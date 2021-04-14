Trending

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana: Miles Scotson wins stage 1

By

Australian takes race lead after solo move

Stage 1: Elche - Ondara

Miles Scotson and Guillaume Boivin in the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 4:14:57
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:29
3Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
4Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
5Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
6Thibault Ferasse (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
7Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
8Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
9Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
10Remy Mertz (Bel) Bingoal WB

General Classification after stage 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 4:15:47
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:33
3Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:35
4Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:39
5Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
6Thibault Ferasse (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
7Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
8Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
9Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
10Remy Mertz (Bel) Bingoal WB

