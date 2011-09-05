Eight road championships decided on final day of racing
500 masters cyclists compete on second day of road racing
Road Races - day 2: -
|1
|David Zimbelman
|2:10:47
|2
|Robert Downs (Planet Bike)
|0:01:09
|3
|Wayne Stetina (Breakaway-UBS Elite Masters)
|4
|Paul Curley (Mid State Cycling Club/Gear Works/Spin Arts Cyclery)
|5
|Paul Rodriguez (Sun Coast Velo/UC Cyclery/JW Floors)
|6
|Mark Caldwell (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team/Morgan Stanley Smith Barney/Specialized)
|7
|Michael Newsome (Vic's Espresso / Peerless Tyre)
|8
|Mark Huffman (Sun Coast Velo/UC Cyclery/JW Floors)
|9
|George Smith (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Alto Velo)
|10
|Michael Mueller (Sun Coast Velo/UC Cyclery/JW Floors)
|11
|James (Jimmy) Day (Bike n Sport Racing)
|12
|William Simmons (Vic's Espresso / Peerless Tyre)
|13
|Charles Townsend (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club/Bianchi/Grand Performance)
|14
|Peter Taylor (Truckee Bicycle Team)
|15
|Michael Burdo (Team Steam)
|16
|Gary Painter (Ft. Wayne Outfitters)
|17
|Malcolm Hill (Breakaway-UBS Elite Masters)
|18
|Gary Porter (Giant Cycling World p/b RMSS)
|19
|James Langley (Team Bicycle Trip/Symantec)
|20
|Steven Archer (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team/Morgan Stanley Smith Barney/Specialized)
|21
|Evan Griffiths (Upper Echelon Fitness)
|22
|Steven Palladino (Fightin' Bobas)
|23
|Robert Anderson (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Masters)
|24
|Michael Longmire (Northern Rockies Cycling Team/Northern Rockies Orthopaedic)
|25
|Mark Wolowiec (Flying Rhino Cycling Club)
|0:01:27
|26
|Dean Sandoval (Vic's Espresso / Peerless Tyre)
|0:01:33
|27
|Jonathan Sek (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
|0:02:17
|28
|Pete Loftis (Florida Masters Cycling)
|0:02:19
|29
|Kalman Szkalak (Sun Coast Velo/UC Cyclery/JW Floors)
|0:02:22
|30
|David Jackson
|0:02:23
|31
|Robert Ray (Great Divide Cycling Club)
|0:02:37
|32
|Tom Hackleman (Old Town Bicycle (OTB))
|0:02:47
|33
|Victor Miera (Velosport Racing/FFKR Architects/SportsBaseOnline.com)
|0:02:59
|34
|Robert Willcox (Sun Coast Velo/UC Cyclery/JW Floors)
|0:04:37
|35
|Henry Schnepf (Team Velosport Club/Sho-air/Rock 'n Road)
|0:07:25
|36
|David Ludwigson (Loon State Cyclists)
|37
|Julius Aulisio (Treasure Coast Cycling Association/Treasure Coast Racing)
|0:07:28
|38
|Evan Kapel (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|0:07:30
|39
|Chris Cerruti (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|0:07:47
|40
|John Wagenaar (Sun Coast Velo/UC Cyclery/JW Floors)
|0:07:59
|41
|William Causey (Georgia Cycling Inc.)
|0:08:03
|42
|Bill Pinckard (Barry Lasko DDS Race Team)
|0:12:18
|43
|Jim Brock (Alabama Masters Cycling/Ivan Leonard Chevrolet)
|0:13:59
|44
|George Heagerty (Geri Atrix)
|45
|David Bale
|0:15:56
|46
|Rick Swanson (Swami's Cycling Club)
|0:16:31
|47
|Fernan Lozano (Team Velosport Club)
|0:16:39
|48
|Brian Beattie
|49
|J Michael Manning
|50
|Russell Morton
|51
|Jim Redgate
|52
|Alex Collins (Sun Coast Velo/UC Cyclery/JW Floors)
|53
|Kim Bleth (Swami's Cycling Club)
|DNS
|Eugene Allwine
|DNS
|David Lamy
|DNS
|Stephen Poulter (Emerald City Cycling Club)
|DNS
|William Watkins (US Military Academy/Team Army)
|DNS
|Robert Fisher (Baddlands Cycling Club)
|DNS
|Douglas Lindsay (Truckee Bicycle Team)
|DNS
|Jeff Rhodes (Team Nebo Ridge)
|DNS
|Frank Winters (Reno Wheelmen)
|DNS
|marc hamlin (Team Bicycles Plus/Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|DNS
|Steve Matson (Old Town Bicycle (OTB))
|DNS
|Brent Seidler
|DNS
|Steve Yenne (Upper Echelon Fitness)
|DNS
|James Adams (Emerald Velo Cycling Team Inc./United Finance)
|DNS
|William Kellagher (Mix1)
|DNS
|Thomas McDonough (Fightin' Bobas)
|DNS
|Jeff Townsend (Fightin' Bobas)
|DNF
|Vern Krist
|DNF
|Richard Roberson (Sun Coast Velo/UC Cyclery/JW Floors)
|DNF
|Craig Jones (Velo Avanti Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Richard Daifuku (Emerald City Cycling Club)
|1
|Nicholas Brandt-Sorenson (Team Velosport Club/Sho-air/Rock 'n Road)
|2
|Eric Marcotte
|3
|Joshua Carling (Delta Velo/Michael David Winery Cycling Team)
|4
|Mathew Davis (Team LaS'port)
|5
|Galen Mittermann
|0:00:05
|6
|Scott Gray (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing Company)
|0:00:12
|7
|Jonathan Toftoy (Synergy)
|0:00:28
|8
|Robert Evans (McGuire Cycling Team)
|0:00:30
|9
|Nathan Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
|10
|Brig Brandt
|0:00:35
|11
|Marco Arocha (Team Velosport Club/Sho-air/Rock 'n Road)
|0:08:38
|12
|Jacob Berkman (Dolce Vita Cycling)
|0:08:40
|13
|Olivier Humbert (Thumbprint Racing/FareStart p/b Cobalt Mortgage)
|0:08:43
|14
|Cody Peterson
|0:08:46
|15
|Will Riffelmacher (Olympic Club)
|0:08:51
|16
|Andrew Touchstone (Olympic Club)
|0:08:54
|17
|Carl Hoefer
|0:08:58
|18
|Clifford Heaberlin (Guinness Cycling Team)
|0:09:03
|19
|Kris Lunning (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:09:06
|20
|Vincent Owens (Sierra Pacific Racing)
|0:09:08
|21
|Stephen Bedford (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing Company)
|0:08:34
|22
|Brian Burton (Thumbprint Racing/FareStart p/b Cobalt Mortgage)
|23
|Zachary Jones (Team Steam/Garage Racing)
|24
|Jason Langston (VeloBrew Cycling Club)
|25
|Jon Hernandez (Blue Competition Cycles)
|0:10:09
|26
|David Iannotti (Union Bay Cycling/Bikesale.com /Bikesale.com)
|27
|Clint Carter (Velosport Racing/FFKR Architects/SportsBaseOnline.com)
|28
|Josh Rennie (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|29
|Ryan Early (Cycles Veloce/Team Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|30
|Nick Skenzick
|DNS
|Jason Anderson (NewHope360/Trek/StudioOne)
|DNS
|Andrew Boone (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing Company)
|1
|Russell Stevenson (Puget Sound Cycling Club/Gregg's Specialized-Trek Racing Team)
|2
|Michael Olheiser (Team juwi solar/First Solar)
|3
|Anthony Restuccia (8th Wonder Cycling/Team Helen's)
|4
|Matthew Gates (Mix1)
|0:00:02
|5
|Matthew Carinio (Rock Solid Cycling/ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Wines)
|0:00:04
|6
|Andres Gil (Delta Velo/Michael David Winery Cycling Team)
|7
|Benjamin Thompson (Step Down Racing)
|0:00:06
|8
|Kris Stanton (The Bike Hub)
|0:00:12
|9
|Gregory Gambetta (Folsom Bike/Mercedes Benz/Folsom Bike)
|0:00:13
|10
|Jason Grefrath (Lamorinda Cycling Club/Taleo Racing)
|0:00:15
|11
|John Sindell (Team Steam/Garage Racing)
|0:00:17
|12
|Scott Leland
|0:00:20
|13
|Eric Jones
|0:00:21
|14
|Michael Easter
|0:01:30
|15
|doug laplaca
|0:09:57
|16
|Kyle Dixon
|0:10:01
|17
|Kyle Farrell (Team Steam)
|0:10:08
|18
|Jan Weissenberger (Team Bicycles Plus/SAFEWAY/PureRed Creative/Bicycles Plus)
|0:10:11
|19
|Aaron Sander
|0:10:18
|20
|Elliot Jaramillo (McGuire Cycling Team)
|0:10:21
|21
|LeRoy Popowski (Team juwi solar/First Solar)
|22
|Stuart Press (Velo Club LaGrange/Herbalife LaGrange)
|0:10:23
|23
|Patrick Stanko (Kryki Sports/Audi)
|0:10:25
|24
|John Abate (Pista Palace/SKLZ p/b PISTA PALACE)
|0:10:27
|25
|Sam Krieg (Utah Premier-Ski Utah Cycling Team/Ski Utah Cycling Team)
|0:10:29
|26
|C Gauss (Mix1)
|0:10:31
|27
|Brian Cavanagh (Boise Cycling Club)
|28
|James Thies (Mix1)
|0:09:38
|29
|Christian Litzsinger (Lost River Cycling Club/St. Lukes Sports Medicine/Intermountain)
|0:09:40
|30
|Steven Smith (Platinum Performance Cycling Team)
|0:09:43
|31
|Kyle Wuepper
|0:09:45
|32
|Matthew Tebbetts (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Hincapie Development team)
|0:11:14
|33
|Michael Keenan (VeloBrew Cycling Club)
|34
|Ryan Perlman (Stranamanti Cycling/Keller Rohrback Cycling)
|36
|Andrew Martin (Union Bay Cycling/Bikesale.com)
|37
|Robert Dillion
|38
|Anthony Morrow (CA Pools Racing/De Walt/CA Pools/DeWalt)
|39
|Daniel Schmatz (Mix1)
|40
|Lonny Knabe (Team Type 1)
|41
|Christopher Wylie (Racelab Cycling Team/Team WM Arizona Masters Racing)
|42
|Shawn Ongers (Kryki Sports/Audi)
|DNS
|William Wall (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Brian Marcroft (Upper Echelon Fitness)
|DNS
|Judd Van Sickle (Folsom Bike/Mercedes Benz/Folsom Bike)
|DNS
|Todd Littlehales
|DNS
|Eric Zumwalt (R4R-Make A Wish)
|DNS
|Alex Telitsine (Thumbprint Racing/FareStart p/b Cobalt Mortgage)
|DNS
|Nils Johnson (Folsom Bike/Mercedes Benz/Folsom Bike)
|DNS
|Chris Wright
|DNS
|Jared Nelson (Team Rockford / Clif)
|DNS
|Jonathan Eropkin (Team Bicycles Plus/SAFEWAY/PureRed Creative/Bicycles Plus)
|DQ
|Greg Miranda
|1
|Jason Walker (Marc Pro - Strava)
|2
|Kyle Glerum (Team Bicycles Plus/SAFEWAY/PureRed Creative/Bicycles Plus)
|0:00:01
|3
|Christopher Phipps (IronDataThirstyBearCycling.com)
|4
|Paul Bourcier (Lackawanna Bicycle Club)
|0:00:02
|5
|Michael Benno
|0:00:11
|6
|Frederick Norton (Lateral Stress Velo Inc.)
|0:00:17
|7
|Chris DeMarchi (Pista Palace/SKLZ p/b PISTA PALACE)
|0:00:20
|8
|Daniel Martin (Team Bicycles Plus/SAFEWAY/PureRed Creative/Bicycles Plus)
|9
|Brian Cook (Platinum Performance Cycling Team)
|10
|Jeffrey Gaeckle (CBC Racing/Olympia Orthopaedic Associates Cycling T)
|11
|Brian Choi (Stuzio Cycling Club)
|12
|Matthew Segur (Mix1)
|13
|Jason Boynton (Folsom Bike/Mercedes Benz/Folsom Bike)
|14
|Pascal Bonaventure (Swami's Cycling Club)
|15
|Jason Tavakolian
|16
|Paul Thomas (RIDECLEAN)
|17
|Barton Bowen (Bicycle Ruidoso Inc.)
|18
|Joseph Holmes (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|19
|Michael Onkels (CA Pools Racing/De Walt/CA Pools/DeWalt)
|20
|Nathan Webber (Lake Washington Velo)
|21
|Kirk Bausch (Surf City Cyclery)
|22
|Mauricio Prado (High Desert Cycling Club/Allegiant Airlines/Pain MD's.com)
|23
|Daniel Bryant (Folsom Bike/Mercedes Benz/Folsom Bike)
|24
|Kevin Klein (Yahoo Cycling Team)
|0:00:36
|25
|Steven Wright
|0:00:57
|26
|John Korioth (787 Racing)
|0:01:18
|27
|Ian Tubbs (Kryki Sports/Audi)
|0:01:26
|28
|Michael Ricks (Delta Velo)
|0:01:28
|29
|Derek Stallings (WebCyclery Racing/BendBroadband/WebCyclery.com)
|30
|Michael Johnson (Pista Palace/SKLZ p/b PISTA PALACE)
|31
|Brian Seguin (WebCyclery Racing)
|0:01:31
|32
|David Albrecht (Chico Corsa Cycling Team/Chico Corsa Cycling Club)
|33
|Jeremy Brazeal (Capital Velo Club)
|0:01:34
|34
|Michael Larsen
|0:01:36
|35
|Sloane Anderson (ProAir/HFA)
|0:01:41
|36
|Farshid Behshid (Santa Ynez Valley Racing Team)
|0:01:47
|37
|Troy Newton (R4R-Make A Wish)
|0:01:51
|38
|Nick Theobald (Team Bicycles Plus/SAFEWAY/PureRed Creative/Bicycles Plus)
|0:01:55
|39
|Stephen Ferretti (High Desert Cycling Club/Allegiant Airlines/Pain MD's.com)
|0:02:22
|40
|Maikey Lopera
|0:02:55
|41
|Matt Williams (GrandStay Hotels)
|0:04:25
|42
|Christopher Lyman (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Masters)
|0:04:26
|43
|Joel Brazil (Kryki Sports/Audi)
|0:05:18
|44
|Edward Micek (WebCyclery Racing/BendBroadband/WebCyclery.com)
|0:06:48
|45
|Byron Nix
|0:06:51
|46
|Dean LaBerge (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Masters)
|47
|Robert Powell (Team Steam/Garage Racing)
|48
|Jeffrey Hartman (Peak to Peak Training Systems/WestSide Cycling)
|0:07:04
|49
|John Grochau
|0:07:13
|50
|Christopher Harkey (Hincapie Cycling/Hincapie/Green Creation Cycling Team)
|0:07:47
|51
|Kevin Masterson (Team Steam/Garage Racing)
|52
|Stephen Garvin (Baddlands Cycling Club)
|53
|Allen Abell (Joes Pro Bikes/Joe's Pro Bikes)
|0:09:17
|54
|Jeffrey Galland (Chico Corsa Cycling Team/Chico Corsa Cycling Club)
|0:09:19
|55
|Scott Peifer (Folsom Bike/Mercedes Benz/Folsom Bike)
|56
|Robin Wessel (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing Company)
|0:09:20
|57
|Thomas Cody
|0:09:46
|58
|Warren Atkey (Union Bay Cycling/Bikesale.com /Bikesale.com)
|59
|Stephen Badger (FASTAR/TARGETRAINING)
|60
|Pablo Espinosa (Audi)
|61
|Keith Chugg (Pasadena Athletic Assoc (PAA))
|0:09:49
|62
|Greg Cousins (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team/Morgan Stanley Smith Barney/Specialized)
|63
|Richard Albrow (Swami's Cycling Club)
|0:09:51
|64
|Damon Pettinger (Lake Washington Velo)
|65
|John Flack (CBC Racing/Olympia Orthopaedic Associates Cycling T)
|66
|Thomas Brown (FRANCO MRI Racing p/b Wins Wheels)
|67
|Ron Castia (IronDataThirstyBearCycling.com)
|0:09:55
|68
|Jeff Dunn (Thumbprint Racing/FareStart p/b Cobalt Mortgage)
|0:10:50
|69
|Chris Ott
|70
|Sean O'Shea (Lost River Cycling Club/St. Lukes Sports Medicine/Intermountain)
|0:13:39
|71
|James Jorgensen
|0:21:26
|72
|Ryan Dean (Thumbprint Racing/FareStart p/b Cobalt Mortgage)
|0:23:23
|73
|Brad Halstead (CBC Racing)
|2:31:09
|DNS
|Mike Rogers (Union Bay Cycling/Bikesale.com)
|DNS
|Alex Aaron
|DNS
|Bill Harris (X-Men The)
|DNS
|Michael Pruitt (Stranamanti Cycling)
|DNS
|Ed French (Guinness Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Michael Martin (Team juwi solar/First Solar)
|DNS
|Paul Dyrwal (IronDataThirstyBearCycling.com)
|DNS
|Gregory Kauper (Thumbprint Racing/FareStart p/b Cobalt Mortgage)
|DNS
|Christian Tresser
|DNS
|Peter Andersen (CA Pools Racing/De Walt)
|DNS
|Tim Hittner (Veloforma)
|DNS
|James Robbins (Barry Lasko DDS Race Team)
|DNS
|Michael Hainsworth (Stranamanti Cycling)
|DNS
|James Milne (Tupelo Bicycle Club)
|DNS
|Jurgen Fennerl
|DNS
|Robert MacNeill (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Alto Velo)
|DNS
|Mitch Denham
|DNS
|Robert Kamppila (CA Pools Racing/De Walt/CA Pools/DeWalt)
|DNS
|Jason Snovel (Folsom Bike/Mercedes Benz/Folsom Bike)
|DNS
|Hunter Allen (Peaks Coaching Group Racing Team)
|DNS
|David Hildebrand (Exposition Wheelmen)
|DNS
|Douglas Reid (Step Down Racing)
|DNS
|Jonathan Garrett (Knobbies & Slicks Bike Shop/Knobbies & Slicks)
|DNS
|Patrick McClurg (Folsom Bike/Mercedes Benz/Folsom Bike)
|DNS
|Nathan Erickson (Rock Solid Cycling/ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Wines)
|DNS
|Max Lippolis (Team Danbury Audi/Pedal and Pump)
|DNS
|Robert Velez (Stranamanti Cycling/Keller Rohrback Cycling)
|DNS
|Salvatore Collura
|DNS
|Don Joling
|DNS
|John Smathers (545 Velo)
|DNS
|Jeff Albert
|DNS
|Michael Heagney (Vision Quest LLC)
|DNS
|Daniel Quirk
|DNS
|Klaus Gaar (High Desert Cycling Club/Allegiant Airlines/Pain MD's.com)
|DNS
|Scott Matsuda (Cycles Veloce/Team Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|DNS
|Michael Emde (Emde Sports/emdesports.com/Fitness Fanatics)
|DNS
|James Kramer (Racelab Cycling Team/Team WM Arizona Masters Racing)
|DNS
|Robin VanValkenburgh (Folsom Bike/Mercedes Benz/Folsom Bike)
|DNS
|David Bailey (Truckee Bicycle Team)
|DNS
|Michael Iavarone
|DNF
|Thomas Wick (Team Steam/Garage Racing)
|DNF
|Travis Dixon (Cafe Giuseppe)
|DNF
|Patrick Marr (Team LaS'port)
|DNF
|Scott Fonseca (Zenn Racing Team)
|DNF
|James Davis (Summit Velo)
|1
|Brendan Sullivan (Iron Data Racing)
|2
|Dirk Pohlmann (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc/Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex)
|0:00:31
|3
|Richard Meeker (Breakaway-UBS Elite Masters)
|0:00:35
|4
|Eric Martin (WebCyclery Racing/BendBroadband/WebCyclery.com)
|5
|Mark Noble (FRANCO MRI Racing p/b Wins Wheels)
|6
|Chris Wire (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
|7
|Jeffrey Konsmo (Big Orange Cycling)
|8
|Nikos Mills (Team Steam/Garage Racing)
|9
|Troy Kimball (Westwood Velo/Westwood Cycle/Trade Manage Capital)
|10
|Craig Nunes (Rock Solid Cycling/ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Wines)
|11
|Kenneth Wareham (Thru-It-All Body Shop Inc/Team Thru it All)
|12
|James Gotsick (Aaron's p/b New England Financial)
|13
|Richard McClung (Lake Washington Velo)
|14
|Matthew Slater
|15
|Peter Brown (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|0:00:39
|16
|James Parker (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club/Bianchi/Grand Performance)
|17
|Greg Canfield
|18
|Jeff Gordon (Kryki Sports/Audi)
|19
|James Coats (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|20
|John Cavanaugh (Echelon Velo/HDR Racing p/b Lombardi Sports)
|21
|Jonathan Flagg (Big Orange Cycling/Big Orange/Cynergy Cycles)
|22
|Cale Reeder (Echelon Gran Fondo/Zteam)
|23
|Dirk Himley (Echelon Gran Fondo/Zteam)
|0:00:45
|24
|Bob McCall (High Desert Cycling Club/Allegiant Airlines/Pain MD's.com)
|0:00:47
|25
|Gregg Strome
|0:00:49
|26
|Michael King
|27
|Robert Van Kirk (United Cyclists of Jackson Hole (UCJH)/Teton Orthopaedics Masters)
|28
|Andy Lougher (Iron Data Racing)
|29
|John Geyer (CA Pools Racing/De Walt/CA Pools/DeWalt)
|0:00:52
|30
|David Passmore (Berkeley Bicycle Club (BBC))
|31
|Tim Butler
|0:00:55
|32
|Shane Dunleavy (Utah Premier-Ski Utah Cycling Team/Ski Utah Cycling Team)
|0:01:15
|33
|David Klipper (Guinness Cycling Team)
|0:01:28
|34
|Jens Hillen (Team Bicycles Plus/SAFEWAY/PureRed Creative/Bicycles Plus)
|0:01:34
|35
|matthew Pobloske (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|36
|Peter Lucke (Mix1)
|37
|Richard Pepper (West County Cycling Club)
|38
|Ronald Bourgoin (Portland Velo Club/Cyclemania/OA/CycleMania)
|39
|Scott Browning
|40
|Craig Roemer (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Masters)
|0:01:38
|41
|Shawn Daly (Southwest Hand Cycling Team)
|42
|David Tsai (X-Men The)
|0:01:40
|43
|Raymond Cook (Mandalay Bay/McGhie's)
|0:02:02
|44
|Charles Pockell-Wilson (Echelon Velo/HDR Racing p/b Lombardi Sports)
|0:02:50
|45
|Janne Hamalainen (Tulsa Wheelmen/Tulsa Tough Elite Race Team)
|0:02:52
|46
|Patrick Briggs (Yahoo Cycling Team)
|0:03:29
|47
|Michael O'Rourke (Team Bicycles Plus/SAFEWAY/PureRed Creative/Bicycles Plus)
|48
|Michael Pugh (Davis Bike Club/Davis Bike Club Race Team)
|49
|Fred (Robbie) Robinette (787 Racing)
|0:03:51
|50
|Alan Flores (CA Pools Racing/De Walt)
|0:04:32
|51
|John Hatchitt (CA Pools Racing/De Walt/CA Pools/DeWalt)
|0:04:36
|52
|Andy Mapple (Florida Velo/FloridaVelo)
|53
|Jeremy Wire (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
|0:05:22
|54
|Todd Sanders
|0:05:48
|55
|Scott Derdenger (Divine Electric Norcal)
|0:06:56
|56
|Stephen McCaw (Rocknasium)
|0:08:22
|57
|Greg Leibert (Big Orange Cycling/Big Orange/Cynergy Cycles)
|58
|Rick Greenawald (Intermountain Cycling Organization/TEAM ICO)
|0:10:35
|59
|Max Mack (Health is Wealth /Health is Wealth)
|0:11:54
|60
|John Talley (Vic's Espresso / Peerless Tyre)
|0:12:15
|61
|Wallace Groda (Bike Barn (Texas))
|0:13:44
|62
|Christopher Johnston (Minnesota Cycling Team/Freewheel)
|0:19:53
|63
|Chris Kovash
|1:28:08
|64
|Todd Taft (Utah Premier-Ski Utah Cycling Team/Ski Utah Cycling Team)
|65
|Peter Fickinger (Chester County Velo)
|1:28:12
|66
|John Siok (Baddlands Cycling Club)
|1:28:13
|67
|Jeffrey Padgett (Team Redlands)
|68
|Christopher Adolf (Northwest Velo/JL Velo Racing Team)
|1:28:14
|69
|Peter Sullivan (Breakaway-UBS Elite Masters)
|1:28:27
|70
|Eric Martin (Skull Candy/JSA Architects)
|1:30:30
|71
|Scott Munroe (Scott & White Community Cycling Club)
|1:32:38
|72
|Sean Phillips (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
|1:34:14
|73
|Eric Thompson (Utah Premier-Ski Utah Cycling Team/Ski Utah Cycling Team)
|74
|William Crecelius (Better Cycling of Louisville/Papa John's Racing Team)
|75
|Nicholas Carlevato (Great Basin Imaging/Kinetic Cycles/Great Basin Imaging Cycling Team)
|1:35:39
|76
|Marvin Hall (Sun Coast Velo/UC Cyclery/JW Floors)
|77
|Rodney Spradlin (Rocknasium)
|1:36:08
|78
|Shawn Miller (Davis Bike Club/Davis Bike Club Race Team)
|1:36:18
|79
|Jeff Hale (Boise Cycling Club/George's/BODE)
|1:36:22
|80
|GARY SPEER
|81
|Tim Pierce (Jet City Velo)
|1:42:24
|82
|Rick Roof (Old Town Bicycle (OTB))
|83
|Dan Distefano (RIDECLEAN/RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
|DNS
|Bradley Gebhard (Big Orange Cycling/Big Orange/Cynergy Cycles)
|DNS
|David Root
|DNS
|Vern Cole (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
|DNS
|John Mitchem
|DNS
|Daniel Leberger (Velo Club LaGrange/Herbalife LaGrange)
|DNS
|Duane Strawser (Sho-Air/SERT/SHO-AIR/ SERT)
|DNS
|David Karman (Lake Washington Velo)
|DNS
|Frank Schroeder (BGM Sports/Schroeder Iron Masters)
|DNS
|Todd Gallaher (Emerald Velo Cycling Team Inc.)
|DNS
|Scott Raymond (BGM Sports/Schroeder Iron Masters)
|DNS
|Daniel Casper (GrandStay Hotels)
|DNS
|Craig Miller (BGM Sports/Schroeder Iron Masters)
|DNS
|Steve wursta
|DNS
|Donald Langley (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team/Morgan Stanley Smith Barney/Specialized)
|DNS
|Stephen Spanbauer (Better Cycling of Louisville/Papa John's Racing Team)
|DNS
|Joel Jones (Baddlands Cycling Club)
|DNS
|Vance Russell (Davis Bike Club/Davis Bike Club Race Team)
|DNS
|Aron Gadhia (Breakaway-UBS Elite Masters)
|DNS
|Tom Peichel
|DNS
|Timothy Loughlin
|DNS
|Mark Vandenberghe (Contra Costa Cycling Club/Wells Fargo Racing Team)
|DNS
|Danny Knudsen
|DNS
|Daniel Smith (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team/Morgan Stanley Smith Barney/Specialized)
|DNS
|Bert Glennon (BGM Sports/Schroeder Iron Masters)
|DNS
|Alex Rosenast (Team Steam/Garage Racing)
|DNS
|John Ford (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team/Morgan Stanley Smith Barney/Specialized)
|DNS
|Dan Palmer (IronDataThirstyBearCycling.com)
|DNS
|Aaron Long (IronDataThirstyBearCycling.com)
|DNS
|Curtis Tolson (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc/Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex)
|DNS
|Edgar King
|DNS
|John Sheehan (Sofa Kings Cycling Team)
|1
|Kevin Metcalfe (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Masters)
|2
|Lawrence Nolan (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Masters)
|0:01:28
|3
|Bryan Lofton (VeloBrew Cycling Club)
|4
|Evan Teske
|0:01:40
|5
|Kerry Farrell (Wheelsport Cycling Team)
|6
|Doug Perrin
|0:01:41
|7
|Joseph Paulson (Vic's Espresso / Peerless Tyre)
|8
|David Gordon (CBC Racing/Olympia Orthopaedic Associates Cycling T)
|9
|Robert Hoene (Bobs Bicycles Cycling Club)
|10
|Thomas Coulter (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team/Morgan Stanley Smith Barney/Specialized)
|11
|Jan Elsbach (VOS Racing)
|12
|Eric Pearce (Cyclonauts Racers Inc.)
|13
|Russell Thorstrom (Intermountain Cycling Organization/TEAM ICO)
|14
|Steven Holland (Emerald Velo Cycling Team Inc.)
|15
|Craig Lindberg (Sho-Air/SERT/SHO-AIR/ SERT)
|16
|Scott Seaton
|17
|James Holbrooks (CBC Racing)
|18
|Alex Osborne (IronDataThirstyBearCycling.com)
|19
|James Doan
|20
|Michael Vetterli (Olympic Club)
|21
|Hans Gouwens (IronDataThirstyBearCycling.com)
|22
|John O'Brien
|23
|Greg Fenton (Sun Coast Velo/UC Cyclery/JW Floors)
|24
|David Hills (Team Steam/Garage Racing)
|0:03:15
|25
|James Edwards (Cycles Veloce/Team Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|0:03:27
|26
|Eric Long (Real D-Amgen Masters Cycling)
|0:03:30
|27
|John Conners (Radsport Cycling Team/Pinnaclife Racing Team)
|0:04:53
|28
|Roger Worthington (Breakaway-UBS Elite Masters)
|29
|John Novitsky (VOS Racing)
|0:05:06
|30
|Gregg Betonte (Team Bicycles Plus/SAFEWAY/PureRed Creative/Bicycles Plus)
|0:06:52
|31
|Tom Rogers (CA Pools Racing/De Walt/CA Pools/DeWalt)
|0:06:54
|32
|Luis Valls (Upper Echelon Fitness)
|33
|Mark Stein (Florida Velo/FloridaVelo)
|0:09:37
|34
|Peter Smith (Bicycle Ranch)
|0:10:54
|35
|Doug Smith (WebCyclery Racing/BendBroadband/WebCyclery.com)
|36
|Mark Franks
|37
|Gregory Berlind (Vic's Espresso / Peerless Tyre)
|38
|David Montgomery (Truckee Bicycle Team)
|39
|Ivan Meadors (Emerald Velo Cycling Team Inc./United Finance)
|0:10:57
|40
|Chris Black (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team/Morgan Stanley Smith Barney/Specialized)
|0:12:35
|41
|James Wimberly (Sun Coast Velo/UC Cyclery/JW Floors)
|42
|Kurt Kroemer (Racelab Cycling Team/Team WM Arizona Masters Racing)
|0:12:37
|43
|Jeffrey Griffo (Truckee Bicycle Team)
|0:17:54
|44
|Brad Matsuda (Cycles Veloce/Team Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|0:18:11
|45
|James Hall (SmithLock)
|0:18:13
|46
|Eric Knutson (Wicked Cycling Inc)
|0:18:16
|47
|Erik Scheller (Stranamanti Cycling/Keller Rohrback Cycling)
|0:18:18
|48
|Marco Bonelli (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|0:18:20
|49
|Faustino Riveron Jr. (Cycles Veloce/Team Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|0:18:22
|50
|David Tu (VOS Racing)
|0:18:24
|51
|Ambrose Su
|0:18:26
|52
|Cleaveran Law (Lightning Velo/ Cal-Pacific Export Packers / LV)
|0:18:28
|53
|Josef Rodarti (Sun Coast Velo/UC Cyclery/JW Floors)
|0:18:29
|54
|Joe Lehner (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Headstrong)
|0:18:31
|DNS
|Michael Rosenberg
|DNS
|Joseph Piscitello (PA Masters RC)
|DNS
|Jerry Markee (Chinook Cycling Club Inc)
|DNS
|Joseph Foster (Contra Costa Cycling Club/Wells Fargo Racing Team)
|DNS
|Scott Ramsey (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
|DNS
|William Pedler (unattached)
|DNS
|Jonathan Laine (Team Bicycles Plus/SAFEWAY/PureRed Creative/Bicycles Plus)
|DNS
|Harlan Chapman (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team/Morgan Stanley Smith Barney/Specialized)
|DNS
|William Soden (Cody Racing/Cody Racing Team)
|DNS
|Thomas Potter (CBC Racing)
|DNS
|Jeff Mitchem
|DNS
|Roger Joys (Upper Echelon Fitness)
|DNS
|Daniel Brown (Baddlands Cycling Club)
|DNS
|John Slawta
|DNS
|John Platero (Suarez)
|DNS
|Rick Martyn
|DNS
|Bruce Hartley (Radsport Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Joe Baratto (Union Bay Cycling/Bikesale.com /Bikesale.com)
|DNF
|Bob Kubinski (Cycles Veloce/Team Simple Green/Bike Religion)
|DNF
|David Beirne (RIDECLEAN)
|DNF
|Thomas Kindberg (Sun Coast Velo/UC Cyclery/JW Floors)
|1
|Sara Tussey (Hincapie Cycling/Hincapie/Green Creation Cycling Team)
|2:33:52
|2
|Jessica Cutler (Seattle Super Squadra/Cucina Fresca Cycling Team)
|0:00:12
|3
|Anne Donley
|0:02:51
|4
|Carolyn Eller (Puget Sound Cycling Club/Gregg's Specialized-Trek Racing Team)
|0:02:54
|5
|AnnaJo Dingman (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club/Gallatin Alpine Sports/Intrinsik Archite)
|0:02:57
|6
|Kim Jennings (ThinkFinance Racing)
|0:03:02
|7
|Rhonda Serr (Dolce Vita Cycling)
|0:05:18
|8
|Cristina Lindsey (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Headstrong)
|0:12:27
|9
|Alicia Boland (Seattle Super Squadra/Cucina Fresca Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Lucia Mokres (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club/Los Gatos)
|DNS
|Haley Juno-Galdes (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Alto Velo)
|1
|Hilary Crowley (OCW/Paramount Racing)
|2:52:40
|2
|Amy GraySmith (ProDesign Cycling)
|3
|Mindy Caruso (Olev Rapido/Olev Rapido / The Kickstand)
|4
|Mindy Simmons (Guinness Cycling Team)
|5
|Kristina Stratton (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Headstrong)
|6
|Paula Burks (Scenic City Velo)
|7
|Samantha Smith (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Headstrong)
|8
|Michelle Montoya (ThinkFinance Racing)
|9
|Amanda McNabb (Sound Velo Cycling Club/Team Group Health)
|10
|Patricia Dowd (Coeur d 'Alene Velo Racers (CDAVR)/Team REP)
