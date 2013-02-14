Trending

Martens wins opening stage of Volta ao Algarve

German earns first leader's jersey in Portugal

Image 1 of 16

Paul Martens (Blanco Pro Cycling Team) wins the opening stage at the Volta ao Algarve.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Paul Martens (Blanco Pro Cycling Team) wins the opening stage at the Volta ao Algarve.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 16

The finish to stage 1 didn't quite work out as planned for Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The finish to stage 1 didn't quite work out as planned for Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 16

The peloton in action during stage 1 at the Volta ao Algarve.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The peloton in action during stage 1 at the Volta ao Algarve.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 16

Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Sky Procycling)

Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Sky Procycling)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 16

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 16

Iljo Keisse and his Omega Pharma-Quick Step teammates were working for Mark Cavendish on the opening stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Iljo Keisse and his Omega Pharma-Quick Step teammates were working for Mark Cavendish on the opening stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 16

Paul Martens (Blanco Pro Cycling Team) on the podium after winning stage 1 at the Volta ao Algarve.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Paul Martens (Blanco Pro Cycling Team) on the podium after winning stage 1 at the Volta ao Algarve.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 16

Stage 1 winner Paul Martens (Blanco Pro Cycling Team) earned the leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Stage 1 winner Paul Martens (Blanco Pro Cycling Team) earned the leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 16

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) won the Volta ao Algarve in 2011 and is looking for a similar result in 2013.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) won the Volta ao Algarve in 2011 and is looking for a similar result in 2013.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 16

The peloton en route from Faro to Albufeira stage 1 at the Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The peloton en route from Faro to Albufeira stage 1 at the Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 16

Joshua Edmondson (Sky Procycling)

Joshua Edmondson (Sky Procycling)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 16

Andreas Kloden (RadioShack Leopard)

Andreas Kloden (RadioShack Leopard)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 16

It was a beautiful day for racing during the opening stage of the Volta ao Algarve in Portugal.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

It was a beautiful day for racing during the opening stage of the Volta ao Algarve in Portugal.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 16

Jesus Herrada Lopez (Movistar Team)

Jesus Herrada Lopez (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 16

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM)

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 16

Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare)

Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Paul Martens (Blanco Pro Cycling Team) kicked off his 2013 season in fine fashion with a victory in his first race this year, the 198.8km opening stage of the Volta ao Algarve. Tiago Machado (RadioShack Leopard) finished in second, followed by Theo Bos (Blanco Pro Cycling Team) in third.

Machado had jumped from the peloton with one kilometre to go and was joined by Martens. The duo just narrowly held off the charge of the peloton on the slight descent to the finish with Martens outsprinting Machado for the win. Martens' teammate Theo Bos took the field sprint for third and was credited with the same finishing time as the leading duo.

"I am not a guy who wins a lot of races," said Martens. "We have done great as a team. I was in front of the bunch when Machado jumped. Tom Leezer with Theo Bos on his wheel were behind me to leave the gap. I knew the final 500 metres where downhill so I kept his wheel for my final jump."

Factoring in the finish line and intermediate sprint time bonuses, Martens leads general classification by four seconds over Machado and five seconds on Eduard Vorganov (Katusha).

The first break at the Volta ao Algarve formed quickly on the opening stage as Eduard Vorganov (Katusha), Sergio Paulinho (Saxo-Tinkoff), Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural), Marco Corti (Colombia) and Christopher Jones (UnitedHealthcare) jumped away after just five kilometres of racing.

The break was kept in check, however, never gaining more than three minutes on the peloton. With the stage expected to end in a bunch gallop, the teams of the sprinters made sure the escape wasn't a runaway with Omega Pharma-Quick Step doing much of the work at the front for Manxman Mark Cavendish.

Soon after Paulinho took the day's only KOM at kilometre 102, the escape's lead began to ever so steadily decrease. With 25 kilometres to go the break's lead had been halved to 1:30 and with a concerted effort from the peloton the five leaders were swept up just inside of 10 kilometres remaining. For their efforts off the front, Paulinho earned the mountains classification jersey while Vorganov leads the sprint classification.

Various lead-out trains tussled for position heading into the finale and their efforts were disrupted by a crash with 1.7 kilometres to go. Soon afterwards Machado jumped, followed by Martens, and the duo were able to capitalise on a chaotic endgame and dash the hopes of the sprinters.

Full Results
1Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team5:07:29
2Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
3Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
5Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
6Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
7Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
8Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
9Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
10Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
11Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
12António Carvalho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
13Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
14Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
15Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
16Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
17Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
18Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
19Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
20Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha
21Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
22Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
23Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
24Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
25Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
26Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
27Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
28José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
29Daniel Mestre (Por) Carmim-Tavira
30Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
31Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
32Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
33Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
34Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
35Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
36Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
37Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
38Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
39Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
40Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
41Carlos Ivan Oyarzun Guinez (Chi) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
42Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
43Ricardo Vilela (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
44Marcio Barbosa (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
45Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
46Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
47Steffen Radochla (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi
48Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
49César Fonte (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
50Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
51Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
52Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
53Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
54Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
55Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
56Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
57Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
58Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
59Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
60Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
61Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
62Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
63Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
64Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
65Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
66Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
67Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
68Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
69Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
70Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
71Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
72Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
73Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
74Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
75Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
76Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural
77Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
78Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
79Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
80Bruno Duarte Ferreira Silva (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
81Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
82Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
83Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
84Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
85Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Carmim-Tavira
86Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
87Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
88Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha
89Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
90David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
91Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
92Rui Vinhas (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
93Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
94Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
95Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
96Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
97Valter Pereira (Por) Carmim-Tavira
98Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
99Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
100Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
101Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia
102Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
103Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural
104Celio Cristiano Sousa (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
105Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim-Tavira
106Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmim-Tavira
107Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
108Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia
109Helder Oliveira (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
110Luis Fernandes (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
111Hernani Broco (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
112Igor Alberto Silva (Ang) Angola National Team
113Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
114Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
115Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Efapel-Glassdrive
116Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
117Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
118Kieran Frend (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
119Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
120Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) Carmim-Tavira
121Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
122Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
123Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
124Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
125Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
126Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia
127Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
128Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
129Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
130Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
131Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
132Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
133David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Radio Popular-Onda
134Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
135Adrian Lopez Garrido (Spa) Radio Popular-Onda
136Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
137Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
138Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
139Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
140Antonio Olmo Menacho (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
141Laurent Van Den Bak (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
142João Matias (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
143Rafael Silva (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
144José Cruz (Ang) Angola National Team0:00:59
145Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
146Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
147Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia
148Joao Pereira (Por) Carmim-Tavira
149Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
150Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
151Dário António (Ang) Angola National Team0:01:32
152Sandro Filipe Silva Pinto (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive0:02:17
153Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
154Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia0:02:17
155Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:35
156David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Carmim-Tavira
157Marco Alexandre Ferreira Cunha (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive0:04:11
158Zeferino Epalanga (Ang) Angola National Team
159Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:05:54
160Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:07:43
161Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
DNFWálter Silva (Ang) Angola National Team
DNFMário Carvalho (Ang) Angola National Team
DNFMarcelino Augusto (Ang) Angola National Team
DNFFrancisco Mateus (Ang) Angola National Team

Points
1Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team25pts
2Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard20
3Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team16
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard13
5Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise10
6Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step8
7Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
8Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team4
9Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
10Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa1

Mountain 1 - (Cat. 3) 102km
1Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff5pts
2Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural3
3Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 1 - Santa Margarida, 36.1km
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural3pts
2Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha2
3Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia1

Sprint 2 - Restaurante Alpendre, 49.3km
1Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha3pts
2Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
3Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia1

Teams
1Blanco Pro Cycling Team15:22:27
2RadioShack Leopard
3Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
4Omega Pharma-Quick Step
5OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
6Movistar Team
7UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
8Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9An Post-Chainreaction
10Caja Rural
11Louletano-Dunas Douradas
12Efapel-Glassdrive
13La Aluminios-Antarte
14Team Saxo-Tinkoff
15Euskaltel-Euskadi
16Sky Procycling
17Katusha
18Colombia
19Carmim-Tavira
20Radio Popular-Onda
21Angola National Team0:02:31

General classification after stage 1
1Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team5:07:19
2Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:00:04
3Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha0:00:05
4Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:06
5Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural0:00:07
6Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:08
7Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia
8Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard0:00:10
9Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
10Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
11Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
12Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
13Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
14Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
15Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
16António Carvalho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
17Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
18Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
19Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
20Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
21Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
22Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
23Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
24Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha
25Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
26Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
27Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
28Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
29Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
30Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
31Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
32José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
33Daniel Mestre (Por) Carmim-Tavira
34Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
35Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
36Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
37Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
38Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
39Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
40Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
41Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
42Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
43Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
44Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
45Carlos Ivan Oyarzun Guinez (Chi) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
46Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
47Ricardo Vilela (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
48Marcio Barbosa (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
49Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
50Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
51Steffen Radochla (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi
52Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
53César Fonte (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
54Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
55Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
56Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
57Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
58Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
59Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
60Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
61Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
62Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
63Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
64Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
65Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
66Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
67Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
68Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
69Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
70Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
71Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
72Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
73Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
74Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
75Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
76Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
77Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
78Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
79Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
80Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural
81Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
82Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
83Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
84Bruno Duarte Ferreira Silva (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
85Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
86Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
87Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
88Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
89Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Carmim-Tavira
90Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
91Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
92Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha
93Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
94David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
95Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
96Rui Vinhas (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
97Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
98Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
99Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
100Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
101Valter Pereira (Por) Carmim-Tavira
102Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
103Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
104Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
105Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia
106Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
107Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural
108Celio Cristiano Sousa (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
109Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim-Tavira
110Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmim-Tavira
111Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
112Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia
113Helder Oliveira (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
114Luis Fernandes (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
115Hernani Broco (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
116Igor Alberto Silva (Ang) Angola National Team
117Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
118Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
119Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Efapel-Glassdrive
120Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
121Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
122Kieran Frend (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
123Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
124Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) Carmim-Tavira
125Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
126Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
127Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
128Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia
129Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
130Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
131Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
132Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
133Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
134David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Radio Popular-Onda
135Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
136Adrian Lopez Garrido (Spa) Radio Popular-Onda
137Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
138Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
139Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
140Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
141Antonio Olmo Menacho (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
142Laurent Van Den Bak (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
143João Matias (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
144Rafael Silva (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
145Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
146Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
147Joao Pereira (Por) Carmim-Tavira
148Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
149Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
150Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
151David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Carmim-Tavira
152José Cruz (Ang) Angola National Team0:01:09
153Dário António (Ang) Angola National Team0:01:42
154Sandro Filipe Silva Pinto (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive0:02:27
155Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
156Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:45
157Marco Alexandre Ferreira Cunha (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive0:04:21
158Zeferino Epalanga (Ang) Angola National Team
159Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:06:04
160Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:07:53
161Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step

Points classification
1Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team25pts
2Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard20
3Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team16
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard13
5Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise10
6Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step8
7Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
8Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha5
9Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team4
10Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural3
11Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
12Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia2
13Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
14Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa1

Sprint classification
1Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha5pts
2Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural3
3Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
4Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia2

Mountains classification
1Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff5pts
2Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural3
3Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Local rider classification
1Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard5:07:23
2Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:04
3Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:00:06
4Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
5António Carvalho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
6Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
7Daniel Mestre (Por) Carmim-Tavira
8Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
9Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
10Ricardo Vilela (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
11Marcio Barbosa (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
12Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
13César Fonte (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
14Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
15Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
16Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
17Bruno Duarte Ferreira Silva (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
18Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
19Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
20Rui Vinhas (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
21Valter Pereira (Por) Carmim-Tavira
22Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
23Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
24Celio Cristiano Sousa (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
25Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim-Tavira
26Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmim-Tavira
27Helder Oliveira (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
28Luis Fernandes (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
29Hernani Broco (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
30Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
31Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) Carmim-Tavira
32Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
33Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
34Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
35Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
36Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
37João Matias (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
38Rafael Silva (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
39Joao Pereira (Por) Carmim-Tavira
40Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
41Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
42David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Carmim-Tavira
43Sandro Filipe Silva Pinto (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive0:02:23
44Marco Alexandre Ferreira Cunha (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive0:04:17

Teams classification
1Blanco Pro Cycling Team15:22:27
2RadioShack Leopard
3Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
4Omega Pharma-Quick Step
5OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
6Movistar Team
7UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
8Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9An Post-Chainreaction
10Caja Rural
11Louletano-Dunas Douradas
12Efapel-Glassdrive
13La Aluminios-Antarte
14Team Saxo-Tinkoff
15Euskaltel-Euskadi
16Sky Procycling
17Katusha
18Colombia
19Carmim-Tavira
20Radio Popular-Onda
21Angola National Team0:02:31

