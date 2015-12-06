Trending

Seppe Rombouts wins junior men's Vlaamse Druivencross Overijse

Mathijs Wuyts and Andreas Goeman complete Belgian podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Seppe Rombouts (Bel)0:45:37
2Mathijs Wuyts (Bel)0:00:18
3Andreas Goeman (Bel)0:00:24
4Mitch Groot (Ned)0:00:31
5Yentl Bekaert (Bel)0:00:38
6Jarno Liessens (Bel)0:00:53
7Jofre Cullell Estape (Esp)0:01:01
8Thymen Arensman (Ned)0:01:33
9Jente Tielemans (Bel)0:01:49
10Maxim Van Gils (Bel)0:02:14
11Arne Vrachten (Bel)0:02:34
12Jarne De Meyer (Bel)0:02:39
13Yannick Vrielink (Ned)0:02:51
14Simon Lepoittevin Dubost (Fra)0:03:17
15Lander Tibackx (Bel)0:03:29
16Fabio Van Goethem (Bel)0:04:00
17Brent Braes (Bel)0:04:11
18Aron Arkesteyn (Bel)0:05:50
19Diede Mortier (Bel)0:06:15
20Ward Steurs (Bel)
21Stan Vandenkerckhove (Bel)
22Sven Maertens (Bel)
23Yoran Arnoets (Bel)
24Angelo Windels (Bel)

