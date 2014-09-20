Trending

Dyball wins on Honeysucke

Bevin remains overall race leader

Results

Stage 2 Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Dyball (NSW) Avanti Racing Team3:08:03
2Matthew Clark (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:00:32
3Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
4Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team0:00:34
5Patrick Bevin (NZL) health.com.au-search2retain
6Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:00:36
7Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
8Rhys Gillett (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
9Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
10Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (NZL) health.com.au-search2retain3:30:11
2Ben Dyball (NSW) Avanti Racing Team0:00:12
3Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team0:00:14
4Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team0:00:35
5Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:47
6Russell Van Hout (SA) Team Lightsview0:01:10
7Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing0:01:16
8Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:01:27
9Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:01:28
10Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain0:01:31

