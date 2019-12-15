Madigan Munro wins junior women's US cyclo-cross title
Pan American champion beats Thompson and Gunsalus
Junior Women: Lakewood -
Madigan Munro (Boulder Junior Cycling) soloed to victory in the junior women’s race at the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Lakewood, Washington on Sunday.
The Pan American champion dominated the race, opening up a massive lead early in the race, before going on to taking the win ahead of her teammate Michaela Thompson (Boulder Junior Cycling) and Lizzy Gunsalus (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld).
"It was a really fun race," Munro said in a post-race interview. "I definitely want to take cyclo-cross seriously. I love racing bikes and especially cyclo-cross. I want to keep learning as much as I can."
More to follow...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Madigan Munro (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:44:00
|2
|Michaela Thompson (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:03:17
|3
|Lizzy Gunsalus (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld)
|0:03:39
|4
|Cassidy Hickey (Unattached)
|0:03:49
|5
|Lauren Zoerner (Alpha Bicycle Co - Groove Suba)
|0:04:05
|6
|Kaia Schmid (New England Devo p/b Cadence We)
|0:04:20
|7
|Meredith Sierpina (JA King Cyclocross)
|0:04:52
|8
|Bridget Tooley (Easton-Giant p/b Transitions Li)
|0:05:02
|9
|Anna Katnik (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:07:38
|10
|Aubrey Drummond (SPCX p/b RK Black)
|0:07:44
|11
|Skylar Bovine (CXHAIRS DEVO : TREK BIKES)
|0:07:50
|12
|Abigail Yates (Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart)
|0:07:53
|13
|Taylor Johnson (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:08:07
|14
|Eleanor Dyas (Blue Ridge Cross p/b JA King)
|0:09:12
|15
|Tea Wright (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:09:36
|16
|Rowan Leary (Baltimore Youth Cycling)
|0:11:58
|17
|Allison Mccurry (Marian Univerity Cycling)
|18
|Emma Herschbach (Reno Devo)
|19
|Sarah Gibertoni (Killington Mountain School)
|20
|Jade Gundersen (WENATCHEE VALLEY VELO)
|21
|Ella Dishong (Guipago Custom Cycles)
|22
|Alyssa Hargis (TCNF Legal Racing Team)
|23
|Ciara Wing (Truckee TNT)
|24
|Audrey Baker (Midwest Devo)
|25
|Kylie Eckert (Cascadia Junior Cycling)
|DNF
|Ryley Mosher (Wheelworks)
Madigan Munro wins junior women's US cyclo-cross titlePan American champion beats Thompson and Gunsalus
