Image 1 of 18 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), resplendent in his rainbow skinsuit, won the final time trial and overall at the Volta ao Algarve. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 18 Rui Costa (Movistar) in action during the Volta ao Algarve's concluding time trial. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 18 Tiago Machado (RadioShack-Leopard) finished 6th overall at the Volta ao Algarve. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 18 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) honoured his world champion's kit as he won the final stage time trial by more than one minute. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 18 Russian time trial champion Denis Menchov (Katusha) en route to a 6th place result in the Volta al Algarve's final stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 18 Rigoberto Uran (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 18 Overnight race leader Sergio Henao (Sky) gave it his all to finish 14th on the stage, but was no match for Tony Martin who won the time trial and overall. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 18 Andreas Klöden (RadioShack Leopard) finished 9th on the stage and 9th overall. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 18 Joshua Edmondson (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 18 Jesse Sergent (RadioShack-Leopard) finished third on the day, 1:15 behind Tony Martin. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 18 Dutch time trial champion Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) finished 4th in the time trial which moved him into 3rd overall on final general classification. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 18 Philip Deignan (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 18 Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) finished second in the time trial and also second overall behind teammate Tony Martin. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 18 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) on the podium for winning the final stage at the Volta ao Algarve. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 18 French time trial champion Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) would finish 15th on the final stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 18 For the second time in three years Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) has won the Volta ao Algarve. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 18 Final jersey holders at the 2013 Volta ao Algarve. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 18 After dominating the final time trial, Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) celebrates overall victory at the Volta ao Algarve. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Reigning time trial world champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) stamped his authority on the Volta ao Algarve's final stage as the 27-year-old German scorched the 34.8km race of truth in 45:09 to win both the stage and the overall general classification. Such was the dominance of Martin's performance that his closest competitor, teammate Michal Kwiatkowski, ceded 1:07 to the flying German while Jesse Sergent (RadioShack-Leopard) notched the third best time at 1:15 down.

"I am really happy," Martin said. "I was really looking to have a good day, and I had a good feeling immediately this morning during the reconnaissance. The parcours was really hard, with a lot of technical parts and little climbs where it was necessary to relaunch the action every time. Fortunately, it didn't rain during the TT. It rained a little bit before, but it stopped before so we had good conditions on the course during the TT. I really pushed a lot, and everything was perfect. There was a perfect approach to the race, and the result was because of all of these things."

Kwiatkowski made it a 1-2 Omega Pharma finish for both the stage and general classification as well, finishing 58 seconds down on Martin overall.

"Today I liked this kind of parcours," said Kwiatkowski. "It was not one for the big gear — it was a bit more technical with a lot of shifting. I like that kind of parcours the most. I am very happy about the entire week, even on the climb yesterday. I saw the job I did in the last month to improve on the climbs pay off. I had good results at this race and I am happy about it."

Dutch time trial champion Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) clocked the fourth fastest time, 1:16 down on Martin. Westra started the stage eight seconds ahead of Kwiatkowski and 17 seconds in front of Martin on general classification, but the Dutchman lost time to the Omega Pharma-Quick Step teammates. Westra would still finish on the final GC podium in third, however, with Kwiatkowski edging him out for second overall by just one second.

Overnight leader Sergio Henao (Sky) proved no match for the rouleurs on the Volta al Algarve's concluding time trial, losing 3:15 and the overall title to Martin, who started the day 28 seconds in arrears of the 25-year-old Colombian. Although Henao finished a respectable 14th in the final stage, beating the likes of French time trial champion Sylvain Chavanel by four seconds, he nonetheless dropped to 12th overall on general classification, 2:47 down on Martin.

The seeds of overall victory were sown by Martin the previous day, where he limited his losses to his GC rivals with an 11th place result on the Alto do Malhão summit finish, a stage won by Henao. With a stunning display of time trial prowess befitting the world champion, Martin quickly erased his general classification deficit to seal his second Volta ao Algarve overall win in three years.

"My condition is better than last year at this moment," said Martin. "I knew it was possible to not lose a lot of time from the best climbers, and my team and I made sure of it. I have to say this kind of race, with an uphill finish, a TT, and sprint stages in the beginning is perfect for me. It's the kind of race I like and I am always looking for.

"I hope this victory helps me and the team continue to get good results during the season. I'd also like to thank my team and my teammates. They really protected me and Michal for the entire week. With the bad luck of Cav in the sprints, we really focused on the GC and the TT. Fortunately, we were successful. This is not just an individual victory, but a team victory."

Full Results 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:45:09 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:07 3 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:15 4 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:16 5 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:30 6 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha 0:01:32 7 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:47 8 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 9 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:04 10 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:32 11 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:02:42 12 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:49 13 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:56 14 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:03:15 15 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:03:19 16 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:03:37 17 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:44 18 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:03:50 19 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 20 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:52 21 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:04:01 22 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 0:04:08 23 Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:04:10 24 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:04:12 25 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:13 26 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:23 27 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:04:25 28 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 29 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:04:26 30 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:04:27 31 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:37 32 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:43 33 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Efapel-Glassdrive 0:04:52 34 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive 0:04:55 35 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 36 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:57 37 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:58 38 Carlos Ivan Oyarzun Guinez (Chi) Louletano-Dunas Douradas 39 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:05:03 40 Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Onda 0:05:09 41 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:05:14 42 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa 43 Marcio Barbosa (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 0:05:19 44 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:23 45 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 0:05:25 46 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:05:27 47 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:05:28 48 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:37 49 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 0:05:44 50 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:05:57 51 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 52 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:06:04 53 Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 0:06:05 54 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:06:09 55 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:10 56 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 0:06:12 57 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 0:06:13 58 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 0:06:15 59 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:06:16 60 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 0:06:18 61 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural 0:06:23 62 Daniel Mestre (Por) Carmim-Tavira 0:06:28 63 Valter Pereira (Por) Carmim-Tavira 0:06:35 64 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:38 65 Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive 0:06:43 66 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:06:45 67 Laurent Van Den Bak (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:06:48 68 Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Louletano-Dunas Douradas 0:06:49 69 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:06:53 70 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:06:56 71 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 0:06:57 72 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha 73 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 74 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:06:58 75 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 0:07:00 76 Hernani Broco (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive 0:07:02 77 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:07:09 78 Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 0:07:10 79 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:07:11 80 Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) Carmim-Tavira 81 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:07:14 82 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:15 83 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:07:21 84 Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Carmim-Tavira 0:07:24 85 Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Radio Popular-Onda 0:07:27 86 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:07:33 87 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:07:35 88 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:07:40 89 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 0:07:41 90 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 0:07:43 91 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:07:55 92 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural 93 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:07:58 94 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 0:08:04 95 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmim-Tavira 0:08:07 96 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:08:08 97 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 0:08:10 98 Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 99 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:08:17 100 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia 101 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:18 102 Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas 0:08:24 103 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:08:25 104 Celio Cristiano Sousa (Por) Radio Popular-Onda 0:08:27 105 Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 0:08:33 106 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 0:08:40 107 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa 0:08:42 108 Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim-Tavira 0:08:43 109 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:08:48 110 Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular-Onda 0:08:51 111 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 112 Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia 0:08:54 113 Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas 0:08:56 114 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:09:00 115 Rui Vinhas (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas 116 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa 0:09:01 117 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:09:02 118 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:09:03 119 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:09:08 120 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:09:13 121 César Fonte (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive 0:09:15 122 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa 0:09:23 123 Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) Radio Popular-Onda 0:09:37 124 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 0:09:40 125 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:09:41 126 Igor Alberto Silva (Ang) Angola National Team 127 Rafael Silva (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 0:09:42 128 Steffen Radochla (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:00 129 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 0:10:01 130 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Radio Popular-Onda 0:10:15 131 Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 132 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia 0:10:24 133 Kieran Frend (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 0:10:29 134 Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa 0:10:39 135 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Douradas 0:10:53 136 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 137 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:11:06 138 Antonio Olmo Menacho (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Douradas 0:11:09 139 Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas 0:11:24 140 Adrian Lopez Garrido (Spa) Radio Popular-Onda 0:12:28 141 Sandro Filipe Silva Pinto (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive 0:12:49 142 Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive 143 Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia 0:14:21 144 Luis Fernandes (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa 0:16:11 DNF Bruno Duarte Ferreira Silva (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte DNF António Carvalho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte

Teams 1 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2:19:53 2 RadioShack Leopard 0:00:40 3 Movistar Team 0:01:40 4 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:09 5 Sky Procycling 0:05:32 6 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:07:29 7 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:08:35 8 Katusha 0:09:05 9 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:09:49 10 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:37 11 Efapel-Glassdrive 0:12:04 12 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:12:55 13 Caja Rural 0:13:34 14 La Aluminios-Antarte 0:14:08 15 An Post-Chainreaction 0:14:35 16 Louletano-Dunas Douradas 0:15:45 17 Carmim-Tavira 0:15:48 18 Radio Popular-Onda 0:16:37 19 OFM-Quinta Da Lixa 0:18:31 20 Colombia 0:18:46

Final general classification 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 15:36:26 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:58 3 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:59 4 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha 0:01:21 5 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:01:26 6 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:30 7 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:40 8 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:45 9 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:53 10 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:02:31 11 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:43 12 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:02:47 13 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 14 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:09 15 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:04:12 16 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:04:14 17 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:30 18 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:04:45 19 Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:04:54 20 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:59 21 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:03 22 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:05:06 23 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:10 24 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:05:12 25 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:05:23 26 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive 0:05:25 27 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:42 28 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 0:05:52 29 Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Onda 0:05:53 30 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa 0:06:00 31 Marcio Barbosa (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 0:06:13 32 Carlos Ivan Oyarzun Guinez (Chi) Louletano-Dunas Douradas 0:06:53 33 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 0:07:06 34 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:07:12 35 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:07:18 36 Daniel Mestre (Por) Carmim-Tavira 0:07:29 37 Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 0:07:38 38 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 0:07:39 39 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:07:46 40 Valter Pereira (Por) Carmim-Tavira 0:07:48 41 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:07:57 42 Hernani Broco (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive 0:08:03 43 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 0:08:08 44 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 45 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:08:17 46 Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 0:08:19 47 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:24 48 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:25 49 Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive 0:08:27 50 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:08:29 51 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:08:40 52 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:48 53 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:08:53 54 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 55 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 0:09:05 56 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural 0:09:07 57 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:09:18 58 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmim-Tavira 0:09:33 59 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:09:35 60 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:49 61 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 0:09:53 62 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa 0:09:54 63 Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 0:10:28 64 Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Carmim-Tavira 0:10:31 65 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:34 66 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:10:36 67 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa 0:10:49 68 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:10:58 69 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 0:11:07 70 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa 0:11:19 71 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:22 72 Celio Cristiano Sousa (Por) Radio Popular-Onda 0:11:24 73 César Fonte (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive 0:11:26 74 Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim-Tavira 0:11:50 75 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:11:52 76 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 0:12:01 77 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 78 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Efapel-Glassdrive 0:12:08 79 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:12:11 80 Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:12:17 81 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:12:21 82 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:12:26 83 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Radio Popular-Onda 0:12:29 84 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia 0:12:33 85 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 0:12:43 86 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 0:12:47 87 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:13:06 88 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 0:13:23 89 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 0:13:37 90 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:14:04 91 Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Louletano-Dunas Douradas 0:14:14 92 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:14:23 93 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:14:30 94 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:15:04 95 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 0:15:08 96 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:15:13 97 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:15:18 98 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:15:48 99 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:16:13 100 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:16:27 101 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:19:00 102 Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas 0:19:35 103 Kieran Frend (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 0:19:50 104 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:20:20 105 Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia 0:24:27 106 Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Radio Popular-Onda 0:26:57 107 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 0:28:02 108 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:30:23 109 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:30:50 110 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha 0:30:51 111 Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) Carmim-Tavira 0:31:01 112 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:31:09 113 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:31:15 114 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:31:27 115 Laurent Van Den Bak (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 116 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:31:34 117 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:31:48 118 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:32:12 119 Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas 0:32:18 120 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:32:19 121 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia 0:32:30 122 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:33:02 123 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural 0:33:09 124 Rui Vinhas (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas 0:33:13 125 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:33:26 126 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:33:35 127 Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) Radio Popular-Onda 0:33:45 128 Steffen Radochla (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:33:54 129 Rafael Silva (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 0:33:55 130 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 0:34:14 131 Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 0:34:54 132 Antonio Olmo Menacho (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Douradas 0:35:22 133 Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular-Onda 0:35:41 134 Igor Alberto Silva (Ang) Angola National Team 0:36:31 135 Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa 0:37:29 136 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Douradas 0:37:43 137 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:47:13 138 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:49:08

Points classification 1 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 33 pts 2 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 30 3 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 25 4 Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 25 5 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 24 6 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 7 Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) Carmim-Tavira 16 8 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 15 9 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 13 10 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 11 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 12 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 8 13 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 14 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 15 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 16 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 17 Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 5 18 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 5 19 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 20 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural 4 21 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha 4 22 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 23 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 3 24 Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive 3 25 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 26 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 27 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 28 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 29 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 2 30 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1 31 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 1 32 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 1 33 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa 1 34 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1

Mountains classification 1 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 13 pts 2 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa 12 3 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 9 4 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 9 5 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 7 6 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 7 7 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 8 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 9 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 5 10 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 11 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 12 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 13 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 3 14 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 3 15 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 16 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 1 17 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Efapel-Glassdrive 1 18 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1 19 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural 1

Sprint classification 1 Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 5 pts 2 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 5 3 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural 4 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 5 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 3 6 Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive 3 7 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 8 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 9 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 10 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 11 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1 12 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 1 13 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 1

Local rider classification 1 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 15:37:52 2 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:04 3 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:04 4 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive 0:03:59 5 Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Onda 0:04:27 6 Marcio Barbosa (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 0:04:47 7 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:05:46 8 Daniel Mestre (Por) Carmim-Tavira 0:06:03 9 Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 0:06:12 10 Valter Pereira (Por) Carmim-Tavira 0:06:22 11 Hernani Broco (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive 0:06:37 12 Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 0:06:53 13 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:58 14 Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive 0:07:01 15 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmim-Tavira 0:08:07 16 Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 0:09:02 17 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa 0:09:53 18 Celio Cristiano Sousa (Por) Radio Popular-Onda 0:09:58 19 César Fonte (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive 0:10:00 20 Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim-Tavira 0:10:24 21 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:12:57 22 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:13:52 23 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:14:47 24 Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas 0:18:09 25 Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Radio Popular-Onda 0:25:31 26 Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) Carmim-Tavira 0:29:35 27 Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas 0:30:52 28 Rui Vinhas (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas 0:31:47 29 Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) Radio Popular-Onda 0:32:19 30 Rafael Silva (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 0:32:29 31 Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 0:33:28 32 Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular-Onda 0:34:15 33 Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa 0:36:03