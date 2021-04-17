Trending

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana: Stefan Küng wins time trial to move into overall lead

By

Late puncture dents Mas' GC challenge

Image 1 of 1

Tirreno Adriatico 2021 - 79th Edition - 7th stage San Benedetto del Tronto - San Benedetto del Tronto 10,1 km - 16/03/2021 - Stefan Kung (SUI - Groupama - FDJ) - photo Tommaso Pelagalli/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Kung (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:12
2Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:10
3Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:00:39
4Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:40
5Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:02
6Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:01:07
7Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:09
8Alan Riou (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:01:11
9Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:12
10Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:01:13

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Kung (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 12:53:25
2Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:06
3Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:36
4Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:45
5Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:01:01
6Luis Angel Mate Madones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:37
7Remy Metz (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB 0:01:53
8Remy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:02:03
9Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:26
10Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:02:43

