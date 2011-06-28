Trending

Lagutin shows his class to take sixth road race title

Karimov best of the rest to take silver

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM4:45:10
2Ruslan Karimov (Uzb)0:00:05
3Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb)0:00:17
4Yusuf Abrekov (Uzb)0:00:40
5Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb)
6Konstantin Volik (Uzb)0:00:41
7Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzb)0:00:42
8Nikolai Kazakbaev (Uzb)0:01:08
9Azizbek Abdvrahimov (Uzb)0:01:12
10Yriy Ivoljatov (Uzb)0:01:15

