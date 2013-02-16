Image 1 of 12 Sergio Henao (Sky) rode away from his rivals on the Alto do Malhao finishing ascent to win stage 3. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 12 Sergio Henao (Sky) alone in the lead on the Alto do Malhao. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 12 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) limits his losses on the mountain finish and is a contender for overall victory with a final time trial on Sunday. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 12 Sergio Henao wins stage 3 at the Volta ao Algarve, the Colombian's first victory at Team Sky. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 12 Sergio Henao (Sky) alone in the lead on the Alto do Malhao. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 12 Sergio Henao (Sky) leads the charge up the Alto do Malhao, (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 12 Volta ao Algarve jersey holders after stage 3 (L-R): Hugo Sabido, sprint leader; Sergio Henao, overall leader; Manuele Boaro, mountains leader (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 12 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 12 Denis Menchov (Katusha) cracked the top-ten on the Alto do Malhao finish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 12 Rui Costa (Movistar) and Sergio Henao (Sky) in the lead on the Alto do Malhao ascent. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 12 Rigoberto Uran (Sky) en route to fourth place on the Alto do Malhao summit finish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 12 Sergio Henao (Sky) is the new leader of the Volta ao Algarve. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sergio Henao (Sky) moved into the overall lead at the Volta ao Algarve after he claimed victory atop the Alto do Malhao on stage 3 on Saturday. The 25-year-old Colombian came home three seconds clear of Rui Costa (Movistar), with Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) a further two seconds back in third.

The 193km stage saw a flurry of early attacks but ultimately, it all came down to the short, stiff climb to the finish. Though just 2.5km in length, the Alto do Malhao has an average gradient of some 10%, and this was enough to break up the overall contenders before the summit.

Henao attacked the slopes with gusto, moving ahead first in the company of Rui Costa and then soloing clear alone to become the third Sky rider in as many years to triumph atop the climb, after Steve Cummings’ win in 2011 and Richie Porte’s victory of twelve months ago.

"It was a very difficult stage – up and down all day – and I knew it was going to be hard but I felt good," said Henao. "The legs felt strong and as we got towards the end I knew I could try to go for the win. When you have legs like that you have to go for it."

Starting his second season with Team Sky, Henao's victory was his first as part of the British ProTeam.

"I'm obviously very happy to get my first victory [for the team]. It's a great feeling and it's something I've been looking for since last year. To finally get across the line first is very satisfying. I've been close a number of times but I hope now that this can be the first of many successes."

Rui Costa was the best of the rest on the climb, just ahead of Westra, while Henao’s fellow countryman and teammate Rigoberto Uran took 4th place, 7 seconds down. Uran’s group also contained RadioShack Leopard danger men Tiago Machado and Andreas Klöden, Denis Menchov (Katusha) as well as British neo-professional Joshua Edmonson (Sky).

In the general classification, Henao has a seven-second lead over Rui Costa, but with a time trial of some 34 kilometres on the agenda on Sunday, however, the Colombian will have his work cut out to hold on to his overall lead, particularly given the number of rouleurs still within touching distance.

Machado and Westra lie just 11 seconds back in 3rd and 4th, respectively, while Klöden and Menchov are just 17 seconds off the pace.

World time trial champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) is also just about in contention. The German struggled to match Henao’s initial changes of rhythm on the climb but limited his losses to 18 seconds at the summit and he now lies 28 seconds down in 11th place overall ahead of Sunday’s final stage.

"Naturally I want to try and defend the jersey tomorrow," said Henao. "I don't have much of an advantage on the GC over Rui Costa and some of the time trial specialists. It's not your straightforward flat time trial so anything can happen."

Full Results 1 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 4:53:15 2 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:03 3 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:05 4 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:07 5 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 6 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 7 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha 9 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:12 10 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:18 12 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:24 13 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:00:33 14 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 17 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:37 18 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:43 19 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 20 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 21 Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Onda 22 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 0:00:48 23 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive 24 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:53 25 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:00 26 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:04 27 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 28 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa 29 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 0:01:09 30 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:12 31 Valter Pereira (Por) Carmim-Tavira 32 Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 33 Marcio Barbosa (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 34 Daniel Mestre (Por) Carmim-Tavira 0:01:19 35 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 36 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 37 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 38 Hernani Broco (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive 39 Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 0:01:27 40 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 41 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmim-Tavira 0:01:30 42 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa 43 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural 44 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:36 45 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 46 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa 0:01:44 47 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling 48 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 49 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 50 Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 0:01:56 51 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:59 52 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:05 53 Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive 54 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Radio Popular-Onda 0:02:13 55 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 56 Carlos Ivan Oyarzun Guinez (Chi) Louletano-Dunas Douradas 57 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 58 Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 59 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 60 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia 0:02:27 61 César Fonte (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive 0:02:29 62 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa 0:02:36 63 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:56 64 Celio Cristiano Sousa (Por) Radio Popular-Onda 65 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 66 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 67 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:06 68 Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Carmim-Tavira 69 Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim-Tavira 70 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:15 71 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 72 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:19 73 Adrian Lopez Garrido (Spa) Radio Popular-Onda 0:03:44 74 Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia 0:04:11 75 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 76 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 77 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:04:25 78 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 79 Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 80 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 81 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 82 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:55 83 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 0:05:01 84 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:05:25 85 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 86 Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia 87 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 88 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:06:40 89 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 90 Kieran Frend (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 0:06:43 91 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:52 92 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:15 93 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 94 Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive 95 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 96 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Efapel-Glassdrive 97 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 0:07:43 98 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 99 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 100 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 101 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 102 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 103 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 104 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 105 Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Louletano-Dunas Douradas 106 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:09:13 107 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 108 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:10:57 109 Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas 110 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:19:48 111 Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Radio Popular-Onda 112 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia 0:24:12 113 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural 114 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 115 Antonio Olmo Menacho (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Douradas 116 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 117 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Douradas 118 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 119 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural 120 Rafael Silva (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 121 António Carvalho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 122 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 123 Rui Vinhas (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas 124 Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) Carmim-Tavira 125 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha 126 Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa 127 Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas 128 Luis Fernandes (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa 129 Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas 130 Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 131 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 132 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 133 Sandro Filipe Silva Pinto (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive 134 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 135 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 136 Laurent Van Den Bak (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 137 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 138 Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) Radio Popular-Onda 139 Igor Alberto Silva (Ang) Angola National Team 140 Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular-Onda 141 Steffen Radochla (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi 142 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 143 Bruno Duarte Ferreira Silva (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 144 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 145 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 146 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 147 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team DNF Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team DNF Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team DNF Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi DNF Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction DNF Marco Alexandre Ferreira Cunha (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive DNF Joao Pereira (Por) Carmim-Tavira DNF Helder Oliveira (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa DNF João Matias (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa

Points 1 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 25 pts 2 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 20 3 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 4 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 13 5 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 10 6 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 8 7 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 8 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha 4 9 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 10 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Sprint 1 - Paderne, 78.3km 1 Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive 3 pts 2 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 3 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 1

Sprint 2 - Snack-Bar Hélio, 91km 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural 1

Mountain 1 - (Cat. 3) 29.6km 1 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa 3 3 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1

Mountain 2 - Alto do Malhão (Cat. 2) 127.2km 1 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 9 pts 2 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 7 3 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 4 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 5 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Efapel-Glassdrive 1

Mountain 3 - Alto do Malhão (Cat. 2) 193km 1 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 9 pts 2 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 7 3 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 4 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 3 5 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 1

Teams 1 Sky Procycling 14:39:59 2 RadioShack Leopard 0:00:33 3 Movistar Team 0:00:34 4 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:00 5 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:25 6 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:02:34 7 Caja Rural 0:02:37 8 Katusha 0:03:15 9 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:30 10 Carmim-Tavira 0:03:47 11 Efapel-Glassdrive 0:03:58 12 OFM-Quinta Da Lixa 0:04:04 13 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:04:10 14 La Aluminios-Antarte 0:04:21 15 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:11 16 Colombia 0:05:16 17 Radio Popular-Onda 0:05:38 18 An Post-Chainreaction 0:05:47 19 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:06:15 20 Louletano-Dunas Douradas 0:20:39

General classification after stage 3 1 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 14:50:49 2 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:07 3 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:11 4 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:17 6 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 7 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha 8 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 9 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:19 10 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:22 11 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:28 12 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:34 13 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:00:43 14 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 16 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:47 18 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:53 19 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 20 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 0:00:55 21 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive 0:00:58 22 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:03 23 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:08 24 Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:12 25 Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Onda 26 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:01:14 27 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 28 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa 29 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 0:01:19 30 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:22 31 Marcio Barbosa (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 32 Daniel Mestre (Por) Carmim-Tavira 0:01:29 33 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 34 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 35 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 36 Hernani Broco (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive 37 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:01:37 38 Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 39 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:40 40 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa 41 Valter Pereira (Por) Carmim-Tavira 0:01:41 42 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:46 43 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 44 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa 0:01:54 45 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 46 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling 47 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmim-Tavira 48 Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 0:02:01 49 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:09 50 Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive 0:02:12 51 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:15 52 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 0:02:18 53 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 0:02:23 54 Carlos Ivan Oyarzun Guinez (Chi) Louletano-Dunas Douradas 55 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 56 Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 57 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia 0:02:37 58 César Fonte (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive 0:02:39 59 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Radio Popular-Onda 0:02:42 60 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa 0:02:46 61 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:06 62 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 63 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:14 64 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:24 65 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 66 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 0:03:25 67 Celio Cristiano Sousa (Por) Radio Popular-Onda 68 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:29 69 Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Carmim-Tavira 0:03:35 70 Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim-Tavira 71 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 0:04:11 72 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:21 73 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 74 Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:04:35 75 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 76 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 77 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:53 78 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:04:54 79 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:05 80 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 0:05:29 81 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 0:05:30 82 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:54 83 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:05:55 84 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:06:50 85 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 86 Adrian Lopez Garrido (Spa) Radio Popular-Onda 87 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:07:02 88 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:07:06 89 Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia 0:07:15 90 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:07:23 91 Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive 0:07:25 92 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 93 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 94 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Efapel-Glassdrive 0:07:44 95 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:07:51 96 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:07:53 97 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 98 Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Louletano-Dunas Douradas 99 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 100 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 101 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:08:12 102 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:09:23 103 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:09:42 104 Kieran Frend (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 0:09:49 105 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:10:28 106 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:49 107 Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas 0:11:07 108 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 109 Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia 0:16:01 110 Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Radio Popular-Onda 0:19:58 111 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 112 Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) Carmim-Tavira 0:24:18 113 António Carvalho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 0:24:22 114 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 115 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha 116 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 117 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 118 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 119 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 120 Steffen Radochla (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi 121 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 122 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 123 Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas 124 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 125 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 126 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural 127 Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) Radio Popular-Onda 0:24:36 128 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia 0:24:41 129 Bruno Duarte Ferreira Silva (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 130 Rui Vinhas (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas 131 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 132 Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas 133 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 134 Antonio Olmo Menacho (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Douradas 135 Rafael Silva (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 136 Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 0:25:07 137 Laurent Van Den Bak (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 138 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural 0:27:14 139 Luis Fernandes (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa 0:27:18 140 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Douradas 141 Igor Alberto Silva (Ang) Angola National Team 142 Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa 143 Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular-Onda 144 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:28:27 145 Sandro Filipe Silva Pinto (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive 0:29:35 146 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:42:38 147 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step

Points classification 1 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 33 pts 2 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 30 3 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 25 4 Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 25 5 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 24 6 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 7 Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) Carmim-Tavira 16 8 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 15 9 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 13 10 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 11 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 12 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 8 13 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 14 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 15 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 16 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 17 Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 5 18 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 5 19 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 20 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural 4 21 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha 4 22 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 23 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 3 24 Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive 3 25 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 26 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 27 Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia 2 28 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 29 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 30 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 2 31 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa 1 32 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 1 33 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 1 34 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1 35 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1

Sprint classification 1 Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 5 pts 2 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 5 3 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural 4 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 5 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 3 6 Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive 3 7 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 8 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 9 Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia 2 10 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 11 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 12 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 1 13 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 1 14 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1

Mountains classification 1 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 13 pts 2 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa 12 3 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 9 4 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 9 5 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 7 6 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 7 7 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 8 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 9 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 10 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 5 11 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 12 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 13 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 3 14 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 3 15 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 16 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 1 17 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Efapel-Glassdrive 1 18 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1 19 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural 1

Local riders classification 1 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 14:50:56 2 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:04 3 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:00:36 4 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive 0:00:51 5 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:01 6 Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Onda 0:01:05 7 Marcio Barbosa (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 0:01:15 8 Daniel Mestre (Por) Carmim-Tavira 0:01:22 9 Hernani Broco (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive 10 Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 0:01:30 11 Valter Pereira (Por) Carmim-Tavira 0:01:34 12 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmim-Tavira 0:01:47 13 Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 0:01:54 14 Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive 0:02:05 15 Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 0:02:16 16 César Fonte (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive 0:02:32 17 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa 0:02:39 18 Celio Cristiano Sousa (Por) Radio Popular-Onda 0:03:18 19 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:22 20 Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim-Tavira 0:03:28 21 Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive 0:07:18 22 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:07:44 23 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:07:46 24 Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas 0:11:00 25 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 26 Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Radio Popular-Onda 0:19:51 27 Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) Carmim-Tavira 0:24:11 28 António Carvalho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 0:24:15 29 Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas 30 Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) Radio Popular-Onda 0:24:29 31 Bruno Duarte Ferreira Silva (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 0:24:34 32 Rui Vinhas (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas 33 Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas 34 Rafael Silva (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 35 Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte 0:25:00 36 Luis Fernandes (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa 0:27:11 37 Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa 38 Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular-Onda 39 Sandro Filipe Silva Pinto (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive 0:29:28