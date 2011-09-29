Trending

Lea continues Omnium domination

Hammer sets her mark in pursuit

Image 1 of 2

The men's omnium podium.

The men's omnium podium.
(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)
Image 2 of 2

The women's omnium podium.

The women's omnium podium.
(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)

The second of five days of national championship track racing saw over 120 of the nation's best track cyclists contest the individual pursuit, scratch race, men's team sprint, time trial and omnium contests.

Bobby Lea, who held a three-point lead in the men's omnium after the first day of racing, swept the three contests today to win four of the six races, and secure the national title. Elizabeth Newell (Bell Lap Racing/Team Bell Lap) overcame a one-point deficit to Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno D'Asolo) entering today's contests to win the women's omnium.

"It feels great. This one is really special to me," Lea said. "This is my second consecutive omnium and 12th elite title. I'm really pleased with the way it is going this week and it is really a stepping stone on the way to London; it's not really the end here it is just the beginning."

Newell won each of the women's omnium events in the morning and placed sixth in the 500-metre time trial to help her win the women's omnium.

"I was a little disappointed with a couple races yesterday and just came back refocused for today," Newell said. "I was able to pull off first in the pursuit and the scratch race to really sealed the deal. It was just really the race of my life, so it's really exciting."

500 metre time trial

In the women's 500-metre time trial, Elizabeth Carlson (Black Dog Professional Cycling Team) successfully defended her national title, posting a stellar 36.640. Tela Crane (Lake Washington Velo) earned second place with a time of 37.183.

The first non-omnium race of the event was the men's and women's individual pursuit. Lea and Hammer topped the podiums as each registered sizable wins. Lea was over 10 seconds faster than silver-medalist Daniel Harm (Hagens Berman Cycling), who in the men's contest.

Hammer, adorned in the rainbow jersey she earned in Appeldorn, Netherlands in the spring, ascended to the top step. Newell placed second to earn the silver while Kimberly Geist (Chester County Cycling Foundation-Team Alliance Environmental) was a half second behind Newell to take the bronze medal.

"It's always fun to come out to US Nationals," Hammer said. "I don't know if this is any different. They're all special. It's always great to put on the red, white and blue. I get to wear the rainbow and I get to put the red, white and blue over the top. That's something that every American wants to have. I get to have that title, too."

Scratch races

In the first contest of the evening session, Geist went up a lap on the field with 15 laps remaining in the women's scratch race. Hammer drilled it trying to regain the lap, but was unable to do so. With five laps remaining, Reed broke off the front to earn second place.

The men's scratch was nearly an instant replay of last year's contest. With the pack together, Carney snuck through to the front and won a bunch sprint to defend his scratch race national title, holding off Ian Moir (Long Beach, Calif./Yahoo Cycling Team) at the finish line.

Team Sprint

The men's team sprint was dominated by riders with ties to the west coast. The trio of Michael Blatchford, Kevin Mansker and Dean Tracy (Project London 2012) finished a half-second faster than the silver medalists Giddeon Massie, T.J. Mathieson and James Watkins (Bike Religion). The bronze medalists represented the east coast as Daniel Sullivan, Matthew Baranoski and Andrew Lakatosh (Pure Energy Cycling) earned the bronze medal.

Men's individual pursuit - qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)0:04:33.521
2Daniel Harm (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:04:43.720
3David Swanson (White Mountain Road Club/Landis/Trek)0:04:44.243
4Ian Burnett (UCI CT: Realcyclist.com)0:04:44.991
5Roman Kilun (UCI CT: KENDA Pro Cycling presented by GEARGRINDER)0:04:45.167
6Mathew Lipscomb (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club/Fulton Flyers Devo)0:04:45.179
7Gregory Daniel (Chipotle Junior Development Team)0:04:46.390
8Zack Noonan (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/FCS Cycling Team)0:04:46.396
9Phillip Gaimon (UCI CT: KENDA Pro Cycling presented by GEARGRINDER)0:04:48.387
10Robert Meyer (Metromint Cycling)0:04:49.406
11Liam Donoghue (xXx Racing)0:04:49.987
12Charles Cassin (Big Ring U-25)0:04:50.746
13Kurt Bickel (Joes Pro Bikes)0:04:56.730
14Kevin Phillips (Ironfly/ironfly)0:04:57.815
15Bryan Larsen (Ranchos Cycling Club/Team Ranchos)0:04:58.061
16Paul Lynch (Corner Cycle Cycling Club/Bay Hill Capital /CLNoonan p/b Corner Cy)0:04:59.028
17Jake Hansen0:04:59.485
18David Albrecht (Chico Corsa Cycling Team)0:05:01.331
19Ignacio Silva (UCI CT: Wonderful Pistachios Cycling)0:05:02.593
20Ryan Schneider (Cycles Veloce/Team Simple Green/Bike Religion)0:05:06.284
21Robert Black (Saroff Racing Team)0:05:08.754
22Justin Dillon0:05:08.930
23Valentin Todorow (Peachtree Bikes)0:05:09.379
24Alexander Blease (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:05:23.381
25Dave Maminski (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)0:05:23.606
DNSBrett Clare (DNA)
DNSLarry Stoegbauer (xXx Racing)

Women's individual pursuit - qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Hammer (OUCH Pro Cycling)0:03:39.570
2Elizabeth Newell (Bell Lap Racing/Team Bell Lap)0:03:49.031
3Kimberly Geist (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental)0:03:49.547
4Neva Day (Cog Cycling/COG Cycling)0:03:56.320
5Kate Wilson (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)0:04:03.177
6Kelly Plese (Puget Sound Cycling Club/Gregg's Specialized-Trek Racing Team)0:04:04.278
7Emma Bast (Speedfix Racing p/b Zubaz)0:04:06.372
8Lana Atchley0:04:06.664
9Marlo Stoutenburg (Team Cycles Brixton)0:04:07.002
10Morgan Kapp (Cog Cycling/COG Cycling)0:04:07.836
11Kelly Crowley (Metromint Cycling)0:04:08.915
12Mary Ellen Allen (Alto Velo Racing Club)0:04:22.380
13Evelyn Ewing0:04:23.068
14Jennifer Weinbrecht (Vanderkitten/Vanderkitten-Focus)

Men's Omnium - Individual Pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)0:04:33.521
2James Carney (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:04:42.721
3Karl Erickson (ColoBikeLaw.com)0:04:44.791
4Charles Huff (UCI CT: Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda)0:04:46.346
5Zack Noonan (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/FCS Cycling Team)0:04:46.396
6Cody O'Reilly (Full Circle Sports)0:04:49.296
7Daniel Holt (Team Type 1- Development)0:04:49.678
8Charles Cassin (Big Ring U-25)0:04:50.746
9Collin Berry (Bike Religion)0:04:55.709
10Austin Carroll (OUCH Pro Cycling)0:04:55.985
11Bobby Unverzagt (South Bay Wheelmen)0:04:58.298
12Kit Karzen (VRC/NOW-MS Society)0:04:58.560
13Jake Hansen0:04:59.485
14Steven Herzfeld (GS Ciao)0:04:59.815
15Martin Vecchio (Track Teams by WAHU)0:05:03.155
16Al Urbanski (BRIHOP Cycling)0:05:03.865
17Colt Peterson (VRC)0:05:04.319
18Blaine Benson (Track Teams by WAHU)0:05:15.711
19Lawrence Nolan (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Masters)

Men's Omnium - Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
2Kit Karzen (VRC/NOW-MS Society)
3James Carney (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
4Cody O'Reilly (Full Circle Sports)
5Daniel Holt (Team Type 1- Development)
6Austin Carroll (OUCH Pro Cycling)
7Charles Huff (UCI CT: Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda)
8Zack Noonan (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/FCS Cycling Team)
9Collin Berry (Bike Religion)
10Bobby Unverzagt (South Bay Wheelmen)
11Karl Erickson (ColoBikeLaw.com)
12Al Urbanski (BRIHOP Cycling)
13Martin Vecchio (Track Teams by WAHU)
14Jake Hansen
15Colt Peterson (VRC)
16Charles Cassin (Big Ring U-25)
17Blaine Benson (Track Teams by WAHU)
18Steven Herzfeld (GS Ciao)
DNSLawrence Nolan (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Masters)

Women's Omnium - Individual Pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Newell (Bell Lap Racing/Team Bell Lap)0:03:49.031
2Lauren Hall (Colavita / Forno D'Asolo)0:03:50.738
3Neva Day (Cog Cycling/COG Cycling)0:03:56.320
4Ruth Winder (HDR p/b Lombardi Sports)0:04:01.492
5Hanan Alves-Hyde (RIDECLEAN/RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:04:02.293
6Lana Atchley0:04:06.664
7Mandy Marquardt (Team Type 1)0:04:06.921
8Colleen Hayduk (RIDECLEAN/RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:04:09.821
9Shelby Reynolds (Sugar Cycles)0:04:14.943
10Jennifer Triplett (Lake Washington Velo)

Women's Omnium - Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Elizabeth Newell (Bell Lap Racing/Team Bell Lap)
2Ruth Winder (HDR p/b Lombardi Sports)
3Colleen Hayduk (RIDECLEAN/RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
4Shelby Reynolds (Sugar Cycles)
5Lauren Hall (Colavita / Forno D'Asolo)
6Jennifer Triplett (Lake Washington Velo)
7Hanan Alves-Hyde (RIDECLEAN/RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
8Neva Day (Cog Cycling/COG Cycling)
9Lana Atchley
10Mandy Marquardt (Team Type 1)

Elite Men Omnium Overall
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)9pts
2James Carney (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)22
3Cody O'Reilly (Full Circle Sports)22
4Charles Huff (UCI CT: Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda)32
5Kit Karzen (VRC/NOW-MS Society)33
6Daniel Holt (Team Type 1- Development)38
7Austin Carroll (OUCH Pro Cycling)41
8Karl Erickson (ColoBikeLaw.com)54
9Colt Peterson (VRC)58
10Zack Noonan (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/FCS Cycling Team)61
11Collin Berry (Bike Religion)71
12Charles Cassin (Big Ring U-25)82
13Al Urbanski (BRIHOP Cycling)87
14Jake Hansen87
15Bobby Unverzagt (South Bay Wheelmen)89
16Martin Vecchio (Track Teams by WAHU)91
17Blaine Benson (Track Teams by WAHU)125
18Steven Herzfeld (GS Ciao)133
DNFLawrence Nolan (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Masters)

Omnium Elite Men Time Trial
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)0:01:06
2Cody O'Reilly (Full Circle Sports)0:01:07
3Austin Carroll (OUCH Pro Cycling)0:01:07
4Charles Huff (UCI CT: Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda)
5Kit Karzen (VRC/NOW-MS Society)0:01:08
6Colt Peterson (VRC)0:01:08
7Karl Erickson (ColoBikeLaw.com)0:01:09
8James Carney (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:01:09
9Bobby Unverzagt (South Bay Wheelmen)
10Daniel Holt (Team Type 1- Development)0:01:10
11Zack Noonan (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/FCS Cycling Team)0:01:10
12Steven Herzfeld (GS Ciao)0:01:10
13Collin Berry (Bike Religion)0:01:11
14Al Urbanski (BRIHOP Cycling)0:01:12
15Charles Cassin (Big Ring U-25)0:01:13
16Martin Vecchio (Track Teams by WAHU)0:01:14
17Blaine Benson (Track Teams by WAHU)0:01:16
DNSJake Hansen
DNSLawrence Nolan (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Masters)

Omnium Elite Women Overall
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Newell (Bell Lap Racing/Team Bell Lap)18pts
2Lauren Hall (Colavita / Forno D'Asolo)20
3Colleen Hayduk (RIDECLEAN/RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)22
4Jennifer Triplett (Lake Washington Velo)30
5Hanan Alves-Hyde (RIDECLEAN/RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)32
6Ruth Winder (HDR p/b Lombardi Sports)34
7Neva Day (Cog Cycling/COG Cycling)39
8Mandy Marquardt (Team Type 1)41
9Shelby Reynolds (Sugar Cycles)44
10Lana Atchley50

Elite Women 500m Time Trial
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mandy Marquardt (Team Type 1)0:00:38
2Colleen Hayduk (RIDECLEAN/RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:00:38
3Hanan Alves-Hyde (RIDECLEAN/RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:00:39
4Jennifer Triplett (Lake Washington Velo)0:00:39
5Lauren Hall (Colavita / Forno D'Asolo)0:00:39
6Elizabeth Newell (Bell Lap Racing/Team Bell Lap)0:00:39
7Ruth Winder (HDR p/b Lombardi Sports)0:00:40
8Neva Day (Cog Cycling/COG Cycling)0:00:41
9Shelby Reynolds (Sugar Cycles)0:00:41
10Lana Atchley0:00:41

Scratch Race Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1James Carney (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
2Ian Moir (Yahoo Cycling Team)
3Stephen Pelaez (Bell Lap Racing)
4John (Jackie) Simes (UCI CT: Jamis/Sutter Home)
5Zachary Kovalcik (Diamond Law Cycling)
6Bryan Larsen (Ranchos Cycling Club/Team Ranchos)
7Ignacio (Iggy) Silva (UCI CT: Wonderful Pistachios Cycling)
8David Moyer (xXx Racing)
9Daniel Farinha (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
10Martin Vecchio (Track Teams by WAHU)
11Liam Donoghue (xXx Racing)
12Jake Hansen
13Brett Clare (DNA)
14Larry Stoegbauer (xXx Racing)
15Phillip Gaimon (UCI CT: KENDA Pro Cycling presented by GEARGRINDER)
16Jeffrey Whiteman (Flatlandia Cycling Team)
17Karl Erickson (ColoBikeLaw.com)
18Gregory White (Davis Bike Club/Davis Bike Club Race Team)
19Robert Evans (McGuire Cycling Team)
DNPCollin Berry (Bike Religion)
DNPIan Burnett (UCI CT: Realcyclist.com)
DNPBrent DelRosario (Track Teams by WAHU)
DNPColt Peterson (VRC)
DNPBrendan Sharpe (CREDO Racing)
DNPValentin Todorow (Peachtree Bikes)
DNPDerek Virta (Speedfix Racing p/b Zubaz)
DNPJohn Walsh (Breakaway-UBS Elite Masters)
DNFBlaine Benson (Track Teams by WAHU)
DNFDavid DiPetrillo (Lake Washington Velo)
DNFLuke Harris
DNFDaryl Hemenway (BRIHOP Cycling)
DNFAndrew Kruse (Speedfix Racing p/b Zubaz)

Elite Women Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kimberly Geist (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental)
2Jennie Reed
3Hanan Alves-Hyde (RIDECLEAN/RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
4Erin Glover (Bike Central)
5Kate Wilson (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
6Emma Bast (Speedfix Racing p/b Zubaz)
7Erica Allar (RIDECLEAN/RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
8Kira Prokopakis (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club)
9Kelly Plese (Puget Sound Cycling Club/Gregg's Specialized-Trek Racing Team)
10Morgan Kapp (Cog Cycling/COG Cycling)
11Valerie Brostrom (Bouledogue Tout Noir)
12Evelyn Ewing
13Heather Ross (Spokesman/Cloud Nine)
14Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Proman Hit Squad)
15Colleen Hayduk (RIDECLEAN/RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
16Sarah Hammer (Ouch)
17Heather Albert (Team REP)
DNSLauren Hall (Colavita / Forno D'Asolo)
DNSMandy Marquardt (Team Type 1)
DNFNorrene Godfrey (Rubicon Cycling)
DNFJennifer Valente (Adams Avenue Bicycles/G S Adams Avenue Bicycles)

Team Sprint Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Blatchford (PROJECT LONDON 2012)0:00:45
1Kevin Mansker (PROJECT LONDON 2012)
1Dean Tracy (PROJECT LONDON 2012)
2Giddeon Massie (BIKE RELIGION)0:00:46
2TJ Mathieson (BIKE RELIGION)
2James Watkins (BIKE RELIGION)
3Matthew Baranoski (PURE ENERGY CYCLING)0:00:47
3Andrew Lakatosh (PURE ENERGY CYCLING)
3Daniel Sullivan (PURE ENERGY CYCLING)
4Jack Lindquist (TEAM AWESOME)0:00:48
4Samuel Milroy (TEAM AWESOME)
4Daniel Walker (TEAM AWESOME)
5Jonathan Fraley (HONEY BADGER)0:00:49
5Danny Robertson (HONEY BADGER)
5Joshua Ryan (HONEY BADGER)
6Phillip Elbaz (BIKE RELIGION RAGERS)0:00:50
6Ryan Gadow (BIKE RELIGION RAGERS)
6Nathan koch (BIKE RELIGION RAGERS)
7J Christopher Ferris (BACK TO WORK MONDAY)0:00:50
7Jason Garner (BACK TO WORK MONDAY)
7Jeffrey Whiteman (BACK TO WORK MONDAY)

 

