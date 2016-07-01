Curran doubles up on titles with US under-23 road race win
Axeon riders sweep the top seven places
Men's Road Race: Cherokee Park - Cherokee Park
Geoffrey Curran added to the stars-and-sripes jersey he won in Thursday's USA Cycling U23 time trial championship by taking victory in the road race today. Curran led an Axeon Hagens Berman sweep of the top seven places on the undulating course in Kentucky. Axeon teammate Nielson Powless helped power the two-rider breakaway that animated the race and had an advantage of nearly three minutes at the finish.
"Nationals has never been my forté," Curran said. "You can come in as good as you want and nothing can happen. In the road race, if you have the form and everything you could do well, or you might not do well at all. This year, for the road race, it was a combination of my form and execution. For the time trial, I have had some pretty solid results coming into it, so it was execution again today.
"Success at nationals is one of those things that translates well to civilian life," he said. "You can say you are a national champion and people understand that. You can tell people you won the Tour de France - and that's a lot bigger - but people have no idea. So when I say I won and here's my jersey and here's my medal, it is very satisfying."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|4:22:16
|2
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|3
|Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:47
|4
|Philip O'donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|5
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:05:09
|6
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|7
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|8
|Cooper Willsey (USA) CCB Racing
|0:08:04
|9
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:08:10
|10
|Curtis White (USA)
|0:09:48
|11
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing
|12
|Brendan Mccormack (USA) CCB Racing
|13
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b
|0:09:50
|14
|Zachary Nehr (USA) Lakes Area Physical Therapy
|0:09:51
|15
|Maxwell Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
|0:10:31
|16
|Charlie Hough (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Rac
|17
|Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b MarcPro-Strava
|18
|Sam Fritz (USA) Revolution Cycle & Ski
|0:10:32
|19
|Alexander Gaidis (USA) Echelon - Storck Development Team
|20
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate Cycling Team
|0:10:33
|21
|Sean Gardner (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite
|22
|Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature
|0:10:42
|23
|Alec Guggemos (USA) SPBRC-Grand Performance
|0:12:20
|24
|Frankie Gonzalez (USA) Interactive Metronome p/b Mega
|25
|Kyle Stoffan Thornton (USA) BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq
|26
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b
|27
|Connor Dilger (USA) Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Sch
|28
|Nathaniel Morse (USA) BikeReg.com Cycling Club
|29
|Ansel Dickey (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|30
|Tice Porterfield (USA) U23 Development Team
|31
|Sam Winters (USA) Celerity Cycling p/b Brooks System
|32
|Jarret Oldham (USA) Clarksville Schwinn powered by
|33
|Ian Baun (USA) Cyclus Sports
|34
|Willem Kaiser (USA) Team United Healthcare Georgia/
|35
|Devin Reavis (USA) High Country Development Team
|36
|Jonah Meadvancort (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|37
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis
|38
|David Greif (USA) Sabino Cycles Racing
|39
|Andrew Dillman (USA)
|40
|Brannan Fix (USA) The Phoenix Cyclery - Orbea
|41
|Maxwell Staran (USA) Wolverine Sports Club
|42
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|43
|John Mccann (USA) Zone-6 Cycling
|44
|Maxx Chance (USA) COGA Elite Cycling Team
|45
|Jake Barker (USA) Steamboat Velo
|46
|Ian Moore (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
|47
|Kai Wiggins (USA) CCB Racing
|48
|Christopher Meacham (USA) Pushworks Racing pb Van Dessel
|49
|Hugo Scala Jr (USA) Matrix/RBM
|50
|Sammy Moseley (USA) Foundation
|51
|Daniel Lausin (USA) Team Lake Effect
|52
|Michael Hernandez (USA) CCB Racing
|53
|Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|54
|Sean Bennett (USA) Metier Racing
|55
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|56
|Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|57
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|58
|Robert Sroka (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling Team
|59
|Trevor Rolette (USA) EGO p/b Sammys Bikes
|60
|Leo Bugtai (USA) TRU/TRACE3 Racing pb Fullerton
|61
|Ian Mcshane (USA) ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT
|62
|Lane Johnson (USA) Move Up Development-Trek
|63
|Cameron Buccellato (USA) EPS Cycling Team
|64
|Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|65
|Jacob Miller (USA) The Electric Banana Cycling Pro
|66
|Derek Cote (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|67
|Ryan Mcloughlin (USA) Kreitler Racing Team
|68
|Cooper Rombold (USA) M?tier Racing
|69
|Jedidiah Fritzinger (USA) Better Cycling of Louisville
|70
|Davis Dombrowski (USA) Matrix/RBM
|71
|Jefferey May (USA) Jonge Rakkers Vollezele
|72
|Kyle Mindick (USA) Lakes Area Physical Therapy
|73
|Luke Manning (USA) Kreitler Racing Team
|74
|Cormac Mcgeough (USA)
|75
|Omar Nunez (USA) Rock Fitness Cycling Team
|DNF
|Grant Koontz (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|DNF
|Clayton Stone (USA) Superissimo
|DNF
|Fletcher Lydick (USA) Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team
|DNF
|Justin Pfaff (USA) Stradalli/Wizard Racing Develop
|DNF
|Evan Hartig (USA) Credite Velo TREK
|DNF
|Thomas Revard (USA) ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant
|DNF
|Zackary Jensen (USA) The Phoenix Cyclery - Orbea
|DNF
|Spencer Downing (USA)
|DNF
|Matt Brophy (USA) Credite Velo TREK
|DNF
|Skyler Mackey (USA) Transitions LifeCare p/b InSync
|DNF
|Ian Whaley (USA) EC Devo
|DNF
|Dakota Schaeffer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite
|DNF
|Albert Mallari (USA) VeloBrew Cycling Club
|DNF
|Andres Alayon (USA) KUOTA - Construcciones Paulino
|DNF
|Sean Meyer (USA) Nalgene / Escadrille Cycling
|DNF
|James Hilyer (USA) TRU/TRACE3 Racing pb Fullerton
|DNF
|Sebastian Morfin (USA) Stradalli Cycle-Safetti Smart W
|DNF
|Carter Harris (USA) High Country Development Team
|DNF
|John Butler (USA) Lowcountry Racing
|DNF
|Jesse Kooistra (USA) Team Clark Logic
|DNF
|Spencer Crowe (USA) Craft Factory Cycling Team
|DNF
|Lucas Wardein (USA) COGA Elite Cycling Team
|DNF
|Lucas Muniz (USA) Palmer Cycling
|DNF
|Anthony Vicino (USA)
|DNF
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Rac
|DNF
|Bill Mulligan (USA) Brazen Dropouts
|DNF
|Jake Silverberg (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|DNF
|Thomas Lane (USA) Commonwealth Eye Surgery / Cran
|DNF
|Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Racing
