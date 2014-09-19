Bevin wins opening National Capital Tour stage
Cooper and Lovelock-Fay round out podium
Stage 1: National Museum of Australia - National Museum of Australia
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Bevin (NZL) health.com.au-search2retain
|0:21:34
|2
|Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:15
|3
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:33
|4
|Miles Scotson (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|5
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:52
|6
|Ben Dyball (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:55
|7
|Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|0:00:56
|8
|Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:59
|9
|Alexander Edmondson (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|10
|Jacob Kauffmann (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:01:03
