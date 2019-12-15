Madigan Munro wins junior women's US cyclo-cross title

Madigan Munro (Boulder Junior Cycling) soloed to victory in the junior women’s race at the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Lakewood, Washington on Sunday.

The Pan American champion dominated the race, opening up a massive lead early in the race, before going on to taking the win ahead of her teammate Michaela Thompson (Boulder Junior Cycling) and Lizzy Gunsalus (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld).

"It was a really fun race," Munro said in a post-race interview. "I definitely want to take cyclo-cross seriously. I love racing bikes and especially cyclo-cross. I want to keep learning as much as I can."

More to follow...