Brunner powers to elite men's Pan-Am Cyclo-cross crown
By Cyclingnews
White repeats as runner-up and defending champion Werner takes third
Eric Brunner (Blue Competition Cycles p/b Build) won the elite men’s crown at the Pan-American Cyclo-cross championships in Garland, Texas on Saturday. The all-US podium was completed with Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) in second and Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano CX Team) in third.
A field of 32 riders battled across the two-mile dry and dusty course at Winters Park Amphitheater, which was also hosting amateur races with Resolution Cross Cup for a 10th season. Scott McGill (Aevolo) took the holeshot with his teammate Gage Hecht, the reigning US elite men’s cyclo-cross champion, close behind, but Hecht lost his position on the first lap when his chain slipped off the bike and he had to run to the pits.
Out front in the lead group with McGill were Brunner, White, Werner, Michael van den Ham (Easton Giant CX), Lance Haidet (L39ION of Los Angeles), Brandon Fix (Fix Racing), and Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz Bicycles), with Hecht chasing.
Brunner and White were the first two to begin separation from the pack, and with three laps to go Brunner had gained almost 15 seconds over White, with Werner in third. In the deep sand pit, McGill moved into fourth position just ahead of Haidet.
On the penultimate lap, Brunner had surged up the main climb with the strongest stride and had a lead no one could catch. White, who had won the Pan-Am title in 2018 and took silver in 2019, would repeat in second place. Werner, the defending champion, would settle for third.
Hecht, who had last won the U23 Pan-Am title, worked his way back to a sixth-place finish, 1:25 behind the winner. McGill would take fourth and Haidet fifth.
The Pan-Am Cyclo-cross Championships returned to the US for the first time since 2016, which was followed by two consecutive years in Ontario, Canada and a year off due to COVID-19.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Brunnr (USA) Blue Competition Cycles p/b Build
|1:01:04
|2
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:00:17
|3
|Kerry Werner Jr. (USA) Kona Maxxis Shimano CX Team
|0:00:41
|4
|Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo
|0:00:51
|5
|Lance Haidet (USA) L39ION of Los Angeles
|0:01:03
|6
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:01:25
|7
|Cody Cupp (USA) Riders Inc
|8
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Santa Cruz Bicycles
|0:01:37
|9
|Brannan Fix (USA) Fix Racing
|0:01:44
|10
|Caleb Swartz (USA) Giant/Neff Cycle Service
|0:01:57
|11
|Michael van den Ham (Can) Easton Giant CX
|0:02:10
|12
|Grant Ellwood (USA)
|0:03:27
|13
|Tyler Orschel (Can) Durham Shredders
|0:03:38
|14
|Casey Hildebrandt (USA) Donkey Label
|0:04:04
|15
|Malcolm Barton (Can) Durham Shredders
|0:04:15
|16
|Alexandre Vialle (Can)
|0:04:23
|17
|Ross Ellwood (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Silverthorne
|0:04:29
|18
|Brody Sanderson (Can) Awi p/b The Crank & Sprocket Bicycle Co.
|0:04:39
|19
|Jack Tanner (USA) Forever Endurance
|0:04:47
|20
|Cody Kaiser (USA) Langetwins / Specialized
|0:05:00
|21
|Tyler Cloutier (USA) TCCX
|0:05:06
|22
|Jonathan Anderson (USA) Uci Wt: J Moneyz Factory Racing
|0:05:15
|23
|Andrew Giniat (USA) The Pony Shop p/b KPMG
|0:05:23
|24
|Mark Myles (USA) Be Real Sports
|0:05:29
|25
|Josh Bauer (USA) Angry Catfish - Endura
|0:05:35
|26
|Finnegan O'Connor (USA) Comp Edge Racing
|0:06:04
|27
|Ben Frederick (USA) Ornot/Thesmallmonstersproject/Ritchey
|0:06:30
|28
|Rob Sandusky (USA) Torchy's Tacos/Bike Mart
|0:06:49
|29
|Nick Lando (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
|0:07:26
|30
|Terol Persell (USA)
|31
|Felipe Nystrom (CRc) Costa Rica
|DNF
|Erik Tonkin (USA) Team S&M CX
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Brunner powers to elite men's Pan-Am Cyclo-cross crownWhite repeats as runner-up and defending champion Werner takes third
-
Nuss wins elite women's Pan-Am Cyclo-cross titleWest secures second while Bernstein edges Arensman for third
-
Cyclo-cross stars stunned and pessimistic after Wout van Aert's storming return'We have to be honest, it could be a Christmas period without victories' says Toon Aerts
-
Mareczko signs for Alpecin-FenixItalian joins Merlier and Philipsen in Belgian team's sprinting ranks
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.