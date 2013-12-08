Trending

Compton triumphs at Druivencross

American champion wins tight duel with Cant, Harris

Druivencross elite women's podium (L-R): Sanne Cant, Katie Compton and Nikki Harris

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
British champion Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea) and US champion Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) race head-to-head at Druivencross

(Image credit: AFP)
Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) won a close race at Druivencross against Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
British champion Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea) placed 3rd at Druivencross

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
After winning Saturday's Scheldecross, Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) swept the weekend's racing with a victory at Druivencross

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Full Results
1Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:39:06
2Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP
3Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:05
4Sophie de Boer (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:34
5Ellen Van Loy (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team0:02:03
6Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:02:33
7Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Liv/Giant0:03:12
8Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Up Cycling Team0:03:43
9Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Cycling Team Drogenboom0:04:30
10Katrien Thijs (Bel) Up Cycling Team0:04:59
11Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs MTB-Cube0:05:06
12Loes Sels (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team0:05:13
13Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Endura Lady Force0:05:30
14Cindy Bauwens (Bel)0:05:31
15Stephanie De Croock (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Bioracer0:06:55
16Christine Vardaros (USA) Team Stevens0:07:10
17Hilde Quintens (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW0:07:33
18Femke van den Driessche (Bel) DJ Matic0:07:51
19Suzie Godart (Lux)0:09:33
20Jelena Eric (Srb)-1lap
21Axelle Dubau-Prevot (Fra)
22Mara Schwager (Lux)-2laps
23Sandie Verriest (Bel)

