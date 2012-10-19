Over 200 of the country's best collegiate mountain bikers competed on the first day of the 2012 USA Cycling Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships at the Angel Fire Resort in Angel Fire, New Mexico. The event opened with cross country races and downhill seeding runs under beautiful, sunny skies and mild temperatures.

Division I: Men's cross country

The day's first race pitted the country's best Division I men's cross country racers against each other. Fort Lewis College dominated the men's race as the Skyhawks occupied the top three spots of the podium.

Howard Grotts (Fort Lewis College) secured his third consecutive collegiate national title, including the last two Division I men's cross country national titles. Grotts opened a 30-second lead at the top of the first climb and systematically opened a larger gap on the field as he turned four laps of the 18.8-mile course.

In the end, Grotts finished in 1:45:32, winning by 7:24 over his teammate, Rotem Ishay (Fort Lewis College). Freshman rider Garrett Lundberg (Fort Lewis College) placed third, 1:34 behinid Ishay.

"I wanted to test the waters and see who else would be up with us," Grotts said. "Once I got that initial gap, I decided I would just try to keep it if I could."

Division I: Women's cross country

The women's race played out similarly. Lauren Catlin (Fort Lewis College), who also won the women's under 23 race at the 2012 USA Cycling Mountain Bike Cross Country National Championships, repeated as the Division I women's cross country national champion. Catlin opened a large margin on the first of three laps, leaving the field to fight for second.

Catlin completed the 14.1 miles in 1:46:12, to win the race by nearly two minutes over her teammate Sarah Sturm (Fort Lewis College). Deidre York (University of Colorado-Boulder) was only 47 seconds behind Sturm in third place. Sturm, York and Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming) dueled throughout the contest for second place.

"It's been a really long season for me," Catlin said. "I impressed myself today because I thought I'd be totally burned out. I've been racing since March with a big break over the summer. I just hoped I could last until now."

Division II: Men's cross country

The Division II men's cross country race was the most competitive race of the day. Richard Cypress Gorry (Brevard College) was battling with his teammate, hometown rider Lewis Gaffney (Brevard College) throughout the majority of the four-lap, 18.8-mile contest. Gorry pulled away from Gaffney late in the penultimate climb and cruised to the finish line in 1:59:07. Gaffney placed second, 1:17 behind Gorry. Michael Burleigh (University of Denver) earned the bronze medal, finishing the race in 2:05:00.

"For a while, I was in first and my teammate Lewis Gaffney was in second," Gorry said. "I was feeling really good today. It's nice to have the support from a great coaching staff from Brevard to make the trip really easy for us. We (Gaffney and Gorry) were riding together all week here. It really helped a lot having him show me the lines and whatnot."

Division II: Women's cross country

The highly-anticipated Division II women's race was stacked with talent. Defending national champion Alexis Skarda (Colorado Mesa University) needed a strong performance to hold off other talented riders like Erica Zaveta (Brevard College) and Rebecca Gross (University of Denver).

Those three ladies did not disappoint as they vied for position from the start. After the first of three laps, Skarda and Gross took the lead with Zaveta charging hard in third place. Gradually, Skarda and Gross pulled away from the field, making it a two-woman race for the Stars-and-Stripes jersey.

During the last climb, Skarda, who rebounded from an early crash, attacked Gross. The defending short track cross country national champion could not match Skarda's motor allowing her to coast to victory.

Skarda won by 1:05 over Gross while Zaveta placed third, 5:21 behind Gross. Skarda and Gross each completed their 14.1-mile race faster than Catlin completed the same distance. Essence Barton (California Lutheran University) and Elisa Otter (Union College-Ky.) round out the top five.

“It was a really good battle," Skarda said. "I think we were both just hanging on for dear life for most of the race and challenging each other throughout the race. I would try to pass her and she would speed up and we would throw in random surges. Finally I got a little bit of a lead and surged up a hill and got a little bit of a gap.”

Downhill seeding

In the Division I men's downhill seeding, John Swanguen (Lindsey Wilson College) will be the top seed after completing his run in 2:42.17. The defending Division I men's national champion, Joey Schusler (University of Colorado-Boulder), finished his seeding run in second place, 4.19 seconds behind Swanguen. Zach Graveson (Fort Lewis College) was third, finishing the course in 2:47.47.

Brittany Clawson (Fort Lewis College) topped the Division I women's downhill seeding run with a time of 3:34.17. Terah Blake (University of New Mexico) finished her run in 3:37.52 while Madison Pitts (Lindenwood University) placed third with a time of 3:40.97.

Paul Mayes (Michigan Technological University) secured the top spot in the Division II men's downhill seeding run, after completing the course in 2:55.38. Owen Tulip (Western State Colorado University) took second place, finishing only .77 seconds behind and four hundredths of a second ahead of Matthew Callahan (Wentworth Institute of Technology), who placed third.

Ariana Altier (California State University-Chico) topped the Division II women's field by just under 26 seconds. Altier completed the course is 3:17.83 while her closest competitor, Essence Barton (California Lutheran University), completed the course in 3:43.50. Erica Zaveta (Brevard College), who finished third in the cross country race earlier in the day, posted the third-fastest time, 3:50.07.

Omnium update

After the first day of competition, Fort Lewis College holds a 22-point lead in the Division I team omnium competition. After sweeping the top three spots of the men's race and winning the top two spots of the women's race, the Skyhawks earned the maximum 188 points on the first day. The University of Colorado-Boulder is in second place with 166 points after three of its riders appeared in top five of the men's and women's races. Lees-McRae College sits in third place with 129 points. Colorado State University is only one point out of third and the University of Wyoming holds fifth place with 111 points.

Brevard College holds a narrow lead atop the Division II team omnium competition with 167 points. Union College-Kentucky is only one point back while Colorado Mesa University is in third place with 143 points, 14 points ahead of fourth-place Western State Colorado University. The University of Denver sits in fifth place with 99 points.

Saturday’s racing features the short track cross country races in the morning and early afternoon before the downhill competition completes the day’s action later in the afternoon.



Full Results

Division 1 men cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Howard Grotts (Fort Lewis College) 1:45:32 2 Rotem Ishay (Fort Lewis College) 0:07:24 3 Garrett Lundberg (Fort Lewis College) 0:08:58 4 Ryan Ellis (University of Colorado-Boulder) 0:10:56 5 Samuel Morrison (University of Colorado-Boulder) 0:12:05 6 Kerry Werner (Lees-McRae College) 0:12:46 7 Payson McElveen (Fort Lewis College) 0:14:32 8 Victor Alber (University of Florida) 0:16:03 9 Greg Krieger (Colorado State University) 0:16:35 10 Jakub Valigura (University of Colorado-Boulder) 0:17:00 11 Ezra Mullen (Lees-McRae College) 0:19:51 12 Erick Carlson (Colorado State University) 0:22:12 13 David Timmons (Northern Arizona University) 0:22:15 14 Paul Summers (Stanford University) 0:24:59 15 Andrew Dillman (Marian University) 0:25:20 16 Joshua Johnson (Marian University) 0:26:39 17 Davis Bentley (Lees-McRae College) 0:26:40 18 Tyler Kjorstad (University of Wyoming) 0:28:05 19 Adam Looney (University of Wyoming) 0:28:40 20 Joey Schusler (University of Colorado-Boulder) 0:29:30 21 Benjamin Stover (Lees-McRae College) 0:30:01 22 Daniel Gerow (Marian University) 0:31:35 23 Peter Hartwig (Texas A & M University) 0:31:45 24 Keith Wong (Stanford University) 0:32:02 25 Adam OCamb (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 0:34:32 26 David Carlson (University of Arizona) 0:34:35 27 Matthew Fanfelle (University of Nevada-Reno) 0:34:36 28 Scott Countryman (Northern Arizona University) 0:35:15 29 Carter Luck (Lees-McRae College) 0:36:01 30 Michael Sheehan (Texas State University-San Marcos) 31 Dylan Jones (Colorado State University) 0:36:05 32 Taylor Ladd (Lindsey Wilson College) 0:36:25 33 Andrew Wentzel (Virginia Polytechnic University) 0:37:05 34 Andrew Seifried (Stanford University) 0:38:21 35 Erik Nelson (Northern Arizona University) 1:00:02 36 Kenneth Hall (Lindsey Wilson College) 1:00:04 37 Tanner Hurst (Cumberland University) 1:00:28 38 Casey Coffman (University of Nevada-Reno) 1:00:41 39 Nathaniel Williams (University of Massachusetts-Amherst) 1:00:43 40 Michael Smith (University of Massachusetts-Amherst) 1:00:44 41 Zach Bodhane (Colorado State University) 1:01:15 42 Joshua Longenecker (Georgia Institute of Technology) 1:01:23 43 Brian Funk (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 1:01:58 44 Christopher Brown (Virginia Polytechnic University) 1:02:17 45 Zak Hafner (Lindenwood University) 1:02:19 46 Travis Monroe (Lindsey Wilson College) 1:02:20 47 Miles Hubbard (Appalachian State University) 1:02:22 48 Gregory Buker (Florida State University) 1:02:43 49 Clinton Mitchell (Colorado State University) 1:02:58 50 Jason Blodgett (Marian University) 1:03:17 51 Lukas Grob (Georgia Institute of Technology) 1:03:19 52 Douglas Torres (University of New Mexico) 1:03:28 53 Christopher (CJ) Brish (Lindenwood University) 1:04:04 54 Taylor Smith (University of New Hampshire) 1:04:25 55 Tanner Haskins (University of Vermont) 1:04:28 56 Logan Luker (Cumberland University) 1:04:38 57 Nathan Labecki (Marian University) 1:05:49 58 Jeremy Smith (University of Nevada-Reno) 1:05:53 59 Jason Brinsfield (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 1:06:21 60 Kodey Myers (Utah State University) 1:06:48 61 Thomas Pofahl (North Carolina State University-Raleigh) 1:08:41 62 Lucas Robichaud (University of New Hampshire) 1:11:15 63 Cody Ard (Texas State University-San Marcos) 1:14:50 64 Nicholas Grigsby (Lindenwood University) 1:17:31 65 Dietrich Walker (University of Arizona) 1:18:13 66 Schuyler Burns (University of Arizona) 1:18:35 67 Andrew Kramer (Lindenwood University) 1:23:17 68 Kurt Tweedy (Lindenwood University) 1:26:22 69 James Minick (University of North Texas) 1:35:03 70 Brandon Quam (University of New Mexico) 2:17:53 DNS William Vazquez (Colorado State University) DNS Cody Phillips (Lees-McRae College) DNF Trevor DeRuise (University of Nevada-Reno) DNF Greg DiSanto (University of New Hampshire) DNF jeffrey millich (Georgia Southern University) DNF Eliel Anttila (University of California-Berkeley) DNF Forrest Parsons (University of Vermont) DNF Sam Gross (University of Arizonaa)

Division 1 women cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauren Catlin (Fort Lewis College) 1:46:12 2 Sarah Sturm (Fort Lewis College) 0:01:52 3 Deidre York (University of Colorado-Boulder) 0:02:39 4 Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming) 0:03:26 5 Abigail Mickey (University of Colorado-Boulder) 0:04:26 6 Emily Paxson (University of Vermont) 0:06:35 7 Sofia Gomez Villafane (Fort Lewis College) 0:07:07 8 Katie Sodergren (University of Colorado-Boulder) 0:08:04 9 Kaila Hart (Fort Lewis College) 0:12:19 10 Eva Wilson (Colorado State University) 0:13:24 11 Joanna Bechtel (University of California-Berkeley) 0:14:53 12 Linnea Dixson (University of Wyoming) 0:16:51 13 Lindsay Dye (Northern Arizona University) 0:17:59 14 Brittany Engleking (University of Colorado-Boulder) 0:18:38 15 Ashlee Wilson (University of Colorado-Boulder) 0:20:06 16 Ellie Atkins (University of Colorado-Boulder) 0:21:08 17 Hailey Sarausky (Lees-McRae College) 0:22:00 18 sarah hill (Lees-McRae College) 0:22:09 19 Erica Greif (University of Nevada-Reno) 0:22:49 20 Morganne Endicott (Cumberland University) 0:25:28 21 Jacquelyn Povilaitis (Northern Arizona University) 0:26:28 22 Rachel Byus (Lindenwood University) 0:27:15 23 Kristy Peck (University of Nevada-Reno) 0:27:34 24 Lauren Presley (Colorado State University) 0:28:46 25 Virginia Solomon (University of Southern California) 0:30:01 26 Suzie Livingston (Colorado State University) 0:30:04 27 Erin Donohue (Lees-McRae College) 0:31:56 28 Tiana Row (Lindenwood University) 0:33:06 29 Sarah Dixson (University of Wyoming) 0:33:49 30 Joan Meiners (Utah State University) 0:34:47 31 Mackenzie Filippi (Lees-McRae College) 0:38:08 32 Jacqueline Kabel (Colorado State University) 0:40:37 33 Eileen Mazzochette (Stanford University) 0:40:54 34 Emily Elbers (Marian University) 0:43:41 35 Catherine Opalka (Clemson University) 0:44:29 36 Megan Emerick (Texas State University-San Marcos) 0:50:41 37 vhasti schmidt (Lindsey Wilson College) 0:58:18 38 Tisa Djahangiri (Texas State University-San Marcos) 1:04:27 39 Kyrstin Bluhm (Cumberland University) 1:10:24 40 Madison Mills (Lindsey Wilson College) 1:10:59 41 Catherine Hollibaugh (Marian University) 1:17:42 42 Riley Missel (Marian University) 1:37:36 DNS Brooke Crum (Lindsey Wilson College) DNF Lindsey Prososki (Lindsey Wilson College)

Division 2 men cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richard Cypress Gorry (Brevard College) 1:59:07 2 Lewis Gaffney (Brevard College) 0:01:17 3 Michael Burleigh (University of Denver) 0:05:53 4 Wesley Lamberson (Union College-KY) 0:06:23 5 Timothy Jenkinson (Mars Hill College) 0:08:35 6 Peter Haile (Union College-KY) 0:08:48 7 Graham Ruhmann (Western State Colorado University) 8 Bobby Zidek (California State University-Chico) 0:08:49 9 Morgan Ryan (Colorado Mesa University) 0:09:40 10 Taylor Schmidt (Colorado School of Mines) 0:09:48 11 Geoffrey Williams (Colorado Mesa University) 0:10:58 12 Michael Michetti (University of Wisconsin-Platteville) 0:11:01 13 Karl Schroeder (US Air Force Academy) 0:12:35 14 Benjamin Senkerik (Ripon College) 0:12:36 15 Brae Patten (Western State Colorado University) 0:12:42 16 Geoffrey Bee (Colorado School of Mines) 0:13:14 17 Casey Hildebrandt (Ripon College) 0:13:51 18 Steven Pearl (Humboldt State University) 0:14:58 19 Nicolas Jimenez (Colorado School of Mines) 0:15:40 20 Marcus Reed-Thorsen (Ripon College) 0:16:21 21 Ben Jackson (Western State Colorado University) 0:16:59 22 Sam Chovan (University of Denver) 0:17:22 23 Zach Heskett (Montana State University-Bozeman) 0:18:27 24 Michael Flynn (Warren Wilson College) 0:19:32 25 Christopher Anten (Michigan Technological University) 0:20:05 26 Ryan Smith (Warren Wilson College) 0:21:46 27 Robin Crandall (Warren Wilson College) 0:21:50 28 Jesse Palmer (Humboldt State University) 0:21:53 29 Corey Davis (Mars Hill College) 0:23:55 30 Daniel Ennis (Brevard College) 0:24:13 31 Quint Berkemeier (Colorado Mesa University) 0:25:50 32 Christian Kloser (Colorado Mesa University) 0:25:57 33 alex schultz (Michigan Technological University) 0:26:02 34 Tony Kaatz (Ripon College) 0:26:06 35 Robert Leeson (Warren Wilson College) 0:26:44 36 Stefan Swecker (East Tennessee State University) 0:28:16 37 Tucker Brown (US Air Force Academy) 0:29:10 38 Mitchell Collins (Wake Forest University) 0:29:44 39 Kody Adams (Brevard College) 0:31:12 40 John Siff (Warren Wilson College) 0:31:13 41 Justin Graves (Humboldt State University) 0:32:35 42 Evan Glowiak (US Air Force Academy) 0:33:17 43 Izzy Cohan (Warren Wilson College) 0:35:10 44 Keith Marek (Brevard College) 0:37:15 45 Matthew Young (East Tennessee State University) 0:38:16 46 Ray Dangelmaier (Union College-KY) 0:40:21 47 Schyler Johnson (East Tennessee State University) 0:41:02 48 Michael Eck (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) 0:45:21 49 Luke Plummer (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) 0:45:23 50 Spencer Lowden (Brevard College) 1:02:08 51 Tyler Hutchinson (Mars Hill College) 1:02:58 52 mike baird (Union College-KY) 1:04:51 53 James McCabe (Wake Forest University) 1:04:55 DNS Austin Jones (Wake Forest University) DNS Zebulon Hanley (US Air Force Academy) DNS Eric Smith (Ripon College) DNF Cole Hanson (Colorado Mesa University) DNF Jake Possinger (Mars Hill College) DNF Adam Miller (Colorado College)

Division 2 women cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexis Skarda (Colorado Mesa University) 1:43:20 2 Rebecca Gross (University of Denver) 0:01:05 3 Erica Zaveta (Brevard College) 0:06:26 4 Essence Barton (California Lutheran University) 0:12:44 5 Elisa Otter (Union College-KY) 0:13:00 6 MacKenzie Paul (US Air Force Academy) 0:21:15 7 Laura Ralston (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) 0:22:58 8 Alexis Kelley (Western State Colorado University) 0:24:17 9 Angela Vitulli (Western State Colorado University) 0:24:18 10 Allison Jones (Warren Wilson College) 0:28:21 11 Brooke Bosman (Colorado Mesa University) 0:28:47 12 Stacy Norris (Colorado Mesa University) 0:31:33 13 Ariana Dittmer (Colorado Mesa University) 0:31:37 14 Lillian Hacker (Warren Wilson College) 0:32:26 15 Kara Uhl (Union College-KY) 0:36:54 16 Sarah Godish (US Air Force Academy) 0:43:55 17 Nicole Miranda (Brevard College) 0:46:40 18 Rosette Reynolds (Ripon College) 0:48:19 19 Laura Rice (Mars Hill College) 0:49:49 20 Alessia Faverio (Warren Wilson College) 0:54:08 21 Elizabeth Lurz (Abilene Christian University) 1:02:04 22 Lyndsay McReynolds (Baylor University) 1:04:12 23 Brittany Boswell (Union College-KY) 1:08:36 24 Jenna Emerick (Saint Edward's University) 1:09:04 25 Mary Martinez (Union College-KY) 1:14:22 26 Catherine Harnden (Mars Hill College) 1:17:35

Division 1 men downhill qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Swanguen (Lindsey Wilson College) 0:02:42.17 2 Joey Schusler (University of Colorado-Boulder) 0:00:04.19 3 Zach Graveson (Fort Lewis College) 0:00:05.30 4 Adam Digby (Fort Lewis College) 0:00:05.96 5 Taylor Borucki (Fort Lewis College) 0:00:07.66 6 Adam Gagne (University of Massachusetts-Amherst) 0:00:10.53 7 Erik Nelson (Northern Arizona University) 0:00:11.39 8 Dan OConnor (University of Connecticut) 0:00:12.15 9 Wiley Kaupas (University of Colorado-Boulder) 0:00:13.30 10 Phil Cowan (Fort Lewis College) 0:00:13.69 11 Lucas Cowan (Northern Arizona University) 0:00:14.15 12 Scott Countryman (Northern Arizona University) 0:00:14.50 13 Jarrod Adcock (Northern Illinois University) 0:00:14.93 14 Bryce Hocking (Marian University) 0:00:15.22 15 Casey Coffman (University of Nevada-Reno) 0:00:15.35 16 Riley Mueller (Northern Arizona University) 0:00:15.45 17 Jean Charles Lebeau (Florida State University) 0:00:15.98 18 Tanner Stephens (University of Colorado-Boulder) 0:00:16.02 19 Joshua Patton (Lindsey Wilson College) 0:00:16.27 20 Michael Bateman (University of Vermont) 0:00:16.90 21 Cody Phillips (Lees-McRae College) 0:00:17.01 22 Weston Walker (University of Wyoming) 0:00:17.94 23 Jason Blodgett (Marian University) 0:00:18.65 24 Dustin Foudray (Colorado State University) 0:00:18.91 25 Kevin Feeney-Mosier (University of Colorado-Boulder) 0:00:19.09 26 Logan Collins (Lindsey Wilson College) 0:00:19.13 27 Christian Parker (University of Nevada-Reno) 0:00:19.39 28 Rowan Bateman (Cornell University) 0:00:19.70 29 Ace Savarese (Lindsey Wilson College) 0:00:19.74 30 John Nichols (Northern Arizona University) 0:00:20.85 31 Nick Caron (University of Colorado-Boulder) 0:00:20.90 32 David Miller (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 0:00:22.17 33 Ian Supple (University of New Mexico) 0:00:22.25 34 Chase Hines (Marian University) 0:00:23.46 35 Trevor Thomassen (University of Nevada-Reno) 0:00:24.10 36 Kerry Werner (Lees-McRae College) 0:00:25.12 37 Eric Bercume (Lees-McRae College) 0:00:25.52 38 Brian Jorgensen (Lees-McRae College) 0:00:25.82 39 Justin Posey (Marian University) 0:00:26.52 40 Garrett McGurk (University of California-Santa Barbara) 0:00:26.62 41 William Czaja (University of Connecticut) 0:00:26.93 42 Ben Jones (University of Nevada-Reno) 0:00:27.68 43 Kyle Missaggia (University of Massachusetts-Amherst) 0:00:28.84 44 James Lucchesi (University of California-Santa Barbara) 0:00:29.96 45 Ryan Quinn (University of California-Santa Barbara) 0:00:31.53 46 Logan Walker (University of Wyoming) 0:00:32.58 47 Tanner Hurst (Cumberland University) 0:00:34.01 47 Victor Alber (University of Florida) 49 Carter Luck (Lees-McRae College) 0:00:35.92 50 Evan Smiley (University of Connecticut) 0:00:38.13 51 Nik Benko (University of California-Santa Barbara) 0:00:38.51 52 Max Ramos (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 0:00:40.99 53 Cooper VanVranken (University of Vermont) 0:00:43.49 54 Daniel Caluag (Lindsey Wilson College) 0:00:44.45 55 Adam Looney (University of Wyoming) 0:00:45.68 56 Logan Luker (Cumberland University) 0:00:48.77 57 Taylor Ladd (Lindsey Wilson College) 0:00:51.06 58 Kevin Neidorf (Florida State University) 0:00:57.48 59 Rotem Ishay (Fort Lewis College) 0:00:59.24 60 santiago franco (Florida State University) 0:01:09.42 61 Oakley Erickson (University of Nevada-Reno) 0:02:02.12 62 Marc Schneider (University of Connecticut) 0:02:43.83

Division 1 women downhill qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brittany Clawson (Fort Lewis College) 0:03:34.17 2 Terah Blake (University of New Mexico) 0:00:03.35 3 Madison Pitts (Lindenwood University) 0:00:06.80 4 Katherine Lund (Stanford University) 0:00:09.63 5 Meghan Kane (Fort Lewis College) 0:00:10.11 6 Crystal Kalogris (Marian University) 0:00:12.53 7 Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming) 0:00:17.65 8 Leila Carrillo (Fort Lewis College) 0:00:18.50 9 Brittany Bates (Marian University) 0:00:20.46 10 Linnea Dixson (University of Wyoming) 0:00:22.30 11 Nora Richards (University of Colorado-Boulder) 0:00:22.54 12 Kathleen Kramer (University of Colorado-Boulder) 0:00:26.81 13 Brooke Crum (Lindsey Wilson College) 0:00:29.46 14 Heidi Nakaoka (Fort Lewis College) 0:00:31.61 15 Stephanie Caluag (Lindsey Wilson College) 0:00:33.88 16 Ellie Atkins (University of Colorado-Boulder) 0:00:36.62 17 Eva Wilson (Colorado State University) 0:00:37.37 18 Emily Paxson (University of Vermont) 0:00:49.40 19 Kaila Hart (Fort Lewis College) 0:00:53.92 20 Kristy Peck (University of Nevada-Reno) 0:00:58.08 21 Ashlee Wilson (University of Colorado-Boulder) 0:00:58.65 22 Brittany Engleking (University of Colorado-Boulder) 0:01:02.15 23 Hailey Sarausky (Lees-McRae College) 0:01:11.98 24 sarah hill (Lees-McRae College) 0:01:34.28 25 Kyrstin Bluhm (Cumberland University) 0:02:38.69 26 Mackenzie Filippi (Lees-McRae College) 0:03:00.96 DNS Lindsey Prososki (Lindsey Wilson College)

Division 2 men downhill qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Mayes (Michigan Technological University) 0:02:55.38 2 Owen Tulip (Western State Colorado University) 0:00:00.77 3 Matthew Callahan (Wentworth Institute of Technology) 0:00:00.81 4 Asher Blackmore (Brevard College) 0:00:02.57 5 Alex Pfiffner (Duke University) 0:00:03.34 6 Mac Banner (Brevard College) 0:00:05.33 7 Daniel Ennis (Brevard College) 0:00:05.66 8 caleb woodworth (Western State Colorado University) 0:00:06.89 9 Justin Graves (Humboldt State University) 0:00:11.43 10 taylor biner (Colorado Mesa University) 0:00:12.49 11 Scott Hoenisch (US Air Force Academy) 0:00:15.37 12 Ian Bloomfield (Colorado School of Mines) 0:00:16.68 13 Joshua Christen (US Air Force Academy) 0:00:17.63 14 Kyle Greene (Ripon College) 0:00:17.71 15 cody scott (Western State Colorado University) 0:00:18.11 16 Devin McPherson (California State University-Chico) 0:00:18.28 17 Thomas Bommarito (Western State Colorado University) 0:00:18.63 18 Chris Hale (Colorado Mesa University) 0:00:19.55 19 Joel Parritt (US Air Force Academy) 0:00:20.05 20 Derek Maiden (East Tennessee State University) 0:00:20.44 21 Taylor Pfohl (Colorado School of Mines) 0:00:21.36 22 Bobby Zidek (California State University-Chico) 0:00:22.20 23 Coty VanLannen (Michigan Technological University) 0:00:27.42 24 Timothy Jenkinson (Mars Hill College) 0:00:31.89 25 Wesley Lamberson (Union College-KY) 0:00:34.85 26 Mitchell Collins (Wake Forest University) 0:00:36.86 27 Corey Davis (Mars Hill College) 0:00:40.06 28 Elias Grant (Warren Wilson College) 0:00:40.56 29 Marley Reed (Warren Wilson College) 0:00:47.39 30 Ethan Quisenberry (Milligan College) 0:00:50.85 31 Michael Flynn (Warren Wilson College) 0:00:52.42 32 Tyler Hutchinson (Mars Hill College) 0:00:52.53 33 Peter Haile (Union College-KY) 0:00:53.16 34 Ray Dangelmaier (Union College-KY) 0:01:15.73 35 Alan Hudson (Mars Hill College) 0:02:46.54 DNS Kody Adams (Brevard College) DNS Eric Smith (Ripon College)