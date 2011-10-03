Men's 1000m Time Trial

The men's one-kilometer time trial came down to the last four riders. Kevin Mansker (Rubicon Cycling) posted a 1:04.670 in the penultimate heat of the competition. The final heat featured Giddeon Massie (Bike Religion) and Matthew Baranoski (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA), who placed first and second, respectively in the men's keirin on Saturday. Massie bolted around the track, finishing in 1:04.384 while Baranoski posted the third-best time of 1:05.194.

"It (the one-kilometer time trial) brings it all together," Massie said. "It's a hard event whether you begin with it or end with it. I left it all out there. It's all about heart. I had a little bit more left in the tank today, so I put it all into that."

Women's Team Sprint

The duo of Madalyn Godby (US Pan Am) and Elizabeth Carlson (US Pan Am), who will represent the United States of America at the Pan American Games in Mexico later this month, won the women's team sprint after posting a 36.016 to narrowly edge Cristin Walker (Broadmark Atomic) and Tela Crane (Broadmark Atomic), who registered a 36.105. Carlson collected her second national title of the week after winning the women's 500-meter time trial on Thursday.

Women's Madison

The women's Madison was won by Kate Wilson (Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team) and Lauren Hall (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo), who had never practiced the exchanges but were performed flawlessly throughout the race. With one sprint lap remaining, Jennifer Triplett (Lake Washington Velo) and Valerie Brostrom (Bouledogue Tout Noir) were tied with Hall and Wilson at 15 points apiece. Each team exchanged on the last lap, allowing Wilson and Triplett to settle the race. Wilson outsprinted Triplett to earn the two extra points to win the national championship.

When asked her thoughts heading into the last exchange, Wilson said, "Just sprint as fast as I possibly could. It's the last race of the event. Just sprint all out."

Men's Madison

The men's Madison, which was the last competition on Sunday afternoon, was won by the duo of James Carney (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) and Ian Moir (Yahoo Cycling Team), who collected points on each of the 10 sprints through the 200-lap race. Carney and Moir won six of the 10 sprints and helped in denying several attempts by various teams, including a valiant effort by the duo of Iggy Silva (Wonderful Pistachios) and Cody O'Reilly (Full Circle Sports), to gain a lap on the field to preserve their lead throughout the 50-kilometer race.

The team of Jackie Simes (Jamis-Sutter Home) and omnium winner Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA) finished second, 22 points behind Carney and Moir.

Men's Madison 1 Ian Moir (Yahoo Cycling Team) 39 pts James Carney (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 2 John (Jamis-Sutter Home) 17 pts Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA) 3 Iggy Silva (Wonderful Pistachios Cycling) 13 pts Cody O'Reilly (Full Circle Sports) 4 Colt Peterson (VRC) 12 pts Kit Karzen (VRC/NOW-MS Society) 5 Daniel Harm (Lake Washington Velo/Broadmark Capital) 11 pts Zachary Kovalcik (Diamond Law Cycling) 6 Valentin Todorow (Peachtree Bikes) 9 pts Daniel Holt (Team Type 1- Development) 7 Chandler Knop (Chipotle Junior Development Team) 2 pts Collin Berry (Bike Religion) 8 Robert Evans (McGuire Cycling Team) Daniel Farinha (Firefighters Racing p/b Advoca) 9 Jake Hansen Al Urbanski (BRIHOP Cycling) DNF Derek Virta (Speedfix Racing p/b Zubaz) DNF Martin Vecchio (Track Teams by WAHU) DNF Keith Ketterer (Breakaway-UBS Elite Masters) DNF Andrew Kruse (Speedfix Racing p/b Zubaz) DNF John Walsh (Breakaway-UBS Elite Masters) DNF Blaine Benson (Track Teams by WAHU)

Men's 1000m Time Trial 1 Giddeon Massie (Cody Racing) 0:01:04.384 2 Kevin Mansker (Momentum Coaching Group p/b Atomic/Momentum Coaching Group) 0:01:04.670 3 Matthew Baranoski (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA) 0:01:05.194 4 TJ Mathieson (Momentum Coaching Group p/b Atomic) 0:01:05.852 5 Austin Carroll (OUCH Pro Cycling) 0:01:07.315 6 Phillip Elbaz 0:01:07.363 7 Daniel Walker (Rubicon Cycling) 0:01:07.490 8 Danny Robertson (WDT-Allvoi International Cycling Team) 0:01:07.881 9 Jack Lindquist (Ritte Van Vlaanderen) 0:01:08.514 10 David Swanson (White Mountain Road Club/Landis/Trek) 0:01:08.829 11 Jonathan Davy (Ironfly/ironfly) 0:01:08.907 12 Bobby Unverzagt (South Bay Wheelmen) 0:01:09.622 13 Jason Garner (Northbrook Bicycle Club Inc./Northbrook Garner Bicycle Club) 0:01:09.654 14 Nathan koch 0:01:09.998 15 Jay Wolkoff (Radsport Cycling Team/Pinnaclife Racing Team) 0:01:10.306 16 Quinn Hatfield (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:01:10.332 17 Luke Harris 0:01:10.522 18 J Christopher Ferris (sub11 Racing) 0:01:12.061 19 Justin Dillon 0:01:12.541 20 Michael Hall (Behind-Bars/LGR) 0:01:12.839 DNS Joshua Ryan (Bouledogue Tout Noir) DNS Gha-is Abduljaami DNS Wilson Blas (Velo Club LaGrange/Herbalife LaGrange) DNS Alexander Blease (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)

Women's Madison 1 Kate Wilson (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team) 20 pts Lauren Hall (Colavita / Forno D'Asolo) 2 Valerie Brostrom (Bouledogue Tout Noir) 18 pts Jennifer Triplett (Lake Washington Velo) 3 Shelby Reynolds (Sugar Cycles) 11 pts Erin Glover (Bike Central) 4 Morgan Kapp (Cog Cycling/COG Cycling) 6 pts Neva Day (Cog Cycling/COG Cycling) 5 Anissa Cobb Alissa Maglaty (Team TIBCO II) DNF Dana Feiss (CPT/Home Depot Center Team) DNF Tela Crane (Lake Washington Velo)