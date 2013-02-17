Trending

Martin wins time trial, overall at Volta ao Algarve

Kwiatkowski makes it 1-2 for Omega Pharma

Image 1 of 18

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), resplendent in his rainbow skinsuit, won the final time trial and overall at the Volta ao Algarve.

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), resplendent in his rainbow skinsuit, won the final time trial and overall at the Volta ao Algarve.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 18

Rui Costa (Movistar) in action during the Volta ao Algarve's concluding time trial.

Rui Costa (Movistar) in action during the Volta ao Algarve's concluding time trial.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 18

Tiago Machado (RadioShack-Leopard) finished 6th overall at the Volta ao Algarve.

Tiago Machado (RadioShack-Leopard) finished 6th overall at the Volta ao Algarve.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 18

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) honoured his world champion's kit as he won the final stage time trial by more than one minute.

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) honoured his world champion's kit as he won the final stage time trial by more than one minute.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 18

Russian time trial champion Denis Menchov (Katusha) en route to a 6th place result in the Volta al Algarve's final stage.

Russian time trial champion Denis Menchov (Katusha) en route to a 6th place result in the Volta al Algarve's final stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 18

Rigoberto Uran (Sky)

Rigoberto Uran (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 18

Overnight race leader Sergio Henao (Sky) gave it his all to finish 14th on the stage, but was no match for Tony Martin who won the time trial and overall.

Overnight race leader Sergio Henao (Sky) gave it his all to finish 14th on the stage, but was no match for Tony Martin who won the time trial and overall.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 18

Andreas Klöden (RadioShack Leopard) finished 9th on the stage and 9th overall.

Andreas Klöden (RadioShack Leopard) finished 9th on the stage and 9th overall.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 18

Joshua Edmondson (Sky)

Joshua Edmondson (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 18

Jesse Sergent (RadioShack-Leopard) finished third on the day, 1:15 behind Tony Martin.

Jesse Sergent (RadioShack-Leopard) finished third on the day, 1:15 behind Tony Martin.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 18

Dutch time trial champion Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) finished 4th in the time trial which moved him into 3rd overall on final general classification.

Dutch time trial champion Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) finished 4th in the time trial which moved him into 3rd overall on final general classification.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 18

Philip Deignan (UnitedHealthcare)

Philip Deignan (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 18

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) finished second in the time trial and also second overall behind teammate Tony Martin.

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) finished second in the time trial and also second overall behind teammate Tony Martin.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 18

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) on the podium for winning the final stage at the Volta ao Algarve.

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) on the podium for winning the final stage at the Volta ao Algarve.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 18

French time trial champion Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) would finish 15th on the final stage.

French time trial champion Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) would finish 15th on the final stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 18

For the second time in three years Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) has won the Volta ao Algarve.

For the second time in three years Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) has won the Volta ao Algarve.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 18

Final jersey holders at the 2013 Volta ao Algarve.

Final jersey holders at the 2013 Volta ao Algarve.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 18

After dominating the final time trial, Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) celebrates overall victory at the Volta ao Algarve.

After dominating the final time trial, Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) celebrates overall victory at the Volta ao Algarve.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Reigning time trial world champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) stamped his authority on the Volta ao Algarve's final stage as the 27-year-old German scorched the 34.8km race of truth in 45:09 to win both the stage and the overall general classification. Such was the dominance of Martin's performance that his closest competitor, teammate Michal Kwiatkowski, ceded 1:07 to the flying German while Jesse Sergent (RadioShack-Leopard) notched the third best time at 1:15 down.

"I am really happy," Martin said. "I was really looking to have a good day, and I had a good feeling immediately this morning during the reconnaissance. The parcours was really hard, with a lot of technical parts and little climbs where it was necessary to relaunch the action every time. Fortunately, it didn't rain during the TT. It rained a little bit before, but it stopped before so we had good conditions on the course during the TT. I really pushed a lot, and everything was perfect. There was a perfect approach to the race, and the result was because of all of these things."

Kwiatkowski made it a 1-2 Omega Pharma finish for both the stage and general classification as well, finishing 58 seconds down on Martin overall.

"Today I liked this kind of parcours," said Kwiatkowski. "It was not one for the big gear — it was a bit more technical with a lot of shifting. I like that kind of parcours the most. I am very happy about the entire week, even on the climb yesterday. I saw the job I did in the last month to improve on the climbs pay off. I had good results at this race and I am happy about it."

Dutch time trial champion Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) clocked the fourth fastest time, 1:16 down on Martin. Westra started the stage eight seconds ahead of Kwiatkowski and 17 seconds in front of Martin on general classification, but the Dutchman lost time to the Omega Pharma-Quick Step teammates. Westra would still finish on the final GC podium in third, however, with Kwiatkowski edging him out for second overall by just one second.

Overnight leader Sergio Henao (Sky) proved no match for the rouleurs on the Volta al Algarve's concluding time trial, losing 3:15 and the overall title to Martin, who started the day 28 seconds in arrears of the 25-year-old Colombian. Although Henao finished a respectable 14th in the final stage, beating the likes of French time trial champion Sylvain Chavanel by four seconds, he nonetheless dropped to 12th overall on general classification, 2:47 down on Martin.

The seeds of overall victory were sown by Martin the previous day, where he limited his losses to his GC rivals with an 11th place result on the Alto do Malhão summit finish, a stage won by Henao. With a stunning display of time trial prowess befitting the world champion, Martin quickly erased his general classification deficit to seal his second Volta ao Algarve overall win in three years.

"My condition is better than last year at this moment," said Martin. "I knew it was possible to not lose a lot of time from the best climbers, and my team and I made sure of it. I have to say this kind of race, with an uphill finish, a TT, and sprint stages in the beginning is perfect for me. It's the kind of race I like and I am always looking for.

"I hope this victory helps me and the team continue to get good results during the season. I'd also like to thank my team and my teammates. They really protected me and Michal for the entire week. With the bad luck of Cav in the sprints, we really focused on the GC and the TT. Fortunately, we were successful. This is not just an individual victory, but a team victory."

Full Results
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:45:09
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:07
3Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:01:15
4Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:16
5Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:30
6Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha0:01:32
7Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:01:47
8Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
9Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:02:04
10Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:02:32
11Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:02:42
12Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:49
13Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:56
14Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:03:15
15Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:03:19
16Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:03:37
17Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:03:44
18Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:03:50
19Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
20Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:52
21David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling0:04:01
22Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:04:08
23Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:04:10
24Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:12
25Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:13
26Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:23
27Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling0:04:25
28José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
29Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling0:04:26
30Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:04:27
31Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:37
32Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:43
33Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Efapel-Glassdrive0:04:52
34Ricardo Vilela (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive0:04:55
35Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
36Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:57
37Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:58
38Carlos Ivan Oyarzun Guinez (Chi) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
39Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:05:03
40Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Onda0:05:09
41Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:05:14
42Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
43Marcio Barbosa (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:05:19
44Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:23
45Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural0:05:25
46Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:05:27
47Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:05:28
48Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:37
49Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha0:05:44
50Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:05:57
51Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
52Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:06:04
53Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:06:05
54Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:06:09
55Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:10
56Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural0:06:12
57Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team0:06:13
58Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha0:06:15
59Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:06:16
60Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha0:06:18
61Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural0:06:23
62Daniel Mestre (Por) Carmim-Tavira0:06:28
63Valter Pereira (Por) Carmim-Tavira0:06:35
64Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:38
65Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive0:06:43
66Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:06:45
67Laurent Van Den Bak (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:06:48
68Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Louletano-Dunas Douradas0:06:49
69Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:06:53
70Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:06:56
71Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha0:06:57
72Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha
73Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
74Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:06:58
75Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard0:07:00
76Hernani Broco (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive0:07:02
77Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:09
78Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:07:10
79Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:07:11
80Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) Carmim-Tavira
81Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling0:07:14
82Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:15
83Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:07:21
84Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Carmim-Tavira0:07:24
85Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Radio Popular-Onda0:07:27
86Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:07:33
87Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:07:35
88Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural0:07:40
89Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha0:07:41
90Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural0:07:43
91Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:07:55
92Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
93Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:07:58
94Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia0:08:04
95Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmim-Tavira0:08:07
96Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:08:08
97Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction0:08:10
98Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
99Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction0:08:17
100Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia
101Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:18
102Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas0:08:24
103Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:08:25
104Celio Cristiano Sousa (Por) Radio Popular-Onda0:08:27
105Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:08:33
106Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling0:08:40
107Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa0:08:42
108Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim-Tavira0:08:43
109Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:08:48
110Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular-Onda0:08:51
111Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
112Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia0:08:54
113Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas0:08:56
114Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:09:00
115Rui Vinhas (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
116Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa0:09:01
117Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:09:02
118Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:09:03
119Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:09:08
120Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:09:13
121César Fonte (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive0:09:15
122Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa0:09:23
123Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) Radio Popular-Onda0:09:37
124Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia0:09:40
125Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:41
126Igor Alberto Silva (Ang) Angola National Team
127Rafael Silva (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:09:42
128Steffen Radochla (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:00
129Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha0:10:01
130David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Radio Popular-Onda0:10:15
131Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
132Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia0:10:24
133Kieran Frend (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction0:10:29
134Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa0:10:39
135Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Douradas0:10:53
136Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
137Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:11:06
138Antonio Olmo Menacho (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Douradas0:11:09
139Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas0:11:24
140Adrian Lopez Garrido (Spa) Radio Popular-Onda0:12:28
141Sandro Filipe Silva Pinto (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive0:12:49
142Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
143Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia0:14:21
144Luis Fernandes (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa0:16:11
DNFBruno Duarte Ferreira Silva (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
DNFAntónio Carvalho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte

Teams
1Omega Pharma-Quick Step2:19:53
2RadioShack Leopard0:00:40
3Movistar Team0:01:40
4Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:09
5Sky Procycling0:05:32
6Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:07:29
7Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:08:35
8Katusha0:09:05
9UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:09:49
10Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:37
11Efapel-Glassdrive0:12:04
12Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:12:55
13Caja Rural0:13:34
14La Aluminios-Antarte0:14:08
15An Post-Chainreaction0:14:35
16Louletano-Dunas Douradas0:15:45
17Carmim-Tavira0:15:48
18Radio Popular-Onda0:16:37
19OFM-Quinta Da Lixa0:18:31
20Colombia0:18:46

Final general classification
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step15:36:26
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:58
3Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:59
4Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha0:01:21
5Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:01:26
6Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:01:30
7Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:01:40
8Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:45
9Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:01:53
10Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:02:31
11Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:43
12Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:02:47
13Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
14Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:09
15Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:04:12
16Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling0:04:14
17Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:30
18Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:04:45
19Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:04:54
20Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:59
21Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:03
22Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:05:06
23Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:10
24Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling0:05:12
25Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:05:23
26Ricardo Vilela (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive0:05:25
27Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:42
28Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural0:05:52
29Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Onda0:05:53
30Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa0:06:00
31Marcio Barbosa (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:06:13
32Carlos Ivan Oyarzun Guinez (Chi) Louletano-Dunas Douradas0:06:53
33Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha0:07:06
34Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:07:12
35Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:07:18
36Daniel Mestre (Por) Carmim-Tavira0:07:29
37Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:07:38
38Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha0:07:39
39Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:07:46
40Valter Pereira (Por) Carmim-Tavira0:07:48
41Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:07:57
42Hernani Broco (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive0:08:03
43Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team0:08:08
44Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
45Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:08:17
46Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:08:19
47Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:24
48Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:25
49Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive0:08:27
50Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:08:29
51Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling0:08:40
52Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:48
53Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:08:53
54Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
55Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia0:09:05
56Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural0:09:07
57Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction0:09:18
58Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmim-Tavira0:09:33
59Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:09:35
60Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:49
61Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha0:09:53
62Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa0:09:54
63Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:10:28
64Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Carmim-Tavira0:10:31
65Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:34
66Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:10:36
67Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa0:10:49
68David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling0:10:58
69Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction0:11:07
70Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa0:11:19
71José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:22
72Celio Cristiano Sousa (Por) Radio Popular-Onda0:11:24
73César Fonte (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive0:11:26
74Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim-Tavira0:11:50
75Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:11:52
76Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard0:12:01
77Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
78Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Efapel-Glassdrive0:12:08
79Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:12:11
80Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction0:12:17
81Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:12:21
82Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:12:26
83David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Radio Popular-Onda0:12:29
84Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia0:12:33
85Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha0:12:43
86Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling0:12:47
87Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:13:06
88Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia0:13:23
89Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural0:13:37
90Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:14:04
91Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Louletano-Dunas Douradas0:14:14
92Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:14:23
93Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:14:30
94Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:15:04
95Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural0:15:08
96Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:15:13
97Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:15:18
98Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:15:48
99Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:16:13
100Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:16:27
101Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:19:00
102Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas0:19:35
103Kieran Frend (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction0:19:50
104Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:20:20
105Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia0:24:27
106Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Radio Popular-Onda0:26:57
107Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:28:02
108Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:30:23
109Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:30:50
110Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha0:30:51
111Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) Carmim-Tavira0:31:01
112Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:31:09
113Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:31:15
114Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:31:27
115Laurent Van Den Bak (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
116Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural0:31:34
117Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:31:48
118Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:32:12
119Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas0:32:18
120Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:32:19
121Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia0:32:30
122Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:33:02
123Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural0:33:09
124Rui Vinhas (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas0:33:13
125Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:33:26
126Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:33:35
127Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) Radio Popular-Onda0:33:45
128Steffen Radochla (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:33:54
129Rafael Silva (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:33:55
130Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha0:34:14
131Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:34:54
132Antonio Olmo Menacho (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Douradas0:35:22
133Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular-Onda0:35:41
134Igor Alberto Silva (Ang) Angola National Team0:36:31
135Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa0:37:29
136Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Douradas0:37:43
137Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:47:13
138Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:49:08

Points classification
1Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard33pts
2Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard30
3Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling25
4Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team25
5Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team24
6Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team16
7Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) Carmim-Tavira16
8Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team15
9Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling13
10Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise10
11Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
12Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard8
13Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team8
14Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step8
15Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling6
16Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
17Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte5
18Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha5
19Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4
20Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural4
21Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha4
22Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
23Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural3
24Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive3
25Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
26Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
27Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
28Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
29Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia2
30Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1
31Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard1
32Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha1
33Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa1
34Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1

Mountains classification
1Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff13pts
2Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa12
3Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling9
4José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team9
5Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team7
6David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling7
7Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
8Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
9Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff5
10Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
11Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
12Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
13Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling3
14Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural3
15Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
16Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard1
17Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Efapel-Glassdrive1
18Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1
19Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural1

Sprint classification
1Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte5pts
2Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha5
3Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural4
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
5Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural3
6Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive3
7Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
8Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
9Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
10Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
11Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1
12Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard1
13Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha1

Local rider classification
1Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team15:37:52
2Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:00:04
3Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:04
4Ricardo Vilela (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive0:03:59
5Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Onda0:04:27
6Marcio Barbosa (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:04:47
7Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:05:46
8Daniel Mestre (Por) Carmim-Tavira0:06:03
9Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:06:12
10Valter Pereira (Por) Carmim-Tavira0:06:22
11Hernani Broco (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive0:06:37
12Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:06:53
13Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:58
14Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive0:07:01
15Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmim-Tavira0:08:07
16Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:09:02
17Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa0:09:53
18Celio Cristiano Sousa (Por) Radio Popular-Onda0:09:58
19César Fonte (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive0:10:00
20Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim-Tavira0:10:24
21Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:12:57
22Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:13:52
23Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:14:47
24Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas0:18:09
25Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Radio Popular-Onda0:25:31
26Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) Carmim-Tavira0:29:35
27Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas0:30:52
28Rui Vinhas (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas0:31:47
29Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) Radio Popular-Onda0:32:19
30Rafael Silva (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:32:29
31Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:33:28
32Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular-Onda0:34:15
33Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa0:36:03

Teams classification
1RadioShack Leopard46:54:17
2Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:47
3Movistar Team0:01:01
4Sky Procycling0:04:19
5Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:26
6Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:09:56
7UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:11:01
8Katusha0:11:07
9Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:12:31
10Euskaltel-Euskadi0:14:35
11Efapel-Glassdrive0:14:49
12Caja Rural0:14:58
13Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:15:52
14La Aluminios-Antarte0:17:16
15Carmim-Tavira0:18:36
16An Post-Chainreaction0:19:09
17OFM-Quinta Da Lixa0:21:22
18Radio Popular-Onda0:21:35
19Colombia0:22:49
20Louletano-Dunas Douradas0:35:11

