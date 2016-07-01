Axeon Hagens Berman's Geoffrey Curran (Image credit: Davey Wilson)

Geoffrey Curran added to the stars-and-sripes jersey he won in Thursday's USA Cycling U23 time trial championship by taking victory in the road race today. Curran led an Axeon Hagens Berman sweep of the top seven places on the undulating course in Kentucky. Axeon teammate Nielson Powless helped power the two-rider breakaway that animated the race and had an advantage of nearly three minutes at the finish.

"Nationals has never been my forté," Curran said. "You can come in as good as you want and nothing can happen. In the road race, if you have the form and everything you could do well, or you might not do well at all. This year, for the road race, it was a combination of my form and execution. For the time trial, I have had some pretty solid results coming into it, so it was execution again today.

"Success at nationals is one of those things that translates well to civilian life," he said. "You can say you are a national champion and people understand that. You can tell people you won the Tour de France - and that's a lot bigger - but people have no idea. So when I say I won and here's my jersey and here's my medal, it is very satisfying."

