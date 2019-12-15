Trending

Madigan Munro wins junior women's US cyclo-cross title

Pan American champion beats Thompson and Gunsalus

Junior Women: Lakewood -

Cyclo-cross racing
Cyclo-cross racing (Image credit: Getty Images)

Madigan Munro (Boulder Junior Cycling) soloed to victory in the junior women’s race at the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Lakewood, Washington on Sunday. 

The Pan American champion dominated the race, opening up a massive lead early in the race, before going on to taking the win ahead of her teammate Michaela Thompson (Boulder Junior Cycling) and Lizzy Gunsalus (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld).

"It was a really fun race," Munro said in a post-race interview. "I definitely want to take cyclo-cross seriously. I love racing bikes and especially cyclo-cross. I want to keep learning as much as I can."

More to follow...

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Madigan Munro (Boulder Junior Cycling) 0:44:00
2Michaela Thompson (Boulder Junior Cycling) 0:03:17
3Lizzy Gunsalus (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) 0:03:39
4Cassidy Hickey (Unattached) 0:03:49
5Lauren Zoerner (Alpha Bicycle Co - Groove Suba) 0:04:05
6Kaia Schmid (New England Devo p/b Cadence We) 0:04:20
7Meredith Sierpina (JA King Cyclocross) 0:04:52
8Bridget Tooley (Easton-Giant p/b Transitions Li) 0:05:02
9Anna Katnik (Boulder Junior Cycling) 0:07:38
10Aubrey Drummond (SPCX p/b RK Black) 0:07:44
11Skylar Bovine (CXHAIRS DEVO : TREK BIKES) 0:07:50
12Abigail Yates (Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart) 0:07:53
13Taylor Johnson (Boulder Junior Cycling) 0:08:07
14Eleanor Dyas (Blue Ridge Cross p/b JA King) 0:09:12
15Tea Wright (Boulder Junior Cycling) 0:09:36
16Rowan Leary (Baltimore Youth Cycling) 0:11:58
17Allison Mccurry (Marian Univerity Cycling)
18Emma Herschbach (Reno Devo)
19Sarah Gibertoni (Killington Mountain School)
20Jade Gundersen (WENATCHEE VALLEY VELO)
21Ella Dishong (Guipago Custom Cycles)
22Alyssa Hargis (TCNF Legal Racing Team)
23Ciara Wing (Truckee TNT)
24Audrey Baker (Midwest Devo)
25Kylie Eckert (Cascadia Junior Cycling)
DNFRyley Mosher (Wheelworks)

