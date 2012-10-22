The 2012 USA Cycling Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships continued Saturday at the Angel Fire Resort in Angel Fire, New Mexico, with the short track competitions.

In the short track, riders turned half-mile laps with minor elevation gain and loss for 20 minutes and three laps. The first gravity event of the competition, the downhill, spanned 1.5 miles and dropped riders 1,000 feet of elevation.

Division I men short track

It was readily apparent in the early stages of the Division I men's short track race that the winner would be a member of Fort Lewis College. The two-time defending national champion, Rotem Ishay (Fort Lewis College), and Howard Grotts (Fort Lewis College) quickly surfaced at the front after two laps.

Samuel Morrison (University of Colorado-Boulder) was a viable threat until the two Skyhawks drilled it with two laps remaining in the race to open a larger gap.

Ishay, who said this would be his last collegiate endurance race, left on top. He kicked in a higher gear and widened his advantage on Grotts to coast to the top spot of the podium for the third consecutive year.

"Last one! Three in a row," Ishay said. "That's my last endurance collegiate race. I was really motivated and really stressed. I haven't felt that for a collegiate race for a while. I've won a lot of stuff and I was not getting stressed for races, but this one was a big one for me, for sure."

Division I women short track

Lauren Catlin (Fort Lewis College) showed no signs of fatigue a day after sucessfully defending her cross country title, winning the short track race handily over the 47-rider field. Catlin crossed the line more than 30 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Deidre York (University of Colorado-Boulder). Catlin's teammate, Sofia Gomez Villafane (Fort Lewis College) placed third.

Catlin took over the lead from York on the third lap and maintained a comfortable lead throughout the rest of the race.

"I felt really good today," said Catlin. "Watching the (Fort Lewis) boys do so well earlier, I was like, I gotta perform now. I can't let them get all the credit."

Catlin had to dodge a crash at the start of the race that involved her teammate Sarah Sturm.

"I started in the third row and I think that actually saved me," Catlin said afterward. "I had enough time to see it. It was on my right, I went to the left and didn't get caught up in it. Last year, I was the one who got crashed out in the beginning so I know how it feels."

Division II men short track

The Division II men's short track race provided significant drama. Wesley Lamberson (Union College-Ky.) and his teammate Peter Haile (Union College-Ky.) surged to the front of the race after two laps.

Despite starting in the middle of the field, Cypress Gorry (Brevard College) surged and emerged among the leaders. As Haile began to fade, Lamberson and Gorry pushed the pace.

On the penultimate lap, Gorry attacked and Lamberson was unable to answer, allowing Gorry to wheel home with his second national title in two days. Michael Burleigh (University of Denver) passed Lamberson late in the race to sneak into second place, while Lamberson earned the bronze medal in third place.

"It was a tough race out there," Gorry said. "For about five laps, Wes was right in front of me. I could see him, but I couldn't quite get up to him. With three laps to go, I caught him on the climb and I got around him at the top. I had a clear course and I was able to get a little gap and I got it from there, I guess."

Division II women short track

Rebecca Gross (University of Denver) capitalized on starting in the front row to grab an early lead in the Division II women's short track race. Gross would not relinquish the lead as she built a gap of close to 40 seconds after just the first half-mile lap.

Gross knew that a talented field of women, including the winner of Friday's cross country race, Alexis Skarda (Colorado Mesa University), Erica Zaveta (Brevard College) and Essence Barton (California Lutheran University) would be chasing her down.

Gross, who pursuing a graduate degree in sports psychology, plied her future trade to keep her focused on the race.

"Alexis is so fast. I knew I had to do everything I could to stay in front of her and keep that gap big enough so she couldn't work it back up. There was a lot of self talk going on."

Gross' advice was sound as she won the race over Skarda by over a minute. Zaveta surged late in the race to finish third ahead of Barton.

Full Results

Division 1 men short track # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Rotem Ishay (Fort Lewis College) 2 Howard Grotts (Fort Lewis College) 3 Samuel Morrison (University of Colorado-Boulder) 4 Garrett Lundberg (Fort Lewis College) 5 Payson McElveen (Fort Lewis College) 6 Kerry Werner (Lees-McRae College) 7 Greg Krieger (Colorado State University) 8 Victor Alber (University of Florida) 9 Ryan Ellis (University of Colorado-Boulder) -1lap David Timmons (Northern Arizona University) -1lap Andrew Dillman (Marian University) -1lap Paul Summers (Stanford University) -1lap Ezra Mullen (Lees-McRae College) -1lap Erick Carlson (Colorado State University) -5laps Davis Bentley (Lees-McRae College) -5laps Taylor Ladd (Lindsey Wilson College) -5laps Tyler Kjorstad (University of Wyoming) -6laps Joey Schusler (University of Colorado-Boulder) -6laps Adam Looney (University of Wyoming) -6laps Jakub Valigura (University of Colorado-Boulder) -6laps Erik Nelson (Northern Arizona University) -7laps Kenneth Hall (Lindsey Wilson College) -7laps Adam OCamb (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) -7laps Matthew Fanfelle (University of Nevada-Reno) -7laps Christopher Brown (Virginia Polytechnic University) -7laps Nathaniel Williams (University of Massachusetts-Amherst) -7laps Michael Sheehan (Texas State University-San Marcos) -7laps Benjamin Stover (Lees-McRae College) -7laps Christopher (CJ) Brish (Lindenwood University) -8laps jeffrey millich (Georgia Southern University) -8laps Dylan Jones (Colorado State University) -8laps Brian Funk (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) -8laps Joshua Johnson (Marian University) -8laps Daniel Gerow (Marian University) -8laps Sam Gross (University of Arizona) -8laps Miles Hubbard (Appalachian State University) -8laps Casey Coffman (University of Nevada-Reno) -8laps Keith Wong (Stanford University) -8laps Douglas Torres (University of New Mexico) -8laps Taylor Smith (University of New Hampshire) -8laps Andrew Wentzel (Virginia Polytechnic University) -8laps Zach Bodhane (Colorado State University) -8laps Kodey Myers (Utah State University) -8laps Jason Blodgett (Marian University) -8laps Gregory Buker (Florida State University) -8laps Tanner Hurst (Cumberland University) -8laps Clinton Mitchell (Colorado State University) -8laps Logan Luker (Cumberland University) -8laps Carter Luck (Lees-McRae College) -8laps Nathan Labecki (Marian University) -8laps Travis Monroe (Lindsey Wilson College) -8laps Thomas Pofahl (North Carolina State University-Raleigh) -8laps Lukas Grob (Georgia Institute of Technology) -8laps Joshua Longenecker (Georgia Institute of Technology) -8laps Zak Hafner (Lindenwood University) -8laps Andrew Seifried (Stanford University) -8laps Jason Brinsfield (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) -8laps Tanner Haskins (University of Vermont) -8laps Forrest Parsons (University of Vermont) -9laps Nicholas Grigsby (Lindenwood University) -9laps Michael Smith (University of Massachusetts-Amherst) -9laps Lucas Robichaud (University of New Hampshire) -9laps Jeremy Smith (University of Nevada-Reno) -9laps Andrew Kramer (Lindenwood University) -9laps Schuyler Burns (University of Arizona) -9laps Dietrich Walker (University of Arizona) -9laps Kurt Tweedy (Lindenwood University) -9laps Daniel Caluag (Lindsey Wilson College) -9laps Greg DiSanto (University of New Hampshire) DNS Peter Hartwig (Texas A & M University) DNS Trevor DeRuise (University of Nevada-Reno) DNS Cody Phillips (Lees-McRae College) DNS Brandon Quam (University of New Mexico) DNS William Vazquez (Colorado State University)

Division 1 women short track # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Lauren Catlin (Fort Lewis College) 2 Deidre York (University of Colorado-Boulder) 3 Sofia Gomez Villafane (Fort Lewis College) 4 Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming) 5 Sarah Sturm (Fort Lewis College) 6 Linnea Dixson (University of Wyoming) 7 Abigail Mickey (University of Colorado-Boulder) 8 Kaila Hart (Fort Lewis College) 9 Brittany Engleking (University of Colorado-Boulder) 10 Lindsay Dye (Northern Arizona University) 11 Katie Sodergren (University of Colorado-Boulder) 12 Emily Paxson (University of Vermont) -1lap Hailey Sarausky (Lees-McRae College) -5laps Joanna Bechtel (University of California-Berkeley) -5laps Erin Donohue (Lees-McRae College) -5laps Jacquelyn Povilaitis (Northern Arizona University) -5laps Rachel Byus (Lindenwood University) -5laps Eva Wilson (Colorado State University) -5laps sarah hill (Lees-McRae College) -5laps Joan Meiners (Utah State University) -5laps Morganne Endicott (Cumberland University) -5laps Erica Greif (University of Nevada-Reno) -5laps Virginia Solomon (University of Southern California) -5laps Ashlee Wilson (University of Colorado-Boulder) -5laps Ellie Atkins (University of Colorado-Boulder) -5laps Mackenzie Filippi (Lees-McRae College) -5laps Sarah Dixson (University of Wyoming) -5laps Lauren Presley (Colorado State University) -5laps Kristy Peck (University of Nevada-Reno) -5laps vhasti schmidt (Lindsey Wilson College) -5laps Allie Dragoo (Marian University) -6laps Catherine Opalka (Clemson University) -6laps Jacqueline Kabel (Colorado State University) -6laps Eileen Mazzochette (Stanford University) -6laps Suzie Livingston (Colorado State University) -6laps Emily Elbers (Marian University) -6laps Tiana Row (Lindenwood University) -6laps Madison Mills (Lindsey Wilson College) -7laps Riley Missel (Marian University) -7laps Megan Emerick (Texas State University-San Marcos) -7laps Kyrstin Bluhm (Cumberland University) -7laps Brooke Crum (Lindsey Wilson College) -7laps Tisa Djahangiri (Texas State University-San Marcos) -7laps Catherine Hollibaugh (Marian University) DNS Lindsey Prososki (Lindsey Wilson College) DNS Meghan Kane (Fort Lewis College) DNS Brittany Clawson (Fort Lewis College)

Division 2 men short track # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Richard Cypress Gorry (Brevard College) 2 Michael Burleigh (University of Denver) 3 Wesley Lamberson (Union College-KY) 4 Michael Michetti (University of Wisconsin-Platteville) 5 Graham Ruhmann (Western State Colorado University) 6 Lewis Gaffney (Brevard College) 7 Casey Hildebrandt (Ripon College) 8 Adam Miller (Colorado College) 9 Timothy Jenkinson (Mars Hill College) 10 Taylor Schmidt (Colorado School of Mines) 11 Sam Chovan (University of Denver) 12 Karl Schroeder (US Air Force Academy) 13 Bobby Zidek (California State University-Chico) 14 Brae Patten (Western State Colorado University) 15 Geoffrey Williams (Colorado Mesa University) 16 Peter Haile (Union College-KY) 17 Morgan Ryan (Colorado Mesa University) 18 Steven Pearl (Humboldt State University) 19 Ben Jackson (Western State Colorado University) 20 Corey Davis (Mars Hill College) 21 Austin Jones (Wake Forest University) 22 Benjamin Senkerik (Ripon College) 23 Nicolas Jimenez (Colorado School of Mines) -1lap Geoffrey Bee (Colorado School of Mines) -6laps Ryan Smith (Warren Wilson College) -6laps Justin Graves (Humboldt State University) -6laps Christopher Anten (Michigan Technological University) -6laps Zebulon Hanley (US Air Force Academy) -7laps Keith Marek (Brevard College) -7laps Cole Hanson (Colorado Mesa University) -7laps Marcus Reed-Thorsen (Ripon College) -7laps Robin Crandall (Warren Wilson College) -8laps Jesse Palmer (Humboldt State University) -8laps Quint Berkemeier (Colorado Mesa University) -8laps Mitchell Collins (Wake Forest University) -8laps Christian Kloser (Colorado Mesa University) -8laps Tony Kaatz (Ripon College) -8laps Kody Adams (Brevard College) -8laps Luke Plummer (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) -8laps Tucker Brown (US Air Force Academy) -8laps John Siff (Warren Wilson College) -8laps Izzy Cohan (Warren Wilson College) -8laps Tyler Hutchinson (Mars Hill College) -8laps Spencer Lowden (Brevard College) -8laps James McCabe (Wake Forest University) -8laps Stefan Swecker (East Tennessee State University) -8laps alex schultz (Michigan Technological University) -8laps mike baird (Union College-KY) -8laps Michael Flynn (Warren Wilson College) -8laps Daniel Ennis (Brevard College) -8laps Michael Eck (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) -8laps Schyler Johnson (East Tennessee State University) -8laps Ray Dangelmaier (Union College-KY) -8laps Evan Glowiak (US Air Force Academy) -9laps Robert Leeson (Warren Wilson College) -9laps Jake Possinger (Mars Hill College) -10laps Zach Heskett (Montana State University-Bozeman) DNS Eric Smith (Ripon College)