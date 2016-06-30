Curran leads Axeon sweep in US under-23 time trial championship
Nielson Powless second, Adrien Costa third
Men's Time Trial: Louisville, KY -
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:42:37
|2
|Nielson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:37
|3
|Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:45
|4
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:48
|5
|Kai Wiggins (USA) CCB Racing
|0:01:33
|6
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate p/b Bicycle World
|0:01:38
|7
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:41
|8
|Curtis White (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:45
|9
|Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:04
|10
|Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:14
