Masters nationals opens with time trials
31 championships decided in Bend
Time Trials: -
|1
|Kris Lunning (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:34:35
|2
|Jonathan Toftoy (Synergy)
|0:00:35
|3
|Jason Anderson (NewHope360/Trek/StudioOne)
|0:00:44
|4
|Cody Peterson
|0:01:25
|5
|Galen Mittermann
|0:01:58
|6
|Scott Gray (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing Company)
|0:01:59
|7
|Andrew Boone (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing Company)
|0:02:10
|8
|Carl Hoefer
|0:02:29
|9
|Paul Daniels (Century Road Club Association/New York Athletic Club)
|0:03:41
|10
|Jason Langston (VeloBrew Cycling Club)
|0:04:39
|1
|Michael Olheiser (Team juwi solar/First Solar)
|0:33:17
|2
|Matthew Carinio (Rock Solid Cycling/ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Wines)
|0:01:07
|3
|Sam Krieg (Utah Premier-Ski Utah Cycling Team/Ski Utah Cycling Team)
|0:01:27
|4
|Benjamin Thompson (Step Down Racing)
|0:01:59
|5
|Jason Grefrath (Lamorinda Cycling Club/Taleo Racing)
|0:02:05
|6
|Chad Timmerman
|7
|Kyle Farrell (Team Steam)
|0:02:33
|8
|William Wall (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
|0:02:41
|9
|Shawn Ongers (Kryki Sports/Audi)
|0:02:52
|10
|Alex Telitsine (Thumbprint Racing/FareStart p/b Cobalt Mortgage)
|0:03:11
|11
|John Sindell (Team Steam/Garage Racing)
|0:04:10
|12
|Eric Jones
|13
|Matthew Tebbetts (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Hincapie Development team)
|0:04:27
|14
|Adam Kennedy
|0:04:41
|15
|Ryan Jarrell (Barry Lasko DDS Race Team)
|0:04:56
|16
|Benjamin Liu (Alliance Cycling Team)
|0:05:27
|17
|Thomas Rieber
|0:06:34
|18
|Niels Thogersen (Pain Cave Productions)
|0:06:36
|DNS
|Jonathan Eropkin (Team Bicycles Plus/SAFEWAY/PureRed Creative/Bicycles Plus)
|1
|Christopher Lyman (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Masters)
|0:33:26
|2
|Richard Feldman (Durance-Colnago /Durance-Colnago)
|0:00:05
|3
|Paul Thomas (RIDECLEAN)
|0:00:54
|4
|Michael Larsen
|0:01:06
|5
|Brian Frykman (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club/Gallatin Alpine Sports/Intrinsik Archite)
|0:01:23
|6
|Jason Walker (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:01:39
|7
|John Korioth (787 Racing)
|0:02:05
|8
|Daniel Bryant (Folsom Bike/Mercedes Benz/Folsom Bike)
|0:02:08
|9
|Paul Bourcier (Lackawanna Bicycle Club)
|0:02:12
|10
|Tracy Matteson
|0:02:30
|11
|Matthew Segur (Mix1)
|0:02:32
|12
|Ian Tubbs (Kryki Sports/Audi)
|0:02:56
|13
|Kirk Bausch (Surf City Cyclery)
|0:03:07
|14
|Brian Choi (Stuzio Cycling Club)
|0:03:11
|15
|Michael Oriley (Mafia Racing/Pabst/Felt/Mafia Racing)
|0:03:12
|16
|Brian Heneghan (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club/Los Gatos)
|0:03:14
|17
|Jason Boynton (Folsom Bike/Mercedes Benz/Folsom Bike)
|0:03:17
|18
|Chad Weisgram (Synergy)
|0:03:52
|19
|Greg Cousins (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team/Morgan Stanley Smith Barney/Specialized)
|0:04:02
|20
|Robert Powell (Team Steam/Garage Racing)
|0:04:07
|21
|John Flack (CBC Racing/Olympia Orthopaedic Associates Cycling T)
|0:04:12
|22
|Jeff Albert
|0:04:35
|23
|Bill Harris (X-Men The)
|0:04:39
|24
|Sean O'Shea (Lost River Cycling Club/St. Lukes Sports Medicine/Intermountain)
|0:04:45
|25
|Daniel Quirk
|0:04:52
|26
|Michael Kopp (Lamorinda Cycling Club/Taleo Racing)
|0:05:07
|27
|Rod Millott (Century Road Club Association/Foundation)
|0:05:54
|28
|Craig Lauinger (National Capital Velo Club/UnitedHealthcare/NCVC/UnitedHealthcare)
|0:05:56
|29
|George Moser (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Greenville Spinners Racing)
|0:06:30
|30
|James Regan
|0:07:25
|31
|Michael Pruitt (Stranamanti Cycling)
|0:08:48
|DNS
|Bradford Kilcline (Thumbprint Racing/FareStart p/b Cobalt Mortgage)
|DNS
|Nick Theobald (Team Bicycles Plus/SAFEWAY/PureRed Creative/Bicycles Plus)
|DNS
|Scott Peifer (Folsom Bike/Mercedes Benz/Folsom Bike)
|DNS
|Michael Martin (Team juwi solar/First Solar)
|DNS
|Daniel Martin (Team Bicycles Plus/SAFEWAY/PureRed Creative/Bicycles Plus)
|DNS
|David Bailey (Truckee Bicycle Team)
|1
|Brendan Sullivan (Iron Data Racing)
|0:34:04
|2
|Cale Reeder (Echelon Gran Fondo/Zteam)
|0:00:29
|3
|Dirk Pohlmann (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc/Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex)
|0:00:43
|4
|Craig Roemer (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Masters)
|0:01:00
|5
|Daniel Casper (GrandStay Hotels)
|0:01:08
|6
|Craig Nunes (Rock Solid Cycling/ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Wines)
|7
|James Gotsick (Aaron's p/b New England Financial)
|0:01:25
|8
|Greg Leibert (Big Orange Cycling/Big Orange/Cynergy Cycles)
|0:01:58
|9
|Jonathan Card
|0:02:08
|10
|John Ford (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team/Morgan Stanley Smith Barney/Specialized)
|0:02:24
|11
|James Parker (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club/Bianchi/Grand Performance)
|0:02:28
|12
|Bob McCall (High Desert Cycling Club/Allegiant Airlines/Pain MD's.com)
|0:02:33
|13
|Peter Brown (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|0:02:52
|14
|Todd Gallaher (Emerald Velo Cycling Team Inc.)
|0:03:00
|15
|Stephen Spanbauer (Better Cycling of Louisville/Papa John's Racing Team)
|0:03:02
|16
|Ronald Bourgoin (Portland Velo Club/Cyclemania/OA/CycleMania)
|0:03:14
|17
|Ralf Warmuth (Highland Park Hermes)
|0:03:20
|18
|Eric Martin (Skull Candy/JSA Architects)
|0:03:24
|19
|Robert Van Kirk (United Cyclists of Jackson Hole (UCJH)/Teton Orthopaedics Masters)
|0:03:27
|20
|Todd Rosier
|0:03:31
|21
|Eric Martin (WebCyclery Racing/BendBroadband/WebCyclery.com)
|0:03:34
|22
|Tom Peichel
|0:03:45
|23
|Scott Herring (xXx Racing)
|0:04:16
|24
|Marvin Hall (Sun Coast Velo/UC Cyclery/JW Floors)
|0:04:25
|25
|Alex Rosenast (Team Steam/Garage Racing)
|0:04:32
|26
|John Lodman (Intermountain Cycling Organization/TEAM ICO)
|0:04:48
|27
|Jeffrey Larson
|0:04:50
|28
|Daniel Leberger (Velo Club LaGrange/Herbalife LaGrange)
|0:05:02
|29
|Daniel Smith (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team/Morgan Stanley Smith Barney/Specialized)
|0:05:20
|30
|Todd Baumeister (Cycle U)
|0:05:24
|31
|Timothy Welter (Step Down Racing)
|0:06:23
|32
|Michael Mercy (Intermountain Cycling Organization/TEAM ICO)
|0:06:53
|33
|Gavin OGrady (Classic Cycles)
|0:08:28
|34
|Steve Taylor (Lost River Cycling Club/St. Lukes Sports Medicine/Intermountain)
|0:09:33
|35
|Duane Strawser (Sho-Air/SERT/SHO-AIR/ SERT)
|0:10:14
|36
|Paul Bedell
|0:10:54
|37
|Stanley Gardner
|0:16:32
|DNS
|David Liebowitz
|DNS
|Dan Palmer (IronDataThirstyBearCycling.com)
|DNS
|Andy Mapple (Florida Velo/FloridaVelo)
|DNS
|Vance Russell (Davis Bike Club/Davis Bike Club Race Team)
|DNS
|Mark Pinchak
|DNS
|Vern Cole (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
|DNS
|Brett Clare (B&L Bikes)
|DNS
|John Sheehan (Sofa Kings Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Rann Valdez (Precision Stone Racing)
|DNS
|Scott Munroe (Scott & White Community Cycling Club)
|1
|Kevin Metcalfe (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Masters)
|0:34:31
|2
|Kurt Bickel (Joes Pro Bikes)
|0:01:31
|3
|Roger Worthington (Breakaway-UBS Elite Masters)
|0:01:35
|4
|John Novitsky (VOS Racing)
|0:02:18
|5
|Peter Smith (Bicycle Ranch)
|0:02:20
|6
|James Holbrooks (CBC Racing)
|0:02:22
|7
|Robert Hoene (Bobs Bicycles Cycling Club)
|0:02:48
|8
|Thomas Coulter (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team/Morgan Stanley Smith Barney/Specialized)
|0:02:57
|9
|Kevin McMurtry (Sho-Air/SERT/SHO-AIR/ SERT)
|0:03:01
|10
|Joseph Paulson (Vic's Espresso / Peerless Tyre)
|0:03:15
|11
|Scott Kuiper (Better Cycling of Louisville/Papa John's Racing Team)
|0:03:29
|12
|Russell Thorstrom (Intermountain Cycling Organization/TEAM ICO)
|0:03:46
|13
|Gregory Berlind (Vic's Espresso / Peerless Tyre)
|0:03:53
|14
|Eric Knutson (Wicked Cycling Inc)
|0:03:54
|15
|Thomas Kindberg (Sun Coast Velo/UC Cyclery/JW Floors)
|0:03:57
|16
|Richard Coyle (Rio Strada Racing)
|0:04:15
|17
|David Skinkle
|0:04:19
|18
|Scott Ramsey (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
|0:05:19
|19
|Mark Franks
|0:05:20
|20
|Craig Lindberg (Sho-Air/SERT/SHO-AIR/ SERT)
|0:05:31
|21
|John O'Brien
|0:05:42
|22
|John Burrell (Team Gran Fondo)
|0:05:47
|23
|David Tu (VOS Racing)
|0:05:52
|24
|Ambrose Su
|0:05:58
|25
|Thane Jennings
|0:06:19
|26
|John Platero (Suarez)
|0:06:50
|27
|Marco Bonelli (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|0:07:12
|28
|Richard Wolf (Century Road Club Association/Foundation)
|0:07:38
|29
|Cleaveran Law (Lightning Velo/ Cal-Pacific Export Packers / LV)
|0:07:55
|30
|Gregory Hinrichsen
|0:08:08
|31
|Jim Gentes (Team Rambuski Law)
|0:09:39
|DNS
|Michael Vetterli (Olympic Club)
|DNS
|Thomas Potter (CBC Racing)
|DNS
|David Montgomery (Truckee Bicycle Team)
|DNS
|Harlan Chapman (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team/Morgan Stanley Smith Barney/Specialized)
|DNS
|Roger Joys (Upper Echelon Fitness)
|DNS
|Mark Stein (Florida Velo/FloridaVelo)
|DNS
|David Beirne (RIDECLEAN)
|DNS
|Jerry Markee (Chinook Cycling Club Inc)
|1
|David Zimbelman
|0:34:53
|2
|Gary Painter (Ft. Wayne Outfitters)
|0:01:03
|3
|James Dickerson (Great Divide Brewing/Cody Racing)
|0:01:09
|4
|Robert Anderson (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Masters)
|0:01:15
|5
|Victor Miera (Velosport Racing/FFKR Architects/SportsBaseOnline.com)
|0:01:46
|6
|Steven Palladino (Fightin' Bobas)
|0:02:03
|7
|Dean Sandoval (Vic's Espresso / Peerless Tyre)
|0:02:50
|8
|Mark Huffman (Sun Coast Velo/UC Cyclery/JW Floors)
|0:02:54
|9
|James (Bike n Sport Racing)
|0:02:56
|10
|James Langley (Team Bicycle Trip/Symantec)
|0:03:00
|11
|Gary Porter (Giant Cycling World p/b RMSS)
|0:03:19
|12
|Michael Newsome (Vic's Espresso / Peerless Tyre)
|0:03:24
|13
|Howard Roose (Intermountain Cycling Organization)
|0:03:26
|14
|Bill Pinckard (Barry Lasko DDS Race Team)
|0:03:43
|15
|Mark Sommers (DC Velo Limited/Clean Currents p/b Don Beyer Volvo)
|0:03:48
|16
|Shannon Fox
|0:03:53
|17
|Mark Wolowiec (Flying Rhino Cycling Club)
|0:03:57
|18
|William Watkins (US Military Academy/Team Army)
|0:04:05
|19
|David Lawrence
|0:05:14
|20
|Ray Anderson
|0:05:27
|21
|Jonathan Sek (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
|22
|Richard Daifuku (Emerald City Cycling Club)
|0:05:50
|23
|J Michael Manning
|0:06:09
|24
|Stephen Scott (San Diego Cyclo Vets)
|0:07:23
|25
|Craig Jones (Velo Avanti Cycling Team)
|0:07:37
|26
|Thomas Kempner (Century Road Club Association/Foundation)
|0:08:34
|27
|Manuel Borges (VOS Racing)
|0:08:44
|28
|Alex Collins (Sun Coast Velo/UC Cyclery/JW Floors)
|0:09:57
|29
|Bill Croswell
|0:15:05
|DNS
|Robert Downs (Planet Bike)
|DNS
|Gerald Greenleaf (Vic's Espresso / Peerless Tyre)
|DNS
|Gordy Bolstad (Union Bay Cycling/Bikesale.com /Bikesale.com)
|DNS
|David Lamy
|DNS
|Elmer Colyer (River Valley Cycling Club- RVCC)
|DNS
|Jeff Townsend (Fightin' Bobas)
|DNS
|Martin Rand
|DNS
|Phil Howe
|DNS
|Pete Loftis (Florida Masters Cycling)
|DNS
|Eugene Allwine
|1
|Kenny Fuller (Cycles Veloce/Team Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|0:36:25
|2
|Fred Galata
|0:00:58
|3
|Wayne Watson (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
|0:01:02
|4
|Ken Louder (Velosport Racing/FFKR Architects/SportsBaseOnline.com)
|0:01:21
|5
|Josef Lemire (Sho-Air/SERT/SHO-AIR/ SERT)
|0:02:51
|6
|Kenneth Norton (Black Oak Racing)
|0:03:34
|7
|Les Banta (Oklahoma City Velo Club)
|0:03:52
|8
|Keith Peters (Velo Club LaGrange/Herbalife LaGrange)
|0:03:54
|9
|Larry Wolff (Team Hammer Nutrition)
|0:04:07
|10
|scott ryman (International Christian Cycling)
|0:04:17
|11
|Philip Holman (Team RPM)
|0:04:27
|12
|Phillip Richards (Citrus Valley Velo)
|0:04:40
|13
|Hans Jorgensen (Canyon Velo)
|0:05:04
|14
|William Langstaff (Cycles Veloce/Team Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|0:05:05
|15
|Lloyd Rath (Team Hammer Nutrition)
|0:05:10
|16
|John Ackelson (Peak to Peak Training Systems/WestSide Cycling)
|0:05:13
|17
|Danny Pierce
|0:05:17
|18
|Dennis Funk
|0:05:45
|19
|Robert Tompkins (Racelab Cycling Team/Team WM Arizona Masters Racing)
|0:06:08
|20
|Amos Galpin
|0:06:22
|21
|Richard Bagienski (Durango Wheel Club)
|0:06:50
|22
|sam roberts (Tulsa Wheelmen/Tulsa Tough Racing)
|0:07:02
|23
|Stephen Mowrey (Rock Solid Cycling/ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Wines)
|0:07:15
|24
|Roger Hungerford (Buffalo Bicycling Club Inc./Tom's Pro Bike/Ingram Micro Cycling)
|0:07:58
|25
|Woody Garvin (Bicycle Ranch)
|0:10:52
|26
|john bohnert
|0:14:35
|27
|Mike Ambrozewicz
|0:15:50
|28
|Timothy Nicholson (Berkeley Bicycle Club (BBC))
|0:16:02
|DNS
|Randall Maddox (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Headstrong)
|DNS
|Mike Marotta (Action Sports/Simply Fit)
|DNS
|Ed Chamberlin (Livetrainrace.com)
|DNS
|Carl Recine (Barry Lasko DDS Race Team)
|1
|Scott Hennessy (VOS Racing)
|0:27:20
|2
|Jack Kelso (Team Hammer Nutrition)
|0:01:47
|3
|lance brigman
|0:01:48
|4
|S Robson (Boston Mountain Cyclist)
|0:02:31
|5
|Richard Shields (Team Hammer Nutrition)
|0:02:37
|6
|Gary Simmons (Bountiful Mazda Cycling Team)
|0:02:40
|7
|Monty Maughan (Team PG13)
|0:02:52
|8
|James Dlouhy
|0:03:46
|9
|Craig Groendyke (Chinook Cycling Club Inc/Chinook Cycling)
|0:03:57
|10
|Joseph Pritchard (Mellow Motors)
|0:04:34
|11
|Thomas Campion Jr (Durance-Colnago)
|0:04:48
|12
|James Noonan
|0:04:57
|13
|Palle Terslin (Team RPM)
|0:04:59
|14
|Michael Gilpin (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club/Bozeman Masters' Velo)
|0:05:29
|15
|dan austad (Northwest Velo/JL Velo Racing Team)
|0:07:25
|16
|Lothar Grahlmann (Victory Velo)
|0:09:59
|17
|Jerry Powell (Multnomah Athletic Club)
|0:11:29
|DNS
|John Cox (Chesapeake Wheelmen)
|DNS
|John Elgart (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Alto Velo)
|DNS
|John Haney
|DNS
|Dale Harless (Cycle U)
|DNS
|Butch Richardson (San Diego Cyclo Vets)
|DNS
|Bill Valenta
|1
|William Meyers
|0:29:38
|2
|Scott Tucker
|0:00:45
|3
|Dan Taylor (Lamorinda Cycling Club/Taleo Racing)
|0:01:27
|4
|John Swyers (Durance-Colnago /Durance-Colnago)
|0:02:05
|5
|Roger Johnson
|0:02:18
|6
|Daniel Wulbert (Sun Coast Velo/UC Cyclery/JW Floors)
|0:02:23
|7
|Peter Lekisch
|0:04:09
|8
|Thomas Neary
|0:04:40
|9
|Walter Schafer
|0:05:08
|10
|Charles Day (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club/Bozeman Masters' Velo)
|0:05:41
|11
|Mike Macdonald (Jaeger Wheelmen)
|0:06:17
|12
|Joseph Black (St Louis Cycling Club)
|0:06:53
|13
|Ralph Tenbrink (Intermountain Cycling Organization)
|0:07:32
|DNS
|Franz Hammer (Team RPM)
|DNS
|Edward Camarena (Veloce Santiago)
|1
|Walter Axthelm (Durango Wheel Club)
|0:31:24
|2
|Richard Hunt
|0:02:39
|3
|Richard Reynolds (Summit Velo)
|0:03:09
|4
|Frederic Schmid (Bicycles Outback/Magura)
|0:03:37
|5
|John Oakes (Team Hammer Nutrition)
|0:04:06
|6
|Dick Wagner (San Diego Cyclo Vets)
|0:05:05
|7
|Larry Slotta
|0:08:07
|1
|Paul Tetrick
|0:37:01
|2
|Albert Piemme
|0:01:38
|3
|Link Lindquist (Team Velosport Club)
|0:03:22
|1
|Jessica Cutler (Seattle Super Squadra/Cucina Fresca Cycling Team)
|0:38:32
|2
|Anne Donley
|0:02:26
|3
|Haley Juno-Galdes (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:03:07
|4
|Cristina Lindsey (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Headstrong)
|0:03:17
|5
|Carolyn Eller (Puget Sound Cycling Club/Gregg's Specialized-Trek Racing Team)
|0:04:28
|6
|Tara McCarthy
|0:11:23
|DNS
|Lucia Mokres (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club/Los Gatos)
|DNS
|Rhonda Serr (Dolce Vita Cycling)
|1
|Mindy Caruso (Olev Rapido/Olev Rapido / The Kickstand)
|0:39:34
|2
|Karen Appleby-Krieg (Idaho Cycling Enthusiasts (ICE))
|0:01:42
|3
|Cheryl Fuller-Muller (Reality Bikes)
|0:02:21
|1
|Giana Roberge (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
|0:38:31
|2
|Coleen Knutson (Wicked Cycling Inc/Colavita / Outback Steakhouse Las Vegas)
|0:00:41
|3
|Julie Cutts (Wicked Cycling Inc/Colavita / Outback Steakhouse Las Vegas)
|0:01:31
|4
|Michele Conrad (Stranamanti Cycling/Keller Rohrback Cycling)
|0:02:26
|5
|Sarah Tisdale
|0:02:51
|6
|Jennifer App
|0:03:22
|7
|Mary Mulderrig (Cadence/Cannondale Women's Racing Team)
|0:04:52
|8
|Terri Mahannah (Tri Valley Velo)
|0:04:55
|9
|Sarah Havlik
|0:07:25
|10
|Andrea Atkins (Velo Bella)
|0:09:13
|DNS
|Aimee Baker (Team Affinity/Sycomp Racing)
|DNS
|Julie Foertsch (Hawkeye Bicycle Assoc)
|1
|Lise Grace (Union Bay Cycling/Bikesale.com)
|0:40:20
|2
|Tawnie McDonald
|0:00:41
|3
|Jodie Bolt (Old Town Bicycle (OTB))
|0:01:26
|4
|Lisa Dunnwald (Sound Velo Cycling Club/Team Group Health)
|0:01:35
|5
|Catherine Dickson (Tribe Racing/Jobing.com Women's Racing)
|0:01:40
|6
|Kim Wik (Team Affinity/Sycomp Racing)
|0:01:44
|7
|Gina Kavesh (Union Bay Cycling/Bikesale.com)
|0:02:18
|8
|Angela Wimberly (CALCOAST Bikes San Diego)
|0:02:24
|9
|Emily Wood (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Headstrong)
|0:02:30
|10
|Jennifer Slawta
|0:02:33
|11
|Andi Smith (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:03:12
|12
|Pamela Stevenson
|0:05:04
|DNS
|Deb Colyer (River Valley Cycling Club- RVCC)
|1
|Ruth Clemence (Southern California Velo/SC VELO/Empower Coaching)
|0:38:28
|2
|MaryAnn Levenson (B4T9/Foundation)
|0:02:15
|3
|Leigh Thompson (Vision Quest LLC/Vision Quest)
|0:02:27
|4
|Lauraleen Fenech (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club)
|0:02:49
|5
|Laura Howat (Utah Premier-Ski Utah Cycling Team/Ski Utah Cycling Team)
|0:03:58
|6
|Ann Stuart (Touchstone Climbing)
|0:04:15
|7
|Shirley Crocker (S3 Racing team)
|0:04:30
|8
|Joan Case (Lamorinda Cycling Club/Taleo Racing)
|0:05:44
|9
|Yvonne Walbroehl (Peninsula Velo Cycling Club/Peninsula Velo/Pomodoro)
|0:06:40
|10
|Mary Ross (Multnomah Athletic Club)
|11
|Sharon Nicholson (Tri Power/Team Tripower)
|0:08:21
|12
|Christina Maddox (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Headstrong)
|0:08:33
|1
|Arrietta Clauss (MadCity Velo Club)
|0:29:03
|2
|Lesley Jensen (One Team Racing)
|0:01:08
|3
|Sue Lloyd (Peak to Peak Training Systems/WestSide Cycling)
|0:02:12
|4
|Linda Elgart (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:02:16
|5
|Karen Dlouhy
|0:02:22
|6
|Jane Geisse (Spin)
|0:02:31
|7
|Kristine Johnson (SRM Cycling Club)
|0:02:33
|8
|Jill Gass (B4T9/Foundation)
|0:02:43
|9
|Julie Kaplan (Team Hammer Nutrition)
|0:03:01
|10
|sheila walsh (Jet City Velo/ByrneInvent)
|0:03:15
|11
|Suzanne Wilson (Team Kaos Cycling/Team Kaos-Alegent Health)
|0:03:19
|12
|Beth Graff (Old Town Bicycle (OTB)/Old Town Bicycle Race Team (OTB))
|0:03:21
|13
|Bernadette Brake (Cycles Veloce)
|0:04:52
|14
|Jill Josselyn (Multnomah Athletic Club)
|0:05:03
|15
|Kerri Petersen (Baddlands Cycling Club)
|0:06:53
|16
|Anne Irmer (Baddlands Cycling Club)
|0:07:25
|17
|Anne Chen (B4T9/Foundation)
|0:09:31
|DNS
|Martha Stedman (Southwest Hand Cycling Team)
|1
|Laura Lindgren (La Habra Cyclery/Chronic Tacos Cycling)
|0:31:15
|2
|Martha Iverson (Durango Wheel Club/Durango Wheel Club Masters Team)
|0:01:38
|3
|Kay Tsui (HPC)
|0:02:02
|4
|Joanne Garuccio (Salt Lake City Cycling (SLCC)/Millcreek Bicycles)
|0:02:31
|5
|Marsha Kirschbaum (Velo Bella)
|0:02:42
|6
|Narda Roushdi (Team Fast FREDDIE)
|0:03:19
|7
|Marie DeRosa (VO2maxOut.com)
|0:03:33
|8
|Norma Hilton (Peninsula Velo Cycling Club/Peninsula Velo/Pomodoro)
|0:04:30
|9
|Kris Mannion (Boise VeloWomen/Team Ridgeline)
|0:07:17
|DNS
|Kathleen Twinem-Jones (Velo Avanti Cycling Team)
|1
|Dagmar Eriksson
|0:39:48
|2
|Nancy Brown (JoyRide Bicycles)
|0:00:14
|1
|Patty Puz (Durance-Colnago /Durance-Colnago)
|0:38:09
|2
|Patricia Baker (Lightning Velo/ Cal-Pacific Export Packers / LV)
|0:07:47
|1
|Scott Raymond (BGM Sports/Schroeder Iron Masters)
|0:44:25
|Frank Schroeder (BGM Sports/Schroeder Iron Masters)
|2
|David Prechtl (Radsport Cycling Team/Pinnaclife Racing Team)
|0:03:11
|P (Fritz) Tomasello (Radsport Cycling Team/Pinnaclife Racing Team)
|1
|Beth Graff (Old Town Bicycle (OTB)/Old Town Bicycle Race Team (OTB))
|0:47:51
|Steven Worley (Vic's Espresso / Peerless Tyre)
|2
|Sherry Berde Townsend (Gopher Wheelmen/Gopher Wheelman)
|0:00:09
|Charles Townsend (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club/Bianchi/Grand Performance)
|3
|Fred Galata
|0:00:39
|Suzanne Wilson (Team Kaos Cycling/Team Kaos-Alegent Health)
|4
|David Ludwigson (Loon State Cyclists)
|0:02:03
|Holly Ludwigson (Loon State Cyclists)
|5
|G Crawford (La Habra Cyclery/Chronic Tacos Cycling)
|0:02:14
|Laura Lindgren (La Habra Cyclery/Chronic Tacos Cycling)
|6
|David Holt (Best of the Bay Cyclist/BBC Racing)
|0:07:29
|Julie Holt (Best of the Bay Cyclist)
|DNS
|Greg Giesler (Pasadena Athletic Assoc (PAA)/PAA/REMAX)
|DNS
|Christie Kubicek (Pasadena Athletic Assoc (PAA)/PAA/REMAX)
|1
|John Elgart (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:44:20
|Jan Elsbach (VOS Racing)
|2
|Steve Matson (Old Town Bicycle (OTB))
|0:02:56
|Jeffrey Patterson (Old Town Bicycle (OTB))
|3
|James Hopson (Iowa City Cycling Club)
|0:03:57
|Daniel Shaffer (Iowa City Cycling Club)
|4
|Erich Ginkel
|0:04:14
|Demi Hechanova (Southern California Velo)
|5
|Les Banta (Oklahoma City Velo Club)
|0:05:01
|Charles Hetrick (Oklahoma City Velo Club)
|6
|Richard Daifuku (Emerald City Cycling Club)
|0:07:29
|Joe Little (Emerald City Cycling Club)
|DNS
|David Prechtl (Radsport Cycling Team/Pinnaclife Racing Team)
|DNS
|P (Fritz) Tomasello (Radsport Cycling Team/Pinnaclife Racing Team)
|1
|Timothy Jones
|0:44:22
|TJ Paskewich
|2
|Jason Johns (Radsport Cycling Team)
|0:03:09
|Darrin Monroe (Radsport Cycling Team/Pinnaclife Racing Team)
|1
|Helene Carabin (Tulsa Wheelmen/Tulsa Tough Racing)
|0:45:07
|Gil Summy (Oklahoma City Velo Club)
|2
|Hunter Allen (Peaks Coaching Group Racing Team)
|0:00:06
|Debra Preller (Peaks Coaching Group Racing Team)
|1
|Scott Kuiper (Better Cycling of Louisville/Papa John's Racing Team)
|0:44:33
|Stephen Spanbauer (Better Cycling of Louisville/Papa John's Racing Team)
|2
|Stephen Poulter (Emerald City Cycling Club)
|0:01:32
|Timothy Slotta (Emerald City Cycling Club)
|DNS
|Thurlow Rogers (Breakaway-UBS Elite Masters)
|DNS
|Peter Sullivan (Breakaway-UBS Elite Masters)
|1
|Jennifer Slawta
|0:45:23
|John Slawta
|2
|Martha Lane Walsh (Northwest Velo/JL Velo Racing Team)
|0:00:21
|Michael Walsh (Northwest Velo)
|3
|John Cacabelos
|0:01:32
|Margareta Germeaux
|4
|Deb Colyer (River Valley Cycling Club- RVCC)
|0:01:37
|Elmer Colyer (River Valley Cycling Club- RVCC)
|5
|Gregory Pautsch (Planet Bike)
|0:01:47
|Kathryn Schaus (Planet Bike)
|6
|Jack Gonzalez (Team Primal Racing/Primal-The Bike Shop Race Team)
|0:02:35
|Elizabeth Hennen (Team Primal Racing/Primal-The Bike Shop Race Team)
|7
|Fred Arellano (Coates Cyclery Cycling Club/Back Abbey/Coates Elite Masters Team)
|0:02:38
|Liesel Lemay (Kretzschmr Steel Racing)
|8
|Christopher Martin (Iowa City Cycling Club)
|0:05:10
|Monika Martin (Iowa City Cycling Club)
|9
|Sue Buck (Team Velosport Club/Sho-air/Rock 'n Road)
|0:05:30
|Bruce Hartley (Radsport Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Robert Burney (Multnomah Athletic Club)
|DNS
|Daphne Moore
|1
|Jan Moss
|0:50:24
|Sarah Tisdale
|1
|Elizabeth Benishin (Velo Bella)
|0:52:54
|Julie Kaplan (Team Hammer Nutrition)
|2
|Pam Reid
|0:13:02
|Barbara Thiele
|1
|Julie Cutts (Wicked Cycling Inc/Colavita / Outback Steakhouse Las Vegas)
|0:48:07
|Coleen Knutson (Wicked Cycling Inc/Colavita / Outback Steakhouse Las Vegas)
|2
|Aimee Baker (Team Affinity/Sycomp Racing)
|0:18:49
|Kristine Franson (Team Affinity/Sycomp Racing)
|1
|Melissa Boyd
|0:59:44
|Michelle Thorstrom
|2
|Jill Gass (B4T9/Foundation)
|0:00:31
|MaryAnn Levenson (B4T9/Foundation)
