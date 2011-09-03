Trending

LeDuc, Lopez-Otero claim criterium titles

11 criterium national championships awarded

Men - 60-64 (35km)
1David LeDuc (Atlantic Velo-Virginia p/b Walt's Racing)0:50:17
2Steven Worley (Vic's Espresso / Peerless Tyre)
3Kenny Fuller (Cycles Veloce/Team Simple Green/Bike Religion)
4John Rubcic (Sun Coast Velo/UC Cyclery/JW Floors)
5Wayne Watson (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
6David Hixson (Team Gran Fondo)
7Paul Mack (Vic's Espresso / Peerless Tyre)0:00:17
8Peter Banko (Apex Racing Team)0:00:51
9Hank Pfeifle (Portland Velo Club/Cyclemania/OA/CycleMania)0:00:53
10Richard Distlerath (National Capital Velo Club/UnitedHealthcare/NCVC/UnitedHealthcare)0:01:35
11Steve Troseth
12Morgan Caldwell (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team/Morgan Stanley Smith Barney/Specialized)
13Leo Pettus (OCW/Paramount Racing)
14Larry Wolff (Team Hammer Nutrition)
15Brad Swope (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc/Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex)
16Ken Louder (Velosport Racing/FFKR Architects/SportsBaseOnline.com)
17Fred Galata
18Jerry Shafer (Seattle Super Squadra/Cucina Fresca Cycling Team)
19Dan Meyer (Loon State Cyclists)
20Phillip Richards (Citrus Valley Velo)
21Thomas Zoumaras (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing)
22Russell Bowers
23Les Banta (Oklahoma City Velo Club)
24Charles Hetrick (Oklahoma City Velo Club)
25Lee Sobchak (Boise Cycling Club/George's/BODE)
26Randall Maddox (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Headstrong)
27Robert Tompkins (Racelab Cycling Team/Team WM Arizona Masters Racing)
28Mike Ambrozewicz
29Sam Roberts (Tulsa Wheelmen/Tulsa Tough Racing)
30Mike Marotta (Action Sports/Simply Fit)
31Ed Chamberlin (Livetrainrace.com)
32Carl Recine (Barry Lasko DDS Race Team)
33Philip Holman (Team RPM)
34D Jack Groves (Olev Rapido)
35John Ackelson (Peak to Peak Training Systems/WestSide Cycling)

Men - 65-69 (35km)
1John Elgart (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Alto Velo)0:53:52
2John McKee (OCW/Paramount Racing/Paramount Racing)
3Richard Shields (Team Hammer Nutrition)
4James Youngblood (NVRC/National Velo Racing Club)
5Whitney Fanning0:00:03
6Scott Hennessy (VOS Racing)
7Harry Williamson (Fightin' Bobas)
8Gary Simmons (Bountiful Mazda Cycling Team)
9Randall Hancock (Hammer Nutrition-CMG Racing Team/Hammer Nutrition/CMG Racing Team)
10S Robson (Boston Mountain Cyclist)
11Lance Brigman
12Monty Maughan (Team PG13)0:00:10
13Gary DeVoss (San Diego Cyclo Vets)
14David Burnett (Mystic Velo Club)0:01:02
15Michael Williams0:01:10
16Norman Kibble (Team RPM)
17Michael Gilpin (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club/Bozeman Masters' Velo)
18Jack Kelso (Team Hammer Nutrition)
19Dale Harless (Cycle U)
20Robert Brust (River City Racing Club)
21dan austad (Northwest Velo/JL Velo Racing Team)
22Jerry Powell (Multnomah Athletic Club)
23John Forbes (BRIHOP Cycling)
24Michael McCollum (Florida Velo)
25Sydney Duck (OCW/Paramount Racing)
26Weslye Bruce (River City Racing Club)
27Bill Valenta
28Butch Richardson (San Diego Cyclo Vets)
29John Haney
30John Cox (Chesapeake Wheelmen)
31Barry Nazarian (Montclair Cyclists)

Men - 70-74 (35km)
1Leonard Pettyjohn (Vic's Espresso / Peerless Tyre)0:55:58
2Daniel Wulbert (Sun Coast Velo/UC Cyclery/JW Floors)
3William Meyers
4Mike Macdonald (Jaeger Wheelmen)0:00:50
5William Fallis (Peninsula Velo Cycling Club/Peninsula Velo/Pomodoro)0:00:05
6Dan Taylor (Lamorinda Cycling Club/Taleo Racing)0:01:11
7Thomas Neary0:01:35
8Earl Henry (Florida Velo)
9Franz Hammer (Team RPM)
10Edward Camarena (Veloce Santiago)
11Walter Schafer
12Douglas Hoelscher (Minneapolis Bicycle Racing Club/MBRC/Flanders)

Men - 75-79 (35km)
1Walter Axthelm (Durango Wheel Club)0:56:00
2Robert Paganini (Pasadena Athletic Assoc (PAA)/PAA/REMAX)0:00:49
3John Oakes (Team Hammer Nutrition)0:01:18
4Frederic Schmid (Bicycles Outback/Magura)
5Dick Wagner (San Diego Cyclo Vets)0:01:32

Men - 80+ (35km)
1Albert Piemme0:57:32
2Paul Tetrick0:00:02
3Link Lindquist (Team Velosport Club)

Women - 40-44 (35km)
1Brenna Lopez-Otero (Bend Memorial Clinic Total Care)0:53:51
2Susan Butler
3Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing Team/MSMOC)
4Kristin Drumm (Divine Electric Norcal)
5Dana Walton (Chester County Cycling Foundation)
6Ainhoa Perez-Diez (SpokesWomen Syndicate Inc./parcycles.com)
7Michelle Bazemore
8Jennifer App0:00:02
9Sarah Tisdale
10Julie Cutts (Wicked Cycling Inc/Colavita / Outback Steakhouse Las Vegas)0:01:02
11Terri Mahannah (Tri Valley Velo)
12Rachel Hong (Sound Velo Cycling Club/Team Group Health)
13Coleen Knutson (Wicked Cycling Inc/Colavita / Outback Steakhouse Las Vegas)
14Michele Conrad (Stranamanti Cycling/Keller Rohrback Cycling)
15Monica Holt (Team Affinity/Sycomp Racing)
16Sheila Cousins (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team/Morgan Stanley Smith Barney/Specialized)
17Patricia Ortiz (Team Cycles Brixton)
18Andrea Atkins (Velo Bella)
DNSGiana Roberge (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
DNFMary Ramos

Women - 45-49 (30km)
1Patricia Black (Red Racing)0:47:12
2Tamara Bessette (Northern Rockies Cycling Team/Northern Rockies Orthopaedic)
3Andi Smith (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Alto Velo)
4Kim Wik (Team Affinity/Sycomp Racing)
5Lise Grace (Union Bay Cycling/Bikesale.com)
6Cathy Frampton (Project 5 Racing)
7Catherine Dickson (Tribe Racing/Jobing.com Women's Racing)
8Shoshana Foxwell
9Gina Kavesh (Union Bay Cycling/Bikesale.com)0:00:06
10Angela Wimberly (CALCOAST Bikes San Diego)0:00:08
11Sharon Gregg (Avanti Racing Club)0:00:34
12Pam Massey (Union Bay Cycling/Bikesale.com)
13Emily Wood (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Headstrong)
14Debra Preller (Peaks Coaching Group Racing Team)
15Amy Russo (Red Racing)

Women - 50-54 (30km)
1Laura Howat (Utah Premier-Ski Utah Cycling Team/Ski Utah Cycling Team)0:46:46
2Jennie Phillips (Contra Costa Cycling Club/Wells Fargo Racing Team)
3Helen Grogan
4Lysle Wilhelmi (Union Bay Cycling/Bikesale.com)
5Margaret Douglass (Team Primal Racing/Team Primal Utah Racing)0:00:05
6Ruth Clemence (Southern California Velo/SC VELO/Empower Coaching)0:00:08
7Lauraleen Fenech (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club)0:00:10
8Jan Moss0:00:12
9MaryAnn Levenson (B4T9/Foundation)0:00:50
10Ann Stuart (Touchstone Climbing)0:01:09
11Leah Rodarti (Velo Allegro)
12Alison Brown (Scenic City Velo/Mystique Cycling Team)
13Jessie Hickel (Jet City Velo/ByrneInvent)
14Yvonne Walbroehl (Peninsula Velo Cycling Club/Peninsula Velo/Pomodoro)0:01:13
15Meg Mautner (Bike Central)
16Christina Maddox (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Headstrong)0:01:17
17Tracy Tolson (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)
18Sharon Nicholson (Tri Power/Team Tripower)
19Jane Faulkner (Team Cycles Brixton)

Women - 55-59 (30km)
1Linda Elgart (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Alto Velo)0:51:04
2Lesley Jensen (One Team Racing)
3Jane Geisse (Spin)
4Linda Schnepf (Cycles Veloce/Team Simple Green/Bike Religion)
5Arrietta Clauss (MadCity Velo Club)
6Kim Lucas
7Sue Lloyd (Peak to Peak Training Systems/WestSide Cycling)
8sheila walsh (Jet City Velo/ByrneInvent)
9Cindy Morgan (CALCOAST Bikes San Diego)
10Jill Gass (B4T9/Foundation)
11Sherry Berde Townsend (Gopher Wheelmen/Gopher Wheelman)0:00:07
12Beth Graff (Old Town Bicycle (OTB)/Old Town Bicycle Race Team (OTB))0:01:01
13Suzanne Wilson (Team Kaos Cycling/Team Kaos-Alegent Health)0:01:02
14Sue Buck (Team Velosport Club/Sho-air/Rock 'n Road)
15Anne Chen (B4T9/Foundation)

Women - 60-64 (30km)
1Kay Tsui (HPC)0:57:31
2Donna Woods (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
3Norma Hilton (Peninsula Velo Cycling Club/Peninsula Velo/Pomodoro)
4Joanne Garuccio (Salt Lake City Cycling (SLCC)/Millcreek Bicycles)
5Narda Roushdi (Team Fast FREDDIE)
6Flo Leibowitz
7Marsha Kirschbaum (Velo Bella)
DNFMarie DeRosa (VO2maxOut.com)

Women - 70+ (30km)
1Patricia Baker (Lightning Velo/ Cal-Pacific Export Packers / LV)0:58:04

