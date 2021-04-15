Trending

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana: Démare wins stage 2 in Alicante

French champion tops Dupont, Ewan on rainy day in Spain

Stage 2: Alicante - Alicante

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2021 - 72nd Edition - 2nd stage Alicante - Alicante 179 km - 15/04/2021 - Arnaud Demare (FRA - Groupama - FDJ) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Arnaud Démare of Groupama-FDJ sprints too stage 2 win (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2021 - 72nd Edition - 2nd stage Alicante - Alicante 179 km - 15/04/2021 - Arnaud Demare (FRA - Groupama - FDJ) - Timothy Dupont (BEL - Bingoal WB) - Caleb Ewan (AUS - Lotto Soudal) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Rain-soaked sprint to the line on stage 2 taken by Arnaud Démare of Groupama-FDJ (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2021 - 72nd Edition - 2nd stage Alicante - Alicante 179 km - 15/04/2021 - Groupama - FDJ - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Groupama-FDJ rolling along 179km stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2021 - 72nd Edition - 2nd stage Alicante - Alicante 179 km - 15/04/2021 - Groupama - FDJ - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Arnaud Démare tucked in the peloton and surrounded by Groupama-FDJ teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2021 - 72nd Edition - 2nd stage Alicante - Alicante 179 km - 15/04/2021 - Ibon Ruiz Sedano (ESP - Equipo Kern Pharma) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Equipo Kern Pharma) in the mountains jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2021 - 72nd Edition - 2nd stage Alicante - Alicante 179 km - 15/04/2021 - Stefan Kung (SUI - Groupama - FDJ) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Stephan Küng of Groupama-FDJ (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2021 - 72nd Edition - 2nd stage Alicante - Alicante 179 km - 15/04/2021 - John Degenkolb (GER - Lotto Soudal) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

John Degenkolb with Lotto Soudal in cold and rain of stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2021 - 72nd Edition - 2nd stage Alicante - Alicante 179 km - 15/04/2021 - - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Breakaway riders include Angel Madrazo Ruiz of Burgos-BH, Brent vaan de Kerkhove of Tarteletto-Isorex and Robin Carpenter of Rally Cycling (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2021 - 72nd Edition - 2nd stage Alicante - Alicante 179 km - 15/04/2021 - Groupama - FDJ - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Riders from Bingoal-WB and Groupama-FDJ (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2021 - 72nd Edition - 2nd stage Alicante - Alicante 179 km - 15/04/2021 - Rally Cycling - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Rally Cycling on stage 2 en route to finish in Alicante, where Colin Joyce finished eighth (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2021 - 72nd Edition - 2nd stage Alicante - Alicante 179 km - 15/04/2021 - Groupama - FDJ - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Groupama-FDJ prepares for start in Alicante, which will be finish of stage 2 as well (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2021 - 72nd Edition - 2nd stage Alicante - Alicante 179 km - 15/04/2021 - Scenery - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Peloton on stage 2 at Volta a la Comunidad Valenciana (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4:09:23
2Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal WB
3Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
4Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
5Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team
6Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
7Edwin Avila Vanegas (Col) Burgos-BH
8Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
9Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) Burgos-BH
10Gil D'Heygere (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex

General classification after stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 8:24:10
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:32
3Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:34
4Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:35
5Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:36
6Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:37
7Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 0:00:38
8Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
9Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
10Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM

