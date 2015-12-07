Trending

Eli Iserbyt claims Vlaamse Druivencross Overijse victory

Daan Soete second, Braam Merlier third

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eli Iserbyt (Bel)0:50:47
2Daan Soete (Bel)0:00:38
3Braam Merlier (Bel)0:01:15
4Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel)0:02:15
5Jens Teirlinck (Bel)0:02:48
6Arne Tureluren (Bel)0:02:59
7Loïc Hennaux (Bel)0:03:02
8Kyle De Proost (Bel)0:03:20
9Matthias Van De Velde (Bel)0:03:30
10Onno Verheyen (Bel)0:03:33
11Thomas Van De Velde (Bel)0:03:59
12Lander Loockx (Bel)0:04:14
13Briek Hermans (Bel)0:05:09
14Senne De Meyer (Bel)0:05:22
15Yelle Learts (Bel)0:05:48
16Dario Kloeck (Bel)0:06:01
17Yari Crollet (Bel)0:06:28
18Per Wiggers (Ned)0:06:54
19Wesley Floren (Ned)
20Kevin Van Bennekom (Ned)
21Martin Palm (Bel)
22Vincent Oger (Bel)
23Gianni Vermeiren (Ita)

Latest on Cyclingnews