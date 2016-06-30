Trending

Curran leads Axeon sweep in US under-23 time trial championship

Nielson Powless second, Adrien Costa third

Geoffrey Curran was the early leader (Axeon Hagens Berman) and would eventually finish fourth in the Tour de Beauce time trial.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:42:37
2Nielson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:37
3Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:45
4William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:48
5Kai Wiggins (USA) CCB Racing0:01:33
6Connor Brown (USA) Elevate p/b Bicycle World0:01:38
7Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:41
8Curtis White (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:45
9Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:04
10Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:14

