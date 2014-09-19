Trending

Bevin wins opening National Capital Tour stage

Cooper and Lovelock-Fay round out podium

Stage 1 Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (NZL) health.com.au-search2retain0:21:34
2Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team0:00:15
3Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team0:00:33
4Miles Scotson (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:00:35
5Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:52
6Ben Dyball (NSW) Avanti Racing Team0:00:55
7Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective0:00:56
8Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team0:00:59
9Alexander Edmondson (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:01:02
10Jacob Kauffmann (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts0:01:03

