Trending

Fort Lewis wins Division I collegiate mountain bike championships

Brevard College tops Division II standings

Image 1 of 2

Fort Lewis College topped the team omnium podium at 2012 Collegiate MTB Nationals. University of Colorado-Boulder and Lees McRae College rounded out the top three.

Fort Lewis College topped the team omnium podium at 2012 Collegiate MTB Nationals. University of Colorado-Boulder and Lees McRae College rounded out the top three.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 2 of 2

Brevard College riders won the Division 2 team omnium at 2012 Collegiate MTB Nationals. Union College-KY and Western State Colorado University completed the podium.

Brevard College riders won the Division 2 team omnium at 2012 Collegiate MTB Nationals. Union College-KY and Western State Colorado University completed the podium.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)

After earning the maximum 94 points in six of the eight categories, Fort Lewis College won the Division I team omnium by 76 points over the University of Colorado-Boulder. The Skyhawks earned the maximum points in all but the men's and women's dual slalom contests. Marian University surged up the rankings with four individual podium appearances on Sunday to finish third with 445 points. Lees-McRae College finished only six points behind Marian with 439 points to place fourth, while the University of Wyoming placed fifth with 434 points.

Brevard College totaled 629 points to win the Division II team omnium, finishing 41 points ahead of second-place Union College-Kentucky. Powered by strong performances in the men's gravity events, Western State Colorado University totaled 421 points to place third, 41 points ahead of Warren Wilson College. Mars Hill College rounds out the top five with 359 points.

"I've been training and racing with these guys all season and I've seen how hard they've worked," Brevard College rider Erica Zaveta (Brevard College) said. "It's awesome to win this because it shows our program is going to be strong for years to come."

Joey Schusler (University of Colorado-Boulder) used the same bike in all four events this weekend. He accured 364 points to top the Division I men's individual omnium, beating silver medalist Rotem Ishay (Fort Lewis College) by only 18 points. Kerry Werner (Lees-McRae College) finished third with 230 points. Erik Nelson (Northern Arizona University) placed fourth with 209 points while Casey Coffman (University of Nevada-Reno) rounds out the top five with 142 points.

Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming) reached the podium in each of the four events this weekend to claim the top spot of the Division I women's individual omnium. Behlen earned a bronze medal in Sunday's dual slalom after placing fourth in each of the first three contests of the weekend. In all, Behlen amassed 478 points toward the individual omnium. Behlen's teammate Linnea Dixson finished second with 292 points, only 23 points ahead of Eva Wilson (Colorado State University), who placed third. Kaila Hart (Fort Lewis College) finished with 237 points to place fourth while Emily Paxson (University of Vermont) was fifth with 231 points.

"It's really fun to do all of the events because they are so different," Behlen said. "You get to compete with everybody and it's fun to podium at all four events."

Wesley Lamberson (Union College-Ky.) finished in top-10 three times, including a bronze medal in the short track race, to total 375 points and win the Division II men's individual omnium. Bobby Zidek (California State University-Chico) placed second to Lamberson with 288 points while Timothy Jenkinson (Mars Hill College) earned the bronze medal with 277 points. Justin Graves (Humboldt State University) finished only one point ahead of Daniel Ennis (Brevard College) to place fourth and fifth, respectively.

Similar to Behlen, Essence Barton (California Lutheran University) reached the podium in each of the four events this weekend. Barton won the dual slalom, placed second in the downhill and finished fourth in the two endurance races, the cross country and the short track to secure the top spot of the Division II women's individual omnium with 542 points. Zaveta earned three bronze medals before placing eighth in the dual slalom to record 470 points to finish second to Barton. Elisa Otter (Union College-Ky.) totaled 444 points to earn the bronze medal while Allison Jones (Warren Wilson College) placed fourth with 323 points. Kara Uhl (Union College-Ky.) amassed 295 points to place fifth.

Full Results

Division I team omninum
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fort Lewis College701pts
2University of Colorado-Boulder625
3Marian University445
4Lees-McRae College439
5University of Wyoming434
6Lindsey Wilson College412
7Colorado State University350
8Northern Arizona University333
9University of Nevada-Reno280
10Lindenwood University198
11University of Vermont196
12Cumberland University184
13Stanford University146
14California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo110
15University of California-Berkeley94
16Texas State University-San Marcos78
17University of Massachusetts-Amherst76
18University of New Mexico68
19University of Florida68
20University of Connecticut63
21Northern Illinois University53
22Utah State University51
23University of California-Santa Barbara50
24University of Southern California46
25Virginia Polytechnic University46
26Florida State University44
27University of Arizona38
28Clemson University34
29Cornell University31
30Texas A & M University25
31Appalachian State University22
32Georgia Southern University17
33Georgia Institute of Technology13
34University of New Hampshire10
35University of North Texas10
36North Carolina State University-Raleigh

Division I men individual omnium
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joey Schusler (University of Colorado-Boulder)364pts
2Rotem Ishay (Fort Lewis College)346
3Kerry Werner (Lees-Mcrae College)230
4Erik Nelson (Northern Arizona University)209
5Casey Coffman (University of Nevada-Reno)142
6Jason Blodgett (Marian University)125
7Scott Countryman (Northern Arizona University)111
8Adam Looney (University of Wyoming)89
9Taylor Ladd (Lindsey Wilson College)85
10Tanner Hurst (Cumberland University)50
11Carter Luck (Lees-Mcrae College)37
12Logan Luker (Cumberland University)5

Division I women individual omnium
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming)478pts
2Linnea Dixson (University of Wyoming)292
3Eva Wilson (Colorado State University)269
4Kaila Hart (Fort Lewis College)237
5Emily Paxson (University of Vermont)231
6Brittany Engleking (University of Colorado-Boulder)217
7Ellie Atkins (University of Colorado-Boulder)208
8Hailey Sarausky (Lees-Mcrae College)206
9Ashlee Wilson (University of Colorado-Boulder)198
10Sarah Hill (Lees-Mcrae College)170
11Brooke Crum (Lindsey Wilson College)163
12Joanna Bechtel (University of California-Berkeley)162
13Kyrstin Bluhm (Cumberland University)137
14Kristy Peck (University of Nevada-Reno)132
15Morganne Endicott (Cumberland University)111
16Mackenzie Filippi (Lees-Mcrae College)109

Division II team omninum
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brevard College629pts
2Union College-Ky588
3Western State Colorado University421
4Warren Wilson College380
5Mars Hill College359
6Colorado Mesa University352
7Us Air Force Academy336
8California State University-Chico263
9University of Denver238
10Ripon College207
11California Lutheran University201
12Michigan Technological University198
13Colorado School of Mines177
14Humboldt State University118
15Massachusetts Institute of Technology104
16Wake Forest University88
17East Tennessee State University76
18Duke University74
19University of Wisconsin-Platteville59
20Montana State University-Bozeman59
21Wentworth Institute of Technology56
22Abilene Christian University52
23Saint Edwards University50
24Milligan College38
25Colorado College27
26Baylor University25

Division II men individual omnium
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wesley Lamberson (Union College-Ky)375pts
2Bobby Zidek (California State University-Chico)288
3Timothy Jenkinson (Mars Hill College)277
4Justin Graves (Humboldt State University)213
5Daniel Ennis (Brevard College)212
6Peter Haile (Union College-Ky)174
7Corey Davis (Mars Hill College)144
8Mitchell Collins (Wake Forest University)122
9Michael Flynn (Warren Wilson College)93
10Kody Adams (Brevard College)89
11Tyler Hutchinson (Mars Hill College)49
12Ray Dangelmaier (Union College-Ky)43
13Mike Baird (Union College-Ky)34

Division II women individual omnium
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Essence Barton (California Lutheran University)542pts
2Erica Zaveta (Brevard College)470
3Elisa Otter (Union College-Ky)444
4Allison Jones (Warren Wilson College)323
5Kara Uhl (Union College-Ky)295
6Sarah Godish (US Air Force Academy)286
7Catherine Harnden (Mars Hill College)284
8Nicole Miranda (Brevard College)261
9Laura Rice (Mars Hill College)228
10Alessia Faverio (Warren Wilson College)207

Latest on Cyclingnews