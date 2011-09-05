Trending

Men - 55-59 (84km)
1David Zimbelman2:10:47
2Robert Downs (Planet Bike)0:01:09
3Wayne Stetina (Breakaway-UBS Elite Masters)
4Paul Curley (Mid State Cycling Club/Gear Works/Spin Arts Cyclery)
5Paul Rodriguez (Sun Coast Velo/UC Cyclery/JW Floors)
6Mark Caldwell (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team/Morgan Stanley Smith Barney/Specialized)
7Michael Newsome (Vic's Espresso / Peerless Tyre)
8Mark Huffman (Sun Coast Velo/UC Cyclery/JW Floors)
9George Smith (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Alto Velo)
10Michael Mueller (Sun Coast Velo/UC Cyclery/JW Floors)
11James (Jimmy) Day (Bike n Sport Racing)
12William Simmons (Vic's Espresso / Peerless Tyre)
13Charles Townsend (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club/Bianchi/Grand Performance)
14Peter Taylor (Truckee Bicycle Team)
15Michael Burdo (Team Steam)
16Gary Painter (Ft. Wayne Outfitters)
17Malcolm Hill (Breakaway-UBS Elite Masters)
18Gary Porter (Giant Cycling World p/b RMSS)
19James Langley (Team Bicycle Trip/Symantec)
20Steven Archer (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team/Morgan Stanley Smith Barney/Specialized)
21Evan Griffiths (Upper Echelon Fitness)
22Steven Palladino (Fightin' Bobas)
23Robert Anderson (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Masters)
24Michael Longmire (Northern Rockies Cycling Team/Northern Rockies Orthopaedic)
25Mark Wolowiec (Flying Rhino Cycling Club)0:01:27
26Dean Sandoval (Vic's Espresso / Peerless Tyre)0:01:33
27Jonathan Sek (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)0:02:17
28Pete Loftis (Florida Masters Cycling)0:02:19
29Kalman Szkalak (Sun Coast Velo/UC Cyclery/JW Floors)0:02:22
30David Jackson0:02:23
31Robert Ray (Great Divide Cycling Club)0:02:37
32Tom Hackleman (Old Town Bicycle (OTB))0:02:47
33Victor Miera (Velosport Racing/FFKR Architects/SportsBaseOnline.com)0:02:59
34Robert Willcox (Sun Coast Velo/UC Cyclery/JW Floors)0:04:37
35Henry Schnepf (Team Velosport Club/Sho-air/Rock 'n Road)0:07:25
36David Ludwigson (Loon State Cyclists)
37Julius Aulisio (Treasure Coast Cycling Association/Treasure Coast Racing)0:07:28
38Evan Kapel (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:07:30
39Chris Cerruti (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:07:47
40John Wagenaar (Sun Coast Velo/UC Cyclery/JW Floors)0:07:59
41William Causey (Georgia Cycling Inc.)0:08:03
42Bill Pinckard (Barry Lasko DDS Race Team)0:12:18
43Jim Brock (Alabama Masters Cycling/Ivan Leonard Chevrolet)0:13:59
44George Heagerty (Geri Atrix)
45David Bale0:15:56
46Rick Swanson (Swami's Cycling Club)0:16:31
47Fernan Lozano (Team Velosport Club)0:16:39
48Brian Beattie
49J Michael Manning
50Russell Morton
51Jim Redgate
52Alex Collins (Sun Coast Velo/UC Cyclery/JW Floors)
53Kim Bleth (Swami's Cycling Club)
DNSEugene Allwine
DNSDavid Lamy
DNSStephen Poulter (Emerald City Cycling Club)
DNSWilliam Watkins (US Military Academy/Team Army)
DNSRobert Fisher (Baddlands Cycling Club)
DNSDouglas Lindsay (Truckee Bicycle Team)
DNSJeff Rhodes (Team Nebo Ridge)
DNSFrank Winters (Reno Wheelmen)
DNSmarc hamlin (Team Bicycles Plus/Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
DNSSteve Matson (Old Town Bicycle (OTB))
DNSBrent Seidler
DNSSteve Yenne (Upper Echelon Fitness)
DNSJames Adams (Emerald Velo Cycling Team Inc./United Finance)
DNSWilliam Kellagher (Mix1)
DNSThomas McDonough (Fightin' Bobas)
DNSJeff Townsend (Fightin' Bobas)
DNFVern Krist
DNFRichard Roberson (Sun Coast Velo/UC Cyclery/JW Floors)
DNFCraig Jones (Velo Avanti Cycling Team)
DNFRichard Daifuku (Emerald City Cycling Club)

Men - 30-34 (110km)
1Nicholas Brandt-Sorenson (Team Velosport Club/Sho-air/Rock 'n Road)
2Eric Marcotte
3Joshua Carling (Delta Velo/Michael David Winery Cycling Team)
4Mathew Davis (Team LaS'port)
5Galen Mittermann0:00:05
6Scott Gray (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing Company)0:00:12
7Jonathan Toftoy (Synergy)0:00:28
8Robert Evans (McGuire Cycling Team)0:00:30
9Nathan Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
10Brig Brandt0:00:35
11Marco Arocha (Team Velosport Club/Sho-air/Rock 'n Road)0:08:38
12Jacob Berkman (Dolce Vita Cycling)0:08:40
13Olivier Humbert (Thumbprint Racing/FareStart p/b Cobalt Mortgage)0:08:43
14Cody Peterson0:08:46
15Will Riffelmacher (Olympic Club)0:08:51
16Andrew Touchstone (Olympic Club)0:08:54
17Carl Hoefer0:08:58
18Clifford Heaberlin (Guinness Cycling Team)0:09:03
19Kris Lunning (Marc Pro - Strava)0:09:06
20Vincent Owens (Sierra Pacific Racing)0:09:08
21Stephen Bedford (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing Company)0:08:34
22Brian Burton (Thumbprint Racing/FareStart p/b Cobalt Mortgage)
23Zachary Jones (Team Steam/Garage Racing)
24Jason Langston (VeloBrew Cycling Club)
25Jon Hernandez (Blue Competition Cycles)0:10:09
26David Iannotti (Union Bay Cycling/Bikesale.com /Bikesale.com)
27Clint Carter (Velosport Racing/FFKR Architects/SportsBaseOnline.com)
28Josh Rennie (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
29Ryan Early (Cycles Veloce/Team Simple Green/Bike Religion)
30Nick Skenzick
DNSJason Anderson (NewHope360/Trek/StudioOne)
DNSAndrew Boone (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing Company)

Men - 35-39 (110km)
1Russell Stevenson (Puget Sound Cycling Club/Gregg's Specialized-Trek Racing Team)
2Michael Olheiser (Team juwi solar/First Solar)
3Anthony Restuccia (8th Wonder Cycling/Team Helen's)
4Matthew Gates (Mix1)0:00:02
5Matthew Carinio (Rock Solid Cycling/ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Wines)0:00:04
6Andres Gil (Delta Velo/Michael David Winery Cycling Team)
7Benjamin Thompson (Step Down Racing)0:00:06
8Kris Stanton (The Bike Hub)0:00:12
9Gregory Gambetta (Folsom Bike/Mercedes Benz/Folsom Bike)0:00:13
10Jason Grefrath (Lamorinda Cycling Club/Taleo Racing)0:00:15
11John Sindell (Team Steam/Garage Racing)0:00:17
12Scott Leland0:00:20
13Eric Jones0:00:21
14Michael Easter0:01:30
15doug laplaca0:09:57
16Kyle Dixon0:10:01
17Kyle Farrell (Team Steam)0:10:08
18Jan Weissenberger (Team Bicycles Plus/SAFEWAY/PureRed Creative/Bicycles Plus)0:10:11
19Aaron Sander0:10:18
20Elliot Jaramillo (McGuire Cycling Team)0:10:21
21LeRoy Popowski (Team juwi solar/First Solar)
22Stuart Press (Velo Club LaGrange/Herbalife LaGrange)0:10:23
23Patrick Stanko (Kryki Sports/Audi)0:10:25
24John Abate (Pista Palace/SKLZ p/b PISTA PALACE)0:10:27
25Sam Krieg (Utah Premier-Ski Utah Cycling Team/Ski Utah Cycling Team)0:10:29
26C Gauss (Mix1)0:10:31
27Brian Cavanagh (Boise Cycling Club)
28James Thies (Mix1)0:09:38
29Christian Litzsinger (Lost River Cycling Club/St. Lukes Sports Medicine/Intermountain)0:09:40
30Steven Smith (Platinum Performance Cycling Team)0:09:43
31Kyle Wuepper0:09:45
32Matthew Tebbetts (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Hincapie Development team)0:11:14
33Michael Keenan (VeloBrew Cycling Club)
34Ryan Perlman (Stranamanti Cycling/Keller Rohrback Cycling)
36Andrew Martin (Union Bay Cycling/Bikesale.com)
37Robert Dillion
38Anthony Morrow (CA Pools Racing/De Walt/CA Pools/DeWalt)
39Daniel Schmatz (Mix1)
40Lonny Knabe (Team Type 1)
41Christopher Wylie (Racelab Cycling Team/Team WM Arizona Masters Racing)
42Shawn Ongers (Kryki Sports/Audi)
DNSWilliam Wall (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
DNSBrian Marcroft (Upper Echelon Fitness)
DNSJudd Van Sickle (Folsom Bike/Mercedes Benz/Folsom Bike)
DNSTodd Littlehales
DNSEric Zumwalt (R4R-Make A Wish)
DNSAlex Telitsine (Thumbprint Racing/FareStart p/b Cobalt Mortgage)
DNSNils Johnson (Folsom Bike/Mercedes Benz/Folsom Bike)
DNSChris Wright
DNSJared Nelson (Team Rockford / Clif)
DNSJonathan Eropkin (Team Bicycles Plus/SAFEWAY/PureRed Creative/Bicycles Plus)
DQGreg Miranda

Men - 40-44 (84km)
1Jason Walker (Marc Pro - Strava)
2Kyle Glerum (Team Bicycles Plus/SAFEWAY/PureRed Creative/Bicycles Plus)0:00:01
3Christopher Phipps (IronDataThirstyBearCycling.com)
4Paul Bourcier (Lackawanna Bicycle Club)0:00:02
5Michael Benno0:00:11
6Frederick Norton (Lateral Stress Velo Inc.)0:00:17
7Chris DeMarchi (Pista Palace/SKLZ p/b PISTA PALACE)0:00:20
8Daniel Martin (Team Bicycles Plus/SAFEWAY/PureRed Creative/Bicycles Plus)
9Brian Cook (Platinum Performance Cycling Team)
10Jeffrey Gaeckle (CBC Racing/Olympia Orthopaedic Associates Cycling T)
11Brian Choi (Stuzio Cycling Club)
12Matthew Segur (Mix1)
13Jason Boynton (Folsom Bike/Mercedes Benz/Folsom Bike)
14Pascal Bonaventure (Swami's Cycling Club)
15Jason Tavakolian
16Paul Thomas (RIDECLEAN)
17Barton Bowen (Bicycle Ruidoso Inc.)
18Joseph Holmes (Hagens Berman Cycling)
19Michael Onkels (CA Pools Racing/De Walt/CA Pools/DeWalt)
20Nathan Webber (Lake Washington Velo)
21Kirk Bausch (Surf City Cyclery)
22Mauricio Prado (High Desert Cycling Club/Allegiant Airlines/Pain MD's.com)
23Daniel Bryant (Folsom Bike/Mercedes Benz/Folsom Bike)
24Kevin Klein (Yahoo Cycling Team)0:00:36
25Steven Wright0:00:57
26John Korioth (787 Racing)0:01:18
27Ian Tubbs (Kryki Sports/Audi)0:01:26
28Michael Ricks (Delta Velo)0:01:28
29Derek Stallings (WebCyclery Racing/BendBroadband/WebCyclery.com)
30Michael Johnson (Pista Palace/SKLZ p/b PISTA PALACE)
31Brian Seguin (WebCyclery Racing)0:01:31
32David Albrecht (Chico Corsa Cycling Team/Chico Corsa Cycling Club)
33Jeremy Brazeal (Capital Velo Club)0:01:34
34Michael Larsen0:01:36
35Sloane Anderson (ProAir/HFA)0:01:41
36Farshid Behshid (Santa Ynez Valley Racing Team)0:01:47
37Troy Newton (R4R-Make A Wish)0:01:51
38Nick Theobald (Team Bicycles Plus/SAFEWAY/PureRed Creative/Bicycles Plus)0:01:55
39Stephen Ferretti (High Desert Cycling Club/Allegiant Airlines/Pain MD's.com)0:02:22
40Maikey Lopera0:02:55
41Matt Williams (GrandStay Hotels)0:04:25
42Christopher Lyman (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Masters)0:04:26
43Joel Brazil (Kryki Sports/Audi)0:05:18
44Edward Micek (WebCyclery Racing/BendBroadband/WebCyclery.com)0:06:48
45Byron Nix0:06:51
46Dean LaBerge (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Masters)
47Robert Powell (Team Steam/Garage Racing)
48Jeffrey Hartman (Peak to Peak Training Systems/WestSide Cycling)0:07:04
49John Grochau0:07:13
50Christopher Harkey (Hincapie Cycling/Hincapie/Green Creation Cycling Team)0:07:47
51Kevin Masterson (Team Steam/Garage Racing)
52Stephen Garvin (Baddlands Cycling Club)
53Allen Abell (Joes Pro Bikes/Joe's Pro Bikes)0:09:17
54Jeffrey Galland (Chico Corsa Cycling Team/Chico Corsa Cycling Club)0:09:19
55Scott Peifer (Folsom Bike/Mercedes Benz/Folsom Bike)
56Robin Wessel (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing Company)0:09:20
57Thomas Cody0:09:46
58Warren Atkey (Union Bay Cycling/Bikesale.com /Bikesale.com)
59Stephen Badger (FASTAR/TARGETRAINING)
60Pablo Espinosa (Audi)
61Keith Chugg (Pasadena Athletic Assoc (PAA))0:09:49
62Greg Cousins (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team/Morgan Stanley Smith Barney/Specialized)
63Richard Albrow (Swami's Cycling Club)0:09:51
64Damon Pettinger (Lake Washington Velo)
65John Flack (CBC Racing/Olympia Orthopaedic Associates Cycling T)
66Thomas Brown (FRANCO MRI Racing p/b Wins Wheels)
67Ron Castia (IronDataThirstyBearCycling.com)0:09:55
68Jeff Dunn (Thumbprint Racing/FareStart p/b Cobalt Mortgage)0:10:50
69Chris Ott
70Sean O'Shea (Lost River Cycling Club/St. Lukes Sports Medicine/Intermountain)0:13:39
71James Jorgensen0:21:26
72Ryan Dean (Thumbprint Racing/FareStart p/b Cobalt Mortgage)0:23:23
73Brad Halstead (CBC Racing)2:31:09
DNSMike Rogers (Union Bay Cycling/Bikesale.com)
DNSAlex Aaron
DNSBill Harris (X-Men The)
DNSMichael Pruitt (Stranamanti Cycling)
DNSEd French (Guinness Cycling Team)
DNSMichael Martin (Team juwi solar/First Solar)
DNSPaul Dyrwal (IronDataThirstyBearCycling.com)
DNSGregory Kauper (Thumbprint Racing/FareStart p/b Cobalt Mortgage)
DNSChristian Tresser
DNSPeter Andersen (CA Pools Racing/De Walt)
DNSTim Hittner (Veloforma)
DNSJames Robbins (Barry Lasko DDS Race Team)
DNSMichael Hainsworth (Stranamanti Cycling)
DNSJames Milne (Tupelo Bicycle Club)
DNSJurgen Fennerl
DNSRobert MacNeill (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Alto Velo)
DNSMitch Denham
DNSRobert Kamppila (CA Pools Racing/De Walt/CA Pools/DeWalt)
DNSJason Snovel (Folsom Bike/Mercedes Benz/Folsom Bike)
DNSHunter Allen (Peaks Coaching Group Racing Team)
DNSDavid Hildebrand (Exposition Wheelmen)
DNSDouglas Reid (Step Down Racing)
DNSJonathan Garrett (Knobbies & Slicks Bike Shop/Knobbies & Slicks)
DNSPatrick McClurg (Folsom Bike/Mercedes Benz/Folsom Bike)
DNSNathan Erickson (Rock Solid Cycling/ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Wines)
DNSMax Lippolis (Team Danbury Audi/Pedal and Pump)
DNSRobert Velez (Stranamanti Cycling/Keller Rohrback Cycling)
DNSSalvatore Collura
DNSDon Joling
DNSJohn Smathers (545 Velo)
DNSJeff Albert
DNSMichael Heagney (Vision Quest LLC)
DNSDaniel Quirk
DNSKlaus Gaar (High Desert Cycling Club/Allegiant Airlines/Pain MD's.com)
DNSScott Matsuda (Cycles Veloce/Team Simple Green/Bike Religion)
DNSMichael Emde (Emde Sports/emdesports.com/Fitness Fanatics)
DNSJames Kramer (Racelab Cycling Team/Team WM Arizona Masters Racing)
DNSRobin VanValkenburgh (Folsom Bike/Mercedes Benz/Folsom Bike)
DNSDavid Bailey (Truckee Bicycle Team)
DNSMichael Iavarone
DNFThomas Wick (Team Steam/Garage Racing)
DNFTravis Dixon (Cafe Giuseppe)
DNFPatrick Marr (Team LaS'port)
DNFScott Fonseca (Zenn Racing Team)
DNFJames Davis (Summit Velo)

Men - 45-49 (84km)
1Brendan Sullivan (Iron Data Racing)
2Dirk Pohlmann (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc/Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex)0:00:31
3Richard Meeker (Breakaway-UBS Elite Masters)0:00:35
4Eric Martin (WebCyclery Racing/BendBroadband/WebCyclery.com)
5Mark Noble (FRANCO MRI Racing p/b Wins Wheels)
6Chris Wire (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
7Jeffrey Konsmo (Big Orange Cycling)
8Nikos Mills (Team Steam/Garage Racing)
9Troy Kimball (Westwood Velo/Westwood Cycle/Trade Manage Capital)
10Craig Nunes (Rock Solid Cycling/ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Wines)
11Kenneth Wareham (Thru-It-All Body Shop Inc/Team Thru it All)
12James Gotsick (Aaron's p/b New England Financial)
13Richard McClung (Lake Washington Velo)
14Matthew Slater
15Peter Brown (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)0:00:39
16James Parker (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club/Bianchi/Grand Performance)
17Greg Canfield
18Jeff Gordon (Kryki Sports/Audi)
19James Coats (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
20John Cavanaugh (Echelon Velo/HDR Racing p/b Lombardi Sports)
21Jonathan Flagg (Big Orange Cycling/Big Orange/Cynergy Cycles)
22Cale Reeder (Echelon Gran Fondo/Zteam)
23Dirk Himley (Echelon Gran Fondo/Zteam)0:00:45
24Bob McCall (High Desert Cycling Club/Allegiant Airlines/Pain MD's.com)0:00:47
25Gregg Strome0:00:49
26Michael King
27Robert Van Kirk (United Cyclists of Jackson Hole (UCJH)/Teton Orthopaedics Masters)
28Andy Lougher (Iron Data Racing)
29John Geyer (CA Pools Racing/De Walt/CA Pools/DeWalt)0:00:52
30David Passmore (Berkeley Bicycle Club (BBC))
31Tim Butler0:00:55
32Shane Dunleavy (Utah Premier-Ski Utah Cycling Team/Ski Utah Cycling Team)0:01:15
33David Klipper (Guinness Cycling Team)0:01:28
34Jens Hillen (Team Bicycles Plus/SAFEWAY/PureRed Creative/Bicycles Plus)0:01:34
35matthew Pobloske (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
36Peter Lucke (Mix1)
37Richard Pepper (West County Cycling Club)
38Ronald Bourgoin (Portland Velo Club/Cyclemania/OA/CycleMania)
39Scott Browning
40Craig Roemer (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Masters)0:01:38
41Shawn Daly (Southwest Hand Cycling Team)
42David Tsai (X-Men The)0:01:40
43Raymond Cook (Mandalay Bay/McGhie's)0:02:02
44Charles Pockell-Wilson (Echelon Velo/HDR Racing p/b Lombardi Sports)0:02:50
45Janne Hamalainen (Tulsa Wheelmen/Tulsa Tough Elite Race Team)0:02:52
46Patrick Briggs (Yahoo Cycling Team)0:03:29
47Michael O'Rourke (Team Bicycles Plus/SAFEWAY/PureRed Creative/Bicycles Plus)
48Michael Pugh (Davis Bike Club/Davis Bike Club Race Team)
49Fred (Robbie) Robinette (787 Racing)0:03:51
50Alan Flores (CA Pools Racing/De Walt)0:04:32
51John Hatchitt (CA Pools Racing/De Walt/CA Pools/DeWalt)0:04:36
52Andy Mapple (Florida Velo/FloridaVelo)
53Jeremy Wire (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)0:05:22
54Todd Sanders0:05:48
55Scott Derdenger (Divine Electric Norcal)0:06:56
56Stephen McCaw (Rocknasium)0:08:22
57Greg Leibert (Big Orange Cycling/Big Orange/Cynergy Cycles)
58Rick Greenawald (Intermountain Cycling Organization/TEAM ICO)0:10:35
59Max Mack (Health is Wealth /Health is Wealth)0:11:54
60John Talley (Vic's Espresso / Peerless Tyre)0:12:15
61Wallace Groda (Bike Barn (Texas))0:13:44
62Christopher Johnston (Minnesota Cycling Team/Freewheel)0:19:53
63Chris Kovash1:28:08
64Todd Taft (Utah Premier-Ski Utah Cycling Team/Ski Utah Cycling Team)
65Peter Fickinger (Chester County Velo)1:28:12
66John Siok (Baddlands Cycling Club)1:28:13
67Jeffrey Padgett (Team Redlands)
68Christopher Adolf (Northwest Velo/JL Velo Racing Team)1:28:14
69Peter Sullivan (Breakaway-UBS Elite Masters)1:28:27
70Eric Martin (Skull Candy/JSA Architects)1:30:30
71Scott Munroe (Scott & White Community Cycling Club)1:32:38
72Sean Phillips (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)1:34:14
73Eric Thompson (Utah Premier-Ski Utah Cycling Team/Ski Utah Cycling Team)
74William Crecelius (Better Cycling of Louisville/Papa John's Racing Team)
75Nicholas Carlevato (Great Basin Imaging/Kinetic Cycles/Great Basin Imaging Cycling Team)1:35:39
76Marvin Hall (Sun Coast Velo/UC Cyclery/JW Floors)
77Rodney Spradlin (Rocknasium)1:36:08
78Shawn Miller (Davis Bike Club/Davis Bike Club Race Team)1:36:18
79Jeff Hale (Boise Cycling Club/George's/BODE)1:36:22
80GARY SPEER
81Tim Pierce (Jet City Velo)1:42:24
82Rick Roof (Old Town Bicycle (OTB))
83Dan Distefano (RIDECLEAN/RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
DNSBradley Gebhard (Big Orange Cycling/Big Orange/Cynergy Cycles)
DNSDavid Root
DNSVern Cole (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
DNSJohn Mitchem
DNSDaniel Leberger (Velo Club LaGrange/Herbalife LaGrange)
DNSDuane Strawser (Sho-Air/SERT/SHO-AIR/ SERT)
DNSDavid Karman (Lake Washington Velo)
DNSFrank Schroeder (BGM Sports/Schroeder Iron Masters)
DNSTodd Gallaher (Emerald Velo Cycling Team Inc.)
DNSScott Raymond (BGM Sports/Schroeder Iron Masters)
DNSDaniel Casper (GrandStay Hotels)
DNSCraig Miller (BGM Sports/Schroeder Iron Masters)
DNSSteve wursta
DNSDonald Langley (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team/Morgan Stanley Smith Barney/Specialized)
DNSStephen Spanbauer (Better Cycling of Louisville/Papa John's Racing Team)
DNSJoel Jones (Baddlands Cycling Club)
DNSVance Russell (Davis Bike Club/Davis Bike Club Race Team)
DNSAron Gadhia (Breakaway-UBS Elite Masters)
DNSTom Peichel
DNSTimothy Loughlin
DNSMark Vandenberghe (Contra Costa Cycling Club/Wells Fargo Racing Team)
DNSDanny Knudsen
DNSDaniel Smith (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team/Morgan Stanley Smith Barney/Specialized)
DNSBert Glennon (BGM Sports/Schroeder Iron Masters)
DNSAlex Rosenast (Team Steam/Garage Racing)
DNSJohn Ford (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team/Morgan Stanley Smith Barney/Specialized)
DNSDan Palmer (IronDataThirstyBearCycling.com)
DNSAaron Long (IronDataThirstyBearCycling.com)
DNSCurtis Tolson (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc/Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex)
DNSEdgar King
DNSJohn Sheehan (Sofa Kings Cycling Team)

Men - 50-54 (84km)
1Kevin Metcalfe (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Masters)
2Lawrence Nolan (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Masters)0:01:28
3Bryan Lofton (VeloBrew Cycling Club)
4Evan Teske0:01:40
5Kerry Farrell (Wheelsport Cycling Team)
6Doug Perrin0:01:41
7Joseph Paulson (Vic's Espresso / Peerless Tyre)
8David Gordon (CBC Racing/Olympia Orthopaedic Associates Cycling T)
9Robert Hoene (Bobs Bicycles Cycling Club)
10Thomas Coulter (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team/Morgan Stanley Smith Barney/Specialized)
11Jan Elsbach (VOS Racing)
12Eric Pearce (Cyclonauts Racers Inc.)
13Russell Thorstrom (Intermountain Cycling Organization/TEAM ICO)
14Steven Holland (Emerald Velo Cycling Team Inc.)
15Craig Lindberg (Sho-Air/SERT/SHO-AIR/ SERT)
16Scott Seaton
17James Holbrooks (CBC Racing)
18Alex Osborne (IronDataThirstyBearCycling.com)
19James Doan
20Michael Vetterli (Olympic Club)
21Hans Gouwens (IronDataThirstyBearCycling.com)
22John O'Brien
23Greg Fenton (Sun Coast Velo/UC Cyclery/JW Floors)
24David Hills (Team Steam/Garage Racing)0:03:15
25James Edwards (Cycles Veloce/Team Simple Green/Bike Religion)0:03:27
26Eric Long (Real D-Amgen Masters Cycling)0:03:30
27John Conners (Radsport Cycling Team/Pinnaclife Racing Team)0:04:53
28Roger Worthington (Breakaway-UBS Elite Masters)
29John Novitsky (VOS Racing)0:05:06
30Gregg Betonte (Team Bicycles Plus/SAFEWAY/PureRed Creative/Bicycles Plus)0:06:52
31Tom Rogers (CA Pools Racing/De Walt/CA Pools/DeWalt)0:06:54
32Luis Valls (Upper Echelon Fitness)
33Mark Stein (Florida Velo/FloridaVelo)0:09:37
34Peter Smith (Bicycle Ranch)0:10:54
35Doug Smith (WebCyclery Racing/BendBroadband/WebCyclery.com)
36Mark Franks
37Gregory Berlind (Vic's Espresso / Peerless Tyre)
38David Montgomery (Truckee Bicycle Team)
39Ivan Meadors (Emerald Velo Cycling Team Inc./United Finance)0:10:57
40Chris Black (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team/Morgan Stanley Smith Barney/Specialized)0:12:35
41James Wimberly (Sun Coast Velo/UC Cyclery/JW Floors)
42Kurt Kroemer (Racelab Cycling Team/Team WM Arizona Masters Racing)0:12:37
43Jeffrey Griffo (Truckee Bicycle Team)0:17:54
44Brad Matsuda (Cycles Veloce/Team Simple Green/Bike Religion)0:18:11
45James Hall (SmithLock)0:18:13
46Eric Knutson (Wicked Cycling Inc)0:18:16
47Erik Scheller (Stranamanti Cycling/Keller Rohrback Cycling)0:18:18
48Marco Bonelli (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)0:18:20
49Faustino Riveron Jr. (Cycles Veloce/Team Simple Green/Bike Religion)0:18:22
50David Tu (VOS Racing)0:18:24
51Ambrose Su0:18:26
52Cleaveran Law (Lightning Velo/ Cal-Pacific Export Packers / LV)0:18:28
53Josef Rodarti (Sun Coast Velo/UC Cyclery/JW Floors)0:18:29
54Joe Lehner (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Headstrong)0:18:31
DNSMichael Rosenberg
DNSJoseph Piscitello (PA Masters RC)
DNSJerry Markee (Chinook Cycling Club Inc)
DNSJoseph Foster (Contra Costa Cycling Club/Wells Fargo Racing Team)
DNSScott Ramsey (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
DNSWilliam Pedler (unattached)
DNSJonathan Laine (Team Bicycles Plus/SAFEWAY/PureRed Creative/Bicycles Plus)
DNSHarlan Chapman (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team/Morgan Stanley Smith Barney/Specialized)
DNSWilliam Soden (Cody Racing/Cody Racing Team)
DNSThomas Potter (CBC Racing)
DNSJeff Mitchem
DNSRoger Joys (Upper Echelon Fitness)
DNSDaniel Brown (Baddlands Cycling Club)
DNSJohn Slawta
DNSJohn Platero (Suarez)
DNSRick Martyn
DNSBruce Hartley (Radsport Cycling Team)
DNFJoe Baratto (Union Bay Cycling/Bikesale.com /Bikesale.com)
DNFBob Kubinski (Cycles Veloce/Team Simple Green/Bike Religion)
DNFDavid Beirne (RIDECLEAN)
DNFThomas Kindberg (Sun Coast Velo/UC Cyclery/JW Floors)

Women - 30-34 (84km)
1Sara Tussey (Hincapie Cycling/Hincapie/Green Creation Cycling Team)2:33:52
2Jessica Cutler (Seattle Super Squadra/Cucina Fresca Cycling Team)0:00:12
3Anne Donley0:02:51
4Carolyn Eller (Puget Sound Cycling Club/Gregg's Specialized-Trek Racing Team)0:02:54
5AnnaJo Dingman (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club/Gallatin Alpine Sports/Intrinsik Archite)0:02:57
6Kim Jennings (ThinkFinance Racing)0:03:02
7Rhonda Serr (Dolce Vita Cycling)0:05:18
8Cristina Lindsey (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Headstrong)0:12:27
9Alicia Boland (Seattle Super Squadra/Cucina Fresca Cycling Team)
DNSLucia Mokres (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club/Los Gatos)
DNSHaley Juno-Galdes (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Alto Velo)

Women - 35-39 (84km)
1Hilary Crowley (OCW/Paramount Racing)2:52:40
2Amy GraySmith (ProDesign Cycling)
3Mindy Caruso (Olev Rapido/Olev Rapido / The Kickstand)
4Mindy Simmons (Guinness Cycling Team)
5Kristina Stratton (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Headstrong)
6Paula Burks (Scenic City Velo)
7Samantha Smith (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Headstrong)
8Michelle Montoya (ThinkFinance Racing)
9Amanda McNabb (Sound Velo Cycling Club/Team Group Health)
10Patricia Dowd (Coeur d 'Alene Velo Racers (CDAVR)/Team REP)

