Compton triumphs at Druivencross
American champion wins tight duel with Cant, Harris
Elite Women: -
|1
|Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:39:06
|2
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP
|3
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|4
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|5
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
|0:02:03
|6
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:33
|7
|Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|0:03:12
|8
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Up Cycling Team
|0:03:43
|9
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Cycling Team Drogenboom
|0:04:30
|10
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) Up Cycling Team
|0:04:59
|11
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs MTB-Cube
|0:05:06
|12
|Loes Sels (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
|0:05:13
|13
|Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Endura Lady Force
|0:05:30
|14
|Cindy Bauwens (Bel)
|0:05:31
|15
|Stephanie De Croock (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Bioracer
|0:06:55
|16
|Christine Vardaros (USA) Team Stevens
|0:07:10
|17
|Hilde Quintens (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
|0:07:33
|18
|Femke van den Driessche (Bel) DJ Matic
|0:07:51
|19
|Suzie Godart (Lux)
|0:09:33
|20
|Jelena Eric (Srb)
|-1lap
|21
|Axelle Dubau-Prevot (Fra)
|22
|Mara Schwager (Lux)
|-2laps
|23
|Sandie Verriest (Bel)
