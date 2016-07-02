Allison Arensman doubles up with U23 road race victory
Clio Dinan and Sara Youmans round out podium
Women's Road Race: Cherokee Park - Cherokee Park
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Allison Arensman (USA) TWENTY16 Ridebiker
|3:00:20
|2
|Clio Dinan (USA) Velo Classic Cycling p/b Stan's
|0:04:35
|3
|Sara Youmans (USA) Monster Media Elite Women
|0:06:36
|4
|Katherine Santos (USA) WRP
|0:06:37
|5
|Emma Swartz (USA) KS Energy Services / MOSH / Team
|0:06:38
|6
|Victoria Kanizer (USA) OrthoCarolina Winston Women's
|7
|Danielle Clark (USA) Furman University
|8
|Emily Abraham (USA)
|9
|Hannah Swan (USA) Cycle Haus Racing
|10
|Zoe Mullins (USA) OrthoCarolina Winston Women's
|0:06:39
|11
|Alex Christofalos (USA) JETCycling
|0:06:41
|12
|Fiona Winder (USA) RAZZLE DAZZLE
|0:18:21
|13
|Mackenzie Koth (USA) Stradalli/Wizard Racing Develop
|14
|Morgan Miller (USA) Taco Mamacita
|15
|Emily Strange (USA) Marx and Bensdorf Cycling Team
