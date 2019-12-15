Katie Clouse secures U23 women's title at US cyclo-cross championships

Katie Clouse (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) won the under-23 women’s race at the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross Championships at Lakewood, Washington, on Sunday. Clouse finished more than two minutes ahead of runner-up Hannah Arensman (JA King Cyclocross) and Shannon Mallory (NWCX Project).

"I had a few [mistakes], but I wanted to ride a consistent race and do the best that I could," Clouse said in a post-race interview. "It's been 31 [national title victories] but I've trained the most than I ever have in the last two years.

"I got really fortunate this year to get on this team [Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld]. It's a well-respected program and I'm really excited about it. It's been a season of growing and I'm excited about what's to come."

Clouse built a lead straight off the start line and throughout the opening lap showing that her strength and technical skills on the challenging course were far superior to those of her rivals.

Her lead grew to over a minute over a chasing Arensman with two laps to go, while riders Mallory, Katja Freeburn (Linear Sport-Trek), Turner Ramsay (Alpha Bicycle Co-Groove Suba), Ellie Mitchell (NWCX Project), Tristen Musselman (Fort Lewis), Alijah Beatty (Marian University), Aliza Tobias (Brevard College) and Anna Savage (NCC/Jam) trailed separately behind inside the top 10.

Clouse still looked strong on the run-up located near the start of the circuit on the last lap. She pushed her gap out to over two minutes as she orbited the circuit on her way to victory.

Clouse will compete at a series of World Cups, several UCI-sanctioned events, and participate in a training camp in Europe ahead of the World Championships.

"This was a really good week of training. The world cups are not going to be easy. I got to race collegiate, and this week, it was a good week. I'm really excited."

