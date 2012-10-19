Trending

Grotts leads Fort Lewis College sweep of cross country nationals

Women's collegiate results still to come

Over 200 of the country's best collegiate mountain bikers competed on the first day of the 2012 USA Cycling Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships at the Angel Fire Resort in Angel Fire, New Mexico. The event opened with cross country races and downhill seeding runs under beautiful, sunny skies and mild temperatures.

Division I: Men's cross country

The day's first race pitted the country's best Division I men's cross country racers against each other. Fort Lewis College dominated the men's race as the Skyhawks occupied the top three spots of the podium.

Howard Grotts (Fort Lewis College) secured his third consecutive collegiate national title, including the last two Division I men's cross country national titles. Grotts opened a 30-second lead at the top of the first climb and systematically opened a larger gap on the field as he turned four laps of the 18.8-mile course.

In the end, Grotts finished in 1:45:32, winning by 7:24 over his teammate, Rotem Ishay (Fort Lewis College). Freshman rider Garrett Lundberg (Fort Lewis College) placed third, 1:34 behinid Ishay.

"I wanted to test the waters and see who else would be up with us," Grotts said. "Once I got that initial gap, I decided I would just try to keep it if I could."

Division I: Women's cross country

The women's race played out similarly. Lauren Catlin (Fort Lewis College), who also won the women's under 23 race at the 2012 USA Cycling Mountain Bike Cross Country National Championships, repeated as the Division I women's cross country national champion. Catlin opened a large margin on the first of three laps, leaving the field to fight for second.

Catlin completed the 14.1 miles in 1:46:12, to win the race by nearly two minutes over her teammate Sarah Sturm (Fort Lewis College). Deidre York (University of Colorado-Boulder) was only 47 seconds behind Sturm in third place. Sturm, York and Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming) dueled throughout the contest for second place.

"It's been a really long season for me," Catlin said. "I impressed myself today because I thought I'd be totally burned out. I've been racing since March with a big break over the summer. I just hoped I could last until now."

Division II: Men's cross country

The Division II men's cross country race was the most competitive race of the day. Richard Cypress Gorry (Brevard College) was battling with his teammate, hometown rider Lewis Gaffney (Brevard College) throughout the majority of the four-lap, 18.8-mile contest. Gorry pulled away from Gaffney late in the penultimate climb and cruised to the finish line in 1:59:07. Gaffney placed second, 1:17 behind Gorry. Michael Burleigh (University of Denver) earned the bronze medal, finishing the race in 2:05:00.

"For a while, I was in first and my teammate Lewis Gaffney was in second," Gorry said. "I was feeling really good today. It's nice to have the support from a great coaching staff from Brevard to make the trip really easy for us. We (Gaffney and Gorry) were riding together all week here. It really helped a lot having him show me the lines and whatnot."

Division II: Women's cross country

The highly-anticipated Division II women's race was stacked with talent. Defending national champion Alexis Skarda (Colorado Mesa University) needed a strong performance to hold off other talented riders like Erica Zaveta (Brevard College) and Rebecca Gross (University of Denver).

Those three ladies did not disappoint as they vied for position from the start. After the first of three laps, Skarda and Gross took the lead with Zaveta charging hard in third place. Gradually, Skarda and Gross pulled away from the field, making it a two-woman race for the Stars-and-Stripes jersey.

During the last climb, Skarda, who rebounded from an early crash, attacked Gross. The defending short track cross country national champion could not match Skarda's motor allowing her to coast to victory.

Skarda won by 1:05 over Gross while Zaveta placed third, 5:21 behind Gross. Skarda and Gross each completed their 14.1-mile race faster than Catlin completed the same distance. Essence Barton (California Lutheran University) and Elisa Otter (Union College-Ky.) round out the top five.

“It was a really good battle," Skarda said. "I think we were both just hanging on for dear life for most of the race and challenging each other throughout the race. I would try to pass her and she would speed up and we would throw in random surges. Finally I got a little bit of a lead and surged up a hill and got a little bit of a gap.”

Downhill seeding

In the Division I men's downhill seeding, John Swanguen (Lindsey Wilson College) will be the top seed after completing his run in 2:42.17. The defending Division I men's national champion, Joey Schusler (University of Colorado-Boulder), finished his seeding run in second place, 4.19 seconds behind Swanguen. Zach Graveson (Fort Lewis College) was third, finishing the course in 2:47.47.

Brittany Clawson (Fort Lewis College) topped the Division I women's downhill seeding run with a time of 3:34.17. Terah Blake (University of New Mexico) finished her run in 3:37.52 while Madison Pitts (Lindenwood University) placed third with a time of 3:40.97.

Paul Mayes (Michigan Technological University) secured the top spot in the Division II men's downhill seeding run, after completing the course in 2:55.38. Owen Tulip (Western State Colorado University) took second place, finishing only .77 seconds behind and four hundredths of a second ahead of Matthew Callahan (Wentworth Institute of Technology), who placed third.

Ariana Altier (California State University-Chico) topped the Division II women's field by just under 26 seconds. Altier completed the course is 3:17.83 while her closest competitor, Essence Barton (California Lutheran University), completed the course in 3:43.50. Erica Zaveta (Brevard College), who finished third in the cross country race earlier in the day, posted the third-fastest time, 3:50.07.

Omnium update

After the first day of competition, Fort Lewis College holds a 22-point lead in the Division I team omnium competition. After sweeping the top three spots of the men's race and winning the top two spots of the women's race, the Skyhawks earned the maximum 188 points on the first day. The University of Colorado-Boulder is in second place with 166 points after three of its riders appeared in top five of the men's and women's races. Lees-McRae College sits in third place with 129 points. Colorado State University is only one point out of third and the University of Wyoming holds fifth place with 111 points.

Brevard College holds a narrow lead atop the Division II team omnium competition with 167 points. Union College-Kentucky is only one point back while Colorado Mesa University is in third place with 143 points, 14 points ahead of fourth-place Western State Colorado University. The University of Denver sits in fifth place with 99 points.

Saturday’s racing features the short track cross country races in the morning and early afternoon before the downhill competition completes the day’s action later in the afternoon.

Full Results

Division 1 men cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Howard Grotts (Fort Lewis College)1:45:32
2Rotem Ishay (Fort Lewis College)0:07:24
3Garrett Lundberg (Fort Lewis College)0:08:58
4Ryan Ellis (University of Colorado-Boulder)0:10:56
5Samuel Morrison (University of Colorado-Boulder)0:12:05
6Kerry Werner (Lees-McRae College)0:12:46
7Payson McElveen (Fort Lewis College)0:14:32
8Victor Alber (University of Florida)0:16:03
9Greg Krieger (Colorado State University)0:16:35
10Jakub Valigura (University of Colorado-Boulder)0:17:00
11Ezra Mullen (Lees-McRae College)0:19:51
12Erick Carlson (Colorado State University)0:22:12
13David Timmons (Northern Arizona University)0:22:15
14Paul Summers (Stanford University)0:24:59
15Andrew Dillman (Marian University)0:25:20
16Joshua Johnson (Marian University)0:26:39
17Davis Bentley (Lees-McRae College)0:26:40
18Tyler Kjorstad (University of Wyoming)0:28:05
19Adam Looney (University of Wyoming)0:28:40
20Joey Schusler (University of Colorado-Boulder)0:29:30
21Benjamin Stover (Lees-McRae College)0:30:01
22Daniel Gerow (Marian University)0:31:35
23Peter Hartwig (Texas A & M University)0:31:45
24Keith Wong (Stanford University)0:32:02
25Adam OCamb (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)0:34:32
26David Carlson (University of Arizona)0:34:35
27Matthew Fanfelle (University of Nevada-Reno)0:34:36
28Scott Countryman (Northern Arizona University)0:35:15
29Carter Luck (Lees-McRae College)0:36:01
30Michael Sheehan (Texas State University-San Marcos)
31Dylan Jones (Colorado State University)0:36:05
32Taylor Ladd (Lindsey Wilson College)0:36:25
33Andrew Wentzel (Virginia Polytechnic University)0:37:05
34Andrew Seifried (Stanford University)0:38:21
35Erik Nelson (Northern Arizona University)1:00:02
36Kenneth Hall (Lindsey Wilson College)1:00:04
37Tanner Hurst (Cumberland University)1:00:28
38Casey Coffman (University of Nevada-Reno)1:00:41
39Nathaniel Williams (University of Massachusetts-Amherst)1:00:43
40Michael Smith (University of Massachusetts-Amherst)1:00:44
41Zach Bodhane (Colorado State University)1:01:15
42Joshua Longenecker (Georgia Institute of Technology)1:01:23
43Brian Funk (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)1:01:58
44Christopher Brown (Virginia Polytechnic University)1:02:17
45Zak Hafner (Lindenwood University)1:02:19
46Travis Monroe (Lindsey Wilson College)1:02:20
47Miles Hubbard (Appalachian State University)1:02:22
48Gregory Buker (Florida State University)1:02:43
49Clinton Mitchell (Colorado State University)1:02:58
50Jason Blodgett (Marian University)1:03:17
51Lukas Grob (Georgia Institute of Technology)1:03:19
52Douglas Torres (University of New Mexico)1:03:28
53Christopher (CJ) Brish (Lindenwood University)1:04:04
54Taylor Smith (University of New Hampshire)1:04:25
55Tanner Haskins (University of Vermont)1:04:28
56Logan Luker (Cumberland University)1:04:38
57Nathan Labecki (Marian University)1:05:49
58Jeremy Smith (University of Nevada-Reno)1:05:53
59Jason Brinsfield (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)1:06:21
60Kodey Myers (Utah State University)1:06:48
61Thomas Pofahl (North Carolina State University-Raleigh)1:08:41
62Lucas Robichaud (University of New Hampshire)1:11:15
63Cody Ard (Texas State University-San Marcos)1:14:50
64Nicholas Grigsby (Lindenwood University)1:17:31
65Dietrich Walker (University of Arizona)1:18:13
66Schuyler Burns (University of Arizona)1:18:35
67Andrew Kramer (Lindenwood University)1:23:17
68Kurt Tweedy (Lindenwood University)1:26:22
69James Minick (University of North Texas)1:35:03
70Brandon Quam (University of New Mexico)2:17:53
DNSWilliam Vazquez (Colorado State University)
DNSCody Phillips (Lees-McRae College)
DNFTrevor DeRuise (University of Nevada-Reno)
DNFGreg DiSanto (University of New Hampshire)
DNFjeffrey millich (Georgia Southern University)
DNFEliel Anttila (University of California-Berkeley)
DNFForrest Parsons (University of Vermont)
DNFSam Gross (University of Arizonaa)

Division 1 women cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Catlin (Fort Lewis College)1:46:12
2Sarah Sturm (Fort Lewis College)0:01:52
3Deidre York (University of Colorado-Boulder)0:02:39
4Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming)0:03:26
5Abigail Mickey (University of Colorado-Boulder)0:04:26
6Emily Paxson (University of Vermont)0:06:35
7Sofia Gomez Villafane (Fort Lewis College)0:07:07
8Katie Sodergren (University of Colorado-Boulder)0:08:04
9Kaila Hart (Fort Lewis College)0:12:19
10Eva Wilson (Colorado State University)0:13:24
11Joanna Bechtel (University of California-Berkeley)0:14:53
12Linnea Dixson (University of Wyoming)0:16:51
13Lindsay Dye (Northern Arizona University)0:17:59
14Brittany Engleking (University of Colorado-Boulder)0:18:38
15Ashlee Wilson (University of Colorado-Boulder)0:20:06
16Ellie Atkins (University of Colorado-Boulder)0:21:08
17Hailey Sarausky (Lees-McRae College)0:22:00
18sarah hill (Lees-McRae College)0:22:09
19Erica Greif (University of Nevada-Reno)0:22:49
20Morganne Endicott (Cumberland University)0:25:28
21Jacquelyn Povilaitis (Northern Arizona University)0:26:28
22Rachel Byus (Lindenwood University)0:27:15
23Kristy Peck (University of Nevada-Reno)0:27:34
24Lauren Presley (Colorado State University)0:28:46
25Virginia Solomon (University of Southern California)0:30:01
26Suzie Livingston (Colorado State University)0:30:04
27Erin Donohue (Lees-McRae College)0:31:56
28Tiana Row (Lindenwood University)0:33:06
29Sarah Dixson (University of Wyoming)0:33:49
30Joan Meiners (Utah State University)0:34:47
31Mackenzie Filippi (Lees-McRae College)0:38:08
32Jacqueline Kabel (Colorado State University)0:40:37
33Eileen Mazzochette (Stanford University)0:40:54
34Emily Elbers (Marian University)0:43:41
35Catherine Opalka (Clemson University)0:44:29
36Megan Emerick (Texas State University-San Marcos)0:50:41
37vhasti schmidt (Lindsey Wilson College)0:58:18
38Tisa Djahangiri (Texas State University-San Marcos)1:04:27
39Kyrstin Bluhm (Cumberland University)1:10:24
40Madison Mills (Lindsey Wilson College)1:10:59
41Catherine Hollibaugh (Marian University)1:17:42
42Riley Missel (Marian University)1:37:36
DNSBrooke Crum (Lindsey Wilson College)
DNFLindsey Prososki (Lindsey Wilson College)

Division 2 men cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richard Cypress Gorry (Brevard College)1:59:07
2Lewis Gaffney (Brevard College)0:01:17
3Michael Burleigh (University of Denver)0:05:53
4Wesley Lamberson (Union College-KY)0:06:23
5Timothy Jenkinson (Mars Hill College)0:08:35
6Peter Haile (Union College-KY)0:08:48
7Graham Ruhmann (Western State Colorado University)
8Bobby Zidek (California State University-Chico)0:08:49
9Morgan Ryan (Colorado Mesa University)0:09:40
10Taylor Schmidt (Colorado School of Mines)0:09:48
11Geoffrey Williams (Colorado Mesa University)0:10:58
12Michael Michetti (University of Wisconsin-Platteville)0:11:01
13Karl Schroeder (US Air Force Academy)0:12:35
14Benjamin Senkerik (Ripon College)0:12:36
15Brae Patten (Western State Colorado University)0:12:42
16Geoffrey Bee (Colorado School of Mines)0:13:14
17Casey Hildebrandt (Ripon College)0:13:51
18Steven Pearl (Humboldt State University)0:14:58
19Nicolas Jimenez (Colorado School of Mines)0:15:40
20Marcus Reed-Thorsen (Ripon College)0:16:21
21Ben Jackson (Western State Colorado University)0:16:59
22Sam Chovan (University of Denver)0:17:22
23Zach Heskett (Montana State University-Bozeman)0:18:27
24Michael Flynn (Warren Wilson College)0:19:32
25Christopher Anten (Michigan Technological University)0:20:05
26Ryan Smith (Warren Wilson College)0:21:46
27Robin Crandall (Warren Wilson College)0:21:50
28Jesse Palmer (Humboldt State University)0:21:53
29Corey Davis (Mars Hill College)0:23:55
30Daniel Ennis (Brevard College)0:24:13
31Quint Berkemeier (Colorado Mesa University)0:25:50
32Christian Kloser (Colorado Mesa University)0:25:57
33alex schultz (Michigan Technological University)0:26:02
34Tony Kaatz (Ripon College)0:26:06
35Robert Leeson (Warren Wilson College)0:26:44
36Stefan Swecker (East Tennessee State University)0:28:16
37Tucker Brown (US Air Force Academy)0:29:10
38Mitchell Collins (Wake Forest University)0:29:44
39Kody Adams (Brevard College)0:31:12
40John Siff (Warren Wilson College)0:31:13
41Justin Graves (Humboldt State University)0:32:35
42Evan Glowiak (US Air Force Academy)0:33:17
43Izzy Cohan (Warren Wilson College)0:35:10
44Keith Marek (Brevard College)0:37:15
45Matthew Young (East Tennessee State University)0:38:16
46Ray Dangelmaier (Union College-KY)0:40:21
47Schyler Johnson (East Tennessee State University)0:41:02
48Michael Eck (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)0:45:21
49Luke Plummer (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)0:45:23
50Spencer Lowden (Brevard College)1:02:08
51Tyler Hutchinson (Mars Hill College)1:02:58
52mike baird (Union College-KY)1:04:51
53James McCabe (Wake Forest University)1:04:55
DNSAustin Jones (Wake Forest University)
DNSZebulon Hanley (US Air Force Academy)
DNSEric Smith (Ripon College)
DNFCole Hanson (Colorado Mesa University)
DNFJake Possinger (Mars Hill College)
DNFAdam Miller (Colorado College)

Division 2 women cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Skarda (Colorado Mesa University)1:43:20
2Rebecca Gross (University of Denver)0:01:05
3Erica Zaveta (Brevard College)0:06:26
4Essence Barton (California Lutheran University)0:12:44
5Elisa Otter (Union College-KY)0:13:00
6MacKenzie Paul (US Air Force Academy)0:21:15
7Laura Ralston (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)0:22:58
8Alexis Kelley (Western State Colorado University)0:24:17
9Angela Vitulli (Western State Colorado University)0:24:18
10Allison Jones (Warren Wilson College)0:28:21
11Brooke Bosman (Colorado Mesa University)0:28:47
12Stacy Norris (Colorado Mesa University)0:31:33
13Ariana Dittmer (Colorado Mesa University)0:31:37
14Lillian Hacker (Warren Wilson College)0:32:26
15Kara Uhl (Union College-KY)0:36:54
16Sarah Godish (US Air Force Academy)0:43:55
17Nicole Miranda (Brevard College)0:46:40
18Rosette Reynolds (Ripon College)0:48:19
19Laura Rice (Mars Hill College)0:49:49
20Alessia Faverio (Warren Wilson College)0:54:08
21Elizabeth Lurz (Abilene Christian University)1:02:04
22Lyndsay McReynolds (Baylor University)1:04:12
23Brittany Boswell (Union College-KY)1:08:36
24Jenna Emerick (Saint Edward's University)1:09:04
25Mary Martinez (Union College-KY)1:14:22
26Catherine Harnden (Mars Hill College)1:17:35

Division 1 men downhill qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Swanguen (Lindsey Wilson College)0:02:42.17
2Joey Schusler (University of Colorado-Boulder)0:00:04.19
3Zach Graveson (Fort Lewis College)0:00:05.30
4Adam Digby (Fort Lewis College)0:00:05.96
5Taylor Borucki (Fort Lewis College)0:00:07.66
6Adam Gagne (University of Massachusetts-Amherst)0:00:10.53
7Erik Nelson (Northern Arizona University)0:00:11.39
8Dan OConnor (University of Connecticut)0:00:12.15
9Wiley Kaupas (University of Colorado-Boulder)0:00:13.30
10Phil Cowan (Fort Lewis College)0:00:13.69
11Lucas Cowan (Northern Arizona University)0:00:14.15
12Scott Countryman (Northern Arizona University)0:00:14.50
13Jarrod Adcock (Northern Illinois University)0:00:14.93
14Bryce Hocking (Marian University)0:00:15.22
15Casey Coffman (University of Nevada-Reno)0:00:15.35
16Riley Mueller (Northern Arizona University)0:00:15.45
17Jean Charles Lebeau (Florida State University)0:00:15.98
18Tanner Stephens (University of Colorado-Boulder)0:00:16.02
19Joshua Patton (Lindsey Wilson College)0:00:16.27
20Michael Bateman (University of Vermont)0:00:16.90
21Cody Phillips (Lees-McRae College)0:00:17.01
22Weston Walker (University of Wyoming)0:00:17.94
23Jason Blodgett (Marian University)0:00:18.65
24Dustin Foudray (Colorado State University)0:00:18.91
25Kevin Feeney-Mosier (University of Colorado-Boulder)0:00:19.09
26Logan Collins (Lindsey Wilson College)0:00:19.13
27Christian Parker (University of Nevada-Reno)0:00:19.39
28Rowan Bateman (Cornell University)0:00:19.70
29Ace Savarese (Lindsey Wilson College)0:00:19.74
30John Nichols (Northern Arizona University)0:00:20.85
31Nick Caron (University of Colorado-Boulder)0:00:20.90
32David Miller (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)0:00:22.17
33Ian Supple (University of New Mexico)0:00:22.25
34Chase Hines (Marian University)0:00:23.46
35Trevor Thomassen (University of Nevada-Reno)0:00:24.10
36Kerry Werner (Lees-McRae College)0:00:25.12
37Eric Bercume (Lees-McRae College)0:00:25.52
38Brian Jorgensen (Lees-McRae College)0:00:25.82
39Justin Posey (Marian University)0:00:26.52
40Garrett McGurk (University of California-Santa Barbara)0:00:26.62
41William Czaja (University of Connecticut)0:00:26.93
42Ben Jones (University of Nevada-Reno)0:00:27.68
43Kyle Missaggia (University of Massachusetts-Amherst)0:00:28.84
44James Lucchesi (University of California-Santa Barbara)0:00:29.96
45Ryan Quinn (University of California-Santa Barbara)0:00:31.53
46Logan Walker (University of Wyoming)0:00:32.58
47Tanner Hurst (Cumberland University)0:00:34.01
47Victor Alber (University of Florida)
49Carter Luck (Lees-McRae College)0:00:35.92
50Evan Smiley (University of Connecticut)0:00:38.13
51Nik Benko (University of California-Santa Barbara)0:00:38.51
52Max Ramos (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)0:00:40.99
53Cooper VanVranken (University of Vermont)0:00:43.49
54Daniel Caluag (Lindsey Wilson College)0:00:44.45
55Adam Looney (University of Wyoming)0:00:45.68
56Logan Luker (Cumberland University)0:00:48.77
57Taylor Ladd (Lindsey Wilson College)0:00:51.06
58Kevin Neidorf (Florida State University)0:00:57.48
59Rotem Ishay (Fort Lewis College)0:00:59.24
60santiago franco (Florida State University)0:01:09.42
61Oakley Erickson (University of Nevada-Reno)0:02:02.12
62Marc Schneider (University of Connecticut)0:02:43.83

Division 1 women downhill qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brittany Clawson (Fort Lewis College)0:03:34.17
2Terah Blake (University of New Mexico)0:00:03.35
3Madison Pitts (Lindenwood University)0:00:06.80
4Katherine Lund (Stanford University)0:00:09.63
5Meghan Kane (Fort Lewis College)0:00:10.11
6Crystal Kalogris (Marian University)0:00:12.53
7Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming)0:00:17.65
8Leila Carrillo (Fort Lewis College)0:00:18.50
9Brittany Bates (Marian University)0:00:20.46
10Linnea Dixson (University of Wyoming)0:00:22.30
11Nora Richards (University of Colorado-Boulder)0:00:22.54
12Kathleen Kramer (University of Colorado-Boulder)0:00:26.81
13Brooke Crum (Lindsey Wilson College)0:00:29.46
14Heidi Nakaoka (Fort Lewis College)0:00:31.61
15Stephanie Caluag (Lindsey Wilson College)0:00:33.88
16Ellie Atkins (University of Colorado-Boulder)0:00:36.62
17Eva Wilson (Colorado State University)0:00:37.37
18Emily Paxson (University of Vermont)0:00:49.40
19Kaila Hart (Fort Lewis College)0:00:53.92
20Kristy Peck (University of Nevada-Reno)0:00:58.08
21Ashlee Wilson (University of Colorado-Boulder)0:00:58.65
22Brittany Engleking (University of Colorado-Boulder)0:01:02.15
23Hailey Sarausky (Lees-McRae College)0:01:11.98
24sarah hill (Lees-McRae College)0:01:34.28
25Kyrstin Bluhm (Cumberland University)0:02:38.69
26Mackenzie Filippi (Lees-McRae College)0:03:00.96
DNSLindsey Prososki (Lindsey Wilson College)

Division 2 men downhill qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Mayes (Michigan Technological University)0:02:55.38
2Owen Tulip (Western State Colorado University)0:00:00.77
3Matthew Callahan (Wentworth Institute of Technology)0:00:00.81
4Asher Blackmore (Brevard College)0:00:02.57
5Alex Pfiffner (Duke University)0:00:03.34
6Mac Banner (Brevard College)0:00:05.33
7Daniel Ennis (Brevard College)0:00:05.66
8caleb woodworth (Western State Colorado University)0:00:06.89
9Justin Graves (Humboldt State University)0:00:11.43
10taylor biner (Colorado Mesa University)0:00:12.49
11Scott Hoenisch (US Air Force Academy)0:00:15.37
12Ian Bloomfield (Colorado School of Mines)0:00:16.68
13Joshua Christen (US Air Force Academy)0:00:17.63
14Kyle Greene (Ripon College)0:00:17.71
15cody scott (Western State Colorado University)0:00:18.11
16Devin McPherson (California State University-Chico)0:00:18.28
17Thomas Bommarito (Western State Colorado University)0:00:18.63
18Chris Hale (Colorado Mesa University)0:00:19.55
19Joel Parritt (US Air Force Academy)0:00:20.05
20Derek Maiden (East Tennessee State University)0:00:20.44
21Taylor Pfohl (Colorado School of Mines)0:00:21.36
22Bobby Zidek (California State University-Chico)0:00:22.20
23Coty VanLannen (Michigan Technological University)0:00:27.42
24Timothy Jenkinson (Mars Hill College)0:00:31.89
25Wesley Lamberson (Union College-KY)0:00:34.85
26Mitchell Collins (Wake Forest University)0:00:36.86
27Corey Davis (Mars Hill College)0:00:40.06
28Elias Grant (Warren Wilson College)0:00:40.56
29Marley Reed (Warren Wilson College)0:00:47.39
30Ethan Quisenberry (Milligan College)0:00:50.85
31Michael Flynn (Warren Wilson College)0:00:52.42
32Tyler Hutchinson (Mars Hill College)0:00:52.53
33Peter Haile (Union College-KY)0:00:53.16
34Ray Dangelmaier (Union College-KY)0:01:15.73
35Alan Hudson (Mars Hill College)0:02:46.54
DNSKody Adams (Brevard College)
DNSEric Smith (Ripon College)

Division 2 women downhill qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ariana Altier (California State University-Chico)0:03:17.83
2Essence Barton (California Lutheran University)0:00:25.67
3Erica Zaveta (Brevard College)0:00:32.24
4Elisa Otter (Union College-KY)0:00:34.96
5Nicole Miranda (Brevard College)0:01:12.70
6Kara Uhl (Union College-KY)0:01:13.55
7Catherine Harnden (Mars Hill College)0:01:20.91
8Sarah Godish (US Air Force Academy)0:01:25.86
9Allison Jones (Warren Wilson College)0:01:43.59
10Laura Rice (Mars Hill College)0:01:51.21
11Ruthanna Hart (Union College-KY)0:02:03.57
12Alessia Faverio (Warren Wilson College)0:03:31.35
13Mary Martinez (Union College-KY)0:05:42.17
DNSBridgette LeBer (Montana State University-Bozeman)

