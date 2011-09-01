Trending

Masters nationals opens with time trials

31 championships decided in Bend

Full Results

Men - 30-34 (25km)
1Kris Lunning (Marc Pro - Strava)0:34:35
2Jonathan Toftoy (Synergy)0:00:35
3Jason Anderson (NewHope360/Trek/StudioOne)0:00:44
4Cody Peterson0:01:25
5Galen Mittermann0:01:58
6Scott Gray (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing Company)0:01:59
7Andrew Boone (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing Company)0:02:10
8Carl Hoefer0:02:29
9Paul Daniels (Century Road Club Association/New York Athletic Club)0:03:41
10Jason Langston (VeloBrew Cycling Club)0:04:39

Men - 35-39 (25km)
1Michael Olheiser (Team juwi solar/First Solar)0:33:17
2Matthew Carinio (Rock Solid Cycling/ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Wines)0:01:07
3Sam Krieg (Utah Premier-Ski Utah Cycling Team/Ski Utah Cycling Team)0:01:27
4Benjamin Thompson (Step Down Racing)0:01:59
5Jason Grefrath (Lamorinda Cycling Club/Taleo Racing)0:02:05
6Chad Timmerman
7Kyle Farrell (Team Steam)0:02:33
8William Wall (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)0:02:41
9Shawn Ongers (Kryki Sports/Audi)0:02:52
10Alex Telitsine (Thumbprint Racing/FareStart p/b Cobalt Mortgage)0:03:11
11John Sindell (Team Steam/Garage Racing)0:04:10
12Eric Jones
13Matthew Tebbetts (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Hincapie Development team)0:04:27
14Adam Kennedy0:04:41
15Ryan Jarrell (Barry Lasko DDS Race Team)0:04:56
16Benjamin Liu (Alliance Cycling Team)0:05:27
17Thomas Rieber0:06:34
18Niels Thogersen (Pain Cave Productions)0:06:36
DNSJonathan Eropkin (Team Bicycles Plus/SAFEWAY/PureRed Creative/Bicycles Plus)

Men - 40-44 (25km)
1Christopher Lyman (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Masters)0:33:26
2Richard Feldman (Durance-Colnago /Durance-Colnago)0:00:05
3Paul Thomas (RIDECLEAN)0:00:54
4Michael Larsen0:01:06
5Brian Frykman (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club/Gallatin Alpine Sports/Intrinsik Archite)0:01:23
6Jason Walker (Marc Pro - Strava)0:01:39
7John Korioth (787 Racing)0:02:05
8Daniel Bryant (Folsom Bike/Mercedes Benz/Folsom Bike)0:02:08
9Paul Bourcier (Lackawanna Bicycle Club)0:02:12
10Tracy Matteson0:02:30
11Matthew Segur (Mix1)0:02:32
12Ian Tubbs (Kryki Sports/Audi)0:02:56
13Kirk Bausch (Surf City Cyclery)0:03:07
14Brian Choi (Stuzio Cycling Club)0:03:11
15Michael Oriley (Mafia Racing/Pabst/Felt/Mafia Racing)0:03:12
16Brian Heneghan (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club/Los Gatos)0:03:14
17Jason Boynton (Folsom Bike/Mercedes Benz/Folsom Bike)0:03:17
18Chad Weisgram (Synergy)0:03:52
19Greg Cousins (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team/Morgan Stanley Smith Barney/Specialized)0:04:02
20Robert Powell (Team Steam/Garage Racing)0:04:07
21John Flack (CBC Racing/Olympia Orthopaedic Associates Cycling T)0:04:12
22Jeff Albert0:04:35
23Bill Harris (X-Men The)0:04:39
24Sean O'Shea (Lost River Cycling Club/St. Lukes Sports Medicine/Intermountain)0:04:45
25Daniel Quirk0:04:52
26Michael Kopp (Lamorinda Cycling Club/Taleo Racing)0:05:07
27Rod Millott (Century Road Club Association/Foundation)0:05:54
28Craig Lauinger (National Capital Velo Club/UnitedHealthcare/NCVC/UnitedHealthcare)0:05:56
29George Moser (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Greenville Spinners Racing)0:06:30
30James Regan0:07:25
31Michael Pruitt (Stranamanti Cycling)0:08:48
DNSBradford Kilcline (Thumbprint Racing/FareStart p/b Cobalt Mortgage)
DNSNick Theobald (Team Bicycles Plus/SAFEWAY/PureRed Creative/Bicycles Plus)
DNSScott Peifer (Folsom Bike/Mercedes Benz/Folsom Bike)
DNSMichael Martin (Team juwi solar/First Solar)
DNSDaniel Martin (Team Bicycles Plus/SAFEWAY/PureRed Creative/Bicycles Plus)
DNSDavid Bailey (Truckee Bicycle Team)

Men - 45-49 (25km)
1Brendan Sullivan (Iron Data Racing)0:34:04
2Cale Reeder (Echelon Gran Fondo/Zteam)0:00:29
3Dirk Pohlmann (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc/Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex)0:00:43
4Craig Roemer (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Masters)0:01:00
5Daniel Casper (GrandStay Hotels)0:01:08
6Craig Nunes (Rock Solid Cycling/ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Wines)
7James Gotsick (Aaron's p/b New England Financial)0:01:25
8Greg Leibert (Big Orange Cycling/Big Orange/Cynergy Cycles)0:01:58
9Jonathan Card0:02:08
10John Ford (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team/Morgan Stanley Smith Barney/Specialized)0:02:24
11James Parker (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club/Bianchi/Grand Performance)0:02:28
12Bob McCall (High Desert Cycling Club/Allegiant Airlines/Pain MD's.com)0:02:33
13Peter Brown (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)0:02:52
14Todd Gallaher (Emerald Velo Cycling Team Inc.)0:03:00
15Stephen Spanbauer (Better Cycling of Louisville/Papa John's Racing Team)0:03:02
16Ronald Bourgoin (Portland Velo Club/Cyclemania/OA/CycleMania)0:03:14
17Ralf Warmuth (Highland Park Hermes)0:03:20
18Eric Martin (Skull Candy/JSA Architects)0:03:24
19Robert Van Kirk (United Cyclists of Jackson Hole (UCJH)/Teton Orthopaedics Masters)0:03:27
20Todd Rosier0:03:31
21Eric Martin (WebCyclery Racing/BendBroadband/WebCyclery.com)0:03:34
22Tom Peichel0:03:45
23Scott Herring (xXx Racing)0:04:16
24Marvin Hall (Sun Coast Velo/UC Cyclery/JW Floors)0:04:25
25Alex Rosenast (Team Steam/Garage Racing)0:04:32
26John Lodman (Intermountain Cycling Organization/TEAM ICO)0:04:48
27Jeffrey Larson0:04:50
28Daniel Leberger (Velo Club LaGrange/Herbalife LaGrange)0:05:02
29Daniel Smith (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team/Morgan Stanley Smith Barney/Specialized)0:05:20
30Todd Baumeister (Cycle U)0:05:24
31Timothy Welter (Step Down Racing)0:06:23
32Michael Mercy (Intermountain Cycling Organization/TEAM ICO)0:06:53
33Gavin OGrady (Classic Cycles)0:08:28
34Steve Taylor (Lost River Cycling Club/St. Lukes Sports Medicine/Intermountain)0:09:33
35Duane Strawser (Sho-Air/SERT/SHO-AIR/ SERT)0:10:14
36Paul Bedell0:10:54
37Stanley Gardner0:16:32
DNSDavid Liebowitz
DNSDan Palmer (IronDataThirstyBearCycling.com)
DNSAndy Mapple (Florida Velo/FloridaVelo)
DNSVance Russell (Davis Bike Club/Davis Bike Club Race Team)
DNSMark Pinchak
DNSVern Cole (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
DNSBrett Clare (B&L Bikes)
DNSJohn Sheehan (Sofa Kings Cycling Team)
DNSRann Valdez (Precision Stone Racing)
DNSScott Munroe (Scott & White Community Cycling Club)

Men - 50-54 (25km)
1Kevin Metcalfe (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Masters)0:34:31
2Kurt Bickel (Joes Pro Bikes)0:01:31
3Roger Worthington (Breakaway-UBS Elite Masters)0:01:35
4John Novitsky (VOS Racing)0:02:18
5Peter Smith (Bicycle Ranch)0:02:20
6James Holbrooks (CBC Racing)0:02:22
7Robert Hoene (Bobs Bicycles Cycling Club)0:02:48
8Thomas Coulter (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team/Morgan Stanley Smith Barney/Specialized)0:02:57
9Kevin McMurtry (Sho-Air/SERT/SHO-AIR/ SERT)0:03:01
10Joseph Paulson (Vic's Espresso / Peerless Tyre)0:03:15
11Scott Kuiper (Better Cycling of Louisville/Papa John's Racing Team)0:03:29
12Russell Thorstrom (Intermountain Cycling Organization/TEAM ICO)0:03:46
13Gregory Berlind (Vic's Espresso / Peerless Tyre)0:03:53
14Eric Knutson (Wicked Cycling Inc)0:03:54
15Thomas Kindberg (Sun Coast Velo/UC Cyclery/JW Floors)0:03:57
16Richard Coyle (Rio Strada Racing)0:04:15
17David Skinkle0:04:19
18Scott Ramsey (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:05:19
19Mark Franks0:05:20
20Craig Lindberg (Sho-Air/SERT/SHO-AIR/ SERT)0:05:31
21John O'Brien0:05:42
22John Burrell (Team Gran Fondo)0:05:47
23David Tu (VOS Racing)0:05:52
24Ambrose Su0:05:58
25Thane Jennings0:06:19
26John Platero (Suarez)0:06:50
27Marco Bonelli (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)0:07:12
28Richard Wolf (Century Road Club Association/Foundation)0:07:38
29Cleaveran Law (Lightning Velo/ Cal-Pacific Export Packers / LV)0:07:55
30Gregory Hinrichsen0:08:08
31Jim Gentes (Team Rambuski Law)0:09:39
DNSMichael Vetterli (Olympic Club)
DNSThomas Potter (CBC Racing)
DNSDavid Montgomery (Truckee Bicycle Team)
DNSHarlan Chapman (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team/Morgan Stanley Smith Barney/Specialized)
DNSRoger Joys (Upper Echelon Fitness)
DNSMark Stein (Florida Velo/FloridaVelo)
DNSDavid Beirne (RIDECLEAN)
DNSJerry Markee (Chinook Cycling Club Inc)

Men - 55-59 (25km)
1David Zimbelman0:34:53
2Gary Painter (Ft. Wayne Outfitters)0:01:03
3James Dickerson (Great Divide Brewing/Cody Racing)0:01:09
4Robert Anderson (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Masters)0:01:15
5Victor Miera (Velosport Racing/FFKR Architects/SportsBaseOnline.com)0:01:46
6Steven Palladino (Fightin' Bobas)0:02:03
7Dean Sandoval (Vic's Espresso / Peerless Tyre)0:02:50
8Mark Huffman (Sun Coast Velo/UC Cyclery/JW Floors)0:02:54
9James (Bike n Sport Racing)0:02:56
10James Langley (Team Bicycle Trip/Symantec)0:03:00
11Gary Porter (Giant Cycling World p/b RMSS)0:03:19
12Michael Newsome (Vic's Espresso / Peerless Tyre)0:03:24
13Howard Roose (Intermountain Cycling Organization)0:03:26
14Bill Pinckard (Barry Lasko DDS Race Team)0:03:43
15Mark Sommers (DC Velo Limited/Clean Currents p/b Don Beyer Volvo)0:03:48
16Shannon Fox0:03:53
17Mark Wolowiec (Flying Rhino Cycling Club)0:03:57
18William Watkins (US Military Academy/Team Army)0:04:05
19David Lawrence0:05:14
20Ray Anderson0:05:27
21Jonathan Sek (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
22Richard Daifuku (Emerald City Cycling Club)0:05:50
23J Michael Manning0:06:09
24Stephen Scott (San Diego Cyclo Vets)0:07:23
25Craig Jones (Velo Avanti Cycling Team)0:07:37
26Thomas Kempner (Century Road Club Association/Foundation)0:08:34
27Manuel Borges (VOS Racing)0:08:44
28Alex Collins (Sun Coast Velo/UC Cyclery/JW Floors)0:09:57
29Bill Croswell0:15:05
DNSRobert Downs (Planet Bike)
DNSGerald Greenleaf (Vic's Espresso / Peerless Tyre)
DNSGordy Bolstad (Union Bay Cycling/Bikesale.com /Bikesale.com)
DNSDavid Lamy
DNSElmer Colyer (River Valley Cycling Club- RVCC)
DNSJeff Townsend (Fightin' Bobas)
DNSMartin Rand
DNSPhil Howe
DNSPete Loftis (Florida Masters Cycling)
DNSEugene Allwine

Men - 60-64 (25km)
1Kenny Fuller (Cycles Veloce/Team Simple Green/Bike Religion)0:36:25
2Fred Galata0:00:58
3Wayne Watson (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)0:01:02
4Ken Louder (Velosport Racing/FFKR Architects/SportsBaseOnline.com)0:01:21
5Josef Lemire (Sho-Air/SERT/SHO-AIR/ SERT)0:02:51
6Kenneth Norton (Black Oak Racing)0:03:34
7Les Banta (Oklahoma City Velo Club)0:03:52
8Keith Peters (Velo Club LaGrange/Herbalife LaGrange)0:03:54
9Larry Wolff (Team Hammer Nutrition)0:04:07
10scott ryman (International Christian Cycling)0:04:17
11Philip Holman (Team RPM)0:04:27
12Phillip Richards (Citrus Valley Velo)0:04:40
13Hans Jorgensen (Canyon Velo)0:05:04
14William Langstaff (Cycles Veloce/Team Simple Green/Bike Religion)0:05:05
15Lloyd Rath (Team Hammer Nutrition)0:05:10
16John Ackelson (Peak to Peak Training Systems/WestSide Cycling)0:05:13
17Danny Pierce0:05:17
18Dennis Funk0:05:45
19Robert Tompkins (Racelab Cycling Team/Team WM Arizona Masters Racing)0:06:08
20Amos Galpin0:06:22
21Richard Bagienski (Durango Wheel Club)0:06:50
22sam roberts (Tulsa Wheelmen/Tulsa Tough Racing)0:07:02
23Stephen Mowrey (Rock Solid Cycling/ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Wines)0:07:15
24Roger Hungerford (Buffalo Bicycling Club Inc./Tom's Pro Bike/Ingram Micro Cycling)0:07:58
25Woody Garvin (Bicycle Ranch)0:10:52
26john bohnert0:14:35
27Mike Ambrozewicz0:15:50
28Timothy Nicholson (Berkeley Bicycle Club (BBC))0:16:02
DNSRandall Maddox (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Headstrong)
DNSMike Marotta (Action Sports/Simply Fit)
DNSEd Chamberlin (Livetrainrace.com)
DNSCarl Recine (Barry Lasko DDS Race Team)

Men - 65-69 (18km)
1Scott Hennessy (VOS Racing)0:27:20
2Jack Kelso (Team Hammer Nutrition)0:01:47
3lance brigman0:01:48
4S Robson (Boston Mountain Cyclist)0:02:31
5Richard Shields (Team Hammer Nutrition)0:02:37
6Gary Simmons (Bountiful Mazda Cycling Team)0:02:40
7Monty Maughan (Team PG13)0:02:52
8James Dlouhy0:03:46
9Craig Groendyke (Chinook Cycling Club Inc/Chinook Cycling)0:03:57
10Joseph Pritchard (Mellow Motors)0:04:34
11Thomas Campion Jr (Durance-Colnago)0:04:48
12James Noonan0:04:57
13Palle Terslin (Team RPM)0:04:59
14Michael Gilpin (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club/Bozeman Masters' Velo)0:05:29
15dan austad (Northwest Velo/JL Velo Racing Team)0:07:25
16Lothar Grahlmann (Victory Velo)0:09:59
17Jerry Powell (Multnomah Athletic Club)0:11:29
DNSJohn Cox (Chesapeake Wheelmen)
DNSJohn Elgart (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Alto Velo)
DNSJohn Haney
DNSDale Harless (Cycle U)
DNSButch Richardson (San Diego Cyclo Vets)
DNSBill Valenta

Men - 70-74 (18km)
1William Meyers0:29:38
2Scott Tucker0:00:45
3Dan Taylor (Lamorinda Cycling Club/Taleo Racing)0:01:27
4John Swyers (Durance-Colnago /Durance-Colnago)0:02:05
5Roger Johnson0:02:18
6Daniel Wulbert (Sun Coast Velo/UC Cyclery/JW Floors)0:02:23
7Peter Lekisch0:04:09
8Thomas Neary0:04:40
9Walter Schafer0:05:08
10Charles Day (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club/Bozeman Masters' Velo)0:05:41
11Mike Macdonald (Jaeger Wheelmen)0:06:17
12Joseph Black (St Louis Cycling Club)0:06:53
13Ralph Tenbrink (Intermountain Cycling Organization)0:07:32
DNSFranz Hammer (Team RPM)
DNSEdward Camarena (Veloce Santiago)

Men - 75-79 (18km)
1Walter Axthelm (Durango Wheel Club)0:31:24
2Richard Hunt0:02:39
3Richard Reynolds (Summit Velo)0:03:09
4Frederic Schmid (Bicycles Outback/Magura)0:03:37
5John Oakes (Team Hammer Nutrition)0:04:06
6Dick Wagner (San Diego Cyclo Vets)0:05:05
7Larry Slotta0:08:07

Men - 80+ (18km)
1Paul Tetrick0:37:01
2Albert Piemme0:01:38
3Link Lindquist (Team Velosport Club)0:03:22

Women - 30-34 (25km)
1Jessica Cutler (Seattle Super Squadra/Cucina Fresca Cycling Team)0:38:32
2Anne Donley0:02:26
3Haley Juno-Galdes (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Alto Velo)0:03:07
4Cristina Lindsey (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Headstrong)0:03:17
5Carolyn Eller (Puget Sound Cycling Club/Gregg's Specialized-Trek Racing Team)0:04:28
6Tara McCarthy0:11:23
DNSLucia Mokres (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club/Los Gatos)
DNSRhonda Serr (Dolce Vita Cycling)

Women - 35-39 (25km)
1Mindy Caruso (Olev Rapido/Olev Rapido / The Kickstand)0:39:34
2Karen Appleby-Krieg (Idaho Cycling Enthusiasts (ICE))0:01:42
3Cheryl Fuller-Muller (Reality Bikes)0:02:21

Women - 40-44 (25km)
1Giana Roberge (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:38:31
2Coleen Knutson (Wicked Cycling Inc/Colavita / Outback Steakhouse Las Vegas)0:00:41
3Julie Cutts (Wicked Cycling Inc/Colavita / Outback Steakhouse Las Vegas)0:01:31
4Michele Conrad (Stranamanti Cycling/Keller Rohrback Cycling)0:02:26
5Sarah Tisdale0:02:51
6Jennifer App0:03:22
7Mary Mulderrig (Cadence/Cannondale Women's Racing Team)0:04:52
8Terri Mahannah (Tri Valley Velo)0:04:55
9Sarah Havlik0:07:25
10Andrea Atkins (Velo Bella)0:09:13
DNSAimee Baker (Team Affinity/Sycomp Racing)
DNSJulie Foertsch (Hawkeye Bicycle Assoc)

Women - 45-49 (25km)
1Lise Grace (Union Bay Cycling/Bikesale.com)0:40:20
2Tawnie McDonald0:00:41
3Jodie Bolt (Old Town Bicycle (OTB))0:01:26
4Lisa Dunnwald (Sound Velo Cycling Club/Team Group Health)0:01:35
5Catherine Dickson (Tribe Racing/Jobing.com Women's Racing)0:01:40
6Kim Wik (Team Affinity/Sycomp Racing)0:01:44
7Gina Kavesh (Union Bay Cycling/Bikesale.com)0:02:18
8Angela Wimberly (CALCOAST Bikes San Diego)0:02:24
9Emily Wood (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Headstrong)0:02:30
10Jennifer Slawta0:02:33
11Andi Smith (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Alto Velo)0:03:12
12Pamela Stevenson0:05:04
DNSDeb Colyer (River Valley Cycling Club- RVCC)

Women - 50-54 (25km)
1Ruth Clemence (Southern California Velo/SC VELO/Empower Coaching)0:38:28
2MaryAnn Levenson (B4T9/Foundation)0:02:15
3Leigh Thompson (Vision Quest LLC/Vision Quest)0:02:27
4Lauraleen Fenech (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club)0:02:49
5Laura Howat (Utah Premier-Ski Utah Cycling Team/Ski Utah Cycling Team)0:03:58
6Ann Stuart (Touchstone Climbing)0:04:15
7Shirley Crocker (S3 Racing team)0:04:30
8Joan Case (Lamorinda Cycling Club/Taleo Racing)0:05:44
9Yvonne Walbroehl (Peninsula Velo Cycling Club/Peninsula Velo/Pomodoro)0:06:40
10Mary Ross (Multnomah Athletic Club)
11Sharon Nicholson (Tri Power/Team Tripower)0:08:21
12Christina Maddox (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Headstrong)0:08:33

Women - 55-59 (18km)
1Arrietta Clauss (MadCity Velo Club)0:29:03
2Lesley Jensen (One Team Racing)0:01:08
3Sue Lloyd (Peak to Peak Training Systems/WestSide Cycling)0:02:12
4Linda Elgart (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Alto Velo)0:02:16
5Karen Dlouhy0:02:22
6Jane Geisse (Spin)0:02:31
7Kristine Johnson (SRM Cycling Club)0:02:33
8Jill Gass (B4T9/Foundation)0:02:43
9Julie Kaplan (Team Hammer Nutrition)0:03:01
10sheila walsh (Jet City Velo/ByrneInvent)0:03:15
11Suzanne Wilson (Team Kaos Cycling/Team Kaos-Alegent Health)0:03:19
12Beth Graff (Old Town Bicycle (OTB)/Old Town Bicycle Race Team (OTB))0:03:21
13Bernadette Brake (Cycles Veloce)0:04:52
14Jill Josselyn (Multnomah Athletic Club)0:05:03
15Kerri Petersen (Baddlands Cycling Club)0:06:53
16Anne Irmer (Baddlands Cycling Club)0:07:25
17Anne Chen (B4T9/Foundation)0:09:31
DNSMartha Stedman (Southwest Hand Cycling Team)

Women - 60-64 (18km)
1Laura Lindgren (La Habra Cyclery/Chronic Tacos Cycling)0:31:15
2Martha Iverson (Durango Wheel Club/Durango Wheel Club Masters Team)0:01:38
3Kay Tsui (HPC)0:02:02
4Joanne Garuccio (Salt Lake City Cycling (SLCC)/Millcreek Bicycles)0:02:31
5Marsha Kirschbaum (Velo Bella)0:02:42
6Narda Roushdi (Team Fast FREDDIE)0:03:19
7Marie DeRosa (VO2maxOut.com)0:03:33
8Norma Hilton (Peninsula Velo Cycling Club/Peninsula Velo/Pomodoro)0:04:30
9Kris Mannion (Boise VeloWomen/Team Ridgeline)0:07:17
DNSKathleen Twinem-Jones (Velo Avanti Cycling Team)

Women - 65-69 (18km)
1Dagmar Eriksson0:39:48
2Nancy Brown (JoyRide Bicycles)0:00:14

Women - 70+ (18km)
1Patty Puz (Durance-Colnago /Durance-Colnago)0:38:09
2Patricia Baker (Lightning Velo/ Cal-Pacific Export Packers / LV)0:07:47

Men - Tandem - Elite (30km)
1Scott Raymond (BGM Sports/Schroeder Iron Masters)0:44:25
Frank Schroeder (BGM Sports/Schroeder Iron Masters)
2David Prechtl (Radsport Cycling Team/Pinnaclife Racing Team)0:03:11
P (Fritz) Tomasello (Radsport Cycling Team/Pinnaclife Racing Team)

Mixed - Tandem - 110+ (30km)
1Beth Graff (Old Town Bicycle (OTB)/Old Town Bicycle Race Team (OTB))0:47:51
Steven Worley (Vic's Espresso / Peerless Tyre)
2Sherry Berde Townsend (Gopher Wheelmen/Gopher Wheelman)0:00:09
Charles Townsend (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club/Bianchi/Grand Performance)
3Fred Galata0:00:39
Suzanne Wilson (Team Kaos Cycling/Team Kaos-Alegent Health)
4David Ludwigson (Loon State Cyclists)0:02:03
Holly Ludwigson (Loon State Cyclists)
5G Crawford (La Habra Cyclery/Chronic Tacos Cycling)0:02:14
Laura Lindgren (La Habra Cyclery/Chronic Tacos Cycling)
6David Holt (Best of the Bay Cyclist/BBC Racing)0:07:29
Julie Holt (Best of the Bay Cyclist)
DNSGreg Giesler (Pasadena Athletic Assoc (PAA)/PAA/REMAX)
DNSChristie Kubicek (Pasadena Athletic Assoc (PAA)/PAA/REMAX)

Men - Tandem - 110+ (30km)
1John Elgart (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Alto Velo)0:44:20
Jan Elsbach (VOS Racing)
2Steve Matson (Old Town Bicycle (OTB))0:02:56
Jeffrey Patterson (Old Town Bicycle (OTB))
3James Hopson (Iowa City Cycling Club)0:03:57
Daniel Shaffer (Iowa City Cycling Club)
4Erich Ginkel0:04:14
Demi Hechanova (Southern California Velo)
5Les Banta (Oklahoma City Velo Club)0:05:01
Charles Hetrick (Oklahoma City Velo Club)
6Richard Daifuku (Emerald City Cycling Club)0:07:29
Joe Little (Emerald City Cycling Club)
DNSDavid Prechtl (Radsport Cycling Team/Pinnaclife Racing Team)
DNSP (Fritz) Tomasello (Radsport Cycling Team/Pinnaclife Racing Team)

Men - Tandem - 70+ (30km)
1Timothy Jones0:44:22
TJ Paskewich
2Jason Johns (Radsport Cycling Team)0:03:09
Darrin Monroe (Radsport Cycling Team/Pinnaclife Racing Team)

Mixed - Tandem - 70+ (30km)
1Helene Carabin (Tulsa Wheelmen/Tulsa Tough Racing)0:45:07
Gil Summy (Oklahoma City Velo Club)
2Hunter Allen (Peaks Coaching Group Racing Team)0:00:06
Debra Preller (Peaks Coaching Group Racing Team)

Men - Tandem - 90+ (30km)
1Scott Kuiper (Better Cycling of Louisville/Papa John's Racing Team)0:44:33
Stephen Spanbauer (Better Cycling of Louisville/Papa John's Racing Team)
2Stephen Poulter (Emerald City Cycling Club)0:01:32
Timothy Slotta (Emerald City Cycling Club)
DNSThurlow Rogers (Breakaway-UBS Elite Masters)
DNSPeter Sullivan (Breakaway-UBS Elite Masters)

Mixed - Tandem - 90+ (30km)
1Jennifer Slawta0:45:23
John Slawta
2Martha Lane Walsh (Northwest Velo/JL Velo Racing Team)0:00:21
Michael Walsh (Northwest Velo)
3John Cacabelos0:01:32
Margareta Germeaux
4Deb Colyer (River Valley Cycling Club- RVCC)0:01:37
Elmer Colyer (River Valley Cycling Club- RVCC)
5Gregory Pautsch (Planet Bike)0:01:47
Kathryn Schaus (Planet Bike)
6Jack Gonzalez (Team Primal Racing/Primal-The Bike Shop Race Team)0:02:35
Elizabeth Hennen (Team Primal Racing/Primal-The Bike Shop Race Team)
7Fred Arellano (Coates Cyclery Cycling Club/Back Abbey/Coates Elite Masters Team)0:02:38
Liesel Lemay (Kretzschmr Steel Racing)
8Christopher Martin (Iowa City Cycling Club)0:05:10
Monika Martin (Iowa City Cycling Club)
9Sue Buck (Team Velosport Club/Sho-air/Rock 'n Road)0:05:30
Bruce Hartley (Radsport Cycling Team)
DNSRobert Burney (Multnomah Athletic Club)
DNSDaphne Moore

Women - Tandem - Elite (30km)
1Jan Moss0:50:24
Sarah Tisdale

Women - Tandem - 110+ (30km)
1Elizabeth Benishin (Velo Bella)0:52:54
Julie Kaplan (Team Hammer Nutrition)
2Pam Reid0:13:02
Barbara Thiele

Women - Tandem - 70+ (30km)
1Julie Cutts (Wicked Cycling Inc/Colavita / Outback Steakhouse Las Vegas)0:48:07
Coleen Knutson (Wicked Cycling Inc/Colavita / Outback Steakhouse Las Vegas)
2Aimee Baker (Team Affinity/Sycomp Racing)0:18:49
Kristine Franson (Team Affinity/Sycomp Racing)

Women - Tandem - 90+ (30km)
1Melissa Boyd0:59:44
Michelle Thorstrom
2Jill Gass (B4T9/Foundation)0:00:31
MaryAnn Levenson (B4T9/Foundation)

Latest on Cyclingnews