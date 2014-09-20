Dyball wins on Honeysucke
Bevin remains overall race leader
Stage 2: National Museum of Australia - Honeysuckle
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Dyball (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|3:08:03
|2
|Matthew Clark (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:32
|3
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|4
|Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:34
|5
|Patrick Bevin (NZL) health.com.au-search2retain
|6
|Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|0:00:36
|7
|Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
|8
|Rhys Gillett (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|9
|Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|10
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Bevin (NZL) health.com.au-search2retain
|3:30:11
|2
|Ben Dyball (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:12
|3
|Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:14
|4
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:35
|5
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:47
|6
|Russell Van Hout (SA) Team Lightsview
|0:01:10
|7
|Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:01:16
|8
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:01:27
|9
|Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|0:01:28
|10
|Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain
|0:01:31
