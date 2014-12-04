USA Pro Challenge reveals host cities for 2015

Image 1 of 3 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) happy to be leading the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) put more time into some rivals on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 3 Elia Viviani (Cannondale) celebrates his win on stage 4 of the USA Pro Challenge in Colorado Springs (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

The USA Pro Challenge has published the host cities for the 2015 event on its website. The race takes place in Colorado from August 17-23 and the full route will be confirmed early next year.

After starting in Aspen in recent years, the USA Pro Challenge will begin in Steamboat Springs this time around, most likely with a circuit race. Stage two will bring the peloton from Steamboat Springs to a new finish at the Arapahoe Basin ski resort, at an altitude of some 3,288 metres (10,789 feet).

Stage 3 will run from Copper Mountain to Aspen, while stage 4 links Aspen and Breckenbridge. The following day’s stage will start and finish in Breckenbridge but as yet no details have been announced for the sixth and penultimate stage.

As was the case last year, fans have been invited by the organisers to propose their “dream route” for the stage, although they are careful to add: “Please keep route suggestions within 150 miles of Breckenridge and Denver.”

The final day of racing on August 23 sees the race travel from Golden to its usual grand finale in Denver.

The 2015 USA Pro Challenge will be the fifth edition of the race. Levi Leipheimer and Christian Vande Velde won the first two editions of the race, while Tejay van Garderen claimed the honours in 2013 and 2014.

2015 will also see the introduction of a multi-day women's race at the USA Pro Challenge, although full details of the format and route have yet to be confirmed.