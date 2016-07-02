Trending

Allison Arensman doubles up with U23 road race victory

Clio Dinan and Sara Youmans round out podium

Allison Arensman (Pepper Palace) holds on to the back of the break.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Allison Arensman (USA) TWENTY16 Ridebiker3:00:20
2Clio Dinan (USA) Velo Classic Cycling p/b Stan's0:04:35
3Sara Youmans (USA) Monster Media Elite Women0:06:36
4Katherine Santos (USA) WRP0:06:37
5Emma Swartz (USA) KS Energy Services / MOSH / Team0:06:38
6Victoria Kanizer (USA) OrthoCarolina Winston Women's
7Danielle Clark (USA) Furman University
8Emily Abraham (USA)
9Hannah Swan (USA) Cycle Haus Racing
10Zoe Mullins (USA) OrthoCarolina Winston Women's0:06:39
11Alex Christofalos (USA) JETCycling0:06:41
12Fiona Winder (USA) RAZZLE DAZZLE0:18:21
13Mackenzie Koth (USA) Stradalli/Wizard Racing Develop
14Morgan Miller (USA) Taco Mamacita
15Emily Strange (USA) Marx and Bensdorf Cycling Team

