Volta ao Algarve past winners

Champions from 1936 to 2012

Past winners
2012Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
2011Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
2010Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
2009Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
2008Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
2007Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Milram
2006Joao Cabreira (Por) Maia-Milaneza
2005Hugo Sabido (Por) Paredes R.M.-Beirata
2004Floyd Landis (USA) U.S. Postal Service
2003Claus Michael Möller (Den) Milaneza-MSS
2002Candido Barbosa (Por) L.A. Pecol
2001Andrea Ferrigato (Ita) Alessio
2000Alex Zülle (Swi) Banesto
1999Melchor Mauri (Spa)
1998Tomas Konecny (Cze)
1997Cândido Barbosa (Por)
1996Alberto Amaral (Por)
1995Cássio Freitas (Bra)
1994Vitor Gamito (Por)
1993Cássio Freitas (Bra)
1992Joaquim Gomes (Por)
1991Joaquim Andrade (Por)
1990Fernando Carvalho (Por)
1989Fernando Carvalho (Por)
1988Joaquim Gomes (Por)
1987Manuel Cunha (Por)
1986Manuel Cunha (Por)
1985Eduardo Correia (Por)
1984Belmiro Silva (Por)
1983Adelino Teixeira (Por)
1982Alexandre Ruas (Por)
1981Belmiro Silva (Por)
1980Firmino Bernardino (Por)
1979Firmino Bernardino (Por)
1978Joaquim Andrade (Por)
1977Belmiro Silva (Por) Porto
1947Serafim Paulo (Port) Usgáas
1936Joaquim Fernandes (Port) Sporting C Portugal

