Henao claims summit finish at Volta ao Algarve
Colombian leads Rui Costa and Machado ahead of final time trial
Stage 3: Portimão - Alto do Malhão (Loulé)
Sergio Henao (Sky) moved into the overall lead at the Volta ao Algarve after he claimed victory atop the Alto do Malhao on stage 3 on Saturday. The 25-year-old Colombian came home three seconds clear of Rui Costa (Movistar), with Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) a further two seconds back in third.
The 193km stage saw a flurry of early attacks but ultimately, it all came down to the short, stiff climb to the finish. Though just 2.5km in length, the Alto do Malhao has an average gradient of some 10%, and this was enough to break up the overall contenders before the summit.
Henao attacked the slopes with gusto, moving ahead first in the company of Rui Costa and then soloing clear alone to become the third Sky rider in as many years to triumph atop the climb, after Steve Cummings’ win in 2011 and Richie Porte’s victory of twelve months ago.
"It was a very difficult stage – up and down all day – and I knew it was going to be hard but I felt good," said Henao. "The legs felt strong and as we got towards the end I knew I could try to go for the win. When you have legs like that you have to go for it."
Starting his second season with Team Sky, Henao's victory was his first as part of the British ProTeam.
"I'm obviously very happy to get my first victory [for the team]. It's a great feeling and it's something I've been looking for since last year. To finally get across the line first is very satisfying. I've been close a number of times but I hope now that this can be the first of many successes."
Rui Costa was the best of the rest on the climb, just ahead of Westra, while Henao’s fellow countryman and teammate Rigoberto Uran took 4th place, 7 seconds down. Uran’s group also contained RadioShack Leopard danger men Tiago Machado and Andreas Klöden, Denis Menchov (Katusha) as well as British neo-professional Joshua Edmonson (Sky).
In the general classification, Henao has a seven-second lead over Rui Costa, but with a time trial of some 34 kilometres on the agenda on Sunday, however, the Colombian will have his work cut out to hold on to his overall lead, particularly given the number of rouleurs still within touching distance.
Machado and Westra lie just 11 seconds back in 3rd and 4th, respectively, while Klöden and Menchov are just 17 seconds off the pace.
World time trial champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) is also just about in contention. The German struggled to match Henao’s initial changes of rhythm on the climb but limited his losses to 18 seconds at the summit and he now lies 28 seconds down in 11th place overall ahead of Sunday’s final stage.
"Naturally I want to try and defend the jersey tomorrow," said Henao. "I don't have much of an advantage on the GC over Rui Costa and some of the time trial specialists. It's not your straightforward flat time trial so anything can happen."
|1
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|14:50:49
|2
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:07
|3
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:11
|4
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:17
|6
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|7
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha
|8
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|9
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:19
|10
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:22
|11
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:28
|12
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:34
|13
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:00:43
|14
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|16
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|18
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|19
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|20
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:00:55
|21
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|0:00:58
|22
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:03
|23
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:08
|24
|Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|25
|Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
|26
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:14
|27
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|28
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|29
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|0:01:19
|30
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:22
|31
|Marcio Barbosa (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|32
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Carmim-Tavira
|0:01:29
|33
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|34
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|35
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Hernani Broco (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|37
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:01:37
|38
|Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|39
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:01:40
|40
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|41
|Valter Pereira (Por) Carmim-Tavira
|0:01:41
|42
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:46
|43
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|44
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|0:01:54
|45
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|46
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
|47
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmim-Tavira
|48
|Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:02:01
|49
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:09
|50
|Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|0:02:12
|51
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:15
|52
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|0:02:18
|53
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|0:02:23
|54
|Carlos Ivan Oyarzun Guinez (Chi) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|55
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|56
|Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|57
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia
|0:02:37
|58
|César Fonte (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|0:02:39
|59
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Radio Popular-Onda
|0:02:42
|60
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|0:02:46
|61
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:06
|62
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|63
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:14
|64
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:24
|65
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|66
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:03:25
|67
|Celio Cristiano Sousa (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
|68
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:29
|69
|Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Carmim-Tavira
|0:03:35
|70
|Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim-Tavira
|71
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|0:04:11
|72
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:21
|73
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:04:35
|75
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|77
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:53
|78
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:04:54
|79
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:05
|80
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|0:05:29
|81
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|0:05:30
|82
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:54
|83
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:05:55
|84
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:06:50
|85
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|86
|Adrian Lopez Garrido (Spa) Radio Popular-Onda
|87
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:02
|88
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:06
|89
|Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia
|0:07:15
|90
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:23
|91
|Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|0:07:25
|92
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|93
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|94
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Efapel-Glassdrive
|0:07:44
|95
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:07:51
|96
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:07:53
|97
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|98
|Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|99
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|100
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|101
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:08:12
|102
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:09:23
|103
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:42
|104
|Kieran Frend (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:09:49
|105
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:28
|106
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:49
|107
|Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|0:11:07
|108
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|109
|Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia
|0:16:01
|110
|Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
|0:19:58
|111
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|112
|Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) Carmim-Tavira
|0:24:18
|113
|António Carvalho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:24:22
|114
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha
|116
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|117
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|118
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|119
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|120
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|121
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|122
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|123
|Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|124
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|125
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|126
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural
|127
|Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
|0:24:36
|128
|Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia
|0:24:41
|129
|Bruno Duarte Ferreira Silva (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|130
|Rui Vinhas (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|131
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|132
|Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|133
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|134
|Antonio Olmo Menacho (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|135
|Rafael Silva (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|136
|Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:25:07
|137
|Laurent Van Den Bak (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|138
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:27:14
|139
|Luis Fernandes (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|0:27:18
|140
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|141
|Igor Alberto Silva (Ang) Angola National Team
|142
|Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|143
|Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
|144
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:27
|145
|Sandro Filipe Silva Pinto (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|0:29:35
|146
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:42:38
|147
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|14:50:56
|2
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:04
|3
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:00:36
|4
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|0:00:51
|5
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:01
|6
|Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
|0:01:05
|7
|Marcio Barbosa (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:01:15
|8
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Carmim-Tavira
|0:01:22
|9
|Hernani Broco (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|10
|Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:01:30
|11
|Valter Pereira (Por) Carmim-Tavira
|0:01:34
|12
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmim-Tavira
|0:01:47
|13
|Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:01:54
|14
|Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|0:02:05
|15
|Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:02:16
|16
|César Fonte (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|0:02:32
|17
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|0:02:39
|18
|Celio Cristiano Sousa (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
|0:03:18
|19
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:22
|20
|Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim-Tavira
|0:03:28
|21
|Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|0:07:18
|22
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:07:44
|23
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:07:46
|24
|Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|0:11:00
|25
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|26
|Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
|0:19:51
|27
|Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) Carmim-Tavira
|0:24:11
|28
|António Carvalho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:24:15
|29
|Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|30
|Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
|0:24:29
|31
|Bruno Duarte Ferreira Silva (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:24:34
|32
|Rui Vinhas (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|33
|Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|34
|Rafael Silva (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|35
|Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:25:00
|36
|Luis Fernandes (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|0:27:11
|37
|Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|38
|Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
|39
|Sandro Filipe Silva Pinto (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|0:29:28
