20 road championships contested in Bend
First day of road racing takes place
Road Races - day 1: -
|1
|Jan Elsbach (VOS Racing)
|2:19:20
|John Elgart (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Alto Velo)
|2
|P (Fritz) Tomasello (Radsport Cycling Team/Pinnaclife Racing Team)
|0:06:22
|David Prechtl (Radsport Cycling Team/Pinnaclife Racing Team)
|3
|James Hopson (Iowa City Cycling Club)
|0:06:24
|Daniel Shaffer (Iowa City Cycling Club)
|4
|Erich Ginkel
|0:06:28
|Demi Hechanova (Southern California Velo)
|5
|Jeffrey Patterson (Old Town Bicycle (OTB))
|0:06:35
|Steve Matson (Old Town Bicycle (OTB))
|6
|Steve Yenne (Upper Echelon Fitness)
|0:09:41
|Brent Seidler
|7
|Steve Rapp (Wheatland Wheelers/L'Ecole No. 41)
|0:12:31
|Charles Stanger (Wheatland Wheelers)
|1
|TJ Paskewich
|2:17:03
|Timothy Jones
|2
|Matthew Lerner (Scheller's Racing Team)
|0:00:01
|Larry Stickler (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc/Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex)
|3
|Paul Thomas (RIDECLEAN)
|0:00:01
|Dan Distefano (RIDECLEAN/RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
|1
|Stephen Spanbauer (Better Cycling of Louisville/Papa John's Racing Team)
|2:14:02
|William Crecelius (Better Cycling of Louisville/Papa John's Racing Team)
|2
|Michael Wilson
|0:01:23
|John Wilson
|1
|Paul Tetrick
|2:10:04
|2
|Link Lindquist (Team Velosport Club)
|3
|Albert Piemme
|0:00:02
|1
|David LeDuc (Atlantic Velo-Virginia p/b Walt's Racing)
|1:28:19
|2
|Kenny Fuller (Cycles Veloce/Team Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|0:00:02
|3
|Wayne Watson (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
|4
|Hank Pfeifle (Portland Velo Club/Cyclemania/OA/CycleMania)
|0:00:09
|5
|David Hixson (Team Gran Fondo)
|0:00:18
|6
|Paul Mack (Vic's Espresso / Peerless Tyre)
|0:00:31
|7
|Steven Worley (Vic's Espresso / Peerless Tyre)
|0:00:33
|8
|Ken Louder (Velosport Racing/FFKR Architects/SportsBaseOnline.com)
|0:01:36
|9
|Walt Chauner (Great Northern Cycling Club)
|0:01:51
|10
|Terrence Brown
|0:02:19
|11
|Josef Lemire (Sho-Air/SERT/SHO-AIR/ SERT)
|0:03:19
|12
|Brad Swope (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc/Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex)
|0:04:01
|13
|Jeff Golden
|0:04:02
|14
|Kenneth Norton (Black Oak Racing)
|15
|Peter Banko (Apex Racing Team)
|0:04:37
|16
|Philip Holman (Team RPM)
|0:04:49
|17
|Barry Messmer (Vic's Espresso / Peerless Tyre)
|18
|John Rubcic (Sun Coast Velo/UC Cyclery/JW Floors)
|19
|Dana Paskewich
|0:04:52
|20
|Randy Mason
|0:04:58
|21
|Charles Hetrick (Oklahoma City Velo Club)
|0:05:10
|22
|Jeffrey Patterson (Old Town Bicycle (OTB))
|23
|Keith Peters (Velo Club LaGrange/Herbalife LaGrange)
|24
|Phillip Richards (Citrus Valley Velo)
|25
|Danny Pierce
|26
|Larry Wolff (Team Hammer Nutrition)
|27
|Randall Maddox (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Headstrong)
|0:05:22
|28
|Morgan Caldwell (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team/Morgan Stanley Smith Barney/Specialized)
|0:05:27
|29
|Thomas Zoumaras (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing)
|0:05:37
|30
|Dan Meyer (Loon State Cyclists)
|0:05:47
|31
|Lloyd Rath (Team Hammer Nutrition)
|0:06:01
|32
|Lee Sobchak (Boise Cycling Club/George's/BODE)
|0:06:10
|33
|Fred Galata
|0:09:14
|34
|Les Banta (Oklahoma City Velo Club)
|0:10:30
|35
|Stephen Mowrey (Rock Solid Cycling/ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Wines)
|0:10:39
|36
|Ron LeBard (Victory Velo)
|0:11:23
|37
|Sam Roberts (Tulsa Wheelmen/Tulsa Tough Racing)
|0:11:29
|38
|Russell Bowers
|0:11:34
|39
|Leo Pettus (OCW/Paramount Racing)
|0:13:24
|40
|Joey Reagan (Baddlands Cycling Club)
|41
|Richard Bagienski (Durango Wheel Club)
|42
|Michael Harris
|0:13:44
|43
|Mike Ambrozewicz
|0:13:47
|44
|Woody Garvin (Bicycle Ranch)
|0:14:25
|45
|Robert Tompkins (Racelab Cycling Team/Team WM Arizona Masters Racing)
|0:15:31
|46
|John Ackelson (Peak to Peak Training Systems/WestSide Cycling)
|0:15:39
|47
|Armen Khachadourian (Echelon Gran Fondo/Zteam)
|0:16:11
|48
|Alex Renner (Baddlands Cycling Club)
|0:21:01
|49
|Timothy Nicholson (Berkeley Bicycle Club (BBC))
|0:30:39
|50
|Leslie Lunas
|0:33:21
|DNS
|Scott Ryman (International Christian Cycling)
|DNS
|Ed Chamberlin (Livetrainrace.com)
|DNF
|Richard Distlerath (National Capital Velo Club/UnitedHealthcare/NCVC/UnitedHealthcare)
|1
|John Elgart (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Alto Velo)
|1:36:45
|2
|Scott Hennessy (VOS Racing)
|3
|Richard Shields (Team Hammer Nutrition)
|0:00:01
|4
|Gary Simmons (Bountiful Mazda Cycling Team)
|5
|David Burnett (Mystic Velo Club)
|0:00:03
|6
|lance brigman
|0:00:05
|7
|Reinhard Seyffertitz (Bicycle Emporium)
|0:00:33
|8
|Randall Hancock (Hammer Nutrition-CMG Racing Team/Hammer Nutrition/CMG Racing Team)
|0:01:29
|9
|James Youngblood (NVRC/National Velo Racing Club)
|0:02:32
|10
|John McKee (OCW/Paramount Racing/Paramount Racing)
|11
|Whitney Fanning
|12
|Michael Gilpin (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club/Bozeman Masters' Velo)
|13
|Craig Groendyke (Chinook Cycling Club Inc/Chinook Cycling)
|0:02:34
|14
|Jack Kelso (Team Hammer Nutrition)
|15
|Gary DeVoss (San Diego Cyclo Vets)
|0:02:43
|16
|S Robson (Boston Mountain Cyclist)
|0:03:05
|17
|James Dlouhy
|0:05:47
|18
|Monty Maughan (Team PG13)
|0:07:14
|19
|Dale Vaughan
|20
|Harry Williamson (Fightin' Bobas)
|0:08:17
|21
|Weslye Bruce (River City Racing Club)
|0:09:41
|22
|Dan Austad (Northwest Velo/JL Velo Racing Team)
|0:16:31
|23
|Barry Nazarian (Montclair Cyclists)
|0:29:47
|24
|Ben Wright
|25
|Lothar Grahlmann (Victory Velo)
|26
|Norman Kibble (Team RPM)
|27
|Robert Rice
|28
|Dale Harless (Cycle U)
|DNS
|Thomas Campion Jr (Durance-Colnago)
|DNS
|Butch Richardson (San Diego Cyclo Vets)
|DNS
|Robert Brust (River City Racing Club)
|1
|Daniel Wulbert (Sun Coast Velo/UC Cyclery/JW Floors)
|1:53:40
|2
|Stan Swallow
|3
|William Meyers
|4
|Franz Hammer (Team RPM)
|0:00:16
|5
|Leonard Pettyjohn (Vic's Espresso / Peerless Tyre)
|0:01:19
|6
|Hans Muehlegger
|0:01:20
|7
|Scott Tucker
|0:01:26
|8
|John Swyers (Durance-Colnago /Durance-Colnago)
|9
|Charles Day (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club/Bozeman Masters' Velo)
|0:10:24
|10
|Walter Schafer
|0:12:43
|11
|Mike Macdonald (Jaeger Wheelmen)
|0:12:53
|12
|Thomas Neary
|0:12:55
|13
|Norman Carlevato (Great Basin Imaging/Kinetic Cycles/Great Basin Imaging Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Dan Taylor (Lamorinda Cycling Club/Taleo Racing)
|1
|Robert Paganini (Pasadena Athletic Assoc (PAA)/PAA/REMAX)
|1:59:27
|2
|Walter Axthelm (Durango Wheel Club)
|3
|Frederic Schmid (Bicycles Outback/Magura)
|0:06:49
|4
|John Oakes (Team Hammer Nutrition)
|0:07:09
|1
|Julie Kaplan (Team Hammer Nutrition)
|2:35:00
|Elizabeth Benishin (Velo Bella)
|DNF
|Sharon Gregg (Avanti Racing Club)
|DNF
|Jessica Cutler (Seattle Super Squadra/Cucina Fresca Cycling Team)
|1
|Jill Gass (B4T9/Foundation)
|2:24:10
|MaryAnn Levenson (B4T9/Foundation)
|2
|Sarah Tisdale
|0:11:28
|Jan Moss
|3
|Beth Dayton
|0:11:28
|Melissa Boyd
|1
|Patricia Baker (Lightning Velo/ Cal-Pacific Export Packers / LV)
|2:48:11
|1
|Tamara Bessette (Northern Rockies Cycling Team/Northern Rockies Orthopaedic)
|1:35:10
|2
|Lise Grace (Union Bay Cycling/Bikesale.com)
|3
|Tawnie McDonald
|0:00:03
|4
|Anna Davenport (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club/Los Gatos)
|0:01:38
|5
|Susanna Julber
|6
|Jodie Bolt (Old Town Bicycle (OTB))
|7
|Tanya Fredricks (IronDataThirstyBearCycling.com)
|8
|Patricia Black (Red Racing)
|0:01:45
|9
|Gina Kavesh (Union Bay Cycling/Bikesale.com)
|0:03:00
|10
|Lisa Dunnwald (Sound Velo Cycling Club/Team Group Health)
|0:03:09
|11
|Izette Swan (Sound Velo Cycling Club/Team Group Health)
|0:03:19
|12
|Emily Wood (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Headstrong)
|0:03:31
|13
|Joanne Thompson (Bike Station Aptos)
|0:04:20
|14
|Catherine Dickson (Tribe Racing/Jobing.com Women's Racing)
|0:06:26
|15
|Angela Wimberly (CALCOAST Bikes San Diego)
|0:06:30
|16
|Kim Wik (Team Affinity/Sycomp Racing)
|0:06:44
|17
|cathy frampton (Project 5 Racing)
|0:08:56
|18
|Shoshana Foxwell
|0:13:49
|DNS
|Jennifer Slawta
|DNS
|Andi Smith (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Alto Velo)
|DNS
|Vanessa Baumann (Contra Costa Cycling Club/Wells Fargo Racing Team)
|1
|Ruth Clemence (Southern California Velo/SC VELO/Empower Coaching)
|1:41:05
|2
|Laura Howat (Utah Premier-Ski Utah Cycling Team/Ski Utah Cycling Team)
|0:00:57
|3
|Lysle Wilhelmi (Union Bay Cycling/Bikesale.com)
|4
|Kris Walker (The Contender Club/CONTENDER BICYCLES)
|0:01:01
|5
|Jan Moss
|0:01:09
|6
|Jennie Phillips (Contra Costa Cycling Club/Wells Fargo Racing Team)
|0:02:25
|7
|Lauraleen Fenech (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club)
|0:02:28
|8
|Helen Grogan
|0:02:58
|9
|Alison Brown (Scenic City Velo/Mystique Cycling Team)
|0:04:56
|10
|Ellen Guthrie (Revolution Cafe Rio)
|0:06:49
|11
|Margaret Douglass (Team Primal Racing/Team Primal Utah Racing)
|0:07:13
|12
|Yvonne Walbroehl (Peninsula Velo Cycling Club/Peninsula Velo/Pomodoro)
|0:07:35
|13
|Ann Stuart (Touchstone Climbing)
|0:08:21
|14
|Jessie Hickel (Jet City Velo/ByrneInvent)
|0:08:23
|15
|Mary Ross (Multnomah Athletic Club)
|0:08:27
|16
|Leah Rodarti (Velo Allegro)
|0:08:50
|17
|Christina Maddox (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Headstrong)
|0:09:00
|DNS
|MaryAnn Levenson (B4T9/Foundation)
|DNS
|Tracy Tolson (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)
|DNS
|Jane Faulkner (Team Cycles Brixton)
|DNS
|Sharon Nicholson (Tri Power/Team Tripower)
|DNF
|Joan Case (Lamorinda Cycling Club/Taleo Racing)
|1
|Linda Schnepf (Cycles Veloce/Team Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|1:44:36
|2
|Linda Elgart (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Alto Velo)
|3
|Cindy Morgan (CALCOAST Bikes San Diego)
|4
|Lesley Jensen (One Team Racing)
|0:00:02
|5
|Sue Lloyd (Peak to Peak Training Systems/WestSide Cycling)
|0:00:15
|6
|Jane Geisse (Spin)
|0:00:40
|7
|Karen Dlouhy
|0:01:06
|8
|Kim Lucas
|0:02:26
|9
|Beth Graff (Old Town Bicycle (OTB)/Old Town Bicycle Race Team (OTB))
|10
|sheila walsh (Jet City Velo/ByrneInvent)
|0:02:30
|11
|Joanne Schmitz (Wheatland Wheelers/L'Ecole No. 41)
|0:03:30
|12
|Bernadette Brake (Cycles Veloce)
|0:07:33
|13
|Anne Irmer (Baddlands Cycling Club)
|0:08:02
|14
|Anne Chen (B4T9/Foundation)
|15
|Suzanne Wilson (Team Kaos Cycling/Team Kaos-Alegent Health)
|0:08:05
|16
|Kerri Petersen (Baddlands Cycling Club)
|0:17:36
|17
|Kristine Johnson (SRM Cycling Club)
|0:59:38
|DNS
|Jill Gass (B4T9/Foundation)
|DNS
|Martha Stedman (Southwest Hand Cycling Team)
|1
|Kay Tsui (HPC)
|1:56:48
|2
|Martha Iverson (Durango Wheel Club/Durango Wheel Club Masters Team)
|3
|Phyllis Olrich (Victory Velo)
|4
|Joanne Garuccio (Salt Lake City Cycling (SLCC)/Millcreek Bicycles)
|0:00:03
|5
|Narda Roushdi (Team Fast FREDDIE)
|0:01:15
|6
|Norma Hilton (Peninsula Velo Cycling Club/Peninsula Velo/Pomodoro)
|0:05:17
|7
|Lynn Clark (Old Town Bicycle (OTB))
|0:05:23
|DNS
|Laura Lindgren (La Habra Cyclery/Chronic Tacos Cycling)
|DNS
|Flo Leibowitz
|DNS
|Marie DeRosa (VO2maxOut.com)
|1
|Susan Butler
|1:38:00
|2
|Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing Team/MSMOC)
|3
|Ainhoa Perez-Diez (SpokesWomen Syndicate Inc./parcycles.com)
|0:01:46
|4
|Dana Walton (Chester County Cycling Foundation)
|5
|Brenna Lopez-Otero (Bend Memorial Clinic Total Care)
|6
|Giana Roberge (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
|0:01:54
|7
|Lisa Campbell (Southern California Velo/SC VELO/Empower Coaching)
|0:02:02
|8
|Sheila Cousins (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team/Morgan Stanley Smith Barney/Specialized)
|0:02:09
|9
|Kristen Gohr (Stage5/Cycling Fusion)
|0:06:14
|10
|Jennifer App
|0:06:52
|11
|Kristin Drumm (Divine Electric Norcal)
|12
|Michele Conrad (Stranamanti Cycling/Keller Rohrback Cycling)
|13
|Chris Lundy (IronDataThirstyBearCycling.com)
|14
|Sarah Tisdale
|15
|Patricia Ortiz (Team Cycles Brixton)
|16
|Michelle Bazemore
|0:07:15
|17
|Terri Mahannah (Tri Valley Velo)
|0:12:08
|18
|Stacey McMickens (S3 Racing team/S3 Racing Team)
|0:14:19
|19
|Rachel Hong (Sound Velo Cycling Club/Team Group Health)
|0:14:23
|20
|Joan Hanscom (Bike Clicks/Team Louisville Bicycle Club)
|0:18:11
|21
|Monica Holt (Team Affinity/Sycomp Racing)
|DNF
|Coleen Knutson (Wicked Cycling Inc/Colavita / Outback Steakhouse Las Vegas)
|DNF
|Julie Cutts (Wicked Cycling Inc/Colavita / Outback Steakhouse Las Vegas)
|1
|Charles Townsend (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club/Bianchi/Grand Performance)
|2:25:46
|Sherry Berde Townsend (Gopher Wheelmen/Gopher Wheelman)
|2
|Julie Holt (Best of the Bay Cyclist)
|0:09:52
|David Holt (Best of the Bay Cyclist/BBC Racing)
|1
|Hunter Allen (Peaks Coaching Group Racing Team)
|2:07:05
|Debra Preller (Peaks Coaching Group Racing Team)
|2
|Gil Summy (Oklahoma City Velo Club)
|0:00:03
|Helene Carabin (Tulsa Wheelmen/Tulsa Tough Racing)
|3
|Dave Campbell
|0:00:03
|Kristina Lackner
|4
|Christopher Martin (Iowa City Cycling Club)
|0:00:07
|Monika Martin (Iowa City Cycling Club)
|1
|John Slawta
|2:14:01
|Jennifer Slawta
|2
|Steven Holland (Emerald Velo Cycling Team Inc.)
|Christine Jerko
|3
|Fred Arellano (Coates Cyclery Cycling Club/Back Abbey/Coates Elite Masters Team)
|Liesel Lemay (Kretzschmr Steel Racing)
|4
|Elizabeth Hennen (Team Primal Racing/Primal-The Bike Shop Race Team)
|Jack Gonzalez (Team Primal Racing/Primal-The Bike Shop Race Team)
|5
|Kathryn Schaus (Planet Bike)
|0:00:03
|Gregory Pautsch (Planet Bike)
|6
|Margareta Germeaux
|0:00:35
|John Cacabelos
|7
|Bruce Hartley (Radsport Cycling Team)
|0:18:20
|Sue Buck (Team Velosport Club/Sho-air/Rock 'n Road)
|DNF
|Daphne Moore
|DNF
|Robert Burney (Multnomah Athletic Club)
