Khalmuratov takes out time trial title in Tashkent

Shaekhov and Tuychiev round out podium

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Muradjan Khalmuratov0:48:21
2Vadim Shaekhov0:01:20
3Vladimir Tuychiev0:01:36
4Ruslan Karimov0:02:30
5Yusuf Abrekov0:02:35
6Konstantin Volik0:02:40
7Sergey Lagutin0:02:43
8Azizbek Abdvrahimov0:02:49
9Nikolai Kazakbaev0:03:00
10Yriy Ivoljatov0:03:32

