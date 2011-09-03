LeDuc, Lopez-Otero claim criterium titles
11 criterium national championships awarded
Criteriums - day 1: -
|1
|David LeDuc (Atlantic Velo-Virginia p/b Walt's Racing)
|0:50:17
|2
|Steven Worley (Vic's Espresso / Peerless Tyre)
|3
|Kenny Fuller (Cycles Veloce/Team Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|4
|John Rubcic (Sun Coast Velo/UC Cyclery/JW Floors)
|5
|Wayne Watson (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
|6
|David Hixson (Team Gran Fondo)
|7
|Paul Mack (Vic's Espresso / Peerless Tyre)
|0:00:17
|7
|Paul Mack (Vic's Espresso / Peerless Tyre)
|8
|Peter Banko (Apex Racing Team)
|0:00:51
|9
|Hank Pfeifle (Portland Velo Club/Cyclemania/OA/CycleMania)
|0:00:53
|10
|Richard Distlerath (National Capital Velo Club/UnitedHealthcare/NCVC/UnitedHealthcare)
|0:01:35
|11
|Steve Troseth
|12
|Morgan Caldwell (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team/Morgan Stanley Smith Barney/Specialized)
|13
|Leo Pettus (OCW/Paramount Racing)
|14
|Larry Wolff (Team Hammer Nutrition)
|15
|Brad Swope (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc/Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex)
|16
|Ken Louder (Velosport Racing/FFKR Architects/SportsBaseOnline.com)
|17
|Fred Galata
|18
|Jerry Shafer (Seattle Super Squadra/Cucina Fresca Cycling Team)
|19
|Dan Meyer (Loon State Cyclists)
|20
|Phillip Richards (Citrus Valley Velo)
|21
|Thomas Zoumaras (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing)
|22
|Russell Bowers
|23
|Les Banta (Oklahoma City Velo Club)
|24
|Charles Hetrick (Oklahoma City Velo Club)
|25
|Lee Sobchak (Boise Cycling Club/George's/BODE)
|26
|Randall Maddox (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Headstrong)
|27
|Robert Tompkins (Racelab Cycling Team/Team WM Arizona Masters Racing)
|28
|Mike Ambrozewicz
|29
|Sam Roberts (Tulsa Wheelmen/Tulsa Tough Racing)
|30
|Mike Marotta (Action Sports/Simply Fit)
|31
|Ed Chamberlin (Livetrainrace.com)
|32
|Carl Recine (Barry Lasko DDS Race Team)
|33
|Philip Holman (Team RPM)
|34
|D Jack Groves (Olev Rapido)
|35
|John Ackelson (Peak to Peak Training Systems/WestSide Cycling)
|1
|John Elgart (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:53:52
|2
|John McKee (OCW/Paramount Racing/Paramount Racing)
|3
|Richard Shields (Team Hammer Nutrition)
|4
|James Youngblood (NVRC/National Velo Racing Club)
|5
|Whitney Fanning
|0:00:03
|6
|Scott Hennessy (VOS Racing)
|7
|Harry Williamson (Fightin' Bobas)
|8
|Gary Simmons (Bountiful Mazda Cycling Team)
|9
|Randall Hancock (Hammer Nutrition-CMG Racing Team/Hammer Nutrition/CMG Racing Team)
|10
|S Robson (Boston Mountain Cyclist)
|11
|Lance Brigman
|12
|Monty Maughan (Team PG13)
|0:00:10
|13
|Gary DeVoss (San Diego Cyclo Vets)
|14
|David Burnett (Mystic Velo Club)
|0:01:02
|15
|Michael Williams
|0:01:10
|16
|Norman Kibble (Team RPM)
|17
|Michael Gilpin (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club/Bozeman Masters' Velo)
|18
|Jack Kelso (Team Hammer Nutrition)
|19
|Dale Harless (Cycle U)
|20
|Robert Brust (River City Racing Club)
|21
|dan austad (Northwest Velo/JL Velo Racing Team)
|22
|Jerry Powell (Multnomah Athletic Club)
|23
|John Forbes (BRIHOP Cycling)
|24
|Michael McCollum (Florida Velo)
|25
|Sydney Duck (OCW/Paramount Racing)
|26
|Weslye Bruce (River City Racing Club)
|27
|Bill Valenta
|28
|Butch Richardson (San Diego Cyclo Vets)
|29
|John Haney
|30
|John Cox (Chesapeake Wheelmen)
|31
|Barry Nazarian (Montclair Cyclists)
|1
|Leonard Pettyjohn (Vic's Espresso / Peerless Tyre)
|0:55:58
|2
|Daniel Wulbert (Sun Coast Velo/UC Cyclery/JW Floors)
|3
|William Meyers
|4
|Mike Macdonald (Jaeger Wheelmen)
|0:00:50
|5
|William Fallis (Peninsula Velo Cycling Club/Peninsula Velo/Pomodoro)
|0:00:05
|6
|Dan Taylor (Lamorinda Cycling Club/Taleo Racing)
|0:01:11
|7
|Thomas Neary
|0:01:35
|8
|Earl Henry (Florida Velo)
|9
|Franz Hammer (Team RPM)
|10
|Edward Camarena (Veloce Santiago)
|11
|Walter Schafer
|12
|Douglas Hoelscher (Minneapolis Bicycle Racing Club/MBRC/Flanders)
|1
|Walter Axthelm (Durango Wheel Club)
|0:56:00
|2
|Robert Paganini (Pasadena Athletic Assoc (PAA)/PAA/REMAX)
|0:00:49
|3
|John Oakes (Team Hammer Nutrition)
|0:01:18
|4
|Frederic Schmid (Bicycles Outback/Magura)
|5
|Dick Wagner (San Diego Cyclo Vets)
|0:01:32
|1
|Albert Piemme
|0:57:32
|2
|Paul Tetrick
|0:00:02
|3
|Link Lindquist (Team Velosport Club)
|1
|Brenna Lopez-Otero (Bend Memorial Clinic Total Care)
|0:53:51
|2
|Susan Butler
|3
|Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing Team/MSMOC)
|4
|Kristin Drumm (Divine Electric Norcal)
|5
|Dana Walton (Chester County Cycling Foundation)
|6
|Ainhoa Perez-Diez (SpokesWomen Syndicate Inc./parcycles.com)
|7
|Michelle Bazemore
|8
|Jennifer App
|0:00:02
|9
|Sarah Tisdale
|10
|Julie Cutts (Wicked Cycling Inc/Colavita / Outback Steakhouse Las Vegas)
|0:01:02
|11
|Terri Mahannah (Tri Valley Velo)
|12
|Rachel Hong (Sound Velo Cycling Club/Team Group Health)
|13
|Coleen Knutson (Wicked Cycling Inc/Colavita / Outback Steakhouse Las Vegas)
|14
|Michele Conrad (Stranamanti Cycling/Keller Rohrback Cycling)
|15
|Monica Holt (Team Affinity/Sycomp Racing)
|16
|Sheila Cousins (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team/Morgan Stanley Smith Barney/Specialized)
|17
|Patricia Ortiz (Team Cycles Brixton)
|18
|Andrea Atkins (Velo Bella)
|DNS
|Giana Roberge (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
|DNF
|Mary Ramos
|1
|Patricia Black (Red Racing)
|0:47:12
|2
|Tamara Bessette (Northern Rockies Cycling Team/Northern Rockies Orthopaedic)
|3
|Andi Smith (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Alto Velo)
|4
|Kim Wik (Team Affinity/Sycomp Racing)
|5
|Lise Grace (Union Bay Cycling/Bikesale.com)
|6
|Cathy Frampton (Project 5 Racing)
|7
|Catherine Dickson (Tribe Racing/Jobing.com Women's Racing)
|8
|Shoshana Foxwell
|9
|Gina Kavesh (Union Bay Cycling/Bikesale.com)
|0:00:06
|10
|Angela Wimberly (CALCOAST Bikes San Diego)
|0:00:08
|11
|Sharon Gregg (Avanti Racing Club)
|0:00:34
|12
|Pam Massey (Union Bay Cycling/Bikesale.com)
|13
|Emily Wood (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Headstrong)
|14
|Debra Preller (Peaks Coaching Group Racing Team)
|15
|Amy Russo (Red Racing)
|1
|Laura Howat (Utah Premier-Ski Utah Cycling Team/Ski Utah Cycling Team)
|0:46:46
|2
|Jennie Phillips (Contra Costa Cycling Club/Wells Fargo Racing Team)
|3
|Helen Grogan
|4
|Lysle Wilhelmi (Union Bay Cycling/Bikesale.com)
|5
|Margaret Douglass (Team Primal Racing/Team Primal Utah Racing)
|0:00:05
|6
|Ruth Clemence (Southern California Velo/SC VELO/Empower Coaching)
|0:00:08
|7
|Lauraleen Fenech (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club)
|0:00:10
|8
|Jan Moss
|0:00:12
|9
|MaryAnn Levenson (B4T9/Foundation)
|0:00:50
|10
|Ann Stuart (Touchstone Climbing)
|0:01:09
|11
|Leah Rodarti (Velo Allegro)
|12
|Alison Brown (Scenic City Velo/Mystique Cycling Team)
|13
|Jessie Hickel (Jet City Velo/ByrneInvent)
|14
|Yvonne Walbroehl (Peninsula Velo Cycling Club/Peninsula Velo/Pomodoro)
|0:01:13
|15
|Meg Mautner (Bike Central)
|16
|Christina Maddox (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Headstrong)
|0:01:17
|17
|Tracy Tolson (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)
|18
|Sharon Nicholson (Tri Power/Team Tripower)
|19
|Jane Faulkner (Team Cycles Brixton)
|1
|Linda Elgart (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:51:04
|2
|Lesley Jensen (One Team Racing)
|3
|Jane Geisse (Spin)
|4
|Linda Schnepf (Cycles Veloce/Team Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|5
|Arrietta Clauss (MadCity Velo Club)
|6
|Kim Lucas
|7
|Sue Lloyd (Peak to Peak Training Systems/WestSide Cycling)
|8
|sheila walsh (Jet City Velo/ByrneInvent)
|9
|Cindy Morgan (CALCOAST Bikes San Diego)
|10
|Jill Gass (B4T9/Foundation)
|11
|Sherry Berde Townsend (Gopher Wheelmen/Gopher Wheelman)
|0:00:07
|12
|Beth Graff (Old Town Bicycle (OTB)/Old Town Bicycle Race Team (OTB))
|0:01:01
|13
|Suzanne Wilson (Team Kaos Cycling/Team Kaos-Alegent Health)
|0:01:02
|14
|Sue Buck (Team Velosport Club/Sho-air/Rock 'n Road)
|15
|Anne Chen (B4T9/Foundation)
|1
|Kay Tsui (HPC)
|0:57:31
|2
|Donna Woods (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
|3
|Norma Hilton (Peninsula Velo Cycling Club/Peninsula Velo/Pomodoro)
|4
|Joanne Garuccio (Salt Lake City Cycling (SLCC)/Millcreek Bicycles)
|5
|Narda Roushdi (Team Fast FREDDIE)
|6
|Flo Leibowitz
|7
|Marsha Kirschbaum (Velo Bella)
|DNF
|Marie DeRosa (VO2maxOut.com)
|1
|Patricia Baker (Lightning Velo/ Cal-Pacific Export Packers / LV)
|0:58:04
