Curran doubles up on titles with US under-23 road race win

Axeon riders sweep the top seven places

Axeon Hagens Berman's Geoffrey Curran

(Image credit: Davey Wilson)

Geoffrey Curran added to the stars-and-sripes jersey he won in Thursday's USA Cycling U23 time trial championship by taking victory in the road race today. Curran led an Axeon Hagens Berman sweep of the top seven places on the undulating course in Kentucky. Axeon teammate Nielson Powless helped power the two-rider breakaway that animated the race and had an advantage of nearly three minutes at the finish.

"Nationals has never been my forté," Curran said. "You can come in as good as you want and nothing can happen. In the road race, if you have the form and everything you could do well, or you might not do well at all. This year, for the road race, it was a combination of my form and execution. For the time trial, I have had some pretty solid results coming into it, so it was execution again today.

"Success at nationals is one of those things that translates well to civilian life," he said. "You can say you are a national champion and people understand that. You can tell people you won the Tour de France - and that's a lot bigger - but people have no idea. So when I say I won and here's my jersey and here's my medal, it is very satisfying."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman4:22:16
2Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
3Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:47
4Philip O'donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
5Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:05:09
6William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
7Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
8Cooper Willsey (USA) CCB Racing0:08:04
9Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:08:10
10Curtis White (USA)0:09:48
11Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing
12Brendan Mccormack (USA) CCB Racing
13Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b0:09:50
14Zachary Nehr (USA) Lakes Area Physical Therapy0:09:51
15Maxwell Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U230:10:31
16Charlie Hough (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Rac
17Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b MarcPro-Strava
18Sam Fritz (USA) Revolution Cycle & Ski0:10:32
19Alexander Gaidis (USA) Echelon - Storck Development Team
20Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate Cycling Team0:10:33
21Sean Gardner (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite
22Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature0:10:42
23Alec Guggemos (USA) SPBRC-Grand Performance0:12:20
24Frankie Gonzalez (USA) Interactive Metronome p/b Mega
25Kyle Stoffan Thornton (USA) BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq
26Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b
27Connor Dilger (USA) Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Sch
28Nathaniel Morse (USA) BikeReg.com Cycling Club
29Ansel Dickey (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
30Tice Porterfield (USA) U23 Development Team
31Sam Winters (USA) Celerity Cycling p/b Brooks System
32Jarret Oldham (USA) Clarksville Schwinn powered by
33Ian Baun (USA) Cyclus Sports
34Willem Kaiser (USA) Team United Healthcare Georgia/
35Devin Reavis (USA) High Country Development Team
36Jonah Meadvancort (USA) Lupus Racing Team
37Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis
38David Greif (USA) Sabino Cycles Racing
39Andrew Dillman (USA)
40Brannan Fix (USA) The Phoenix Cyclery - Orbea
41Maxwell Staran (USA) Wolverine Sports Club
42Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
43John Mccann (USA) Zone-6 Cycling
44Maxx Chance (USA) COGA Elite Cycling Team
45Jake Barker (USA) Steamboat Velo
46Ian Moore (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
47Kai Wiggins (USA) CCB Racing
48Christopher Meacham (USA) Pushworks Racing pb Van Dessel
49Hugo Scala Jr (USA) Matrix/RBM
50Sammy Moseley (USA) Foundation
51Daniel Lausin (USA) Team Lake Effect
52Michael Hernandez (USA) CCB Racing
53Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
54Sean Bennett (USA) Metier Racing
55Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
56Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team
57Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
58Robert Sroka (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling Team
59Trevor Rolette (USA) EGO p/b Sammys Bikes
60Leo Bugtai (USA) TRU/TRACE3 Racing pb Fullerton
61Ian Mcshane (USA) ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT
62Lane Johnson (USA) Move Up Development-Trek
63Cameron Buccellato (USA) EPS Cycling Team
64Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
65Jacob Miller (USA) The Electric Banana Cycling Pro
66Derek Cote (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
67Ryan Mcloughlin (USA) Kreitler Racing Team
68Cooper Rombold (USA) M?tier Racing
69Jedidiah Fritzinger (USA) Better Cycling of Louisville
70Davis Dombrowski (USA) Matrix/RBM
71Jefferey May (USA) Jonge Rakkers Vollezele
72Kyle Mindick (USA) Lakes Area Physical Therapy
73Luke Manning (USA) Kreitler Racing Team
74Cormac Mcgeough (USA)
75Omar Nunez (USA) Rock Fitness Cycling Team
DNFGrant Koontz (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
DNFClayton Stone (USA) Superissimo
DNFFletcher Lydick (USA) Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team
DNFJustin Pfaff (USA) Stradalli/Wizard Racing Develop
DNFEvan Hartig (USA) Credite Velo TREK
DNFThomas Revard (USA) ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant
DNFZackary Jensen (USA) The Phoenix Cyclery - Orbea
DNFSpencer Downing (USA)
DNFMatt Brophy (USA) Credite Velo TREK
DNFSkyler Mackey (USA) Transitions LifeCare p/b InSync
DNFIan Whaley (USA) EC Devo
DNFDakota Schaeffer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite
DNFAlbert Mallari (USA) VeloBrew Cycling Club
DNFAndres Alayon (USA) KUOTA - Construcciones Paulino
DNFSean Meyer (USA) Nalgene / Escadrille Cycling
DNFJames Hilyer (USA) TRU/TRACE3 Racing pb Fullerton
DNFSebastian Morfin (USA) Stradalli Cycle-Safetti Smart W
DNFCarter Harris (USA) High Country Development Team
DNFJohn Butler (USA) Lowcountry Racing
DNFJesse Kooistra (USA) Team Clark Logic
DNFSpencer Crowe (USA) Craft Factory Cycling Team
DNFLucas Wardein (USA) COGA Elite Cycling Team
DNFLucas Muniz (USA) Palmer Cycling
DNFAnthony Vicino (USA)
DNFBrendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Rac
DNFBill Mulligan (USA) Brazen Dropouts
DNFJake Silverberg (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
DNFThomas Lane (USA) Commonwealth Eye Surgery / Cran
DNFNoah Granigan (USA) CCB Racing

 

