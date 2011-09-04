Trending

20 road championships contested in Bend

First day of road racing takes place

Men - Tandem - 110+ (84km)
1Jan Elsbach (VOS Racing)2:19:20
John Elgart (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Alto Velo)
2P (Fritz) Tomasello (Radsport Cycling Team/Pinnaclife Racing Team)0:06:22
David Prechtl (Radsport Cycling Team/Pinnaclife Racing Team)
3James Hopson (Iowa City Cycling Club)0:06:24
Daniel Shaffer (Iowa City Cycling Club)
4Erich Ginkel0:06:28
Demi Hechanova (Southern California Velo)
5Jeffrey Patterson (Old Town Bicycle (OTB))0:06:35
Steve Matson (Old Town Bicycle (OTB))
6Steve Yenne (Upper Echelon Fitness)0:09:41
Brent Seidler
7Steve Rapp (Wheatland Wheelers/L'Ecole No. 41)0:12:31
Charles Stanger (Wheatland Wheelers)

Men - Tandem - 70+ (84km)
1TJ Paskewich2:17:03
Timothy Jones
2Matthew Lerner (Scheller's Racing Team)0:00:01
Larry Stickler (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc/Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex)
3Paul Thomas (RIDECLEAN)0:00:01
Dan Distefano (RIDECLEAN/RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)

Men - Tandem - 90+ (84km)
1Stephen Spanbauer (Better Cycling of Louisville/Papa John's Racing Team)2:14:02
William Crecelius (Better Cycling of Louisville/Papa John's Racing Team)
2Michael Wilson0:01:23
John Wilson

Men - 80+ (57km)
1Paul Tetrick2:10:04
2Link Lindquist (Team Velosport Club)
3Albert Piemme0:00:02

Men - 60-64 (57km)
1David LeDuc (Atlantic Velo-Virginia p/b Walt's Racing)1:28:19
2Kenny Fuller (Cycles Veloce/Team Simple Green/Bike Religion)0:00:02
3Wayne Watson (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
4Hank Pfeifle (Portland Velo Club/Cyclemania/OA/CycleMania)0:00:09
5David Hixson (Team Gran Fondo)0:00:18
6Paul Mack (Vic's Espresso / Peerless Tyre)0:00:31
7Steven Worley (Vic's Espresso / Peerless Tyre)0:00:33
8Ken Louder (Velosport Racing/FFKR Architects/SportsBaseOnline.com)0:01:36
9Walt Chauner (Great Northern Cycling Club)0:01:51
10Terrence Brown0:02:19
11Josef Lemire (Sho-Air/SERT/SHO-AIR/ SERT)0:03:19
12Brad Swope (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc/Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex)0:04:01
13Jeff Golden0:04:02
14Kenneth Norton (Black Oak Racing)
15Peter Banko (Apex Racing Team)0:04:37
16Philip Holman (Team RPM)0:04:49
17Barry Messmer (Vic's Espresso / Peerless Tyre)
18John Rubcic (Sun Coast Velo/UC Cyclery/JW Floors)
19Dana Paskewich0:04:52
20Randy Mason0:04:58
21Charles Hetrick (Oklahoma City Velo Club)0:05:10
22Jeffrey Patterson (Old Town Bicycle (OTB))
23Keith Peters (Velo Club LaGrange/Herbalife LaGrange)
24Phillip Richards (Citrus Valley Velo)
25Danny Pierce
26Larry Wolff (Team Hammer Nutrition)
27Randall Maddox (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Headstrong)0:05:22
28Morgan Caldwell (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team/Morgan Stanley Smith Barney/Specialized)0:05:27
29Thomas Zoumaras (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing)0:05:37
30Dan Meyer (Loon State Cyclists)0:05:47
31Lloyd Rath (Team Hammer Nutrition)0:06:01
32Lee Sobchak (Boise Cycling Club/George's/BODE)0:06:10
33Fred Galata0:09:14
34Les Banta (Oklahoma City Velo Club)0:10:30
35Stephen Mowrey (Rock Solid Cycling/ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Wines)0:10:39
36Ron LeBard (Victory Velo)0:11:23
37Sam Roberts (Tulsa Wheelmen/Tulsa Tough Racing)0:11:29
38Russell Bowers0:11:34
39Leo Pettus (OCW/Paramount Racing)0:13:24
40Joey Reagan (Baddlands Cycling Club)
41Richard Bagienski (Durango Wheel Club)
42Michael Harris0:13:44
43Mike Ambrozewicz0:13:47
44Woody Garvin (Bicycle Ranch)0:14:25
45Robert Tompkins (Racelab Cycling Team/Team WM Arizona Masters Racing)0:15:31
46John Ackelson (Peak to Peak Training Systems/WestSide Cycling)0:15:39
47Armen Khachadourian (Echelon Gran Fondo/Zteam)0:16:11
48Alex Renner (Baddlands Cycling Club)0:21:01
49Timothy Nicholson (Berkeley Bicycle Club (BBC))0:30:39
50Leslie Lunas0:33:21
DNSScott Ryman (International Christian Cycling)
DNSEd Chamberlin (Livetrainrace.com)
DNFRichard Distlerath (National Capital Velo Club/UnitedHealthcare/NCVC/UnitedHealthcare)

Men - 65-69 (57km)
1John Elgart (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Alto Velo)1:36:45
2Scott Hennessy (VOS Racing)
3Richard Shields (Team Hammer Nutrition)0:00:01
4Gary Simmons (Bountiful Mazda Cycling Team)
5David Burnett (Mystic Velo Club)0:00:03
6lance brigman0:00:05
7Reinhard Seyffertitz (Bicycle Emporium)0:00:33
8Randall Hancock (Hammer Nutrition-CMG Racing Team/Hammer Nutrition/CMG Racing Team)0:01:29
9James Youngblood (NVRC/National Velo Racing Club)0:02:32
10John McKee (OCW/Paramount Racing/Paramount Racing)
11Whitney Fanning
12Michael Gilpin (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club/Bozeman Masters' Velo)
13Craig Groendyke (Chinook Cycling Club Inc/Chinook Cycling)0:02:34
14Jack Kelso (Team Hammer Nutrition)
15Gary DeVoss (San Diego Cyclo Vets)0:02:43
16S Robson (Boston Mountain Cyclist)0:03:05
17James Dlouhy0:05:47
18Monty Maughan (Team PG13)0:07:14
19Dale Vaughan
20Harry Williamson (Fightin' Bobas)0:08:17
21Weslye Bruce (River City Racing Club)0:09:41
22Dan Austad (Northwest Velo/JL Velo Racing Team)0:16:31
23Barry Nazarian (Montclair Cyclists)0:29:47
24Ben Wright
25Lothar Grahlmann (Victory Velo)
26Norman Kibble (Team RPM)
27Robert Rice
28Dale Harless (Cycle U)
DNSThomas Campion Jr (Durance-Colnago)
DNSButch Richardson (San Diego Cyclo Vets)
DNSRobert Brust (River City Racing Club)

Men - 70-74 (57km)
1Daniel Wulbert (Sun Coast Velo/UC Cyclery/JW Floors)1:53:40
2Stan Swallow
3William Meyers
4Franz Hammer (Team RPM)0:00:16
5Leonard Pettyjohn (Vic's Espresso / Peerless Tyre)0:01:19
6Hans Muehlegger0:01:20
7Scott Tucker0:01:26
8John Swyers (Durance-Colnago /Durance-Colnago)
9Charles Day (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club/Bozeman Masters' Velo)0:10:24
10Walter Schafer0:12:43
11Mike Macdonald (Jaeger Wheelmen)0:12:53
12Thomas Neary0:12:55
13Norman Carlevato (Great Basin Imaging/Kinetic Cycles/Great Basin Imaging Cycling Team)
DNFDan Taylor (Lamorinda Cycling Club/Taleo Racing)

Men - 75-79 (57km)
1Robert Paganini (Pasadena Athletic Assoc (PAA)/PAA/REMAX)1:59:27
2Walter Axthelm (Durango Wheel Club)
3Frederic Schmid (Bicycles Outback/Magura)0:06:49
4John Oakes (Team Hammer Nutrition)0:07:09

Women - Tandem - 110+ (84km)
1Julie Kaplan (Team Hammer Nutrition)2:35:00
Elizabeth Benishin (Velo Bella)

Women - Tandem - 70+ (84km)
DNFSharon Gregg (Avanti Racing Club)
DNFJessica Cutler (Seattle Super Squadra/Cucina Fresca Cycling Team)

Women - Tandem - 90+ (84km)
1Jill Gass (B4T9/Foundation)2:24:10
MaryAnn Levenson (B4T9/Foundation)
2Sarah Tisdale0:11:28
Jan Moss
3Beth Dayton0:11:28
Melissa Boyd

Women - 70+ (57km)
1Patricia Baker (Lightning Velo/ Cal-Pacific Export Packers / LV)2:48:11

Women - 45-49 (57km)
1Tamara Bessette (Northern Rockies Cycling Team/Northern Rockies Orthopaedic)1:35:10
2Lise Grace (Union Bay Cycling/Bikesale.com)
3Tawnie McDonald0:00:03
4Anna Davenport (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club/Los Gatos)0:01:38
5Susanna Julber
6Jodie Bolt (Old Town Bicycle (OTB))
7Tanya Fredricks (IronDataThirstyBearCycling.com)
8Patricia Black (Red Racing)0:01:45
9Gina Kavesh (Union Bay Cycling/Bikesale.com)0:03:00
10Lisa Dunnwald (Sound Velo Cycling Club/Team Group Health)0:03:09
11Izette Swan (Sound Velo Cycling Club/Team Group Health)0:03:19
12Emily Wood (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Headstrong)0:03:31
13Joanne Thompson (Bike Station Aptos)0:04:20
14Catherine Dickson (Tribe Racing/Jobing.com Women's Racing)0:06:26
15Angela Wimberly (CALCOAST Bikes San Diego)0:06:30
16Kim Wik (Team Affinity/Sycomp Racing)0:06:44
17cathy frampton (Project 5 Racing)0:08:56
18Shoshana Foxwell0:13:49
DNSJennifer Slawta
DNSAndi Smith (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Alto Velo)
DNSVanessa Baumann (Contra Costa Cycling Club/Wells Fargo Racing Team)

Women - 50-54 (57km)
1Ruth Clemence (Southern California Velo/SC VELO/Empower Coaching)1:41:05
2Laura Howat (Utah Premier-Ski Utah Cycling Team/Ski Utah Cycling Team)0:00:57
3Lysle Wilhelmi (Union Bay Cycling/Bikesale.com)
4Kris Walker (The Contender Club/CONTENDER BICYCLES)0:01:01
5Jan Moss0:01:09
6Jennie Phillips (Contra Costa Cycling Club/Wells Fargo Racing Team)0:02:25
7Lauraleen Fenech (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club)0:02:28
8Helen Grogan0:02:58
9Alison Brown (Scenic City Velo/Mystique Cycling Team)0:04:56
10Ellen Guthrie (Revolution Cafe Rio)0:06:49
11Margaret Douglass (Team Primal Racing/Team Primal Utah Racing)0:07:13
12Yvonne Walbroehl (Peninsula Velo Cycling Club/Peninsula Velo/Pomodoro)0:07:35
13Ann Stuart (Touchstone Climbing)0:08:21
14Jessie Hickel (Jet City Velo/ByrneInvent)0:08:23
15Mary Ross (Multnomah Athletic Club)0:08:27
16Leah Rodarti (Velo Allegro)0:08:50
17Christina Maddox (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Headstrong)0:09:00
DNSMaryAnn Levenson (B4T9/Foundation)
DNSTracy Tolson (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)
DNSJane Faulkner (Team Cycles Brixton)
DNSSharon Nicholson (Tri Power/Team Tripower)
DNFJoan Case (Lamorinda Cycling Club/Taleo Racing)

Women - 55-59 (57km)
1Linda Schnepf (Cycles Veloce/Team Simple Green/Bike Religion)1:44:36
2Linda Elgart (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Alto Velo)
3Cindy Morgan (CALCOAST Bikes San Diego)
4Lesley Jensen (One Team Racing)0:00:02
5Sue Lloyd (Peak to Peak Training Systems/WestSide Cycling)0:00:15
6Jane Geisse (Spin)0:00:40
7Karen Dlouhy0:01:06
8Kim Lucas0:02:26
9Beth Graff (Old Town Bicycle (OTB)/Old Town Bicycle Race Team (OTB))
10sheila walsh (Jet City Velo/ByrneInvent)0:02:30
11Joanne Schmitz (Wheatland Wheelers/L'Ecole No. 41)0:03:30
12Bernadette Brake (Cycles Veloce)0:07:33
13Anne Irmer (Baddlands Cycling Club)0:08:02
14Anne Chen (B4T9/Foundation)
15Suzanne Wilson (Team Kaos Cycling/Team Kaos-Alegent Health)0:08:05
16Kerri Petersen (Baddlands Cycling Club)0:17:36
17Kristine Johnson (SRM Cycling Club)0:59:38
DNSJill Gass (B4T9/Foundation)
DNSMartha Stedman (Southwest Hand Cycling Team)

Women - 60-64 (57km)
1Kay Tsui (HPC)1:56:48
2Martha Iverson (Durango Wheel Club/Durango Wheel Club Masters Team)
3Phyllis Olrich (Victory Velo)
4Joanne Garuccio (Salt Lake City Cycling (SLCC)/Millcreek Bicycles)0:00:03
5Narda Roushdi (Team Fast FREDDIE)0:01:15
6Norma Hilton (Peninsula Velo Cycling Club/Peninsula Velo/Pomodoro)0:05:17
7Lynn Clark (Old Town Bicycle (OTB))0:05:23
DNSLaura Lindgren (La Habra Cyclery/Chronic Tacos Cycling)
DNSFlo Leibowitz
DNSMarie DeRosa (VO2maxOut.com)

Women - 40-44 (57km)
1Susan Butler1:38:00
2Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing Team/MSMOC)
3Ainhoa Perez-Diez (SpokesWomen Syndicate Inc./parcycles.com)0:01:46
4Dana Walton (Chester County Cycling Foundation)
5Brenna Lopez-Otero (Bend Memorial Clinic Total Care)
6Giana Roberge (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:01:54
7Lisa Campbell (Southern California Velo/SC VELO/Empower Coaching)0:02:02
8Sheila Cousins (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team/Morgan Stanley Smith Barney/Specialized)0:02:09
9Kristen Gohr (Stage5/Cycling Fusion)0:06:14
10Jennifer App0:06:52
11Kristin Drumm (Divine Electric Norcal)
12Michele Conrad (Stranamanti Cycling/Keller Rohrback Cycling)
13Chris Lundy (IronDataThirstyBearCycling.com)
14Sarah Tisdale
15Patricia Ortiz (Team Cycles Brixton)
16Michelle Bazemore0:07:15
17Terri Mahannah (Tri Valley Velo)0:12:08
18Stacey McMickens (S3 Racing team/S3 Racing Team)0:14:19
19Rachel Hong (Sound Velo Cycling Club/Team Group Health)0:14:23
20Joan Hanscom (Bike Clicks/Team Louisville Bicycle Club)0:18:11
21Monica Holt (Team Affinity/Sycomp Racing)
DNFColeen Knutson (Wicked Cycling Inc/Colavita / Outback Steakhouse Las Vegas)
DNFJulie Cutts (Wicked Cycling Inc/Colavita / Outback Steakhouse Las Vegas)

Mixed - Tandem - 110+ (84km)
1Charles Townsend (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club/Bianchi/Grand Performance)2:25:46
Sherry Berde Townsend (Gopher Wheelmen/Gopher Wheelman)
2Julie Holt (Best of the Bay Cyclist)0:09:52
David Holt (Best of the Bay Cyclist/BBC Racing)

Mixed - Tandem - 70+ (84km)
1Hunter Allen (Peaks Coaching Group Racing Team)2:07:05
Debra Preller (Peaks Coaching Group Racing Team)
2Gil Summy (Oklahoma City Velo Club)0:00:03
Helene Carabin (Tulsa Wheelmen/Tulsa Tough Racing)
3Dave Campbell0:00:03
Kristina Lackner
4Christopher Martin (Iowa City Cycling Club)0:00:07
Monika Martin (Iowa City Cycling Club)

Mixed - Tandem - 90+ (84km)
1John Slawta2:14:01
Jennifer Slawta
2Steven Holland (Emerald Velo Cycling Team Inc.)
Christine Jerko
3Fred Arellano (Coates Cyclery Cycling Club/Back Abbey/Coates Elite Masters Team)
Liesel Lemay (Kretzschmr Steel Racing)
4Elizabeth Hennen (Team Primal Racing/Primal-The Bike Shop Race Team)
Jack Gonzalez (Team Primal Racing/Primal-The Bike Shop Race Team)
5Kathryn Schaus (Planet Bike)0:00:03
Gregory Pautsch (Planet Bike)
6Margareta Germeaux0:00:35
John Cacabelos
7Bruce Hartley (Radsport Cycling Team)0:18:20
Sue Buck (Team Velosport Club/Sho-air/Rock 'n Road)
DNFDaphne Moore
DNFRobert Burney (Multnomah Athletic Club)

