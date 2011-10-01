Trending

The OUCH team set the track record for the women's team pursuit

(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)
(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)
Michael Blatchford is congratulated by Giddeon Massie after taking the men's sprint title

(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)
The men's team pursuit podium

(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)
The women's team pursuit podium

(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)
(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)
The keirin gets underway

(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)
The paracycling pursuit

(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)
(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)
(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)
(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)
(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)

Women's pursuit team sets track record

On the third day of racing at the Home Depot Center, the Olympic hopefuls on the women's OUCH Pro Cycling team set a new track record for the team pursuit.

Sarah Hammer, Jennie Reed and Dotsie Bausch beat the previous record of 3:27.5, set by the Ukrainian team during the 2008 World Cup, completing the three kilometer event in 3:27.448.

"It's awesome. This is our homebase," Hammer said. "Being American, we obviously want to have the fastest time for women ever ridden here. That's something we had to put in the books."

Returning from two years off the track, Michael Blatchford (Project London 2012) came out on top in the men's sprint, topping Giddeon Massie (Bike Religion) in the finals. Kevin Mansker (Project London 2012) took the bronze over Jimmy Watkins (Project London 2012), with Matt Baranoski (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA) in fifth.

"Coming to nationals is a stepping stone," Blatchford said. "It's great to be in front of a home crowd again. It's been years since I've done that. I've been racing all summer and nothing has been here. It's good to come back to the boards and know that it's still in the tank. To have the jersey is pretty sweet."

22-year-old Dana Feiss (CPT-Home Depot Center) topped the women's field in the keirin, narrowly edging Shelby Reynolds (Sugar Cycles), who earned the silver medal.

Fresh off representing the United States of America at the Junior Track World Championships in Moscow, Russia in August, Mathew Lipscomb (Greenville Spinners), Paul Lynch (Hot Tubes Development Team) and Gregory Daniel (Chipotle Junior Development Team) teamed up with Ian Moir (Yahoo Cycling Team) to top the men's team pursuit podium Friday night. The quartet posted a 4:24.420 to better the Broadmark Capital team of Zack Noonan, Roman Kilun, Daniel Harm and Phillip Gaimon by more than five seconds.

Full Results

Men's sprint - Flying 200m
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Mansker (Project London 2012)0:00:10.355
2James Watkins (Project London 2012)0:00:10.563
3Michael Blatchford (Project London 2012)0:00:10.582
4Giddeon Massie (Cody Racing)0:00:10.685
5TJ Mathieson (Momentum Coaching Group p/b Atomic)0:00:10.750
6Daniel Sullivan (Affinity Cycles)0:00:10.948
7Daniel Walker (Project London 2012)0:00:11.019
8Andrew Lakatosh (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental)0:00:11.049
9Matthew Baranoski (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)0:00:11.072
10Jonathan Fraley (WDT-Allvoi International Cycling Team)0:00:11.131
11Samuel Milroy (LTO Velo)0:00:11.201
12Joshua Ryan (Bouledogue Tout Noir)0:00:11.211
13Dean Tracy (Project London 2012)0:00:11.225
14Jack Lindquist (Ritte Van Vlaanderen)0:00:11.329
15Danny Robertson (WDT-Allvoi International Cycling Team)0:00:11.436
16Phillip Elbaz0:00:11.472
17J Christopher Ferris (sub11 Racing)0:00:11.540
18Timothy McGee (Predator Cycling)0:00:11.642
19Nathan koch0:00:11.655
20Michael Hall (Behind-Bars/LGR)0:00:11.713
21Ryan Gadow (San Jose Bicycle Club)0:00:11.882
22Luke Harris0:00:12.262

Men's sprint
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Michael Blatchford (Project London 2012)
2Giddeon Massie (Cody Racing)
3Kevin Mansker (Project London 2012)
4James Watkins (Project London 2012)
5Matthew Baranoski (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
6TJ Mathieson (Momentum Coaching Group p/b Atomic)
7Daniel Sullivan (Affinity Cycles)
8Andrew Lakatosh (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental)
9Daniel Walker (Project London 2012)
10Jonathan Fraley (WDT-Allvoi International Cycling Team)
11Samuel Milroy (LTO Velo)
12Joshua Ryan (Bouledogue Tout Noir)
13Dean Tracy (Project London 2012)
14Jack Lindquist (Ritte Van Vlaanderen)
15Danny Robertson (WDT-Allvoi International Cycling Team)
16Phillip Elbaz
17J Christopher Ferris (sub11 Racing)
18Timothy McGee (Predator Cycling)
19Nathan koch
20Michael Hall (Behind-Bars/LGR)
21Ryan Gadow (San Jose Bicycle Club)
22Luke Harris

Men's team pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Moir (SEAL TEAM 3)0:04:24.220
Mathew Lipscomb (SEAL TEAM 3)
Gregory Daniel (SEAL TEAM 3)
Paul Lynch (SEAL TEAM 3)
2Zack Noonan (BROADMARK CAPITAL KE)0:04:30.045
Roman Kilun (BROADMARK CAPITAL KE)
Daniel Harm (BROADMARK CAPITAL KE)
Phillip Gaimon (BROADMARK CAPITAL KE)
3Austin Carroll (FUN BOYZ)0:04:32.817
Jake Hansen (FUN BOYZ)
Zachary Kovalcik (FUN BOYZ)
Al Urbanski (FUN BOYZ)
4John Tomlinson (CHICAGO)0:04:35.332
Larry Stoegbauer (CHICAGO)
Liam Donoghue (CHICAGO)
David Moyer (CHICAGO)
5Collin Berry (1 YOUNG GUY & 3 OLD)0:04:35.587
Keith Ketterer (1 YOUNG GUY & 3 OLD)
John Walsh (1 YOUNG GUY & 3 OLD)
Kevin Phillips (1 YOUNG GUY & 3 OLD)
6Ignacio Silva (UCI CT:WONDERFUL PIS)0:04:37.647
Sterling Magnell (UCI CT:WONDERFUL PIS)
Daniel Holt (UCI CT:WONDERFUL PIS)
Chandler Knop (UCI CT:WONDERFUL PIS)
7Steven Herzfeld (BOULDER INDOOR CYCLI)0:04:37.720
Karl Erickson (BOULDER INDOOR CYCLI)
Ian Burnett (BOULDER INDOOR CYCLI)
Charles Cassin (BOULDER INDOOR CYCLI)
8Lawrence Nolan (ROBET BLACK LTTP END)0:04:40.084
Robert Black (ROBET BLACK LTTP END)
Dan Vogt (ROBET BLACK LTTP END)
Kurt Bickel (ROBET BLACK LTTP END)
9Derek Virta (TRACK TEAMS BY ENDUR)0:04:45.777
Andrew Kruse (TRACK TEAMS BY ENDUR)
Martin Vecchio (TRACK TEAMS BY ENDUR)
Blaine Benson (TRACK TEAMS BY ENDUR)
10Richard Allen (NORTH SOUTH XPRESS)0:05:10.003
Dave Maminski (NORTH SOUTH XPRESS)
John Bergman (NORTH SOUTH XPRESS)
Mark Neumann (NORTH SOUTH XPRESS)

Women's team pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennie Reed (OUCH PRO CYCLING)0:03:27.448
Dotsie Bausch (OUCH PRO CYCLING)
Sarah Hammer (OUCH PRO CYCLING)
2Ruth Winder (TEAM UNKNOWN)0:03:46.218
Elizabeth Newell (TEAM UNKNOWN)
Jennifer Triplett (TEAM UNKNOWN)
3Lana Atchley (COG CYCLING)0:03:54.002
Kate Wilson (COG CYCLING)
Neva Day (COG CYCLING)

Women's keirin
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Dana Feiss (CPT/Home Depot Center Team)
2Shelby Reynolds (Sugar Cycles)
3Melissa Erickson (RockyMounts~Izze Racing)
4Erin Glover (Bike Central)
5Anissa Cobb
6Jennifer Valente (Adams Avenue Bicycles/G S Adams Avenue Bicycles)
7Cristin Walker (Momentum Coaching Group p/b Atomic/Momentum Coaching Group)
8Tela Crane (Lake Washington Velo)
9Alissa Maglaty (Team TIBCO II)
10Erin Popovich (Matrix Cycling Club)
DNFMandy Marquardt (Team Type 1)
DNFMary Glenn Carrasco (LTO Velo)

Men's BVI- kilo
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Peter Billington (LTO Velo)
1Chester Triplett
2Kevin Meyers
2Robert Springer (Team Wheel & Sprocket)

Men's Individual Pursuit - BVI
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Swanson (White Mountain Road Club/Landis/Trek)0:04:32.428
1Clark Rachfal (Annapolis Bicycle Racing Team/ABRT (Annapolis Bicycle Racing Team))
2Kevin Meyers0:04:46.870
2Robert Springer (Team Wheel & Sprocket)

Men's Individual Pursuit - C2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brett Weitzel0:04:50.194

Men's Individual Pursuit - C3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Farrell0:03:34.776
2William Mitchel-Chesebro (VRC/NOW-MS Society)0:04:10.977

Men's Individual Pursuit - C4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Trent (Speedfix Racing p/b Zubaz)0:04:59.091
2Sam Kavanagh (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club/Gallatin Alpine Sports/Intrinsik Archite)0:05:03.972
3Justin Widhalm0:04:33.890
4Jeffrey Martin0:05:23.845
5Brian Grenier (Racing 4 Kids Foundation p/b Window Gang Racing)0:05:39.411

Men's Individual Pursuit - C5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Berenyi (PSIMET Racing/PSIMET Elite)0:05:06.490
2Mark Gyulafia (Guinness Cycling Team)0:05:07.999
3Jason Paxton0:03:44.514
4Zachary Linhardt (Oklahoma City Velo Club)0:06:28.445

Women's Individual Pursuit - BVI
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karissa Whitsell (Paralympic Cycling Team)0:03:51.424
1Lisa Turnbull
2Kimberly Borowicz (Smart Cycling)0:04:15.684
2Kristen Meshberg (ABD Cycle Club)

Women's Individual Pursuit - C2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Allison Jones (Cody Racing/Cody Racing Team)0:02:05.751
2Barbara Buchan (US Paralympic Team)0:05:00.841

Women's Individual Pursuit - C3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Sobchik0:05:10.571

Women's Individual Pursuit - C5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greta Neimanas (xXx Racing)0:04:03.053
2Jennifer Schuble0:04:04.003
3Kelly Crowley (Metromint Cycling)0:04:10.369

 

