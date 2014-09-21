Trending

Restall wins stage 3 of National Capital Tour

Bevin retains leader's jersey

Results

Stage 3 Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing1:41:14
2Peter Milostic (NSW) Individual Rider
3Matthew Clark (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
4Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:13
5Patrick Bevin (NZL) health.com.au-search2retain
6Alexander Edmondson (SA) SASI Cycling Team
7Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
8Jacob Kauffmann (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts
9Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
10Andrew Williams (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team

General classification after Stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (NZL) health.com.au-search2retain5:11:38
2Ben Dyball (NSW) Avanti Racing Team0:00:12
3Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team0:00:14
4Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team0:00:35
5Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:47
6Russell Van Hout (SA) Team Lightsview0:01:10
7Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing0:01:16
8Matthew Clark (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:01:26
9Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:01:27
10Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:01:28

