Image 1 of 2 The men's omnium podium. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 2 of 2 The women's omnium podium. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)

The second of five days of national championship track racing saw over 120 of the nation's best track cyclists contest the individual pursuit, scratch race, men's team sprint, time trial and omnium contests.

Bobby Lea, who held a three-point lead in the men's omnium after the first day of racing, swept the three contests today to win four of the six races, and secure the national title. Elizabeth Newell (Bell Lap Racing/Team Bell Lap) overcame a one-point deficit to Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno D'Asolo) entering today's contests to win the women's omnium.

"It feels great. This one is really special to me," Lea said. "This is my second consecutive omnium and 12th elite title. I'm really pleased with the way it is going this week and it is really a stepping stone on the way to London; it's not really the end here it is just the beginning."

Newell won each of the women's omnium events in the morning and placed sixth in the 500-metre time trial to help her win the women's omnium.

"I was a little disappointed with a couple races yesterday and just came back refocused for today," Newell said. "I was able to pull off first in the pursuit and the scratch race to really sealed the deal. It was just really the race of my life, so it's really exciting."

500 metre time trial

In the women's 500-metre time trial, Elizabeth Carlson (Black Dog Professional Cycling Team) successfully defended her national title, posting a stellar 36.640. Tela Crane (Lake Washington Velo) earned second place with a time of 37.183.

The first non-omnium race of the event was the men's and women's individual pursuit. Lea and Hammer topped the podiums as each registered sizable wins. Lea was over 10 seconds faster than silver-medalist Daniel Harm (Hagens Berman Cycling), who in the men's contest.

Hammer, adorned in the rainbow jersey she earned in Appeldorn, Netherlands in the spring, ascended to the top step. Newell placed second to earn the silver while Kimberly Geist (Chester County Cycling Foundation-Team Alliance Environmental) was a half second behind Newell to take the bronze medal.

"It's always fun to come out to US Nationals," Hammer said. "I don't know if this is any different. They're all special. It's always great to put on the red, white and blue. I get to wear the rainbow and I get to put the red, white and blue over the top. That's something that every American wants to have. I get to have that title, too."

Scratch races

In the first contest of the evening session, Geist went up a lap on the field with 15 laps remaining in the women's scratch race. Hammer drilled it trying to regain the lap, but was unable to do so. With five laps remaining, Reed broke off the front to earn second place.

The men's scratch was nearly an instant replay of last year's contest. With the pack together, Carney snuck through to the front and won a bunch sprint to defend his scratch race national title, holding off Ian Moir (Long Beach, Calif./Yahoo Cycling Team) at the finish line.

Team Sprint

The men's team sprint was dominated by riders with ties to the west coast. The trio of Michael Blatchford, Kevin Mansker and Dean Tracy (Project London 2012) finished a half-second faster than the silver medalists Giddeon Massie, T.J. Mathieson and James Watkins (Bike Religion). The bronze medalists represented the east coast as Daniel Sullivan, Matthew Baranoski and Andrew Lakatosh (Pure Energy Cycling) earned the bronze medal.

Men's individual pursuit - qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA) 0:04:33.521 2 Daniel Harm (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:04:43.720 3 David Swanson (White Mountain Road Club/Landis/Trek) 0:04:44.243 4 Ian Burnett (UCI CT: Realcyclist.com) 0:04:44.991 5 Roman Kilun (UCI CT: KENDA Pro Cycling presented by GEARGRINDER) 0:04:45.167 6 Mathew Lipscomb (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club/Fulton Flyers Devo) 0:04:45.179 7 Gregory Daniel (Chipotle Junior Development Team) 0:04:46.390 8 Zack Noonan (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/FCS Cycling Team) 0:04:46.396 9 Phillip Gaimon (UCI CT: KENDA Pro Cycling presented by GEARGRINDER) 0:04:48.387 10 Robert Meyer (Metromint Cycling) 0:04:49.406 11 Liam Donoghue (xXx Racing) 0:04:49.987 12 Charles Cassin (Big Ring U-25) 0:04:50.746 13 Kurt Bickel (Joes Pro Bikes) 0:04:56.730 14 Kevin Phillips (Ironfly/ironfly) 0:04:57.815 15 Bryan Larsen (Ranchos Cycling Club/Team Ranchos) 0:04:58.061 16 Paul Lynch (Corner Cycle Cycling Club/Bay Hill Capital /CLNoonan p/b Corner Cy) 0:04:59.028 17 Jake Hansen 0:04:59.485 18 David Albrecht (Chico Corsa Cycling Team) 0:05:01.331 19 Ignacio Silva (UCI CT: Wonderful Pistachios Cycling) 0:05:02.593 20 Ryan Schneider (Cycles Veloce/Team Simple Green/Bike Religion) 0:05:06.284 21 Robert Black (Saroff Racing Team) 0:05:08.754 22 Justin Dillon 0:05:08.930 23 Valentin Todorow (Peachtree Bikes) 0:05:09.379 24 Alexander Blease (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:05:23.381 25 Dave Maminski (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC) 0:05:23.606 DNS Brett Clare (DNA) DNS Larry Stoegbauer (xXx Racing)

Women's individual pursuit - qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah Hammer (OUCH Pro Cycling) 0:03:39.570 2 Elizabeth Newell (Bell Lap Racing/Team Bell Lap) 0:03:49.031 3 Kimberly Geist (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental) 0:03:49.547 4 Neva Day (Cog Cycling/COG Cycling) 0:03:56.320 5 Kate Wilson (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team) 0:04:03.177 6 Kelly Plese (Puget Sound Cycling Club/Gregg's Specialized-Trek Racing Team) 0:04:04.278 7 Emma Bast (Speedfix Racing p/b Zubaz) 0:04:06.372 8 Lana Atchley 0:04:06.664 9 Marlo Stoutenburg (Team Cycles Brixton) 0:04:07.002 10 Morgan Kapp (Cog Cycling/COG Cycling) 0:04:07.836 11 Kelly Crowley (Metromint Cycling) 0:04:08.915 12 Mary Ellen Allen (Alto Velo Racing Club) 0:04:22.380 13 Evelyn Ewing 0:04:23.068 14 Jennifer Weinbrecht (Vanderkitten/Vanderkitten-Focus)

Men's Omnium - Individual Pursuit # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA) 0:04:33.521 2 James Carney (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:04:42.721 3 Karl Erickson (ColoBikeLaw.com) 0:04:44.791 4 Charles Huff (UCI CT: Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda) 0:04:46.346 5 Zack Noonan (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/FCS Cycling Team) 0:04:46.396 6 Cody O'Reilly (Full Circle Sports) 0:04:49.296 7 Daniel Holt (Team Type 1- Development) 0:04:49.678 8 Charles Cassin (Big Ring U-25) 0:04:50.746 9 Collin Berry (Bike Religion) 0:04:55.709 10 Austin Carroll (OUCH Pro Cycling) 0:04:55.985 11 Bobby Unverzagt (South Bay Wheelmen) 0:04:58.298 12 Kit Karzen (VRC/NOW-MS Society) 0:04:58.560 13 Jake Hansen 0:04:59.485 14 Steven Herzfeld (GS Ciao) 0:04:59.815 15 Martin Vecchio (Track Teams by WAHU) 0:05:03.155 16 Al Urbanski (BRIHOP Cycling) 0:05:03.865 17 Colt Peterson (VRC) 0:05:04.319 18 Blaine Benson (Track Teams by WAHU) 0:05:15.711 19 Lawrence Nolan (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Masters)

Men's Omnium - Scratch Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA) 2 Kit Karzen (VRC/NOW-MS Society) 3 James Carney (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 4 Cody O'Reilly (Full Circle Sports) 5 Daniel Holt (Team Type 1- Development) 6 Austin Carroll (OUCH Pro Cycling) 7 Charles Huff (UCI CT: Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda) 8 Zack Noonan (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/FCS Cycling Team) 9 Collin Berry (Bike Religion) 10 Bobby Unverzagt (South Bay Wheelmen) 11 Karl Erickson (ColoBikeLaw.com) 12 Al Urbanski (BRIHOP Cycling) 13 Martin Vecchio (Track Teams by WAHU) 14 Jake Hansen 15 Colt Peterson (VRC) 16 Charles Cassin (Big Ring U-25) 17 Blaine Benson (Track Teams by WAHU) 18 Steven Herzfeld (GS Ciao) DNS Lawrence Nolan (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Masters)

Women's Omnium - Individual Pursuit # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Newell (Bell Lap Racing/Team Bell Lap) 0:03:49.031 2 Lauren Hall (Colavita / Forno D'Asolo) 0:03:50.738 3 Neva Day (Cog Cycling/COG Cycling) 0:03:56.320 4 Ruth Winder (HDR p/b Lombardi Sports) 0:04:01.492 5 Hanan Alves-Hyde (RIDECLEAN/RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:04:02.293 6 Lana Atchley 0:04:06.664 7 Mandy Marquardt (Team Type 1) 0:04:06.921 8 Colleen Hayduk (RIDECLEAN/RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:04:09.821 9 Shelby Reynolds (Sugar Cycles) 0:04:14.943 10 Jennifer Triplett (Lake Washington Velo)

Women's Omnium - Scratch Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Elizabeth Newell (Bell Lap Racing/Team Bell Lap) 2 Ruth Winder (HDR p/b Lombardi Sports) 3 Colleen Hayduk (RIDECLEAN/RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 4 Shelby Reynolds (Sugar Cycles) 5 Lauren Hall (Colavita / Forno D'Asolo) 6 Jennifer Triplett (Lake Washington Velo) 7 Hanan Alves-Hyde (RIDECLEAN/RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 8 Neva Day (Cog Cycling/COG Cycling) 9 Lana Atchley 10 Mandy Marquardt (Team Type 1)

Elite Men Omnium Overall # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA) 9 pts 2 James Carney (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 22 3 Cody O'Reilly (Full Circle Sports) 22 4 Charles Huff (UCI CT: Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda) 32 5 Kit Karzen (VRC/NOW-MS Society) 33 6 Daniel Holt (Team Type 1- Development) 38 7 Austin Carroll (OUCH Pro Cycling) 41 8 Karl Erickson (ColoBikeLaw.com) 54 9 Colt Peterson (VRC) 58 10 Zack Noonan (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/FCS Cycling Team) 61 11 Collin Berry (Bike Religion) 71 12 Charles Cassin (Big Ring U-25) 82 13 Al Urbanski (BRIHOP Cycling) 87 14 Jake Hansen 87 15 Bobby Unverzagt (South Bay Wheelmen) 89 16 Martin Vecchio (Track Teams by WAHU) 91 17 Blaine Benson (Track Teams by WAHU) 125 18 Steven Herzfeld (GS Ciao) 133 DNF Lawrence Nolan (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Masters)

Omnium Elite Men Time Trial # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA) 0:01:06 2 Cody O'Reilly (Full Circle Sports) 0:01:07 3 Austin Carroll (OUCH Pro Cycling) 0:01:07 4 Charles Huff (UCI CT: Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda) 5 Kit Karzen (VRC/NOW-MS Society) 0:01:08 6 Colt Peterson (VRC) 0:01:08 7 Karl Erickson (ColoBikeLaw.com) 0:01:09 8 James Carney (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:01:09 9 Bobby Unverzagt (South Bay Wheelmen) 10 Daniel Holt (Team Type 1- Development) 0:01:10 11 Zack Noonan (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/FCS Cycling Team) 0:01:10 12 Steven Herzfeld (GS Ciao) 0:01:10 13 Collin Berry (Bike Religion) 0:01:11 14 Al Urbanski (BRIHOP Cycling) 0:01:12 15 Charles Cassin (Big Ring U-25) 0:01:13 16 Martin Vecchio (Track Teams by WAHU) 0:01:14 17 Blaine Benson (Track Teams by WAHU) 0:01:16 DNS Jake Hansen DNS Lawrence Nolan (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Masters)

Omnium Elite Women Overall # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Newell (Bell Lap Racing/Team Bell Lap) 18 pts 2 Lauren Hall (Colavita / Forno D'Asolo) 20 3 Colleen Hayduk (RIDECLEAN/RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 22 4 Jennifer Triplett (Lake Washington Velo) 30 5 Hanan Alves-Hyde (RIDECLEAN/RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 32 6 Ruth Winder (HDR p/b Lombardi Sports) 34 7 Neva Day (Cog Cycling/COG Cycling) 39 8 Mandy Marquardt (Team Type 1) 41 9 Shelby Reynolds (Sugar Cycles) 44 10 Lana Atchley 50

Elite Women 500m Time Trial # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mandy Marquardt (Team Type 1) 0:00:38 2 Colleen Hayduk (RIDECLEAN/RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:00:38 3 Hanan Alves-Hyde (RIDECLEAN/RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:00:39 4 Jennifer Triplett (Lake Washington Velo) 0:00:39 5 Lauren Hall (Colavita / Forno D'Asolo) 0:00:39 6 Elizabeth Newell (Bell Lap Racing/Team Bell Lap) 0:00:39 7 Ruth Winder (HDR p/b Lombardi Sports) 0:00:40 8 Neva Day (Cog Cycling/COG Cycling) 0:00:41 9 Shelby Reynolds (Sugar Cycles) 0:00:41 10 Lana Atchley 0:00:41

Scratch Race Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 James Carney (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 2 Ian Moir (Yahoo Cycling Team) 3 Stephen Pelaez (Bell Lap Racing) 4 John (Jackie) Simes (UCI CT: Jamis/Sutter Home) 5 Zachary Kovalcik (Diamond Law Cycling) 6 Bryan Larsen (Ranchos Cycling Club/Team Ranchos) 7 Ignacio (Iggy) Silva (UCI CT: Wonderful Pistachios Cycling) 8 David Moyer (xXx Racing) 9 Daniel Farinha (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC) 10 Martin Vecchio (Track Teams by WAHU) 11 Liam Donoghue (xXx Racing) 12 Jake Hansen 13 Brett Clare (DNA) 14 Larry Stoegbauer (xXx Racing) 15 Phillip Gaimon (UCI CT: KENDA Pro Cycling presented by GEARGRINDER) 16 Jeffrey Whiteman (Flatlandia Cycling Team) 17 Karl Erickson (ColoBikeLaw.com) 18 Gregory White (Davis Bike Club/Davis Bike Club Race Team) 19 Robert Evans (McGuire Cycling Team) DNP Collin Berry (Bike Religion) DNP Ian Burnett (UCI CT: Realcyclist.com) DNP Brent DelRosario (Track Teams by WAHU) DNP Colt Peterson (VRC) DNP Brendan Sharpe (CREDO Racing) DNP Valentin Todorow (Peachtree Bikes) DNP Derek Virta (Speedfix Racing p/b Zubaz) DNP John Walsh (Breakaway-UBS Elite Masters) DNF Blaine Benson (Track Teams by WAHU) DNF David DiPetrillo (Lake Washington Velo) DNF Luke Harris DNF Daryl Hemenway (BRIHOP Cycling) DNF Andrew Kruse (Speedfix Racing p/b Zubaz)

Elite Women Scratch Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kimberly Geist (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental) 2 Jennie Reed 3 Hanan Alves-Hyde (RIDECLEAN/RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 4 Erin Glover (Bike Central) 5 Kate Wilson (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team) 6 Emma Bast (Speedfix Racing p/b Zubaz) 7 Erica Allar (RIDECLEAN/RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 8 Kira Prokopakis (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club) 9 Kelly Plese (Puget Sound Cycling Club/Gregg's Specialized-Trek Racing Team) 10 Morgan Kapp (Cog Cycling/COG Cycling) 11 Valerie Brostrom (Bouledogue Tout Noir) 12 Evelyn Ewing 13 Heather Ross (Spokesman/Cloud Nine) 14 Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Proman Hit Squad) 15 Colleen Hayduk (RIDECLEAN/RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 16 Sarah Hammer (Ouch) 17 Heather Albert (Team REP) DNS Lauren Hall (Colavita / Forno D'Asolo) DNS Mandy Marquardt (Team Type 1) DNF Norrene Godfrey (Rubicon Cycling) DNF Jennifer Valente (Adams Avenue Bicycles/G S Adams Avenue Bicycles)