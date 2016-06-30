Trending

Arensman wins US under-23 time trial title

Dinan second, followed by Youmans

Allison Arensman

(Image credit: Joel Quimby)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Allison Arensman (USA) Twenty16-RideBiker0:31:30
2Clio Dinan (USA) Velo Classic p/b Stan's No Tubes0:00:34
3Sara Youmans (USA) Monster Media0:00:44
4Zoe Mullins (USA) OrthoCarolina0:03:41
5Katherine Santos (USA) WRP0:04:14

