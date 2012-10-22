Ishay makes it three collegiate short track titles in a row
Catlin wins another title for Fort Lewis
Short track: -
The 2012 USA Cycling Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships continued Saturday at the Angel Fire Resort in Angel Fire, New Mexico, with the short track competitions.
In the short track, riders turned half-mile laps with minor elevation gain and loss for 20 minutes and three laps. The first gravity event of the competition, the downhill, spanned 1.5 miles and dropped riders 1,000 feet of elevation.
Division I men short track
It was readily apparent in the early stages of the Division I men's short track race that the winner would be a member of Fort Lewis College. The two-time defending national champion, Rotem Ishay (Fort Lewis College), and Howard Grotts (Fort Lewis College) quickly surfaced at the front after two laps.
Samuel Morrison (University of Colorado-Boulder) was a viable threat until the two Skyhawks drilled it with two laps remaining in the race to open a larger gap.
Ishay, who said this would be his last collegiate endurance race, left on top. He kicked in a higher gear and widened his advantage on Grotts to coast to the top spot of the podium for the third consecutive year.
"Last one! Three in a row," Ishay said. "That's my last endurance collegiate race. I was really motivated and really stressed. I haven't felt that for a collegiate race for a while. I've won a lot of stuff and I was not getting stressed for races, but this one was a big one for me, for sure."
Division I women short track
Lauren Catlin (Fort Lewis College) showed no signs of fatigue a day after sucessfully defending her cross country title, winning the short track race handily over the 47-rider field. Catlin crossed the line more than 30 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Deidre York (University of Colorado-Boulder). Catlin's teammate, Sofia Gomez Villafane (Fort Lewis College) placed third.
Catlin took over the lead from York on the third lap and maintained a comfortable lead throughout the rest of the race.
"I felt really good today," said Catlin. "Watching the (Fort Lewis) boys do so well earlier, I was like, I gotta perform now. I can't let them get all the credit."
Catlin had to dodge a crash at the start of the race that involved her teammate Sarah Sturm.
"I started in the third row and I think that actually saved me," Catlin said afterward. "I had enough time to see it. It was on my right, I went to the left and didn't get caught up in it. Last year, I was the one who got crashed out in the beginning so I know how it feels."
Division II men short track
The Division II men's short track race provided significant drama. Wesley Lamberson (Union College-Ky.) and his teammate Peter Haile (Union College-Ky.) surged to the front of the race after two laps.
Despite starting in the middle of the field, Cypress Gorry (Brevard College) surged and emerged among the leaders. As Haile began to fade, Lamberson and Gorry pushed the pace.
On the penultimate lap, Gorry attacked and Lamberson was unable to answer, allowing Gorry to wheel home with his second national title in two days. Michael Burleigh (University of Denver) passed Lamberson late in the race to sneak into second place, while Lamberson earned the bronze medal in third place.
"It was a tough race out there," Gorry said. "For about five laps, Wes was right in front of me. I could see him, but I couldn't quite get up to him. With three laps to go, I caught him on the climb and I got around him at the top. I had a clear course and I was able to get a little gap and I got it from there, I guess."
Division II women short track
Rebecca Gross (University of Denver) capitalized on starting in the front row to grab an early lead in the Division II women's short track race. Gross would not relinquish the lead as she built a gap of close to 40 seconds after just the first half-mile lap.
Gross knew that a talented field of women, including the winner of Friday's cross country race, Alexis Skarda (Colorado Mesa University), Erica Zaveta (Brevard College) and Essence Barton (California Lutheran University) would be chasing her down.
Gross, who pursuing a graduate degree in sports psychology, plied her future trade to keep her focused on the race.
"Alexis is so fast. I knew I had to do everything I could to stay in front of her and keep that gap big enough so she couldn't work it back up. There was a lot of self talk going on."
Gross' advice was sound as she won the race over Skarda by over a minute. Zaveta surged late in the race to finish third ahead of Barton.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Rotem Ishay (Fort Lewis College)
|2
|Howard Grotts (Fort Lewis College)
|3
|Samuel Morrison (University of Colorado-Boulder)
|4
|Garrett Lundberg (Fort Lewis College)
|5
|Payson McElveen (Fort Lewis College)
|6
|Kerry Werner (Lees-McRae College)
|7
|Greg Krieger (Colorado State University)
|8
|Victor Alber (University of Florida)
|9
|Ryan Ellis (University of Colorado-Boulder)
|-1lap
|David Timmons (Northern Arizona University)
|-1lap
|Andrew Dillman (Marian University)
|-1lap
|Paul Summers (Stanford University)
|-1lap
|Ezra Mullen (Lees-McRae College)
|-1lap
|Erick Carlson (Colorado State University)
|-5laps
|Davis Bentley (Lees-McRae College)
|-5laps
|Taylor Ladd (Lindsey Wilson College)
|-5laps
|Tyler Kjorstad (University of Wyoming)
|-6laps
|Joey Schusler (University of Colorado-Boulder)
|-6laps
|Adam Looney (University of Wyoming)
|-6laps
|Jakub Valigura (University of Colorado-Boulder)
|-6laps
|Erik Nelson (Northern Arizona University)
|-7laps
|Kenneth Hall (Lindsey Wilson College)
|-7laps
|Adam OCamb (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)
|-7laps
|Matthew Fanfelle (University of Nevada-Reno)
|-7laps
|Christopher Brown (Virginia Polytechnic University)
|-7laps
|Nathaniel Williams (University of Massachusetts-Amherst)
|-7laps
|Michael Sheehan (Texas State University-San Marcos)
|-7laps
|Benjamin Stover (Lees-McRae College)
|-7laps
|Christopher (CJ) Brish (Lindenwood University)
|-8laps
|jeffrey millich (Georgia Southern University)
|-8laps
|Dylan Jones (Colorado State University)
|-8laps
|Brian Funk (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)
|-8laps
|Joshua Johnson (Marian University)
|-8laps
|Daniel Gerow (Marian University)
|-8laps
|Sam Gross (University of Arizona)
|-8laps
|Miles Hubbard (Appalachian State University)
|-8laps
|Casey Coffman (University of Nevada-Reno)
|-8laps
|Keith Wong (Stanford University)
|-8laps
|Douglas Torres (University of New Mexico)
|-8laps
|Taylor Smith (University of New Hampshire)
|-8laps
|Andrew Wentzel (Virginia Polytechnic University)
|-8laps
|Zach Bodhane (Colorado State University)
|-8laps
|Kodey Myers (Utah State University)
|-8laps
|Jason Blodgett (Marian University)
|-8laps
|Gregory Buker (Florida State University)
|-8laps
|Tanner Hurst (Cumberland University)
|-8laps
|Clinton Mitchell (Colorado State University)
|-8laps
|Logan Luker (Cumberland University)
|-8laps
|Carter Luck (Lees-McRae College)
|-8laps
|Nathan Labecki (Marian University)
|-8laps
|Travis Monroe (Lindsey Wilson College)
|-8laps
|Thomas Pofahl (North Carolina State University-Raleigh)
|-8laps
|Lukas Grob (Georgia Institute of Technology)
|-8laps
|Joshua Longenecker (Georgia Institute of Technology)
|-8laps
|Zak Hafner (Lindenwood University)
|-8laps
|Andrew Seifried (Stanford University)
|-8laps
|Jason Brinsfield (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)
|-8laps
|Tanner Haskins (University of Vermont)
|-8laps
|Forrest Parsons (University of Vermont)
|-9laps
|Nicholas Grigsby (Lindenwood University)
|-9laps
|Michael Smith (University of Massachusetts-Amherst)
|-9laps
|Lucas Robichaud (University of New Hampshire)
|-9laps
|Jeremy Smith (University of Nevada-Reno)
|-9laps
|Andrew Kramer (Lindenwood University)
|-9laps
|Schuyler Burns (University of Arizona)
|-9laps
|Dietrich Walker (University of Arizona)
|-9laps
|Kurt Tweedy (Lindenwood University)
|-9laps
|Daniel Caluag (Lindsey Wilson College)
|-9laps
|Greg DiSanto (University of New Hampshire)
|DNS
|Peter Hartwig (Texas A & M University)
|DNS
|Trevor DeRuise (University of Nevada-Reno)
|DNS
|Cody Phillips (Lees-McRae College)
|DNS
|Brandon Quam (University of New Mexico)
|DNS
|William Vazquez (Colorado State University)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Lauren Catlin (Fort Lewis College)
|2
|Deidre York (University of Colorado-Boulder)
|3
|Sofia Gomez Villafane (Fort Lewis College)
|4
|Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming)
|5
|Sarah Sturm (Fort Lewis College)
|6
|Linnea Dixson (University of Wyoming)
|7
|Abigail Mickey (University of Colorado-Boulder)
|8
|Kaila Hart (Fort Lewis College)
|9
|Brittany Engleking (University of Colorado-Boulder)
|10
|Lindsay Dye (Northern Arizona University)
|11
|Katie Sodergren (University of Colorado-Boulder)
|12
|Emily Paxson (University of Vermont)
|-1lap
|Hailey Sarausky (Lees-McRae College)
|-5laps
|Joanna Bechtel (University of California-Berkeley)
|-5laps
|Erin Donohue (Lees-McRae College)
|-5laps
|Jacquelyn Povilaitis (Northern Arizona University)
|-5laps
|Rachel Byus (Lindenwood University)
|-5laps
|Eva Wilson (Colorado State University)
|-5laps
|sarah hill (Lees-McRae College)
|-5laps
|Joan Meiners (Utah State University)
|-5laps
|Morganne Endicott (Cumberland University)
|-5laps
|Erica Greif (University of Nevada-Reno)
|-5laps
|Virginia Solomon (University of Southern California)
|-5laps
|Ashlee Wilson (University of Colorado-Boulder)
|-5laps
|Ellie Atkins (University of Colorado-Boulder)
|-5laps
|Mackenzie Filippi (Lees-McRae College)
|-5laps
|Sarah Dixson (University of Wyoming)
|-5laps
|Lauren Presley (Colorado State University)
|-5laps
|Kristy Peck (University of Nevada-Reno)
|-5laps
|vhasti schmidt (Lindsey Wilson College)
|-5laps
|Allie Dragoo (Marian University)
|-6laps
|Catherine Opalka (Clemson University)
|-6laps
|Jacqueline Kabel (Colorado State University)
|-6laps
|Eileen Mazzochette (Stanford University)
|-6laps
|Suzie Livingston (Colorado State University)
|-6laps
|Emily Elbers (Marian University)
|-6laps
|Tiana Row (Lindenwood University)
|-6laps
|Madison Mills (Lindsey Wilson College)
|-7laps
|Riley Missel (Marian University)
|-7laps
|Megan Emerick (Texas State University-San Marcos)
|-7laps
|Kyrstin Bluhm (Cumberland University)
|-7laps
|Brooke Crum (Lindsey Wilson College)
|-7laps
|Tisa Djahangiri (Texas State University-San Marcos)
|-7laps
|Catherine Hollibaugh (Marian University)
|DNS
|Lindsey Prososki (Lindsey Wilson College)
|DNS
|Meghan Kane (Fort Lewis College)
|DNS
|Brittany Clawson (Fort Lewis College)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Richard Cypress Gorry (Brevard College)
|2
|Michael Burleigh (University of Denver)
|3
|Wesley Lamberson (Union College-KY)
|4
|Michael Michetti (University of Wisconsin-Platteville)
|5
|Graham Ruhmann (Western State Colorado University)
|6
|Lewis Gaffney (Brevard College)
|7
|Casey Hildebrandt (Ripon College)
|8
|Adam Miller (Colorado College)
|9
|Timothy Jenkinson (Mars Hill College)
|10
|Taylor Schmidt (Colorado School of Mines)
|11
|Sam Chovan (University of Denver)
|12
|Karl Schroeder (US Air Force Academy)
|13
|Bobby Zidek (California State University-Chico)
|14
|Brae Patten (Western State Colorado University)
|15
|Geoffrey Williams (Colorado Mesa University)
|16
|Peter Haile (Union College-KY)
|17
|Morgan Ryan (Colorado Mesa University)
|18
|Steven Pearl (Humboldt State University)
|19
|Ben Jackson (Western State Colorado University)
|20
|Corey Davis (Mars Hill College)
|21
|Austin Jones (Wake Forest University)
|22
|Benjamin Senkerik (Ripon College)
|23
|Nicolas Jimenez (Colorado School of Mines)
|-1lap
|Geoffrey Bee (Colorado School of Mines)
|-6laps
|Ryan Smith (Warren Wilson College)
|-6laps
|Justin Graves (Humboldt State University)
|-6laps
|Christopher Anten (Michigan Technological University)
|-6laps
|Zebulon Hanley (US Air Force Academy)
|-7laps
|Keith Marek (Brevard College)
|-7laps
|Cole Hanson (Colorado Mesa University)
|-7laps
|Marcus Reed-Thorsen (Ripon College)
|-7laps
|Robin Crandall (Warren Wilson College)
|-8laps
|Jesse Palmer (Humboldt State University)
|-8laps
|Quint Berkemeier (Colorado Mesa University)
|-8laps
|Mitchell Collins (Wake Forest University)
|-8laps
|Christian Kloser (Colorado Mesa University)
|-8laps
|Tony Kaatz (Ripon College)
|-8laps
|Kody Adams (Brevard College)
|-8laps
|Luke Plummer (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)
|-8laps
|Tucker Brown (US Air Force Academy)
|-8laps
|John Siff (Warren Wilson College)
|-8laps
|Izzy Cohan (Warren Wilson College)
|-8laps
|Tyler Hutchinson (Mars Hill College)
|-8laps
|Spencer Lowden (Brevard College)
|-8laps
|James McCabe (Wake Forest University)
|-8laps
|Stefan Swecker (East Tennessee State University)
|-8laps
|alex schultz (Michigan Technological University)
|-8laps
|mike baird (Union College-KY)
|-8laps
|Michael Flynn (Warren Wilson College)
|-8laps
|Daniel Ennis (Brevard College)
|-8laps
|Michael Eck (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)
|-8laps
|Schyler Johnson (East Tennessee State University)
|-8laps
|Ray Dangelmaier (Union College-KY)
|-8laps
|Evan Glowiak (US Air Force Academy)
|-9laps
|Robert Leeson (Warren Wilson College)
|-9laps
|Jake Possinger (Mars Hill College)
|-10laps
|Zach Heskett (Montana State University-Bozeman)
|DNS
|Eric Smith (Ripon College)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Rebecca Gross (University of Denver)
|2
|Alexis Skarda (Colorado Mesa University)
|3
|Erica Zaveta (Brevard College)
|4
|Essence Barton (California Lutheran University)
|-1lap
|Laura Ralston (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)
|-1lap
|Elisa Otter (Union College-KY)
|-1lap
|Alexis Kelley (Western State Colorado University)
|-1lap
|MacKenzie Paul (US Air Force Academy)
|-1lap
|Brooke Bosman (Colorado Mesa University)
|-1lap
|Ariana Dittmer (Colorado Mesa University)
|-1lap
|Stacy Norris (Colorado Mesa University)
|-1lap
|Allison Jones (Warren Wilson College)
|-1lap
|Lillian Hacker (Warren Wilson College)
|-2laps
|Kara Uhl (Union College-KY)
|-5laps
|Nicole Miranda (Brevard College)
|-6laps
|Sarah Godish (US Air Force Academy)
|-6laps
|Rosette Reynolds (Ripon College)
|-6laps
|Catherine Harnden (Mars Hill College)
|-6laps
|Laura Rice (Mars Hill College)
|-7laps
|Jenna Emerick (Saint Edward's University)
|-7laps
|Alessia Faverio (Warren Wilson College)
|-7laps
|Elizabeth Lurz (Abilene Christian University)
|-7laps
|Brittany Boswell (Union College-KY)
|-7laps
|Mary Martinez (Union College-KY)
|DNS
|Angela Vitulli (Western State Colorado University)
