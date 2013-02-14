Image 1 of 16 Paul Martens (Blanco Pro Cycling Team) wins the opening stage at the Volta ao Algarve. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 16 The finish to stage 1 didn't quite work out as planned for Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 16 The peloton in action during stage 1 at the Volta ao Algarve. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 16 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Sky Procycling) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 16 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 16 Iljo Keisse and his Omega Pharma-Quick Step teammates were working for Mark Cavendish on the opening stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 16 Paul Martens (Blanco Pro Cycling Team) on the podium after winning stage 1 at the Volta ao Algarve. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 16 Stage 1 winner Paul Martens (Blanco Pro Cycling Team) earned the leader's jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 16 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) won the Volta ao Algarve in 2011 and is looking for a similar result in 2013. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 16 The peloton en route from Faro to Albufeira stage 1 at the Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 16 Joshua Edmondson (Sky Procycling) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 16 Andreas Kloden (RadioShack Leopard) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 16 It was a beautiful day for racing during the opening stage of the Volta ao Algarve in Portugal. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 16 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 16 Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 16 Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Paul Martens (Blanco Pro Cycling Team) kicked off his 2013 season in fine fashion with a victory in his first race this year, the 198.8km opening stage of the Volta ao Algarve. Tiago Machado (RadioShack Leopard) finished in second, followed by Theo Bos (Blanco Pro Cycling Team) in third.

Machado had jumped from the peloton with one kilometre to go and was joined by Martens. The duo just narrowly held off the charge of the peloton on the slight descent to the finish with Martens outsprinting Machado for the win. Martens' teammate Theo Bos took the field sprint for third and was credited with the same finishing time as the leading duo.

"I am not a guy who wins a lot of races," said Martens. "We have done great as a team. I was in front of the bunch when Machado jumped. Tom Leezer with Theo Bos on his wheel were behind me to leave the gap. I knew the final 500 metres where downhill so I kept his wheel for my final jump."

Factoring in the finish line and intermediate sprint time bonuses, Martens leads general classification by four seconds over Machado and five seconds on Eduard Vorganov (Katusha).

The first break at the Volta ao Algarve formed quickly on the opening stage as Eduard Vorganov (Katusha), Sergio Paulinho (Saxo-Tinkoff), Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural), Marco Corti (Colombia) and Christopher Jones (UnitedHealthcare) jumped away after just five kilometres of racing.

The break was kept in check, however, never gaining more than three minutes on the peloton. With the stage expected to end in a bunch gallop, the teams of the sprinters made sure the escape wasn't a runaway with Omega Pharma-Quick Step doing much of the work at the front for Manxman Mark Cavendish.

Soon after Paulinho took the day's only KOM at kilometre 102, the escape's lead began to ever so steadily decrease. With 25 kilometres to go the break's lead had been halved to 1:30 and with a concerted effort from the peloton the five leaders were swept up just inside of 10 kilometres remaining. For their efforts off the front, Paulinho earned the mountains classification jersey while Vorganov leads the sprint classification.

Various lead-out trains tussled for position heading into the finale and their efforts were disrupted by a crash with 1.7 kilometres to go. Soon afterwards Machado jumped, followed by Martens, and the duo were able to capitalise on a chaotic endgame and dash the hopes of the sprinters.

Full Results 1 Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 5:07:29 2 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 3 Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 5 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 9 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 10 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa 11 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 António Carvalho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 13 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 14 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 15 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa 16 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 17 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 18 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 19 Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Louletano-Dunas Douradas 20 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha 21 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 22 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 23 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 24 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 25 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 26 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 27 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 28 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 29 Daniel Mestre (Por) Carmim-Tavira 30 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 31 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 32 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 33 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 34 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 35 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 36 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 37 Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive 38 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa 39 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 40 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 41 Carlos Ivan Oyarzun Guinez (Chi) Louletano-Dunas Douradas 42 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 43 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive 44 Marcio Barbosa (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 45 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 46 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 47 Steffen Radochla (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi 48 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 49 César Fonte (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive 50 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 51 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 52 Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas 53 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 54 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 55 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 56 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 57 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 58 Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Radio Popular-Onda 59 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 60 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 61 Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive 62 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 63 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 64 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa 65 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 66 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 67 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural 68 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 69 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 70 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 71 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 72 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 73 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 74 Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 75 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 76 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural 77 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 78 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 79 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling 80 Bruno Duarte Ferreira Silva (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 81 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 82 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 83 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 84 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 85 Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Carmim-Tavira 86 Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 87 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 88 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha 89 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 90 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 91 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 92 Rui Vinhas (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas 93 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 94 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 95 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 96 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 97 Valter Pereira (Por) Carmim-Tavira 98 Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 99 Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas 100 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 101 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia 102 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 103 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural 104 Celio Cristiano Sousa (Por) Radio Popular-Onda 105 Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim-Tavira 106 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmim-Tavira 107 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 108 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia 109 Helder Oliveira (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa 110 Luis Fernandes (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa 111 Hernani Broco (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive 112 Igor Alberto Silva (Ang) Angola National Team 113 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 114 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 115 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Efapel-Glassdrive 116 Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Onda 117 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 118 Kieran Frend (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 119 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 120 Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) Carmim-Tavira 121 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 122 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 123 Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) Radio Popular-Onda 124 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 125 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 126 Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia 127 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 128 Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas 129 Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 130 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Douradas 131 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 132 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 133 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Radio Popular-Onda 134 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 135 Adrian Lopez Garrido (Spa) Radio Popular-Onda 136 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 137 Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa 138 Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular-Onda 139 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 140 Antonio Olmo Menacho (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Douradas 141 Laurent Van Den Bak (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 142 João Matias (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa 143 Rafael Silva (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 144 José Cruz (Ang) Angola National Team 0:00:59 145 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 146 Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 147 Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia 148 Joao Pereira (Por) Carmim-Tavira 149 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 150 Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 151 Dário António (Ang) Angola National Team 0:01:32 152 Sandro Filipe Silva Pinto (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive 0:02:17 153 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 154 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 0:02:17 155 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:35 156 David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Carmim-Tavira 157 Marco Alexandre Ferreira Cunha (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive 0:04:11 158 Zeferino Epalanga (Ang) Angola National Team 159 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:05:54 160 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:07:43 161 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step DNF Wálter Silva (Ang) Angola National Team DNF Mário Carvalho (Ang) Angola National Team DNF Marcelino Augusto (Ang) Angola National Team DNF Francisco Mateus (Ang) Angola National Team

Points 1 Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 25 pts 2 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 20 3 Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 16 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 13 5 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 6 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 7 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 8 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 4 9 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 10 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa 1

Mountain 1 - (Cat. 3) 102km 1 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 5 pts 2 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 3 3 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 1 - Santa Margarida, 36.1km 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 3 pts 2 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 2 3 Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia 1

Sprint 2 - Restaurante Alpendre, 49.3km 1 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 3 pts 2 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 3 Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia 1

Teams 1 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 15:22:27 2 RadioShack Leopard 3 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 OFM-Quinta Da Lixa 6 Movistar Team 7 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 An Post-Chainreaction 10 Caja Rural 11 Louletano-Dunas Douradas 12 Efapel-Glassdrive 13 La Aluminios-Antarte 14 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 15 Euskaltel-Euskadi 16 Sky Procycling 17 Katusha 18 Colombia 19 Carmim-Tavira 20 Radio Popular-Onda 21 Angola National Team 0:02:31

General classification after stage 1 1 Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 5:07:19 2 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:04 3 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 0:00:05 4 Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:06 5 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 0:00:07 6 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:08 7 Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia 8 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:10 9 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 12 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 13 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 14 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa 15 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 António Carvalho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 17 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 18 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 19 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa 20 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 21 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 22 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 23 Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Louletano-Dunas Douradas 24 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha 25 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 26 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 27 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 28 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 29 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 30 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 31 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 32 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 33 Daniel Mestre (Por) Carmim-Tavira 34 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 35 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 36 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 37 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 38 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 39 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 40 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 41 Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive 42 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa 43 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 44 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 45 Carlos Ivan Oyarzun Guinez (Chi) Louletano-Dunas Douradas 46 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 47 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive 48 Marcio Barbosa (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 49 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 50 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 51 Steffen Radochla (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi 52 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 53 César Fonte (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive 54 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 55 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 56 Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas 57 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 58 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 59 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 60 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 61 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 62 Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Radio Popular-Onda 63 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 64 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 65 Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive 66 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 67 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 68 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa 69 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 70 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 71 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural 72 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 73 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 74 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 75 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 76 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 77 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 78 Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 79 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 80 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural 81 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 82 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 83 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling 84 Bruno Duarte Ferreira Silva (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 85 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 86 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 87 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 88 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 89 Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Carmim-Tavira 90 Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 91 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 92 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha 93 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 94 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 95 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 96 Rui Vinhas (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas 97 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 98 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 99 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 100 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 101 Valter Pereira (Por) Carmim-Tavira 102 Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 103 Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas 104 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 105 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia 106 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 107 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural 108 Celio Cristiano Sousa (Por) Radio Popular-Onda 109 Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim-Tavira 110 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmim-Tavira 111 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 112 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia 113 Helder Oliveira (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa 114 Luis Fernandes (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa 115 Hernani Broco (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive 116 Igor Alberto Silva (Ang) Angola National Team 117 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 118 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 119 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Efapel-Glassdrive 120 Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Onda 121 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 122 Kieran Frend (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 123 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 124 Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) Carmim-Tavira 125 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 126 Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) Radio Popular-Onda 127 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 128 Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia 129 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 130 Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas 131 Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 132 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Douradas 133 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 134 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Radio Popular-Onda 135 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 136 Adrian Lopez Garrido (Spa) Radio Popular-Onda 137 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 138 Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa 139 Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular-Onda 140 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 141 Antonio Olmo Menacho (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Douradas 142 Laurent Van Den Bak (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 143 João Matias (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa 144 Rafael Silva (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 145 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 146 Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 147 Joao Pereira (Por) Carmim-Tavira 148 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 149 Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 150 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 151 David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Carmim-Tavira 152 José Cruz (Ang) Angola National Team 0:01:09 153 Dário António (Ang) Angola National Team 0:01:42 154 Sandro Filipe Silva Pinto (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive 0:02:27 155 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 156 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:45 157 Marco Alexandre Ferreira Cunha (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive 0:04:21 158 Zeferino Epalanga (Ang) Angola National Team 159 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:06:04 160 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:07:53 161 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step

Points classification 1 Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 25 pts 2 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 20 3 Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 16 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 13 5 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 6 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 7 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 8 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 5 9 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 4 10 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 3 11 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 12 Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia 2 13 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 14 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa 1

Sprint classification 1 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 5 pts 2 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 3 3 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 4 Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia 2

Mountains classification 1 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 5 pts 2 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 3 3 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Local rider classification 1 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 5:07:23 2 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:04 3 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:06 4 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa 5 António Carvalho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 6 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 7 Daniel Mestre (Por) Carmim-Tavira 8 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 9 Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive 10 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive 11 Marcio Barbosa (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 12 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 César Fonte (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive 14 Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas 15 Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Radio Popular-Onda 16 Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive 17 Bruno Duarte Ferreira Silva (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 18 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 19 Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 20 Rui Vinhas (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas 21 Valter Pereira (Por) Carmim-Tavira 22 Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 23 Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas 24 Celio Cristiano Sousa (Por) Radio Popular-Onda 25 Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim-Tavira 26 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmim-Tavira 27 Helder Oliveira (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa 28 Luis Fernandes (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa 29 Hernani Broco (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive 30 Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Onda 31 Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) Carmim-Tavira 32 Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) Radio Popular-Onda 33 Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas 34 Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 35 Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa 36 Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular-Onda 37 João Matias (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa 38 Rafael Silva (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 39 Joao Pereira (Por) Carmim-Tavira 40 Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 41 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 42 David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Carmim-Tavira 43 Sandro Filipe Silva Pinto (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive 0:02:23 44 Marco Alexandre Ferreira Cunha (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive 0:04:17