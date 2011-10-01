Image 1 of 12 The OUCH team set the track record for the women's team pursuit (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 2 of 12 (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 3 of 12 Michael Blatchford is congratulated by Giddeon Massie after taking the men's sprint title (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 4 of 12 The men's team pursuit podium (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 5 of 12 The women's team pursuit podium (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 6 of 12 (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 7 of 12 The keirin gets underway (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 8 of 12 The paracycling pursuit (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 9 of 12 (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 10 of 12 (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 11 of 12 (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 12 of 12 (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)

Women's pursuit team sets track record

On the third day of racing at the Home Depot Center, the Olympic hopefuls on the women's OUCH Pro Cycling team set a new track record for the team pursuit.

Sarah Hammer, Jennie Reed and Dotsie Bausch beat the previous record of 3:27.5, set by the Ukrainian team during the 2008 World Cup, completing the three kilometer event in 3:27.448.

"It's awesome. This is our homebase," Hammer said. "Being American, we obviously want to have the fastest time for women ever ridden here. That's something we had to put in the books."

Returning from two years off the track, Michael Blatchford (Project London 2012) came out on top in the men's sprint, topping Giddeon Massie (Bike Religion) in the finals. Kevin Mansker (Project London 2012) took the bronze over Jimmy Watkins (Project London 2012), with Matt Baranoski (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA) in fifth.

"Coming to nationals is a stepping stone," Blatchford said. "It's great to be in front of a home crowd again. It's been years since I've done that. I've been racing all summer and nothing has been here. It's good to come back to the boards and know that it's still in the tank. To have the jersey is pretty sweet."

22-year-old Dana Feiss (CPT-Home Depot Center) topped the women's field in the keirin, narrowly edging Shelby Reynolds (Sugar Cycles), who earned the silver medal.

Fresh off representing the United States of America at the Junior Track World Championships in Moscow, Russia in August, Mathew Lipscomb (Greenville Spinners), Paul Lynch (Hot Tubes Development Team) and Gregory Daniel (Chipotle Junior Development Team) teamed up with Ian Moir (Yahoo Cycling Team) to top the men's team pursuit podium Friday night. The quartet posted a 4:24.420 to better the Broadmark Capital team of Zack Noonan, Roman Kilun, Daniel Harm and Phillip Gaimon by more than five seconds.

Full Results

Men's sprint - Flying 200m # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Mansker (Project London 2012) 0:00:10.355 2 James Watkins (Project London 2012) 0:00:10.563 3 Michael Blatchford (Project London 2012) 0:00:10.582 4 Giddeon Massie (Cody Racing) 0:00:10.685 5 TJ Mathieson (Momentum Coaching Group p/b Atomic) 0:00:10.750 6 Daniel Sullivan (Affinity Cycles) 0:00:10.948 7 Daniel Walker (Project London 2012) 0:00:11.019 8 Andrew Lakatosh (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental) 0:00:11.049 9 Matthew Baranoski (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA) 0:00:11.072 10 Jonathan Fraley (WDT-Allvoi International Cycling Team) 0:00:11.131 11 Samuel Milroy (LTO Velo) 0:00:11.201 12 Joshua Ryan (Bouledogue Tout Noir) 0:00:11.211 13 Dean Tracy (Project London 2012) 0:00:11.225 14 Jack Lindquist (Ritte Van Vlaanderen) 0:00:11.329 15 Danny Robertson (WDT-Allvoi International Cycling Team) 0:00:11.436 16 Phillip Elbaz 0:00:11.472 17 J Christopher Ferris (sub11 Racing) 0:00:11.540 18 Timothy McGee (Predator Cycling) 0:00:11.642 19 Nathan koch 0:00:11.655 20 Michael Hall (Behind-Bars/LGR) 0:00:11.713 21 Ryan Gadow (San Jose Bicycle Club) 0:00:11.882 22 Luke Harris 0:00:12.262

Men's sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Michael Blatchford (Project London 2012) 2 Giddeon Massie (Cody Racing) 3 Kevin Mansker (Project London 2012) 4 James Watkins (Project London 2012) 5 Matthew Baranoski (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA) 6 TJ Mathieson (Momentum Coaching Group p/b Atomic) 7 Daniel Sullivan (Affinity Cycles) 8 Andrew Lakatosh (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental) 9 Daniel Walker (Project London 2012) 10 Jonathan Fraley (WDT-Allvoi International Cycling Team) 11 Samuel Milroy (LTO Velo) 12 Joshua Ryan (Bouledogue Tout Noir) 13 Dean Tracy (Project London 2012) 14 Jack Lindquist (Ritte Van Vlaanderen) 15 Danny Robertson (WDT-Allvoi International Cycling Team) 16 Phillip Elbaz 17 J Christopher Ferris (sub11 Racing) 18 Timothy McGee (Predator Cycling) 19 Nathan koch 20 Michael Hall (Behind-Bars/LGR) 21 Ryan Gadow (San Jose Bicycle Club) 22 Luke Harris

Men's team pursuit # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ian Moir (SEAL TEAM 3) 0:04:24.220 Mathew Lipscomb (SEAL TEAM 3) Gregory Daniel (SEAL TEAM 3) Paul Lynch (SEAL TEAM 3) 2 Zack Noonan (BROADMARK CAPITAL KE) 0:04:30.045 Roman Kilun (BROADMARK CAPITAL KE) Daniel Harm (BROADMARK CAPITAL KE) Phillip Gaimon (BROADMARK CAPITAL KE) 3 Austin Carroll (FUN BOYZ) 0:04:32.817 Jake Hansen (FUN BOYZ) Zachary Kovalcik (FUN BOYZ) Al Urbanski (FUN BOYZ) 4 John Tomlinson (CHICAGO) 0:04:35.332 Larry Stoegbauer (CHICAGO) Liam Donoghue (CHICAGO) David Moyer (CHICAGO) 5 Collin Berry (1 YOUNG GUY & 3 OLD) 0:04:35.587 Keith Ketterer (1 YOUNG GUY & 3 OLD) John Walsh (1 YOUNG GUY & 3 OLD) Kevin Phillips (1 YOUNG GUY & 3 OLD) 6 Ignacio Silva (UCI CT:WONDERFUL PIS) 0:04:37.647 Sterling Magnell (UCI CT:WONDERFUL PIS) Daniel Holt (UCI CT:WONDERFUL PIS) Chandler Knop (UCI CT:WONDERFUL PIS) 7 Steven Herzfeld (BOULDER INDOOR CYCLI) 0:04:37.720 Karl Erickson (BOULDER INDOOR CYCLI) Ian Burnett (BOULDER INDOOR CYCLI) Charles Cassin (BOULDER INDOOR CYCLI) 8 Lawrence Nolan (ROBET BLACK LTTP END) 0:04:40.084 Robert Black (ROBET BLACK LTTP END) Dan Vogt (ROBET BLACK LTTP END) Kurt Bickel (ROBET BLACK LTTP END) 9 Derek Virta (TRACK TEAMS BY ENDUR) 0:04:45.777 Andrew Kruse (TRACK TEAMS BY ENDUR) Martin Vecchio (TRACK TEAMS BY ENDUR) Blaine Benson (TRACK TEAMS BY ENDUR) 10 Richard Allen (NORTH SOUTH XPRESS) 0:05:10.003 Dave Maminski (NORTH SOUTH XPRESS) John Bergman (NORTH SOUTH XPRESS) Mark Neumann (NORTH SOUTH XPRESS)

Women's team pursuit # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jennie Reed (OUCH PRO CYCLING) 0:03:27.448 Dotsie Bausch (OUCH PRO CYCLING) Sarah Hammer (OUCH PRO CYCLING) 2 Ruth Winder (TEAM UNKNOWN) 0:03:46.218 Elizabeth Newell (TEAM UNKNOWN) Jennifer Triplett (TEAM UNKNOWN) 3 Lana Atchley (COG CYCLING) 0:03:54.002 Kate Wilson (COG CYCLING) Neva Day (COG CYCLING)

Women's keirin # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Dana Feiss (CPT/Home Depot Center Team) 2 Shelby Reynolds (Sugar Cycles) 3 Melissa Erickson (RockyMounts~Izze Racing) 4 Erin Glover (Bike Central) 5 Anissa Cobb 6 Jennifer Valente (Adams Avenue Bicycles/G S Adams Avenue Bicycles) 7 Cristin Walker (Momentum Coaching Group p/b Atomic/Momentum Coaching Group) 8 Tela Crane (Lake Washington Velo) 9 Alissa Maglaty (Team TIBCO II) 10 Erin Popovich (Matrix Cycling Club) DNF Mandy Marquardt (Team Type 1) DNF Mary Glenn Carrasco (LTO Velo)

Men's BVI- kilo # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Peter Billington (LTO Velo) 1 Chester Triplett 2 Kevin Meyers 2 Robert Springer (Team Wheel & Sprocket)

Men's Individual Pursuit - BVI # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Swanson (White Mountain Road Club/Landis/Trek) 0:04:32.428 1 Clark Rachfal (Annapolis Bicycle Racing Team/ABRT (Annapolis Bicycle Racing Team)) 2 Kevin Meyers 0:04:46.870 2 Robert Springer (Team Wheel & Sprocket)

Men's Individual Pursuit - C2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brett Weitzel 0:04:50.194

Men's Individual Pursuit - C3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Farrell 0:03:34.776 2 William Mitchel-Chesebro (VRC/NOW-MS Society) 0:04:10.977

Men's Individual Pursuit - C4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Trent (Speedfix Racing p/b Zubaz) 0:04:59.091 2 Sam Kavanagh (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club/Gallatin Alpine Sports/Intrinsik Archite) 0:05:03.972 3 Justin Widhalm 0:04:33.890 4 Jeffrey Martin 0:05:23.845 5 Brian Grenier (Racing 4 Kids Foundation p/b Window Gang Racing) 0:05:39.411

Men's Individual Pursuit - C5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Berenyi (PSIMET Racing/PSIMET Elite) 0:05:06.490 2 Mark Gyulafia (Guinness Cycling Team) 0:05:07.999 3 Jason Paxton 0:03:44.514 4 Zachary Linhardt (Oklahoma City Velo Club) 0:06:28.445

Women's Individual Pursuit - BVI # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karissa Whitsell (Paralympic Cycling Team) 0:03:51.424 1 Lisa Turnbull 2 Kimberly Borowicz (Smart Cycling) 0:04:15.684 2 Kristen Meshberg (ABD Cycle Club)

Women's Individual Pursuit - C2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Allison Jones (Cody Racing/Cody Racing Team) 0:02:05.751 2 Barbara Buchan (US Paralympic Team) 0:05:00.841

Women's Individual Pursuit - C3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laura Sobchik 0:05:10.571