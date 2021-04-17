Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana: Stefan Küng wins time trial to move into overall lead
By Cyclingnews
Late puncture dents Mas' GC challenge
Stage 4: Xilxes - Almenara (ITT)
Image 1 of 1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Kung (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:16:12
|2
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:10
|3
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:39
|4
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:40
|5
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:02
|6
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:07
|7
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:09
|8
|Alan Riou (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:11
|9
|Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:12
|10
|Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:01:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Kung (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|12:53:25
|2
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:36
|4
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:45
|5
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:01
|6
|Luis Angel Mate Madones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:37
|7
|Remy Metz (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|0:01:53
|8
|Remy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|0:02:03
|9
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:26
|10
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:02:43
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana: Stefan Küng wins time trial to move into overall leadLate puncture dents Mas' GC challenge
-
Tour of Turkey: Philipsen beats Greipel and Cavendish in TurgutreisJay Vine closes to within a second of overall lead with one day to go
-
Tour of the Alps - PreviewFroome, McNulty, Sivakov, Quintana, Pinot, Dan Martin and Simon Yates converge for showdown
-
Charmig aiming to follow in the footsteps of FuglsangDanish climbing talent re-starts career at Tour of Turkey
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.