The 2012 USA Cycling Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships continued Saturday at the Angel Fire Resort in Angel Fire, New Mexico, with the short track and downhill competitions.

Division I men downhill finals

John Swanguen (Lindsey Wilson College) earned the last starting position after qualifying with the best time (2:42.17) on Friday. He improved on that time to secure the Division I men's downhill national championship with a time of 2:38.46 on Saturday. He needed to improve his time to earn the first national championship of his career because Adam Digby (Fort Lewis College) posted a time of 2:38.65 to earn the silver medal and defending national champion, Joey Schusler (University of Colorado-Boulder), registered 2:39.73 to place third.

"This feels really great," Swanguen said. "This is my first year racing collegiate at Lindsey Wilson. I didn't know what to expect. I couldn't ask too much. I'm definitely stoked with my performance today. I put down a solid run and handled it."

Division I women downhill finals

Brittany Clawson (Fort Lewis College) was the last rider down the mountain in the women's Division I race and she posted the fastest time of 3:17.99, over 10 seconds better than runner-up Madison Pitts (Lindenwood University), who recorded a time of 3:28.85.

"It was really fast and hard," a jubilant Clawson said at the end of her run. "It's the fastest I've ever gone. We had such a solid girls team this year, it's so exciting to be a part of it. It was really cool to have five girls racing downhill. That's unbelievable. Our team is so awesome."

Division II men downhill finals

The defending collegiate dual slalom national champion, Paul Mayes (Michigan Technological University), grabbed the Division II men's downhill national title after posting a time of 2:45.60, edging out Owen Tulip (Western State Colorado University) by three seconds.

"It was a lot of fun," said Mayes of his run. "I was sliding everywhere but I held on. It was awesome."

Division II women downhill finals

Ariana Altier (California State University-Chico) registered an astounding time of 3:11.32 to win the Division II women's downhill competition. Each of the last three riders to descend the course improved the standard set by the previous contestant. Erica Zaveta (Brevard College) lowered the mark by eight seconds after registering a time of 3:46.35 to temporarily occupy the hot seat. The penultimate rider of the competition, Essence Barton (California Lutheran University), lowered the mark by 16 seconds with a seemingly unbeatable mark of 3:29.78. Altier bettered Barton's mark by 18 seconds to earn the first national championship of her career.

"This feels pretty good," Altier said of winning her first national championship. "I'm probably going to celebrate by going to the hot tub and write a paper that's due on Monday."

Omnium update after day 3 (including short track and downhill finals)

Fort Lewis tops the Division I team omnium standings with 564 points. The Skyhawks have recorded the maximum number of points in each of the six competitions through two days of competition. The University of Colorado-Boulder holds second place with 488 points. The University of Wyoming sits in third place with 359 points, while Lees-McRae College is holding fourth place, only 12 points out of third. Colorado State University rounds out the top five with 295 points.

Brevard College tops the Division II team omnium standings heading into the final day of competition. The Tornados have amassed 490 points, 60 more than the second-place Union College-Ky. Sitting in third place, 103 points behind Union College-Ky., is Western State Colorado University. Colorado Mesa University is only nine points out of third place with 318 points. The fifth-place team through three contests is Warren Wilson College with 259 points.

Rotem Ishay (Fort Lewis College) holds the top spot of the Division I men's omnium with 325 points. Joey Schusler (University of Colorado-Boulder) is in second place with 218 points, 11 points ahead of Kerry Werner (Lees-McRae College). Erik Nelson (Northern Arizona University) is currently in fourth place with 123 while his teammate, Scott Countryman, rounds out the top five with 111 points.

After three of four contests are complete, Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming) has a significant lead in the Division I women's omnium. Behlen, who reached the podium in each of the three events, thus far, has accumulated 348 points. Her teammate, Linnea Dixson (University of Wyoming), is in second place with 230 points. Emily Paxson (University of Vermont) sits in third place with 198 points. Eva Wilson (Colorado State University), who topped the Division II women's omnium in 2011, is in fourth place with 198 points. Kaila Hart (Fort Lewis College) rounds out the top five with 196 points.

After his strong performance in the Division II men's short track, Wesley Lamberson (Union College-Ky.) holds the top spot of the Division II men's omnium standings. Bobby Zidek (University of California-Chico) is in second place, trailing Lamberson by 64 points, but he also holds a slim five-point advantage on Timothy Jenkinson (Mars Hill College). Justin Graves (Humboldt State University) is in fourth place with 133 points and Daniel Ennis (Brevard College) is in fifth place with 108 points.

In the tightest individual omnium competition through three events this year, Erica Zaveta (Brevard College) holds a 12-point cushion on Essence Barton (California Lutheran University) atop the Division II women's omnium standings. Zaveta, who reached the podium in each of the three events this weekend, has 390 points while Barton, who also finished in the top five of each competition, has 378 points. Elisa Otter (Union College-Ky.) sits in third place, only 64 points behind Barton and 107 points ahead of the fourth-place rider, Allison Jones (Warren Wilson College). Otter's teammate, Kara Uhl, rounds out the top five with 201 points, only six behind Jones.

Tomorrow, the event cruises into its final day as competitors will contest the dual slalom. Additionally, the individual and team omnium winners will be awarded at the conclusion of the day's races.

Full Results

Division 1 men downhill finals # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Swanguen (Lindsey Wilson College) 0:02:38.46 2 Adam Digby (Fort Lewis College) 0:00:00.19 3 Joey Schusler (University of Colorado-Boulder) 0:00:01.27 4 Taylor Borucki (Fort Lewis College) 0:00:03.63 5 Phil Cowan (Fort Lewis College) 0:00:04.97 6 Zach Graveson (Fort Lewis College) 0:00:06.45 7 Scott Countryman (Northern Arizona University) 0:00:07.21 8 Weston Walker (University of Wyoming) 0:00:08.10 9 Riley Mueller (Northern Arizona University) 0:00:08.85 10 Tanner Stephens (University of Colorado-Boulder) 0:00:09.69 11 Erik Nelson (Northern Arizona University) 0:00:09.92 12 Adam Gagne (University of Massachusetts-Amherst) 0:00:10.20 13 Wiley Kaupas (University of Colorado-Boulder) 0:00:10.44 14 Lucas Cowan (Northern Arizona University) 0:00:10.68 15 Casey Coffman (University of Nevada-Reno) 0:00:10.92 16 Jason Blodgett (Marian University) 0:00:11.51 17 Rowan Bateman (Cornell University) 0:00:11.77 18 Nick Caron (University of Colorado-Boulder) 0:00:12.32 19 Kevin Feeney-Mosier (University of Colorado-Boulder) 0:00:12.50 20 Dan Oconnor (University of Connecticut) 0:00:12.55 21 Brian Jorgensen (Lees-McRae College) 0:00:14.00 22 Michael Bateman (University of Vermont) 0:00:14.07 23 Bryce Hocking (Marian University) 0:00:14.10 24 Logan Collins (Lindsey Wilson College) 0:00:15.24 25 Dustin Foudray (Colorado State University) 0:00:15.62 26 Christian Parker (University of Nevada-Reno) 0:00:16.51 27 Joshua Patton (Lindsey Wilson College) 0:00:16.67 28 Ace Savarese (Lindsey Wilson College) 0:00:19.47 29 Eric Bercume (Lees-McRae College) 0:00:19.56 30 Ian Supple (University of New Mexico) 0:00:19.94 31 Daniel Caluag (Lindsey Wilson College) 0:00:20.06 32 Kerry Werner (Lees-McRae College) 0:00:20.25 33 Justin Posey (Marian University) 0:00:20.95 34 David Miller (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 0:00:22.12 35 James Lucchesi (University of California-Santa Barbara) 0:00:22.86 36 Rotem Ishay (Fort Lewis College) 0:00:23.66 37 Tanner Hurst (Cumberland University) 0:00:23.77 38 Logan Walker (University of Wyoming) 0:00:24.52 39 Max Ramos (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 0:00:24.99 40 Kyle Missaggia (University of Massachusetts-Amherst) 0:00:25.60 41 Nik Benko (University of California-Santa Barbara) 0:00:25.82 42 William Czaja (University of Connecticut) 0:00:26.52 43 Ben Jones (University of Nevada-Reno) 0:00:26.75 44 Garrett Mcgurk (University of California-Santa Barbara) 0:00:26.83 45 Oakley Erickson (University of Nevada-Reno) 0:00:27.68 46 Cody Phillips (Lees-McRae College) 0:00:28.48 47 Jarrod Adcock (Northern Illinois University) 0:00:29.35 48 Carter Luck (Lees-McRae College) 0:00:30.14 48 Chase Hines (Marian University) 50 Trevor Thomassen (University of Nevada-Reno) 0:00:31.03 51 Adam Looney (University of Wyoming) 0:00:31.78 52 Ryan Quinn (University of California-Santa Barbara) 0:00:33.14 53 Cooper Vanvranken (University of Vermont) 0:00:33.65 54 Evan Smiley (University of Connecticut) 0:00:36.15 55 Jean Charles Lebeau (Florida State University) 0:00:36.94 56 Kevin Neidorf (Florida State University) 0:00:40.53 57 Marc Schneider (University of Connecticut) 0:00:42.39 58 Logan Luker (Cumberland University) 0:00:43.17 59 Taylor Ladd (Lindsey Wilson College) 0:00:48.90 60 Santiago Franco (Florida State University) 0:00:53.01 DNS Victor Alber (University of Florida) DNF John Nichols (Northern Arizona University)

Division 1 women downhill finals # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brittany Clawson (Fort Lewis College) 0:03:17.99 2 Madison Pitts (Lindenwood University) 0:00:10.86 3 Meghan Kane (Fort Lewis College) 0:00:11.28 4 Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming) 0:00:12.33 5 Terah Blake (University of New Mexico) 0:00:13.24 6 Crystal Kalogris (Marian University) 0:00:14.05 7 Katherine Lund (Stanford University) 0:00:16.04 8 Eva Wilson (Colorado State University) 0:00:24.62 9 Leila Carrillo (Fort Lewis College) 0:00:26.59 10 Linnea Dixson (University of Wyoming) 0:00:27.64 11 Brooke Crum (Lindsey Wilson College) 0:00:28.21 12 Kathleen Kramer (University of Colorado-Boulder) 0:00:31.59 13 Ashlee Wilson (University of Colorado-Boulder) 0:00:32.96 14 Brittany Bates (Marian University) 0:00:37.99 15 Ellie Atkins (University of Colorado-Boulder) 0:00:42.17 16 Heidi Nakaoka (Fort Lewis College) 0:00:43.23 17 Hailey Sarausky (Lees-McRae College) 0:00:43.28 18 Stephanie Caluag (Lindsey Wilson College) 0:00:44.24 19 Brittany Engleking (University of Colorado-Boulder) 0:00:45.51 20 Kaila Hart (Fort Lewis College) 0:00:46.88 21 Emily Paxson (University of Vermont) 0:00:50.15 22 Kristy Peck (University of Nevada-Reno) 0:00:53.88 23 Kyrstin Bluhm (Cumberland University) 0:01:27.36 24 Nora Richards (University of Colorado-Boulder) 0:01:36.05 25 Mackenzie Filippi (Lees-McRae College) 0:02:44.20 26 Sarah Hill (Lees-McRae College) 0:18:50.33

Division 2 men downhill finals # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Mayes (Michigan Technological University) 0:02:45.60 2 Owen Tulip (Western State Colorado University) 0:00:02.97 3 Matthew Callahan (Wentworth Institute of Technology) 0:00:05.39 4 Alex Pfiffner (Duke University) 0:00:07.67 5 Caleb Woodworth (Western State Colorado University) 0:00:07.97 6 Justin Graves (Humboldt State University) 0:00:08.30 7 Daniel Ennis (Brevard College) 0:00:09.82 8 Taylor Pfohl (Colorado School of Mines) 0:00:11.03 9 Bobby Zidek (California State University-Chico) 0:00:15.36 10 Ian Bloomfield (Colorado School of Mines) 0:00:15.76 11 Chris Hale (Colorado Mesa University) 0:00:16.18 12 Scott Hoenisch (US Air Force Academy) 0:00:16.62 13 Coty Vanlannen (Michigan Technological University) 0:00:16.76 14 Mac Banner (Brevard College) 0:00:17.67 15 Cody Scott (Western State Colorado University) 0:00:18.54 16 Kyle Greene (Ripon College) 0:00:21.46 17 Asher Blackmore (Brevard College) 0:00:22.82 18 Thomas Bommarito (Western State Colorado University) 0:00:23.02 19 Devin Mcpherson (California State University-Chico) 0:00:23.36 20 Joshua Christen (US Air Force Academy) 0:00:23.71 21 Taylor Biner (Colorado Mesa University) 0:00:24.11 22 Mitchell Collins (Wake Forest University) 0:00:28.73 23 Wesley Lamberson (Union College-KY) 0:00:29.24 24 Timothy Jenkinson (Mars Hill College) 0:00:29.58 25 Kody Adams (Brevard College) 0:00:31.82 26 Derek Maiden (East Tennessee State University) 0:00:34.91 27 Corey Davis (Mars Hill College) 0:00:35.50 28 Marley Reed (Warren Wilson College) 0:00:41.05 29 Elias Grant (Warren Wilson College) 0:00:41.42 30 Tyler Hutchinson (Mars Hill College) 0:00:50.95 31 Alan Hudson (Mars Hill College) 0:00:58.52 32 Michael Flynn (Warren Wilson College) 0:00:59.97 33 Ethan Quisenberry (Milligan College) 0:01:03.22 34 Ray Dangelmaier (Union College-KY) 0:01:03.25 DNS Peter Haile (Union College-KY) DNS Joel Parritt (US Air Force Academy)