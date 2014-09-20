Trending

Stage 4 Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain1:07:24
2Patrick Bevin (NZL) health.com.au-search2retain
3Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
4Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
5Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
6Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
7Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
8Russell Gill (SA) Team Lightsview
9Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
10Brendan Canty (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (NZL) health.com.au-search2retain6:18:55
2Ben Dyball (NSW) Avanti Racing Team0:00:19
3Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team0:00:21
4Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team0:00:42
5Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:54
6Russell Van Hout (SA) Team Lightsview0:01:14
7Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing0:01:23
8Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:01:30
9Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain0:01:38
10Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:01:53

