Image 1 of 6 The men's field spreads out during the elimination race. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 2 of 6 Alves starts her flying lap. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 3 of 6 Bobby Lea ahead in the points race. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 4 of 6 Lauren Hall pushes a big gear in the points race. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 5 of 6 Lauren Hall wins the women's elimination race. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 6 of 6 Bobby Lea's flying lap. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)

The 2011 USA Cycling Elite Track National Championships opened Wednesday with a flying start at the Velodrome at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California.

The first event of the men's and women's omnium, the flying lap, filled the morning session. In the afternoon, the riders contested the points and elimination races. After the three events, Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA) and Lauren Hall (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) lead the men's and women's omniums, respectively.

Lea's lead in the men's omnium is only three points on James Carney (Rideclean p/b Patentit.com) and four points on Cody O'Reilly (Full Circle Sports) with three events remaining.

Lea won the flying lap, placed second in the elimination race and third in the points race. Hall won the points and elimination races while placing sixth in the flying lap. Hall holds a one-point lead on Colleen Hayduk (RIDECLEAN p/b Patentit.com) while Elizabeth Newell (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) is only two points behind Hall.

The Flying Lap, saving the best to last

The winner of the men's and women's flying lap were the penultimate riders to hit the track. Lea bested a field of 19 men in the 250-meter flying lap with a time of 13.666 seconds. O'Reilly was in second place with a time of 13.827. Charles Huff (Mercy Cycling Team) posted a 13.839 to place third while Carney finished fourth with a time of 14.127. Kit Karzen (VRC-NOW-MS Society) rounded out the top five with a time of 14.133.

In the women's session, Hanan Alves-Hyde (RIDECLEAN/RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) topped the 10-rider field with a time of 15.340 seconds.

Points Race

O'Reilly collected 32 points during the men's 30-kilometer points race. O'Reilly, who lapped the field, came on strong through the midpoint of the race, finishing in the top three of each of the four middle sprints.

Hall won the women's 20-kilometer points race after collecting 19 points. Hall took points in seven of the eight sprints, including winning two of the last four. Newell placed second with 18 points after recording points in six sprints, including a pair of wins.

Elimination Race

In the final contest of the day, Carney outlasted Lea to win the men's elimination race. As the field shrunk to two riders, Lea was pulling Carney. Going into the last turn, the two were stuck together, before Carney attacked from behind Lea to narrowly edge him at the finish line.

Meanwhile in the women's race Hall emerged victorious after her own late attack held off Hayduk's chase in fast paced women's elimination.



Elite Men Elimination Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 James Carney (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 2 Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA) 3 Kit Karzen (VRC/NOW-MS Society) 4 Daniel Holt (Team Type 1- Development) 5 Charles Huff (UCI CT: Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda) 6 Lawrence Nolan (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Masters) 7 Cody O'Reilly (Full Circle Sports) 8 Austin Carroll (OUCH Pro Cycling) 9 Colt Peterson (VRC) 10 Collin Berry (Bike Religion) 11 Bobby Unverzagt (South Bay Wheelmen) 12 Zack Noonan (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/FCS Cycling Team) 13 Jake Hansen 14 Charles Cassin (Big Ring U-25) 15 Karl Erickson (ColoBikeLaw.com) 16 Martin Vecchio (Track Teams by WAHU) 17 Blaine Benson (Track Teams by WAHU) 18 Steven Herzfeld (GS Ciao) 19 Al Urbanski (BRIHOP Cycling)

Elite Men Flying Lap # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA) 0:00:13.666 2 Cody O'Reilly (Full Circle Sports) 0:00:13.827 3 Charles Huff (Jelly Belly) 0:00:13.839 4 James Carney (RIDECLEAN/RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:00:14.127 5 Kit Karzen (VRC/NOW-MS Society) 0:00:14.133 6 Colt Peterson (VRC) 0:00:14.338 7 Austin Carroll 0:00:14.585 8 Karl Erickson (ColoBikeLaw.com) 0:00:14.623 9 Lawrence Nolan (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Masters) 0:00:14.656 10 Daniel Holt (Team Type 1- Development) 0:00:14.794 11 Al Urbanski (BRIHOP Cycling) 0:00:14.949 12 Bobby Unverzagt (South Bay Wheelmen) 0:00:14.984 13 Zack Noonan (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/FCS Cycling Team) 0:00:14.986 14 Collin Berry (VRC/NOW-MS Society) 0:00:15.014 15 Steven Herzfeld (GS Ciao) 0:00:15.270 16 Jake Hansen 0:00:15.278 17 Martin Vecchio (Track Teams by WAHU) 0:00:15.539 18 Charles Cassin (Big Ring U-25) 0:00:15.746 19 Blaine Benson (Track Teams by WAHU) 0:00:16.087

Men - Cat 1/2 - Points Race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cody O'Reilly (Full Circle Sports) 32 pts 2 Daniel Holt (Team Type 1- Development) 31 3 Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA) 25 4 James Carney (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 18 5 Colt Peterson (VRC) 12 6 Kit Karzen (VRC/NOW-MS Society) 10 7 Austin Carroll (OUCH Pro Cycling) 10 8 Lawrence Nolan (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Masters) 9 9 Charles Huff (UCI CT: Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda) 8 10 Karl Erickson (ColoBikeLaw.com) 5 11 Charles Cassin (Big Ring U-25) 5 12 Zack Noonan (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/FCS Cycling Team) 3 13 Jake Hansen 1 14 Martin Vecchio (Track Teams by WAHU) 15 Al Urbanski (BRIHOP Cycling) 16 Collin Berry (Bike Religion) 17 Bobby Unverzagt (South Bay Wheelmen) -40 17 Blaine Benson (Track Teams by WAHU) -57 17 Steven Herzfeld (GS Ciao) -20

Elite Women Elimination Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Lauren Hall (Colavita / Forno D'Asolo) 2 Colleen Hayduk (RIDECLEAN/RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 3 Shelby Reynolds (Sugar Cycles) 4 Elizabeth Newell (Bell Lap Racing/Team Bell Lap) 5 Jennifer Triplett (Lake Washington Velo) 6 Neva Day (Cog Cycling/COG Cycling) 7 Ruth Winder (HDR p/b Lombardi Sports) 8 Hanan Alves-Hyde (RIDECLEAN/RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 9 Mandy Marquardt (Team Type 1) 10 Lana Atchley

Elite Women Flying Lap # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hanan Alves-Hyde (RIDECLEAN/RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:00:15.340 2 Jennifer Triplett (Lake Washington Velo) 0:00:15.488 3 Colleen Hayduk (RIDECLEAN/RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:00:15.541 4 Elizabeth Newell (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:00:15.577 5 Mandy Marquardt (Team Type 1) 0:00:15.588 6 Lauren Hall (Colavita / Forno D'Asolo) 0:00:15.596 7 Neva Day (South Bay Wheelmen) 0:00:16.048 8 Ruth Winder (HDR p/b Lombardi Sports) 0:00:16.387 9 Shelby Reynolds (Sugar Cycles/Sugar Cycles Factory Racing) 0:00:16.612 10 Lana Atchley 0:00:17.244