|20
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:59
|21
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:03
|22
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:05:06
|23
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:10
|24
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:05:12
|25
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:23
|26
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|0:05:25
|27
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:42
|28
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:05:52
|29
|Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
|0:05:53
|30
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|0:06:00
|31
|Marcio Barbosa (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:06:13
|32
|Carlos Ivan Oyarzun Guinez (Chi) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|0:06:53
|33
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|0:07:06
|34
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:07:12
|35
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:07:18
|36
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Carmim-Tavira
|0:07:29
|37
|Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:07:38
|38
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|0:07:39
|39
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:46
|40
|Valter Pereira (Por) Carmim-Tavira
|0:07:48
|41
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:07:57
|42
|Hernani Broco (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|0:08:03
|43
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|0:08:08
|44
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|45
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:08:17
|46
|Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:08:19
|47
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:24
|48
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:25
|49
|Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|0:08:27
|50
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:08:29
|51
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:08:40
|52
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:48
|53
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:08:53
|54
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|55
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|0:09:05
|56
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:09:07
|57
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:09:18
|58
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmim-Tavira
|0:09:33
|59
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:35
|60
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:49
|61
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|0:09:53
|62
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|0:09:54
|63
|Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:10:28
|64
|Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Carmim-Tavira
|0:10:31
|65
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:34
|66
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:10:36
|67
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|0:10:49
|68
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:10:58
|69
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:11:07
|70
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|0:11:19
|71
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:22
|72
|Celio Cristiano Sousa (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
|0:11:24
|73
|César Fonte (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|0:11:26
|74
|Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim-Tavira
|0:11:50
|75
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:52
|76
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|0:12:01
|77
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Efapel-Glassdrive
|0:12:08
|79
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:11
|80
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:12:17
|81
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:12:21
|82
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:12:26
|83
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Radio Popular-Onda
|0:12:29
|84
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia
|0:12:33
|85
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|0:12:43
|86
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:12:47
|87
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:06
|88
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|0:13:23
|89
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|0:13:37
|90
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:04
|91
|Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|0:14:14
|92
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:14:23
|93
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:14:30
|94
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:15:04
|95
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:15:08
|96
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:15:13
|97
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:15:18
|98
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:15:48
|99
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:16:13
|100
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:16:27
|101
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:00
|102
|Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|0:19:35
|103
|Kieran Frend (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:19:50
|104
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:20
|105
|Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia
|0:24:27
|106
|Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
|0:26:57
|107
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:28:02
|108
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:30:23
|109
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:50
|110
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha
|0:30:51
|111
|Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) Carmim-Tavira
|0:31:01
|112
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:31:09
|113
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:31:15
|114
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:31:27
|115
|Laurent Van Den Bak (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|116
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:31:34
|117
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:31:48
|118
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:12
|119
|Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|0:32:18
|120
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:32:19
|121
|Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia
|0:32:30
|122
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:33:02
|123
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:33:09
|124
|Rui Vinhas (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|0:33:13
|125
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:26
|126
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:33:35
|127
|Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
|0:33:45
|128
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:33:54
|129
|Rafael Silva (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:33:55
|130
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|0:34:14
|131
|Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:34:54
|132
|Antonio Olmo Menacho (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|0:35:22
|133
|Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
|0:35:41
|134
|Igor Alberto Silva (Ang) Angola National Team
|0:36:31
|135
|Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|0:37:29
|136
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|0:37:43
|137
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:47:13
|138
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:49:08
|1
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|33
|pts
|2
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|30
|3
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|25
|4
|Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|25
|5
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|24
|6
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|7
|Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) Carmim-Tavira
|16
|8
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|9
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|13
|10
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|11
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|12
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|8
|13
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|8
|14
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|15
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|16
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|17
|Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|5
|18
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|5
|19
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|20
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural
|4
|21
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha
|4
|22
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|23
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|24
|Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|3
|25
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|26
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|27
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|28
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|29
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|2
|30
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|31
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|32
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|1
|33
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|1
|34
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|1
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|13
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|12
|3
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|9
|4
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|5
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|7
|6
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|7
|7
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|8
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|9
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|5
|10
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|11
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|13
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|3
|14
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|15
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|16
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|17
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Efapel-Glassdrive
|1
|18
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|19
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|1
|Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|5
|pts
|2
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|5
|3
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural
|4
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|5
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|6
|Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|3
|7
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|8
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|9
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|11
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|12
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|13
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|1
|1
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|15:37:52
|2
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:04
|3
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:04
|4
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|0:03:59
|5
|Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
|0:04:27
|6
|Marcio Barbosa (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:04:47
|7
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:05:46
|8
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Carmim-Tavira
|0:06:03
|9
|Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:06:12
|10
|Valter Pereira (Por) Carmim-Tavira
|0:06:22
|11
|Hernani Broco (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|0:06:37
|12
|Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:06:53
|13
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:58
|14
|Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|0:07:01
|15
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmim-Tavira
|0:08:07
|16
|Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:09:02
|17
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|0:09:53
|18
|Celio Cristiano Sousa (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
|0:09:58
|19
|César Fonte (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|0:10:00
|20
|Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim-Tavira
|0:10:24
|21
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:12:57
|22
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:13:52
|23
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:14:47
|24
|Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|0:18:09
|25
|Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
|0:25:31
|26
|Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) Carmim-Tavira
|0:29:35
|27
|Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|0:30:52
|28
|Rui Vinhas (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|0:31:47
|29
|Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
|0:32:19
|30
|Rafael Silva (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:32:29
|31
|Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:33:28
|32
|Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
|0:34:15
|33
|Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|0:36:03
|1
|RadioShack Leopard
|46:54:17
|2
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:47
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:01:01
|4
|Sky Procycling
|0:04:19
|5
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:26
|6
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:56
|7
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:01
|8
|Katusha
|0:11:07
|9
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:12:31
|10
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:14:35
|11
|Efapel-Glassdrive
|0:14:49
|12
|Caja Rural
|0:14:58
|13
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:15:52
|14
|La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:17:16
|15
|Carmim-Tavira
|0:18:36
|16
|An Post-Chainreaction
|0:19:09
|17
|OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|0:21:22
|18
|Radio Popular-Onda
|0:21:35
|19
|Colombia
|0:22:49
|20
|Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|0:35:11
