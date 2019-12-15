Andrew Strohmeyer wins junior men's US cyclo-cross title

Andrew Strohmeyer (CXHairs Devo-Trek Bikes) won the junior men’s title at the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships held in Lakewood, Washington on Sunday. He soloed to the win ahead of Jared Scott (Boulder Junior Cycling) and Magnus Sheffield (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld).

"The last two laps, I knew I was riding the descents better. I rode into them first, had a go, and it stuck," Strohmeyer said at the finish line.

Strohmeyer moved into the lead inside two laps to go as Scott chased at some 10 seconds behind. Sheffield had an untimely crashed on a slippery descent and lost valuable time to the leaders. He got back up and continued to chase with his Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld teammate Ivan Gallego.

With a smooth last lap, Strohmeyer increased his lead to take the victory by 19 seconds ahead of Scott, while Sheffield won the sprint for third ahead of his teammate Gallego at 33 seconds back.

More to follow...