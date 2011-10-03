Trending

The men's one-kilometer time trial came down to the last four riders. Kevin Mansker (Rubicon Cycling) posted a 1:04.670 in the penultimate heat of the competition. The final heat featured Giddeon Massie (Bike Religion) and Matthew Baranoski (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA), who placed first and second, respectively in the men's keirin on Saturday. Massie bolted around the track, finishing in 1:04.384 while Baranoski posted the third-best time of 1:05.194.

"It (the one-kilometer time trial) brings it all together," Massie said. "It's a hard event whether you begin with it or end with it. I left it all out there. It's all about heart. I had a little bit more left in the tank today, so I put it all into that."

Women's Team Sprint

The duo of Madalyn Godby (US Pan Am) and Elizabeth Carlson (US Pan Am), who will represent the United States of America at the Pan American Games in Mexico later this month, won the women's team sprint after posting a 36.016 to narrowly edge Cristin Walker (Broadmark Atomic) and Tela Crane (Broadmark Atomic), who registered a 36.105. Carlson collected her second national title of the week after winning the women's 500-meter time trial on Thursday.

Women's Madison

The women's Madison was won by Kate Wilson (Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team) and Lauren Hall (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo), who had never practiced the exchanges but were performed flawlessly throughout the race. With one sprint lap remaining, Jennifer Triplett (Lake Washington Velo) and Valerie Brostrom (Bouledogue Tout Noir) were tied with Hall and Wilson at 15 points apiece. Each team exchanged on the last lap, allowing Wilson and Triplett to settle the race. Wilson outsprinted Triplett to earn the two extra points to win the national championship.

When asked her thoughts heading into the last exchange, Wilson said, "Just sprint as fast as I possibly could. It's the last race of the event. Just sprint all out."

Men's Madison

The men's Madison, which was the last competition on Sunday afternoon, was won by the duo of James Carney (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) and Ian Moir (Yahoo Cycling Team), who collected points on each of the 10 sprints through the 200-lap race. Carney and Moir won six of the 10 sprints and helped in denying several attempts by various teams, including a valiant effort by the duo of Iggy Silva (Wonderful Pistachios) and Cody O'Reilly (Full Circle Sports), to gain a lap on the field to preserve their lead throughout the 50-kilometer race.

The team of Jackie Simes (Jamis-Sutter Home) and omnium winner Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA) finished second, 22 points behind Carney and Moir.

Men's Madison
1Ian Moir (Yahoo Cycling Team)39pts
James Carney (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
2John (Jamis-Sutter Home)17pts
Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
3Iggy Silva (Wonderful Pistachios Cycling)13pts
Cody O'Reilly (Full Circle Sports)
4Colt Peterson (VRC)12pts
Kit Karzen (VRC/NOW-MS Society)
5Daniel Harm (Lake Washington Velo/Broadmark Capital)11pts
Zachary Kovalcik (Diamond Law Cycling)
6Valentin Todorow (Peachtree Bikes)9pts
Daniel Holt (Team Type 1- Development)
7Chandler Knop (Chipotle Junior Development Team)2pts
Collin Berry (Bike Religion)
8Robert Evans (McGuire Cycling Team)
Daniel Farinha (Firefighters Racing p/b Advoca)
9Jake Hansen
Al Urbanski (BRIHOP Cycling)
DNFDerek Virta (Speedfix Racing p/b Zubaz)
DNFMartin Vecchio (Track Teams by WAHU)
DNFKeith Ketterer (Breakaway-UBS Elite Masters)
DNFAndrew Kruse (Speedfix Racing p/b Zubaz)
DNFJohn Walsh (Breakaway-UBS Elite Masters)
DNFBlaine Benson (Track Teams by WAHU)

Men's 1000m Time Trial
1Giddeon Massie (Cody Racing)0:01:04.384
2Kevin Mansker (Momentum Coaching Group p/b Atomic/Momentum Coaching Group)0:01:04.670
3Matthew Baranoski (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)0:01:05.194
4TJ Mathieson (Momentum Coaching Group p/b Atomic)0:01:05.852
5Austin Carroll (OUCH Pro Cycling)0:01:07.315
6Phillip Elbaz0:01:07.363
7Daniel Walker (Rubicon Cycling)0:01:07.490
8Danny Robertson (WDT-Allvoi International Cycling Team)0:01:07.881
9Jack Lindquist (Ritte Van Vlaanderen)0:01:08.514
10David Swanson (White Mountain Road Club/Landis/Trek)0:01:08.829
11Jonathan Davy (Ironfly/ironfly)0:01:08.907
12Bobby Unverzagt (South Bay Wheelmen)0:01:09.622
13Jason Garner (Northbrook Bicycle Club Inc./Northbrook Garner Bicycle Club)0:01:09.654
14Nathan koch0:01:09.998
15Jay Wolkoff (Radsport Cycling Team/Pinnaclife Racing Team)0:01:10.306
16Quinn Hatfield (Velo Club LaGrange)0:01:10.332
17Luke Harris0:01:10.522
18J Christopher Ferris (sub11 Racing)0:01:12.061
19Justin Dillon0:01:12.541
20Michael Hall (Behind-Bars/LGR)0:01:12.839
DNSJoshua Ryan (Bouledogue Tout Noir)
DNSGha-is Abduljaami
DNSWilson Blas (Velo Club LaGrange/Herbalife LaGrange)
DNSAlexander Blease (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)

Women's Madison
1Kate Wilson (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)20pts
Lauren Hall (Colavita / Forno D'Asolo)
2Valerie Brostrom (Bouledogue Tout Noir)18pts
Jennifer Triplett (Lake Washington Velo)
3Shelby Reynolds (Sugar Cycles)11pts
Erin Glover (Bike Central)
4Morgan Kapp (Cog Cycling/COG Cycling)6pts
Neva Day (Cog Cycling/COG Cycling)
5Anissa Cobb
Alissa Maglaty (Team TIBCO II)
DNFDana Feiss (CPT/Home Depot Center Team)
DNFTela Crane (Lake Washington Velo)

Women's Team Sprint
1Madalyn Godby (US Pan Am)0:00:36.016
Elizabeth Carlson (US Pan Am)
2Tela Crane (Broadmark Atomic)0:00:36.105
Cristin Walker (Broadmark Atomic)
3Dana Feiss (Home Depot Center)0:00:36.521
Jen Featheringill (Home Depot Center)
4Anissa Cobb (KCW - 2)0:00:36.872
Jennifer Valente (KCW - 2)
5Mary Glenn Carrasco (Team Unknown - 1)0:00:38.199
Alissa Maglaty (Team Unknown - 1)
6Erin Popovich (KCW - 1)0:00:39.106
Kate Grosswiler (KCW - 1)

