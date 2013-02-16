Trending

Henao claims summit finish at Volta ao Algarve

Colombian leads Rui Costa and Machado ahead of final time trial

Image 1 of 12

Sergio Henao (Sky) rode away from his rivals on the Alto do Malhao finishing ascent to win stage 3.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sergio Henao (Sky) rode away from his rivals on the Alto do Malhao finishing ascent to win stage 3.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 12

Sergio Henao (Sky) alone in the lead on the Alto do Malhao.

Sergio Henao (Sky) alone in the lead on the Alto do Malhao.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 12

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) limits his losses on the mountain finish and is a contender for overall victory with a final time trial on Sunday.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) limits his losses on the mountain finish and is a contender for overall victory with a final time trial on Sunday.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 12

Sergio Henao wins stage 3 at the Volta ao Algarve, the Colombian's first victory at Team Sky.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sergio Henao wins stage 3 at the Volta ao Algarve, the Colombian's first victory at Team Sky.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 12

Sergio Henao (Sky) alone in the lead on the Alto do Malhao.

Sergio Henao (Sky) alone in the lead on the Alto do Malhao.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 12

Sergio Henao (Sky) leads the charge up the Alto do Malhao,

Sergio Henao (Sky) leads the charge up the Alto do Malhao,
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 12

Volta ao Algarve jersey holders after stage 3 (L-R): Hugo Sabido, sprint leader; Sergio Henao, overall leader; Manuele Boaro, mountains leader
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Volta ao Algarve jersey holders after stage 3 (L-R): Hugo Sabido, sprint leader; Sergio Henao, overall leader; Manuele Boaro, mountains leader
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 12

Jesus Herrada Lopez (Movistar)

Jesus Herrada Lopez (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 12

Denis Menchov (Katusha) cracked the top-ten on the Alto do Malhao finish.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Denis Menchov (Katusha) cracked the top-ten on the Alto do Malhao finish.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 12

Rui Costa (Movistar) and Sergio Henao (Sky) in the lead on the Alto do Malhao ascent.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Rui Costa (Movistar) and Sergio Henao (Sky) in the lead on the Alto do Malhao ascent.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 12

Rigoberto Uran (Sky) en route to fourth place on the Alto do Malhao summit finish.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Rigoberto Uran (Sky) en route to fourth place on the Alto do Malhao summit finish.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 12

Sergio Henao (Sky) is the new leader of the Volta ao Algarve.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sergio Henao (Sky) is the new leader of the Volta ao Algarve.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sergio Henao (Sky) moved into the overall lead at the Volta ao Algarve after he claimed victory atop the Alto do Malhao on stage 3 on Saturday. The 25-year-old Colombian came home three seconds clear of Rui Costa (Movistar), with Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) a further two seconds back in third.

The 193km stage saw a flurry of early attacks but ultimately, it all came down to the short, stiff climb to the finish. Though just 2.5km in length, the Alto do Malhao has an average gradient of some 10%, and this was enough to break up the overall contenders before the summit.

Henao attacked the slopes with gusto, moving ahead first in the company of Rui Costa and then soloing clear alone to become the third Sky rider in as many years to triumph atop the climb, after Steve Cummings’ win in 2011 and Richie Porte’s victory of twelve months ago.

"It was a very difficult stage – up and down all day – and I knew it was going to be hard but I felt good," said Henao. "The legs felt strong and as we got towards the end I knew I could try to go for the win. When you have legs like that you have to go for it."

Starting his second season with Team Sky, Henao's victory was his first as part of the British ProTeam.

"I'm obviously very happy to get my first victory [for the team]. It's a great feeling and it's something I've been looking for since last year. To finally get across the line first is very satisfying. I've been close a number of times but I hope now that this can be the first of many successes."

Rui Costa was the best of the rest on the climb, just ahead of Westra, while Henao’s fellow countryman and teammate Rigoberto Uran took 4th place, 7 seconds down. Uran’s group also contained RadioShack Leopard danger men Tiago Machado and Andreas Klöden, Denis Menchov (Katusha) as well as British neo-professional Joshua Edmonson (Sky).

In the general classification, Henao has a seven-second lead over Rui Costa, but with a time trial of some 34 kilometres on the agenda on Sunday, however, the Colombian will have his work cut out to hold on to his overall lead, particularly given the number of rouleurs still within touching distance.

Machado and Westra lie just 11 seconds back in 3rd and 4th, respectively, while Klöden and Menchov are just 17 seconds off the pace.

World time trial champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) is also just about in contention. The German struggled to match Henao’s initial changes of rhythm on the climb but limited his losses to 18 seconds at the summit and he now lies 28 seconds down in 11th place overall ahead of Sunday’s final stage.

"Naturally I want to try and defend the jersey tomorrow," said Henao. "I don't have much of an advantage on the GC over Rui Costa and some of the time trial specialists. It's not your straightforward flat time trial so anything can happen."

Full Results
1Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling4:53:15
2Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:00:03
3Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:05
4Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:07
5Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
6Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
7Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
8Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha
9Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:12
10Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
11Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:18
12Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:24
13Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:00:33
14Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
15Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
16Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
17Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:37
18Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:00:43
19Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
20Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
21Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
22Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural0:00:48
23Ricardo Vilela (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
24Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:53
25Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:00
26Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:04
27Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
28Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
29Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha0:01:09
30Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:12
31Valter Pereira (Por) Carmim-Tavira
32Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
33Marcio Barbosa (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
34Daniel Mestre (Por) Carmim-Tavira0:01:19
35Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
36Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
37Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
38Hernani Broco (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
39Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:01:27
40Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
41Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmim-Tavira0:01:30
42Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
43Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
44Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:36
45Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
46Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa0:01:44
47Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
48Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
49Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
50Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:01:56
51Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:59
52Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:05
53Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
54David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Radio Popular-Onda0:02:13
55Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
56Carlos Ivan Oyarzun Guinez (Chi) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
57Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
58Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
59Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
60Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia0:02:27
61César Fonte (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive0:02:29
62Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa0:02:36
63Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:56
64Celio Cristiano Sousa (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
65Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
66Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
67Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:06
68Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Carmim-Tavira
69Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim-Tavira
70Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:03:15
71Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
72Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:19
73Adrian Lopez Garrido (Spa) Radio Popular-Onda0:03:44
74Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia0:04:11
75Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
76Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
77Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:04:25
78Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
79Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
80Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
81Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
82Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:55
83Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha0:05:01
84Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:05:25
85Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
86Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia
87Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
88Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:06:40
89Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
90Kieran Frend (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction0:06:43
91Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:52
92José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:15
93David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
94Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
95Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
96Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Efapel-Glassdrive
97Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural0:07:43
98Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
99Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
100Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
101Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
102Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
103Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
104Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
105Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
106Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:09:13
107Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
108Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:10:57
109Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
110Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:19:48
111Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
112Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia0:24:12
113Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural
114Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
115Antonio Olmo Menacho (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
116Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
117Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
118Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
119Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural
120Rafael Silva (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
121António Carvalho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
122Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
123Rui Vinhas (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
124Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) Carmim-Tavira
125Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha
126Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
127Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
128Luis Fernandes (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
129Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
130Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
131Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
132Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
133Sandro Filipe Silva Pinto (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
134Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
135Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
136Laurent Van Den Bak (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
137Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
138Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
139Igor Alberto Silva (Ang) Angola National Team
140Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
141Steffen Radochla (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi
142Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
143Bruno Duarte Ferreira Silva (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
144Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
145Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
146Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
147Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFAlex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
DNFRobert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
DNFTheo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
DNFJon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFSteven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFMarco Alexandre Ferreira Cunha (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
DNFJoao Pereira (Por) Carmim-Tavira
DNFHelder Oliveira (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
DNFJoão Matias (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa

Points
1Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling25pts
2Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team20
3Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team16
4Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling13
5Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard10
6Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard8
7Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling6
8Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha4
9Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team2
10Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Sprint 1 - Paderne, 78.3km
1Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive3pts
2Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
3Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard1

Sprint 2 - Snack-Bar Hélio, 91km
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
3Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural1

Mountain 1 - (Cat. 3) 29.6km
1Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa3
3Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1

Mountain 2 - Alto do Malhão (Cat. 2) 127.2km
1José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team9pts
2David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling7
3Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
4Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
5Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Efapel-Glassdrive1

Mountain 3 - Alto do Malhão (Cat. 2) 193km
1Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling9pts
2Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team7
3Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
4Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling3
5Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard1

Teams
1Sky Procycling14:39:59
2RadioShack Leopard0:00:33
3Movistar Team0:00:34
4Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:00
5UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:25
6Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:02:34
7Caja Rural0:02:37
8Katusha0:03:15
9Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:30
10Carmim-Tavira0:03:47
11Efapel-Glassdrive0:03:58
12OFM-Quinta Da Lixa0:04:04
13Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:10
14La Aluminios-Antarte0:04:21
15Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:11
16Colombia0:05:16
17Radio Popular-Onda0:05:38
18An Post-Chainreaction0:05:47
19Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:06:15
20Louletano-Dunas Douradas0:20:39

General classification after stage 3
1Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling14:50:49
2Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:00:07
3Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:00:11
4Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
5Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:00:17
6Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
7Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha
8Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
9Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:19
10Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:22
11Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:28
12Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:34
13Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:00:43
14Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
15Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
16Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
17Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:47
18Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:53
19Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
20Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural0:00:55
21Ricardo Vilela (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive0:00:58
22Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:03
23Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:08
24Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:12
25Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
26Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling0:01:14
27Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
28Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
29Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha0:01:19
30Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:22
31Marcio Barbosa (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
32Daniel Mestre (Por) Carmim-Tavira0:01:29
33Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
34Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
35Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
36Hernani Broco (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
37Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:01:37
38Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
39Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:40
40Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
41Valter Pereira (Por) Carmim-Tavira0:01:41
42Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:46
43Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
44Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa0:01:54
45Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
46Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
47Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmim-Tavira
48Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:02:01
49Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:09
50Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive0:02:12
51Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:15
52Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha0:02:18
53Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team0:02:23
54Carlos Ivan Oyarzun Guinez (Chi) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
55Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
56Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
57Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia0:02:37
58César Fonte (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive0:02:39
59David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Radio Popular-Onda0:02:42
60Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa0:02:46
61Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:06
62Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
63Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:14
64Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:03:24
65Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
66Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction0:03:25
67Celio Cristiano Sousa (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
68Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:29
69Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Carmim-Tavira0:03:35
70Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim-Tavira
71Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia0:04:11
72Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:21
73Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
74Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction0:04:35
75Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
76Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
77Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:53
78Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:04:54
79Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:05
80Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard0:05:29
81Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha0:05:30
82Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:54
83Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:05:55
84Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:06:50
85Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
86Adrian Lopez Garrido (Spa) Radio Popular-Onda
87Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:02
88Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:07:06
89Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia0:07:15
90Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:23
91Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive0:07:25
92José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
93David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
94Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Efapel-Glassdrive0:07:44
95Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:07:51
96Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:07:53
97Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
98Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
99Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
100Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
101Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:08:12
102Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:09:23
103Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:09:42
104Kieran Frend (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction0:09:49
105Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:10:28
106Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:49
107Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas0:11:07
108Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
109Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia0:16:01
110Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Radio Popular-Onda0:19:58
111Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
112Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) Carmim-Tavira0:24:18
113António Carvalho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:24:22
114Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
115Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha
116Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
117Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
118Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
119Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
120Steffen Radochla (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi
121Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
122Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
123Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
124Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
125Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
126Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural
127Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) Radio Popular-Onda0:24:36
128Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia0:24:41
129Bruno Duarte Ferreira Silva (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
130Rui Vinhas (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
131Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
132Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
133Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
134Antonio Olmo Menacho (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
135Rafael Silva (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
136Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:25:07
137Laurent Van Den Bak (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
138Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural0:27:14
139Luis Fernandes (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa0:27:18
140Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
141Igor Alberto Silva (Ang) Angola National Team
142Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
143Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
144Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:28:27
145Sandro Filipe Silva Pinto (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive0:29:35
146Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:42:38
147Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step

Points classification
1Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard33pts
2Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard30
3Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling25
4Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team25
5Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team24
6Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team16
7Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) Carmim-Tavira16
8Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team15
9Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling13
10Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise10
11Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
12Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard8
13Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team8
14Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step8
15Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling6
16Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
17Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte5
18Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha5
19Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4
20Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural4
21Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha4
22Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
23Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural3
24Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive3
25Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
26Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
27Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia2
28Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
29Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
30Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia2
31Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa1
32Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard1
33Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha1
34Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1
35Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1

Sprint classification
1Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte5pts
2Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha5
3Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural4
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
5Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural3
6Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive3
7Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
8Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
9Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia2
10Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
11Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
12Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard1
13Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha1
14Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1

Mountains classification
1Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff13pts
2Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa12
3Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling9
4José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team9
5Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team7
6David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling7
7Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
8Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
9Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
10Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff5
11Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
12Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
13Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling3
14Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural3
15Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
16Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard1
17Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Efapel-Glassdrive1
18Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1
19Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural1

Local riders classification
1Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team14:50:56
2Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:00:04
3Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:00:36
4Ricardo Vilela (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive0:00:51
5Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:01
6Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Onda0:01:05
7Marcio Barbosa (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:01:15
8Daniel Mestre (Por) Carmim-Tavira0:01:22
9Hernani Broco (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
10Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:01:30
11Valter Pereira (Por) Carmim-Tavira0:01:34
12Henrique Casimiro (Por) Carmim-Tavira0:01:47
13Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:01:54
14Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive0:02:05
15Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:02:16
16César Fonte (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive0:02:32
17Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa0:02:39
18Celio Cristiano Sousa (Por) Radio Popular-Onda0:03:18
19Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:22
20Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim-Tavira0:03:28
21Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive0:07:18
22Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:07:44
23Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:07:46
24Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas0:11:00
25Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
26Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Radio Popular-Onda0:19:51
27Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) Carmim-Tavira0:24:11
28António Carvalho (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:24:15
29Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
30Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) Radio Popular-Onda0:24:29
31Bruno Duarte Ferreira Silva (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:24:34
32Rui Vinhas (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
33Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
34Rafael Silva (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
35Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:25:00
36Luis Fernandes (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa0:27:11
37Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
38Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular-Onda
39Sandro Filipe Silva Pinto (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive0:29:28

Teams classification
1Sky Procycling44:33:11
2RadioShack Leopard0:00:33
3Movistar Team0:00:34
4Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:00
5UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:25
6Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:02:34
7Caja Rural0:02:37
8Katusha0:03:15
9Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:30
10Efapel-Glassdrive0:03:58
11Carmim-Tavira0:04:01
12OFM-Quinta Da Lixa0:04:04
13Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:10
14La Aluminios-Antarte0:04:21
15Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:11
16Colombia0:05:16
17An Post-Chainreaction0:05:47
18Radio Popular-Onda0:06:11
19Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:06:15
20Louletano-Dunas Douradas0:20:39

