Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana: Démare wins stage 2 in Alicante
By Cyclingnews
French champion tops Dupont, Ewan on rainy day in Spain
Stage 2: Alicante - Alicante
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4:09:23
|2
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal WB
|3
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|5
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|Edwin Avila Vanegas (Col) Burgos-BH
|8
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|9
|Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) Burgos-BH
|10
|Gil D'Heygere (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|8:24:10
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:32
|3
|Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:34
|4
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:35
|5
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:36
|6
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:37
|7
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|0:00:38
|8
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|9
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|10
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
