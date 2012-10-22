Fort Lewis wins Division I collegiate mountain bike championships
Brevard College tops Division II standings
After earning the maximum 94 points in six of the eight categories, Fort Lewis College won the Division I team omnium by 76 points over the University of Colorado-Boulder. The Skyhawks earned the maximum points in all but the men's and women's dual slalom contests. Marian University surged up the rankings with four individual podium appearances on Sunday to finish third with 445 points. Lees-McRae College finished only six points behind Marian with 439 points to place fourth, while the University of Wyoming placed fifth with 434 points.
Brevard College totaled 629 points to win the Division II team omnium, finishing 41 points ahead of second-place Union College-Kentucky. Powered by strong performances in the men's gravity events, Western State Colorado University totaled 421 points to place third, 41 points ahead of Warren Wilson College. Mars Hill College rounds out the top five with 359 points.
"I've been training and racing with these guys all season and I've seen how hard they've worked," Brevard College rider Erica Zaveta (Brevard College) said. "It's awesome to win this because it shows our program is going to be strong for years to come."
Joey Schusler (University of Colorado-Boulder) used the same bike in all four events this weekend. He accured 364 points to top the Division I men's individual omnium, beating silver medalist Rotem Ishay (Fort Lewis College) by only 18 points. Kerry Werner (Lees-McRae College) finished third with 230 points. Erik Nelson (Northern Arizona University) placed fourth with 209 points while Casey Coffman (University of Nevada-Reno) rounds out the top five with 142 points.
Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming) reached the podium in each of the four events this weekend to claim the top spot of the Division I women's individual omnium. Behlen earned a bronze medal in Sunday's dual slalom after placing fourth in each of the first three contests of the weekend. In all, Behlen amassed 478 points toward the individual omnium. Behlen's teammate Linnea Dixson finished second with 292 points, only 23 points ahead of Eva Wilson (Colorado State University), who placed third. Kaila Hart (Fort Lewis College) finished with 237 points to place fourth while Emily Paxson (University of Vermont) was fifth with 231 points.
"It's really fun to do all of the events because they are so different," Behlen said. "You get to compete with everybody and it's fun to podium at all four events."
Wesley Lamberson (Union College-Ky.) finished in top-10 three times, including a bronze medal in the short track race, to total 375 points and win the Division II men's individual omnium. Bobby Zidek (California State University-Chico) placed second to Lamberson with 288 points while Timothy Jenkinson (Mars Hill College) earned the bronze medal with 277 points. Justin Graves (Humboldt State University) finished only one point ahead of Daniel Ennis (Brevard College) to place fourth and fifth, respectively.
Similar to Behlen, Essence Barton (California Lutheran University) reached the podium in each of the four events this weekend. Barton won the dual slalom, placed second in the downhill and finished fourth in the two endurance races, the cross country and the short track to secure the top spot of the Division II women's individual omnium with 542 points. Zaveta earned three bronze medals before placing eighth in the dual slalom to record 470 points to finish second to Barton. Elisa Otter (Union College-Ky.) totaled 444 points to earn the bronze medal while Allison Jones (Warren Wilson College) placed fourth with 323 points. Kara Uhl (Union College-Ky.) amassed 295 points to place fifth.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fort Lewis College
|701
|pts
|2
|University of Colorado-Boulder
|625
|3
|Marian University
|445
|4
|Lees-McRae College
|439
|5
|University of Wyoming
|434
|6
|Lindsey Wilson College
|412
|7
|Colorado State University
|350
|8
|Northern Arizona University
|333
|9
|University of Nevada-Reno
|280
|10
|Lindenwood University
|198
|11
|University of Vermont
|196
|12
|Cumberland University
|184
|13
|Stanford University
|146
|14
|California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo
|110
|15
|University of California-Berkeley
|94
|16
|Texas State University-San Marcos
|78
|17
|University of Massachusetts-Amherst
|76
|18
|University of New Mexico
|68
|19
|University of Florida
|68
|20
|University of Connecticut
|63
|21
|Northern Illinois University
|53
|22
|Utah State University
|51
|23
|University of California-Santa Barbara
|50
|24
|University of Southern California
|46
|25
|Virginia Polytechnic University
|46
|26
|Florida State University
|44
|27
|University of Arizona
|38
|28
|Clemson University
|34
|29
|Cornell University
|31
|30
|Texas A & M University
|25
|31
|Appalachian State University
|22
|32
|Georgia Southern University
|17
|33
|Georgia Institute of Technology
|13
|34
|University of New Hampshire
|10
|35
|University of North Texas
|10
|36
|North Carolina State University-Raleigh
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joey Schusler (University of Colorado-Boulder)
|364
|pts
|2
|Rotem Ishay (Fort Lewis College)
|346
|3
|Kerry Werner (Lees-Mcrae College)
|230
|4
|Erik Nelson (Northern Arizona University)
|209
|5
|Casey Coffman (University of Nevada-Reno)
|142
|6
|Jason Blodgett (Marian University)
|125
|7
|Scott Countryman (Northern Arizona University)
|111
|8
|Adam Looney (University of Wyoming)
|89
|9
|Taylor Ladd (Lindsey Wilson College)
|85
|10
|Tanner Hurst (Cumberland University)
|50
|11
|Carter Luck (Lees-Mcrae College)
|37
|12
|Logan Luker (Cumberland University)
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming)
|478
|pts
|2
|Linnea Dixson (University of Wyoming)
|292
|3
|Eva Wilson (Colorado State University)
|269
|4
|Kaila Hart (Fort Lewis College)
|237
|5
|Emily Paxson (University of Vermont)
|231
|6
|Brittany Engleking (University of Colorado-Boulder)
|217
|7
|Ellie Atkins (University of Colorado-Boulder)
|208
|8
|Hailey Sarausky (Lees-Mcrae College)
|206
|9
|Ashlee Wilson (University of Colorado-Boulder)
|198
|10
|Sarah Hill (Lees-Mcrae College)
|170
|11
|Brooke Crum (Lindsey Wilson College)
|163
|12
|Joanna Bechtel (University of California-Berkeley)
|162
|13
|Kyrstin Bluhm (Cumberland University)
|137
|14
|Kristy Peck (University of Nevada-Reno)
|132
|15
|Morganne Endicott (Cumberland University)
|111
|16
|Mackenzie Filippi (Lees-Mcrae College)
|109
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brevard College
|629
|pts
|2
|Union College-Ky
|588
|3
|Western State Colorado University
|421
|4
|Warren Wilson College
|380
|5
|Mars Hill College
|359
|6
|Colorado Mesa University
|352
|7
|Us Air Force Academy
|336
|8
|California State University-Chico
|263
|9
|University of Denver
|238
|10
|Ripon College
|207
|11
|California Lutheran University
|201
|12
|Michigan Technological University
|198
|13
|Colorado School of Mines
|177
|14
|Humboldt State University
|118
|15
|Massachusetts Institute of Technology
|104
|16
|Wake Forest University
|88
|17
|East Tennessee State University
|76
|18
|Duke University
|74
|19
|University of Wisconsin-Platteville
|59
|20
|Montana State University-Bozeman
|59
|21
|Wentworth Institute of Technology
|56
|22
|Abilene Christian University
|52
|23
|Saint Edwards University
|50
|24
|Milligan College
|38
|25
|Colorado College
|27
|26
|Baylor University
|25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wesley Lamberson (Union College-Ky)
|375
|pts
|2
|Bobby Zidek (California State University-Chico)
|288
|3
|Timothy Jenkinson (Mars Hill College)
|277
|4
|Justin Graves (Humboldt State University)
|213
|5
|Daniel Ennis (Brevard College)
|212
|6
|Peter Haile (Union College-Ky)
|174
|7
|Corey Davis (Mars Hill College)
|144
|8
|Mitchell Collins (Wake Forest University)
|122
|9
|Michael Flynn (Warren Wilson College)
|93
|10
|Kody Adams (Brevard College)
|89
|11
|Tyler Hutchinson (Mars Hill College)
|49
|12
|Ray Dangelmaier (Union College-Ky)
|43
|13
|Mike Baird (Union College-Ky)
|34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Essence Barton (California Lutheran University)
|542
|pts
|2
|Erica Zaveta (Brevard College)
|470
|3
|Elisa Otter (Union College-Ky)
|444
|4
|Allison Jones (Warren Wilson College)
|323
|5
|Kara Uhl (Union College-Ky)
|295
|6
|Sarah Godish (US Air Force Academy)
|286
|7
|Catherine Harnden (Mars Hill College)
|284
|8
|Nicole Miranda (Brevard College)
|261
|9
|Laura Rice (Mars Hill College)
|228
|10
|Alessia Faverio (Warren Wilson College)
|207
