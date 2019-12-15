Andrew Strohmeyer wins junior men's US cyclo-cross title
Scott second, Sheffield third
Junior Men: Lakewood -
Andrew Strohmeyer (CXHairs Devo-Trek Bikes) won the junior men’s title at the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships held in Lakewood, Washington on Sunday. He soloed to the win ahead of Jared Scott (Boulder Junior Cycling) and Magnus Sheffield (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld).
"The last two laps, I knew I was riding the descents better. I rode into them first, had a go, and it stuck," Strohmeyer said at the finish line.
Strohmeyer moved into the lead inside two laps to go as Scott chased at some 10 seconds behind. Sheffield had an untimely crashed on a slippery descent and lost valuable time to the leaders. He got back up and continued to chase with his Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld teammate Ivan Gallego.
With a smooth last lap, Strohmeyer increased his lead to take the victory by 19 seconds ahead of Scott, while Sheffield won the sprint for third ahead of his teammate Gallego at 33 seconds back.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Strohmeyer (Cxhairs Devo - Trek Bikes)
|0:38:53
|2
|Jared Scott (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:00:19
|3
|Magnus Sheffield (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld)
|0:00:33
|4
|Ivan Gallego (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld)
|0:00:36
|5
|Nick Carter (Kccx Elite Cyclocross)
|0:00:52
|6
|Ian Mcdonald (Cycle-smart Inc)
|0:01:24
|7
|Kyle Johnson (Giant Southwest)
|0:01:34
|8
|Tommy Servetas (Competitive Edge Racing)
|0:01:48
|9
|Dylan Zakrajsek (Lake Geneva Youth Cycling)
|0:01:54
|10
|Vin Hludzinski (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:02:02
|11
|Luke Feuerhelm (Lake Geneva Youth Cycling)
|0:02:43
|12
|Tayton Parker (Oklahoma Flyers)
|0:02:45
|13
|Tydeman Newman (Canondale Team Dream)
|0:03:02
|14
|Lucas Stierwalt (Aether Racing)
|0:03:03
|15
|Trevor August (Park ave Bike p/b Borah Teamwea)
|0:03:10
|16
|Brock Sell (Move up off Road)
|0:03:33
|17
|Ryder Uetrecht (Asu Devo)
|0:03:42
|18
|Owen Brenneman (Cxhairs Devo : Trek Bikes)
|0:03:47
|19
|Elijah Krause (Cascadia Junior Cycling)
|0:03:53
|20
|John Paul Amalong (Cts Cycling Fueled by Hiball En)
|0:03:56
|21
|Dakota Olsen (Central Junior Cycling Devo)
|0:03:58
|22
|Owen August (Park ave Bike p/b Borah Teamwea)
|0:04:17
|23
|Peyton Wilkerson (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:04:30
|24
|Cole Garaouy (Unattached)
|0:04:32
|25
|Luke Elphingstone (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:04:33
|26
|Nicolas Villamizar (Ct Cycling Advancement Program)
|0:04:47
|27
|Ian Williams (Unattached)
|28
|Oliver Boyd (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:04:49
|29
|Sam Day (Cascadia Junior Cycling)
|0:05:03
|30
|Jacob Olander (Bowen Sports Performance)
|0:05:18
|31
|Sterling James (Unattached)
|0:05:22
|32
|Keegan Pelton (Voler / Easton / hrs / Rock Lob)
|0:05:32
|33
|Noah Rand (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|34
|Gabriel Dobrozsi (Lionhearts Junior Racing)
|0:05:34
|35
|Jamie Williams (Lionhearts Junior Racing)
|0:05:42
|36
|Luca Haines (New England Devo p/b Cadence We)
|0:05:44
|37
|Enzo Sapojnikoff (Rock Lobster)
|0:05:45
|38
|Nicholas Petrov (Aether Racing)
|0:05:48
|39
|Jacob Smith (Speedvagen)
|40
|Travis Tucker (Cx Nation/ Trail Works Dirt Dev)
|0:05:50
|41
|Jack Seidler (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:06:40
|42
|Dylan Atkinson (Cycle Sport/Specialized p/b Mus)
|0:06:58
|43
|Hayden Wierman (Dialed Cycling Team)
|0:07:21
|44
|Jacob Miller (Rad Racing p/b Cycle U)
|0:07:35
|45
|Ian Lopez de san Roman (Trailworks Dirt Devo)
|0:07:41
|46
|Aiden Mapel (Competitive Edge Racing)
|0:08:10
|47
|Lincoln Scheer (The Bonebell)
|0:08:23
|48
|Connor Gizinski (Rad Racing p/b Cycle U)
|0:08:29
|49
|Johnny Meyerle (Ct Cycling Advancement Program)
|0:08:40
|50
|Gavin Bowen (Deschutes Brewery Cyclocross Te)
|0:09:12
|51
|Henry Winnenberg (Cascadia Junior Cycling)
|0:09:27
|52
|Addison Lee (Unattached)
|53
|Luke Reilly (Oklahoma Flyers)
|0:09:46
|54
|Winston Hackett (Rad Racing p/b Cycle U)
|0:09:51
|55
|Owen Rogers (Tcnf Legal Racing Team)
|0:09:58
|56
|Jackson Loftus (Team Lazy Tarantulas)
|0:09:59
|57
|Mateen Richey (Word-rcb Presents Grummel)
|0:10:03
|58
|Eli Anderson ()
|0:10:07
|59
|Tygre Westerfield (Dialed Cycling Team)
|0:10:46
|60
|Jacob Ryse (School of Cross)
|0:11:02
|61
|Carter Hagedorn (Grouptrail)
|0:11:26
|@1Lap
|Zane Lyon (Summit Bike Team)
|@1Lap
|Ryder Fleming (School of Cross)
|@1Lap
|David Sandoval (Ap Junior Development pb Corner)
|@1Lap
|Euan Mcelwaine (Rad Racing p/b Cycle U)
|@1Lap
|Alexander Bennett (Rad Racing p/b Cycle U)
|@2Lap
|Otto Begus (Rad Racing p/b Cycle U)
|@2Lap
|Skyler Mcdonald (Rad Racing p/b Cycle U)
|DNS
|Jules van Kempen (Nctc)
|DNS
|Walker Hendricks (Mountain View Cycles)
