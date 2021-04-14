Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana: Miles Scotson wins stage 1
By Cyclingnews
Australian takes race lead after solo move
Stage 1: Elche - Ondara
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|4:14:57
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:29
|3
|Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|4
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|5
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|6
|Thibault Ferasse (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|7
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|9
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Bingoal WB
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|4:15:47
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:33
|3
|Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:35
|4
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:39
|5
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|6
|Thibault Ferasse (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|7
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|9
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Bingoal WB
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Garmin Rally SPD and SPD SL pedal power meter reviewThe Garmin Rally isn't a power meter for the bike you have, it's a system for all the bikes you have - now and in the future
-
Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana: Miles Scotson wins stage 1Australian takes race lead after solo move
-
Multiple riders taken to hospital after huge crash in Tour of Turkey sprint finishRiders in collisions with barriers on both sides of the road
-
Ruth Winder wins Brabantse Pijl Dames after Demi Vollering celebrates too soonDemi Vollering and Elisa Balsamo complete the podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.