Martens wins opening stage of Volta ao Algarve
German earns first leader's jersey in Portugal
Stage 1: Faro - Albufeira
Paul Martens (Blanco Pro Cycling Team) kicked off his 2013 season in fine fashion with a victory in his first race this year, the 198.8km opening stage of the Volta ao Algarve. Tiago Machado (RadioShack Leopard) finished in second, followed by Theo Bos (Blanco Pro Cycling Team) in third.
Machado had jumped from the peloton with one kilometre to go and was joined by Martens. The duo just narrowly held off the charge of the peloton on the slight descent to the finish with Martens outsprinting Machado for the win. Martens' teammate Theo Bos took the field sprint for third and was credited with the same finishing time as the leading duo.
"I am not a guy who wins a lot of races," said Martens. "We have done great as a team. I was in front of the bunch when Machado jumped. Tom Leezer with Theo Bos on his wheel were behind me to leave the gap. I knew the final 500 metres where downhill so I kept his wheel for my final jump."
Factoring in the finish line and intermediate sprint time bonuses, Martens leads general classification by four seconds over Machado and five seconds on Eduard Vorganov (Katusha).
The first break at the Volta ao Algarve formed quickly on the opening stage as Eduard Vorganov (Katusha), Sergio Paulinho (Saxo-Tinkoff), Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural), Marco Corti (Colombia) and Christopher Jones (UnitedHealthcare) jumped away after just five kilometres of racing.
The break was kept in check, however, never gaining more than three minutes on the peloton. With the stage expected to end in a bunch gallop, the teams of the sprinters made sure the escape wasn't a runaway with Omega Pharma-Quick Step doing much of the work at the front for Manxman Mark Cavendish.
Soon after Paulinho took the day's only KOM at kilometre 102, the escape's lead began to ever so steadily decrease. With 25 kilometres to go the break's lead had been halved to 1:30 and with a concerted effort from the peloton the five leaders were swept up just inside of 10 kilometres remaining. For their efforts off the front, Paulinho earned the mountains classification jersey while Vorganov leads the sprint classification.
Various lead-out trains tussled for position heading into the finale and their efforts were disrupted by a crash with 1.7 kilometres to go. Soon afterwards Machado jumped, followed by Martens, and the duo were able to capitalise on a chaotic endgame and dash the hopes of the sprinters.
|1
|Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|5:07:29
|2
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|9
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|11
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|António Carvalho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|13
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|14
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|15
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|16
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|18
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|20
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha
|21
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|22
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|23
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|24
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|25
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|26
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|27
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|28
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|29
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Carmim-Tavira
|30
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|32
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|33
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|35
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|36
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|38
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|39
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|40
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|Carlos Ivan Oyarzun Guinez (Chi) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|42
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|43
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|44
|Marcio Barbosa (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|45
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|46
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|47
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|48
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|49
|César Fonte (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|50
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|51
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|52
|Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|53
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|55
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|58
|Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
|59
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|60
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|62
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|63
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|64
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|65
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|67
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
|68
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|69
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|70
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|71
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|72
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|73
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|74
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|75
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural
|77
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|78
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|79
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
|80
|Bruno Duarte Ferreira Silva (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|81
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|82
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|83
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|85
|Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Carmim-Tavira
|86
|Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|87
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|88
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha
|89
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|90
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|91
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Rui Vinhas (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|93
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|94
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|95
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|96
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|97
|Valter Pereira (Por) Carmim-Tavira
|98
|Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|99
|Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|100
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|101
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia
|102
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|103
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural
|104
|Celio Cristiano Sousa (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
|105
|Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim-Tavira
|106
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmim-Tavira
|107
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|108
|Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia
|109
|Helder Oliveira (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|110
|Luis Fernandes (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|111
|Hernani Broco (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|112
|Igor Alberto Silva (Ang) Angola National Team
|113
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|114
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|115
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Efapel-Glassdrive
|116
|Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
|117
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|118
|Kieran Frend (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|119
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|120
|Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) Carmim-Tavira
|121
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|122
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|123
|Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
|124
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|125
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|126
|Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia
|127
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|128
|Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|129
|Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|130
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|131
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|132
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|133
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Radio Popular-Onda
|134
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|135
|Adrian Lopez Garrido (Spa) Radio Popular-Onda
|136
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|137
|Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|138
|Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
|139
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|140
|Antonio Olmo Menacho (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|141
|Laurent Van Den Bak (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|142
|João Matias (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|143
|Rafael Silva (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|144
|José Cruz (Ang) Angola National Team
|0:00:59
|145
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|146
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|147
|Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia
|148
|Joao Pereira (Por) Carmim-Tavira
|149
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|150
|Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|151
|Dário António (Ang) Angola National Team
|0:01:32
|152
|Sandro Filipe Silva Pinto (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|0:02:17
|153
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|154
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|0:02:17
|155
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:35
|156
|David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Carmim-Tavira
|157
|Marco Alexandre Ferreira Cunha (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|0:04:11
|158
|Zeferino Epalanga (Ang) Angola National Team
|159
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:54
|160
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:07:43
|161
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|DNF
|Wálter Silva (Ang) Angola National Team
|DNF
|Mário Carvalho (Ang) Angola National Team
|DNF
|Marcelino Augusto (Ang) Angola National Team
|DNF
|Francisco Mateus (Ang) Angola National Team
|1
|Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|20
|3
|Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|13
|5
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|6
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|7
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|8
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|4
|9
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|1
|1
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|5
|pts
|2
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|3
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|pts
|2
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|2
|3
|Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia
|1
|1
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|3
|pts
|2
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|3
|Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia
|1
|1
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|15:22:27
|2
|RadioShack Leopard
|3
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|6
|Movistar Team
|7
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|An Post-Chainreaction
|10
|Caja Rural
|11
|Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|12
|Efapel-Glassdrive
|13
|La Aluminios-Antarte
|14
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|15
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16
|Sky Procycling
|17
|Katusha
|18
|Colombia
|19
|Carmim-Tavira
|20
|Radio Popular-Onda
|21
|Angola National Team
|0:02:31
|1
|Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|5:07:19
|2
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:04
|3
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:05
|4
|Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|5
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:00:07
|6
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:08
|7
|Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia
|8
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:10
|9
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|12
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|13
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|15
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|António Carvalho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|17
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|18
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|19
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|20
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|22
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|24
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha
|25
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|26
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|27
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|28
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|29
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|30
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|31
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|32
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Carmim-Tavira
|34
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|36
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|37
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|39
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|40
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|42
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|43
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|44
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|Carlos Ivan Oyarzun Guinez (Chi) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|46
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|47
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|48
|Marcio Barbosa (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|49
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|50
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|51
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|52
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|César Fonte (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|54
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|55
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|56
|Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|57
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|59
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|62
|Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
|63
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|64
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|66
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|67
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|68
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|69
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|71
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
|72
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|73
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|74
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|75
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|76
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|77
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|78
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|79
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural
|81
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|82
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|83
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
|84
|Bruno Duarte Ferreira Silva (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|85
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|86
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|87
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|89
|Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Carmim-Tavira
|90
|Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|91
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|92
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha
|93
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|94
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|95
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Rui Vinhas (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|97
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|98
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|99
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|100
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|101
|Valter Pereira (Por) Carmim-Tavira
|102
|Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|103
|Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|104
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|105
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia
|106
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|107
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural
|108
|Celio Cristiano Sousa (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
|109
|Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim-Tavira
|110
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmim-Tavira
|111
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|112
|Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia
|113
|Helder Oliveira (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|114
|Luis Fernandes (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|115
|Hernani Broco (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|116
|Igor Alberto Silva (Ang) Angola National Team
|117
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|118
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|119
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Efapel-Glassdrive
|120
|Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
|121
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|122
|Kieran Frend (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|123
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|124
|Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) Carmim-Tavira
|125
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|126
|Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
|127
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|128
|Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia
|129
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|130
|Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|131
|Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|132
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|133
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|134
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Radio Popular-Onda
|135
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|136
|Adrian Lopez Garrido (Spa) Radio Popular-Onda
|137
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|138
|Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|139
|Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
|140
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|141
|Antonio Olmo Menacho (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|142
|Laurent Van Den Bak (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|143
|João Matias (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|144
|Rafael Silva (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|145
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|146
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|147
|Joao Pereira (Por) Carmim-Tavira
|148
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|149
|Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|150
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|151
|David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Carmim-Tavira
|152
|José Cruz (Ang) Angola National Team
|0:01:09
|153
|Dário António (Ang) Angola National Team
|0:01:42
|154
|Sandro Filipe Silva Pinto (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|0:02:27
|155
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|156
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:45
|157
|Marco Alexandre Ferreira Cunha (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|0:04:21
|158
|Zeferino Epalanga (Ang) Angola National Team
|159
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:04
|160
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:07:53
|161
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|20
|3
|Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|13
|5
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|6
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|7
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|8
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|5
|9
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|4
|10
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|11
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|12
|Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia
|2
|13
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|14
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|1
|1
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|5
|pts
|2
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|3
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|4
|Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia
|2
|1
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|5
|pts
|2
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|3
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|5:07:23
|2
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:04
|3
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|5
|António Carvalho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|6
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|7
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Carmim-Tavira
|8
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|9
|Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|10
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|11
|Marcio Barbosa (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|12
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|César Fonte (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|14
|Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|15
|Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
|16
|Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|17
|Bruno Duarte Ferreira Silva (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|18
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|19
|Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|20
|Rui Vinhas (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|21
|Valter Pereira (Por) Carmim-Tavira
|22
|Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|23
|Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|24
|Celio Cristiano Sousa (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
|25
|Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim-Tavira
|26
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmim-Tavira
|27
|Helder Oliveira (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|28
|Luis Fernandes (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|29
|Hernani Broco (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|30
|Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
|31
|Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) Carmim-Tavira
|32
|Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
|33
|Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|34
|Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|35
|Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|36
|Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
|37
|João Matias (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|38
|Rafael Silva (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|39
|Joao Pereira (Por) Carmim-Tavira
|40
|Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|41
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|42
|David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Carmim-Tavira
|43
|Sandro Filipe Silva Pinto (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|0:02:23
|44
|Marco Alexandre Ferreira Cunha (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|0:04:17
|1
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|15:22:27
|2
|RadioShack Leopard
|3
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|6
|Movistar Team
|7
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|An Post-Chainreaction
|10
|Caja Rural
|11
|Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|12
|Efapel-Glassdrive
|13
|La Aluminios-Antarte
|14
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|15
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16
|Sky Procycling
|17
|Katusha
|18
|Colombia
|19
|Carmim-Tavira
|20
|Radio Popular-Onda
|21
|Angola National Team
|0:02:31
