Blatchford on top in men's sprint
Feiss wins women's keirin
Day 3: Men: Team Pursuit, Sprint; Women: Team Pursuit, Keirin -
Women's pursuit team sets track record
On the third day of racing at the Home Depot Center, the Olympic hopefuls on the women's OUCH Pro Cycling team set a new track record for the team pursuit.
Sarah Hammer, Jennie Reed and Dotsie Bausch beat the previous record of 3:27.5, set by the Ukrainian team during the 2008 World Cup, completing the three kilometer event in 3:27.448.
"It's awesome. This is our homebase," Hammer said. "Being American, we obviously want to have the fastest time for women ever ridden here. That's something we had to put in the books."
Returning from two years off the track, Michael Blatchford (Project London 2012) came out on top in the men's sprint, topping Giddeon Massie (Bike Religion) in the finals. Kevin Mansker (Project London 2012) took the bronze over Jimmy Watkins (Project London 2012), with Matt Baranoski (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA) in fifth.
"Coming to nationals is a stepping stone," Blatchford said. "It's great to be in front of a home crowd again. It's been years since I've done that. I've been racing all summer and nothing has been here. It's good to come back to the boards and know that it's still in the tank. To have the jersey is pretty sweet."
22-year-old Dana Feiss (CPT-Home Depot Center) topped the women's field in the keirin, narrowly edging Shelby Reynolds (Sugar Cycles), who earned the silver medal.
Fresh off representing the United States of America at the Junior Track World Championships in Moscow, Russia in August, Mathew Lipscomb (Greenville Spinners), Paul Lynch (Hot Tubes Development Team) and Gregory Daniel (Chipotle Junior Development Team) teamed up with Ian Moir (Yahoo Cycling Team) to top the men's team pursuit podium Friday night. The quartet posted a 4:24.420 to better the Broadmark Capital team of Zack Noonan, Roman Kilun, Daniel Harm and Phillip Gaimon by more than five seconds.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Mansker (Project London 2012)
|0:00:10.355
|2
|James Watkins (Project London 2012)
|0:00:10.563
|3
|Michael Blatchford (Project London 2012)
|0:00:10.582
|4
|Giddeon Massie (Cody Racing)
|0:00:10.685
|5
|TJ Mathieson (Momentum Coaching Group p/b Atomic)
|0:00:10.750
|6
|Daniel Sullivan (Affinity Cycles)
|0:00:10.948
|7
|Daniel Walker (Project London 2012)
|0:00:11.019
|8
|Andrew Lakatosh (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental)
|0:00:11.049
|9
|Matthew Baranoski (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
|0:00:11.072
|10
|Jonathan Fraley (WDT-Allvoi International Cycling Team)
|0:00:11.131
|11
|Samuel Milroy (LTO Velo)
|0:00:11.201
|12
|Joshua Ryan (Bouledogue Tout Noir)
|0:00:11.211
|13
|Dean Tracy (Project London 2012)
|0:00:11.225
|14
|Jack Lindquist (Ritte Van Vlaanderen)
|0:00:11.329
|15
|Danny Robertson (WDT-Allvoi International Cycling Team)
|0:00:11.436
|16
|Phillip Elbaz
|0:00:11.472
|17
|J Christopher Ferris (sub11 Racing)
|0:00:11.540
|18
|Timothy McGee (Predator Cycling)
|0:00:11.642
|19
|Nathan koch
|0:00:11.655
|20
|Michael Hall (Behind-Bars/LGR)
|0:00:11.713
|21
|Ryan Gadow (San Jose Bicycle Club)
|0:00:11.882
|22
|Luke Harris
|0:00:12.262
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ian Moir (SEAL TEAM 3)
|0:04:24.220
|Mathew Lipscomb (SEAL TEAM 3)
|Gregory Daniel (SEAL TEAM 3)
|Paul Lynch (SEAL TEAM 3)
|2
|Zack Noonan (BROADMARK CAPITAL KE)
|0:04:30.045
|Roman Kilun (BROADMARK CAPITAL KE)
|Daniel Harm (BROADMARK CAPITAL KE)
|Phillip Gaimon (BROADMARK CAPITAL KE)
|3
|Austin Carroll (FUN BOYZ)
|0:04:32.817
|Jake Hansen (FUN BOYZ)
|Zachary Kovalcik (FUN BOYZ)
|Al Urbanski (FUN BOYZ)
|4
|John Tomlinson (CHICAGO)
|0:04:35.332
|Larry Stoegbauer (CHICAGO)
|Liam Donoghue (CHICAGO)
|David Moyer (CHICAGO)
|5
|Collin Berry (1 YOUNG GUY & 3 OLD)
|0:04:35.587
|Keith Ketterer (1 YOUNG GUY & 3 OLD)
|John Walsh (1 YOUNG GUY & 3 OLD)
|Kevin Phillips (1 YOUNG GUY & 3 OLD)
|6
|Ignacio Silva (UCI CT:WONDERFUL PIS)
|0:04:37.647
|Sterling Magnell (UCI CT:WONDERFUL PIS)
|Daniel Holt (UCI CT:WONDERFUL PIS)
|Chandler Knop (UCI CT:WONDERFUL PIS)
|7
|Steven Herzfeld (BOULDER INDOOR CYCLI)
|0:04:37.720
|Karl Erickson (BOULDER INDOOR CYCLI)
|Ian Burnett (BOULDER INDOOR CYCLI)
|Charles Cassin (BOULDER INDOOR CYCLI)
|8
|Lawrence Nolan (ROBET BLACK LTTP END)
|0:04:40.084
|Robert Black (ROBET BLACK LTTP END)
|Dan Vogt (ROBET BLACK LTTP END)
|Kurt Bickel (ROBET BLACK LTTP END)
|9
|Derek Virta (TRACK TEAMS BY ENDUR)
|0:04:45.777
|Andrew Kruse (TRACK TEAMS BY ENDUR)
|Martin Vecchio (TRACK TEAMS BY ENDUR)
|Blaine Benson (TRACK TEAMS BY ENDUR)
|10
|Richard Allen (NORTH SOUTH XPRESS)
|0:05:10.003
|Dave Maminski (NORTH SOUTH XPRESS)
|John Bergman (NORTH SOUTH XPRESS)
|Mark Neumann (NORTH SOUTH XPRESS)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jennie Reed (OUCH PRO CYCLING)
|0:03:27.448
|Dotsie Bausch (OUCH PRO CYCLING)
|Sarah Hammer (OUCH PRO CYCLING)
|2
|Ruth Winder (TEAM UNKNOWN)
|0:03:46.218
|Elizabeth Newell (TEAM UNKNOWN)
|Jennifer Triplett (TEAM UNKNOWN)
|3
|Lana Atchley (COG CYCLING)
|0:03:54.002
|Kate Wilson (COG CYCLING)
|Neva Day (COG CYCLING)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Dana Feiss (CPT/Home Depot Center Team)
|2
|Shelby Reynolds (Sugar Cycles)
|3
|Melissa Erickson (RockyMounts~Izze Racing)
|4
|Erin Glover (Bike Central)
|5
|Anissa Cobb
|6
|Jennifer Valente (Adams Avenue Bicycles/G S Adams Avenue Bicycles)
|7
|Cristin Walker (Momentum Coaching Group p/b Atomic/Momentum Coaching Group)
|8
|Tela Crane (Lake Washington Velo)
|9
|Alissa Maglaty (Team TIBCO II)
|10
|Erin Popovich (Matrix Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Mandy Marquardt (Team Type 1)
|DNF
|Mary Glenn Carrasco (LTO Velo)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Peter Billington (LTO Velo)
|1
|Chester Triplett
|2
|Kevin Meyers
|2
|Robert Springer (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Swanson (White Mountain Road Club/Landis/Trek)
|0:04:32.428
|1
|Clark Rachfal (Annapolis Bicycle Racing Team/ABRT (Annapolis Bicycle Racing Team))
|2
|Kevin Meyers
|0:04:46.870
|2
|Robert Springer (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brett Weitzel
|0:04:50.194
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Farrell
|0:03:34.776
|2
|William Mitchel-Chesebro (VRC/NOW-MS Society)
|0:04:10.977
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aaron Trent (Speedfix Racing p/b Zubaz)
|0:04:59.091
|2
|Sam Kavanagh (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club/Gallatin Alpine Sports/Intrinsik Archite)
|0:05:03.972
|3
|Justin Widhalm
|0:04:33.890
|4
|Jeffrey Martin
|0:05:23.845
|5
|Brian Grenier (Racing 4 Kids Foundation p/b Window Gang Racing)
|0:05:39.411
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Berenyi (PSIMET Racing/PSIMET Elite)
|0:05:06.490
|2
|Mark Gyulafia (Guinness Cycling Team)
|0:05:07.999
|3
|Jason Paxton
|0:03:44.514
|4
|Zachary Linhardt (Oklahoma City Velo Club)
|0:06:28.445
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karissa Whitsell (Paralympic Cycling Team)
|0:03:51.424
|1
|Lisa Turnbull
|2
|Kimberly Borowicz (Smart Cycling)
|0:04:15.684
|2
|Kristen Meshberg (ABD Cycle Club)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Allison Jones (Cody Racing/Cody Racing Team)
|0:02:05.751
|2
|Barbara Buchan (US Paralympic Team)
|0:05:00.841
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Sobchik
|0:05:10.571
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greta Neimanas (xXx Racing)
|0:04:03.053
|2
|Jennifer Schuble
|0:04:04.003
|3
|Kelly Crowley (Metromint Cycling)
|0:04:10.369
Latest on Cyclingnews
