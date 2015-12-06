Seppe Rombouts wins junior men's Vlaamse Druivencross Overijse
Mathijs Wuyts and Andreas Goeman complete Belgian podium
Junior Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Seppe Rombouts (Bel)
|0:45:37
|2
|Mathijs Wuyts (Bel)
|0:00:18
|3
|Andreas Goeman (Bel)
|0:00:24
|4
|Mitch Groot (Ned)
|0:00:31
|5
|Yentl Bekaert (Bel)
|0:00:38
|6
|Jarno Liessens (Bel)
|0:00:53
|7
|Jofre Cullell Estape (Esp)
|0:01:01
|8
|Thymen Arensman (Ned)
|0:01:33
|9
|Jente Tielemans (Bel)
|0:01:49
|10
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel)
|0:02:14
|11
|Arne Vrachten (Bel)
|0:02:34
|12
|Jarne De Meyer (Bel)
|0:02:39
|13
|Yannick Vrielink (Ned)
|0:02:51
|14
|Simon Lepoittevin Dubost (Fra)
|0:03:17
|15
|Lander Tibackx (Bel)
|0:03:29
|16
|Fabio Van Goethem (Bel)
|0:04:00
|17
|Brent Braes (Bel)
|0:04:11
|18
|Aron Arkesteyn (Bel)
|0:05:50
|19
|Diede Mortier (Bel)
|0:06:15
|20
|Ward Steurs (Bel)
|21
|Stan Vandenkerckhove (Bel)
|22
|Sven Maertens (Bel)
|23
|Yoran Arnoets (Bel)
|24
|Angelo Windels (Bel)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Lizzie Deignan: My previous level isn’t going to be good enough'There’s going to be more pressure for myself' says former world champion
-
Peter Sagan, Julian Alaphilippe, and Remco Evenepoel announced for 2020 Vuelta a San JuanEarly-season Argentinean race includes 15km TT and Alto Colorado finish
-
Wahoo Fitness range overview: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about the latest range of Wahoo Fitness computers, trainers and accessories
-
Transfer Mechanics: Analysing teams 2020 - Part 1How AG2R, Astana, Bahrain, Bora played the market
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy