Trending

Lea and Hall grab omnium leads on opening day of Nationals

James Carney right on the heels of Lea

Image 1 of 6

The men's field spreads out during the elimination race.

The men's field spreads out during the elimination race.
(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)
Image 2 of 6

Alves starts her flying lap.

Alves starts her flying lap.
(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)
Image 3 of 6

Bobby Lea ahead in the points race.

Bobby Lea ahead in the points race.
(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)
Image 4 of 6

Lauren Hall pushes a big gear in the points race.

Lauren Hall pushes a big gear in the points race.
(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)
Image 5 of 6

Lauren Hall wins the women's elimination race.

Lauren Hall wins the women's elimination race.
(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)
Image 6 of 6

Bobby Lea's flying lap.

Bobby Lea's flying lap.
(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)

The 2011 USA Cycling Elite Track National Championships opened Wednesday with a flying start at the Velodrome at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California.

The first event of the men's and women's omnium, the flying lap, filled the morning session. In the afternoon, the riders contested the points and elimination races. After the three events, Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA) and Lauren Hall (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) lead the men's and women's omniums, respectively.

Lea's lead in the men's omnium is only three points on James Carney (Rideclean p/b Patentit.com) and four points on Cody O'Reilly (Full Circle Sports) with three events remaining.

Lea won the flying lap, placed second in the elimination race and third in the points race. Hall won the points and elimination races while placing sixth in the flying lap. Hall holds a one-point lead on Colleen Hayduk (RIDECLEAN p/b Patentit.com) while Elizabeth Newell (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) is only two points behind Hall.

The Flying Lap, saving the best to last

The winner of the men's and women's flying lap were the penultimate riders to hit the track. Lea bested a field of 19 men in the 250-meter flying lap with a time of 13.666 seconds. O'Reilly was in second place with a time of 13.827. Charles Huff (Mercy Cycling Team) posted a 13.839 to place third while Carney finished fourth with a time of 14.127. Kit Karzen (VRC-NOW-MS Society) rounded out the top five with a time of 14.133.

In the women's session, Hanan Alves-Hyde (RIDECLEAN/RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) topped the 10-rider field with a time of 15.340 seconds.

Points Race

O'Reilly collected 32 points during the men's 30-kilometer points race. O'Reilly, who lapped the field, came on strong through the midpoint of the race, finishing in the top three of each of the four middle sprints.

Hall won the women's 20-kilometer points race after collecting 19 points. Hall took points in seven of the eight sprints, including winning two of the last four. Newell placed second with 18 points after recording points in six sprints, including a pair of wins.

Elimination Race

In the final contest of the day, Carney outlasted Lea to win the men's elimination race. As the field shrunk to two riders, Lea was pulling Carney. Going into the last turn, the two were stuck together, before Carney attacked from behind Lea to narrowly edge him at the finish line.

Meanwhile in the women's race Hall emerged victorious after her own late attack held off Hayduk's chase in fast paced women's elimination.

Elite Men Elimination Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1James Carney (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
2Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
3Kit Karzen (VRC/NOW-MS Society)
4Daniel Holt (Team Type 1- Development)
5Charles Huff (UCI CT: Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda)
6Lawrence Nolan (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Masters)
7Cody O'Reilly (Full Circle Sports)
8Austin Carroll (OUCH Pro Cycling)
9Colt Peterson (VRC)
10Collin Berry (Bike Religion)
11Bobby Unverzagt (South Bay Wheelmen)
12Zack Noonan (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/FCS Cycling Team)
13Jake Hansen
14Charles Cassin (Big Ring U-25)
15Karl Erickson (ColoBikeLaw.com)
16Martin Vecchio (Track Teams by WAHU)
17Blaine Benson (Track Teams by WAHU)
18Steven Herzfeld (GS Ciao)
19Al Urbanski (BRIHOP Cycling)

Elite Men Flying Lap
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)0:00:13.666
2Cody O'Reilly (Full Circle Sports)0:00:13.827
3Charles Huff (Jelly Belly)0:00:13.839
4James Carney (RIDECLEAN/RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:00:14.127
5Kit Karzen (VRC/NOW-MS Society)0:00:14.133
6Colt Peterson (VRC)0:00:14.338
7Austin Carroll0:00:14.585
8Karl Erickson (ColoBikeLaw.com)0:00:14.623
9Lawrence Nolan (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Masters)0:00:14.656
10Daniel Holt (Team Type 1- Development)0:00:14.794
11Al Urbanski (BRIHOP Cycling)0:00:14.949
12Bobby Unverzagt (South Bay Wheelmen)0:00:14.984
13Zack Noonan (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/FCS Cycling Team)0:00:14.986
14Collin Berry (VRC/NOW-MS Society)0:00:15.014
15Steven Herzfeld (GS Ciao)0:00:15.270
16Jake Hansen0:00:15.278
17Martin Vecchio (Track Teams by WAHU)0:00:15.539
18Charles Cassin (Big Ring U-25)0:00:15.746
19Blaine Benson (Track Teams by WAHU)0:00:16.087

Men - Cat 1/2 - Points Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cody O'Reilly (Full Circle Sports)32pts
2Daniel Holt (Team Type 1- Development)31
3Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)25
4James Carney (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)18
5Colt Peterson (VRC)12
6Kit Karzen (VRC/NOW-MS Society)10
7Austin Carroll (OUCH Pro Cycling)10
8Lawrence Nolan (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Masters)9
9Charles Huff (UCI CT: Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda)8
10Karl Erickson (ColoBikeLaw.com)5
11Charles Cassin (Big Ring U-25)5
12Zack Noonan (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/FCS Cycling Team)3
13Jake Hansen1
14Martin Vecchio (Track Teams by WAHU)
15Al Urbanski (BRIHOP Cycling)
16Collin Berry (Bike Religion)
17Bobby Unverzagt (South Bay Wheelmen)-40
17Blaine Benson (Track Teams by WAHU)-57
17Steven Herzfeld (GS Ciao)-20

Elite Women Elimination Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lauren Hall (Colavita / Forno D'Asolo)
2Colleen Hayduk (RIDECLEAN/RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
3Shelby Reynolds (Sugar Cycles)
4Elizabeth Newell (Bell Lap Racing/Team Bell Lap)
5Jennifer Triplett (Lake Washington Velo)
6Neva Day (Cog Cycling/COG Cycling)
7Ruth Winder (HDR p/b Lombardi Sports)
8Hanan Alves-Hyde (RIDECLEAN/RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
9Mandy Marquardt (Team Type 1)
10Lana Atchley

Elite Women Flying Lap
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hanan Alves-Hyde (RIDECLEAN/RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:00:15.340
2Jennifer Triplett (Lake Washington Velo)0:00:15.488
3Colleen Hayduk (RIDECLEAN/RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:00:15.541
4Elizabeth Newell (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:00:15.577
5Mandy Marquardt (Team Type 1)0:00:15.588
6Lauren Hall (Colavita / Forno D'Asolo)0:00:15.596
7Neva Day (South Bay Wheelmen)0:00:16.048
8Ruth Winder (HDR p/b Lombardi Sports)0:00:16.387
9Shelby Reynolds (Sugar Cycles/Sugar Cycles Factory Racing)0:00:16.612
10Lana Atchley0:00:17.244

Elite Women Points Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Hall (Colavita / Forno D'Asolo)19pts
2Elizabeth Newell (Bell Lap Racing/Team Bell Lap)18
3Jennifer Triplett (Lake Washington Velo)12
4Colleen Hayduk (RIDECLEAN/RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)11
5Lana Atchley10
6Ruth Winder (HDR p/b Lombardi Sports)7
7Neva Day (Cog Cycling/COG Cycling)5
8Hanan Alves-Hyde (RIDECLEAN/RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)4
9Mandy Marquardt (Team Type 1)
10Shelby Reynolds (Sugar Cycles)-18

 

Latest on Cyclingnews