Volta ao Algarve past winners
Champions from 1936 to 2012
|2012
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|2011
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|2010
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|2009
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|2008
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|2007
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Milram
|2006
|Joao Cabreira (Por) Maia-Milaneza
|2005
|Hugo Sabido (Por) Paredes R.M.-Beirata
|2004
|Floyd Landis (USA) U.S. Postal Service
|2003
|Claus Michael Möller (Den) Milaneza-MSS
|2002
|Candido Barbosa (Por) L.A. Pecol
|2001
|Andrea Ferrigato (Ita) Alessio
|2000
|Alex Zülle (Swi) Banesto
|1999
|Melchor Mauri (Spa)
|1998
|Tomas Konecny (Cze)
|1997
|Cândido Barbosa (Por)
|1996
|Alberto Amaral (Por)
|1995
|Cássio Freitas (Bra)
|1994
|Vitor Gamito (Por)
|1993
|Cássio Freitas (Bra)
|1992
|Joaquim Gomes (Por)
|1991
|Joaquim Andrade (Por)
|1990
|Fernando Carvalho (Por)
|1989
|Fernando Carvalho (Por)
|1988
|Joaquim Gomes (Por)
|1987
|Manuel Cunha (Por)
|1986
|Manuel Cunha (Por)
|1985
|Eduardo Correia (Por)
|1984
|Belmiro Silva (Por)
|1983
|Adelino Teixeira (Por)
|1982
|Alexandre Ruas (Por)
|1981
|Belmiro Silva (Por)
|1980
|Firmino Bernardino (Por)
|1979
|Firmino Bernardino (Por)
|1978
|Joaquim Andrade (Por)
|1977
|Belmiro Silva (Por) Porto
|1947
|Serafim Paulo (Port) Usgáas
|1936
|Joaquim Fernandes (Port) Sporting C Portugal
